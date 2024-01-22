Best tablets in India: Entertainment on the go, top 10 options to consider

Tablets are very versatile gadgets that anyone can own. It can be a second screen to your work desk or it can entertain you for hours when you are on holiday. The large display can be used to get your needed information at a glance and boost your productivity. The same large display will entertain you with exquisite details and vibrant colours. We curated a list of the best tablets in India to help you make an informed choice. Best tablets in India: Explore the diverse range of tablets to find the one that suits your needs.

Modern tablets come with all sorts of display certifications like HDR and Dolby Vision to provide you with the best multimedia experience. The bezels have been shrunken to maximise the viewing experience. A good set of speakers can give you a surround sound experience without using external speakers.

If you are a content creator and love to draw by passion or profession, adding a stylus to the setup will be a good option. Multitasking is another important feature you get on these tablets, opening multiple apps like on a desktop is a piece of cake. So, let's explore the reverse world of tablets and find the one that suits your budget.

1. Apple iPad Air 2022

Apple iPad Air features a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a powerful Apple M1 chip. Capture stunning moments with the 12MP Wide camera and enjoy video calls with the 12MP Ultra Wide front camera featuring Center Stage. Choose from stylish colour options and secure your device with Face ID. With up to 256GB of storage, stereo landscape speakers and compatibility with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad Air promises a seamless and versatile experience with all-day battery life.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip

Brand: Apple

Display: 10.9 inches

Processor: Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 28.6 Wh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 10.9-inch display Storage cannot be upgraded Powerful Apple M1 chip

2. Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2 comes with an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. With 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, it runs on Realme UI 4.0 for Pad, delivering a vibrant multimedia experience through Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers. The tablet supports 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity, complemented by a 33W fast Charger for its 8360mAh battery. Running on Android 13, this tablet combines cutting-edge technology with a sleek design.

Specifications of Realme Pad 2

Brand: Realme

Display: 11.5 inches, 2K resolution, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 8360mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 2K Display with 120Hz Slightly bulkier design Powerful Helio G99 Chipset

3. Lenovo Tab M10

Experience immersive entertainment with the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen. Its 10.1-inch Full HD display, Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, and 4 GB RAM ensure smooth performance. At just 8.5mm thick and 460g light, it's ultra-portable. Android 11, 64 GB ROM and a 5100mAh battery offer a feature-rich and enduring user experience. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Face Unlock, and an 8 MP rear camera further enhance its versatility. Enjoy 10 hours of video playback on this sleek and powerful tablet, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 10.1 inches FHD

Processor: Unisoc T610 Octa-Core

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB ROM

Battery: 5100 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD Display No fingerprint sensor Octa-Core Processor Average camera quality Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

4. Honor Pad X8

The Honor Pad X8 offers a vibrant 10.1-inch FHD display, powered by a Mediatek MT8786 processor and 4GB RAM. With a slim 7.55mm design, it weighs only 460g making it portable and stylish. The tablet comes with a free flip cover for immersive sound and convenient viewing angles. The Magic UI 6.1 system, based on Android 12, ensures a silky-smooth experience. It's ideal for entertainment, online classes, study, and gaming. A dual-speaker setup provides an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Honor Pad X8

Brand: HONOR

Display: 10.1 inches, FHD resolution

Processor: Mediatek MT8786

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Battery: 5100 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive display Underpowered processor Portable design

5. HONOR Pad X9

Honor Pad X9 is a sleek tablet featuring an 11.5-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 685 processor and a free Flip-Cover for versatile use. The immersive audio, lightweight design and advanced Magic UI 7.1 system based on Android 13 make it a powerhouse for both work and play. With eye protection features and multi-window capabilities, the HONOR Pad X9 is designed for efficient learning and productivity.

Specifications of HONOR Pad X9

Brand: HONOR

Display: 11.5 inches, 2K resolution

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

RAM: 7GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 7250 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Beautiful 2K display None Powerful Snapdragon 685 processor

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Experience stunning visuals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with its 11.0-inch LCD display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, this tablet boasts 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB expandable storage and a 7040 mAh battery. Capture memories with an 8 MP AF rear camera and a 5 MP FF front camera, while enjoying immersive audio through quad speakers surround sound.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Brand: Samsung

Display: 11.0 inches FHD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 7040 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 11 inches LCD display Mediocre camera 90 Hz Refresh Rate

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and a large 7040mAh battery. This sleek tablet ensures smooth multitasking and long-lasting use. Capture pictures with its 8MP rear camera and enjoy immersive audio through dual speakers tuned by AKG. This lightweight tablet boasts a metal uni-body design and a large TFT display on the front. The included S-Pen enhances productivity, making it an ideal choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Brand: Samsung

Display: 10.4 inches FHD

Processor: Octa-Core

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 7040mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Slim and lightweight No 5G connectivity S-Pen included

8. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6 boasts the perfect combination of cutting-edge features. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor, it delivers seamless performance. The 144Hz variable Refresh Rate on the 11-inch display, with 1 Billion Colors, offers a stunning visual experience. Dolby Vision Atmos enhances audio through Quad Speakers. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and Android 13 with MIUI 14, it ensures swift multitasking. The 8840mAh battery and metal unibody design further elevate the user experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6

Brand: Xiaomi

Display: 11 inches FHD

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 8840mAh

9. Motorola Tab G70

The Motorola Tab G70 comes with an impressive 11-inch 2K display with 400 nits brightness to deliver vibrant visuals. Powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T processor, it ensures smooth performance. With 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and a large 7700mAh battery, it's ideal for business or gaming. The tablet features a 13MP primary camera, Android 11 and supports voice calls. The addition of face unlock and quad-core speakers with Dolby Atmos enhances the user experience.

Specifications of Motorola Tab G70

Brand: Motorola

Display: 11 inches, FHD IPS

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 7700 mAh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 11 inches 2K Display None Powerful MediaTek G90T Processor

10: OnePlus Pad Go

Experience unmatched multimedia experience with the OnePlus Pad Go featuring a stunning 2.4K display, ReadFit screen ratio and Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers. The MediaTek Helio G99 processor ensures seamless performance on Android Oxygen OS 13.2, while 8GB RAM and 128GB storage provide ample space. The tablet prioritizes eye care with TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light, intelligent brightness, and DC Dimming. Stay connected with Wi-Fi and cellular data sharing support, and enjoy extended usage with the 8000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 11.35 inches, 2.4K resolution

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 8000mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Outstanding 2.4K display No storage expansion Quad speakers

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display Processor Battery Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (5th Gen) 10.9-inch Liquid Retina, True Tone, P3, anti-reflective Apple M1 with Neural Engine All-day battery life realme Pad 2 (Imagination Grey) 11.5-inch MediaTek Helio G99 8260 mAh Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen (Storm Grey) 10.1-inch Full HD Unisoc T610 5100 mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Graphite) 11.0-inch Snapdragon 695 7040 mAh HONOR Pad X8 (Blue Hour) 10.1-inch FHD Mediatek MT8786 5100 mAH HONOR Pad X9 (Metal Body, Gray) 11.5-inch 2K Display Snapdragon 685 7250 mAh Xiaomi Pad 6 (Gray) 11-inch 2.8K+ Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 8840 mAH Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Pink) 10.4-inch Octa core processor 7040 mAH Motorola Tab G70 11-inch 2K Resolution Mediatek Helio G90T 7700 mAh OnePlus Pad Go (Twin Mint) 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD Display Mediatek Helio G99 8000 mAh

Best value for money

The Realme Pad 2 stands out as a strong contender for the best value for money. With an impressive 11.5-inch display, it offers a great viewing experience for gaming and media consumption. Although specific processor details are not provided, realme's commitment to performance in their products makes this tablet a cost-effective choice for users seeking a balance between features and affordability.

Best overall tablet

The Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip secures the title of the best overall product. Boasting a powerful Apple M1 chip, a high-quality 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and versatile features like Touch ID and support for accessories like the Magic Keyboard, it delivers an exceptional user experience. The device's all-day battery life further enhances its usability, making it a top choice for tech enthusiasts who prioritize performance and a seamless ecosystem.

How to find the best tablet?

To find the best tablet, consider your specific needs. First, identify your primary use, whether it's productivity, entertainment, or a mix of both. Look for a tablet with a suitable display size and resolution based on your preferences. Assess the processor's performance, especially if you plan on gaming or using demanding applications. Consider storage capacity, camera quality, and battery life. Reading user reviews and expert opinions from reputable tech websites like The Verge can provide valuable insights. Additionally, compare prices to ensure the chosen tablet offers good value for your budget. Don't forget to check for software updates and long-term support to future-proof your investment.

