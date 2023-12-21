Foldable tablets to AI smartphones— 5 gadgets to look for in 2024

2023 has witnessed a dynamic year in the tech sector, but the excitement doesn't end here. Get ready for 2024, where major launches are set to redefine the way we interact with and experience our devices. Top gadgets to look for in 2024.(Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash)

iPhone 16 Series Launch:

Anticipation builds for the iPhone 16 series, expected to grace the stage in September 2024. Apple aims to introduce a new cooling system, with rumours suggesting the Pro model might feature metal battery casings to tackle overheating. The possibility of incorporating a tetraprism lens into the iPhone 16 Pro adds an extra layer of intrigue after the recent periscope lens introduction.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro, a groundbreaking AR/VR platform was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference this year. Boasting a unique floating set of icons in a mixed-reality environment, Vision Pro tracks users' eyes for interaction without the need for controllers. However, Vision Pro is yet to hit the markets, leaving tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its launch next year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 AI Upgrades

Samsung is reportedly planning to bring AI features-packed Galaxy S24, set for a January 2024 release. Leaked images suggest a departure from curved screens, presenting a flatter design with thicker sides. Speculations point to a Galaxy S24 series featuring three devices—Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—packed with upgrades in processor, camera capabilities, and more.

Ultra-Wideband Headphones Revolution:

The audio landscape might witness a revolution in 2024 with the introduction of ultra-wideband (UWB) headphones. Giving better audio output than the headphones connected by bluetooth, USB headphones may be launched next year. PSB Speaker collaborates with MQA and Sonical to launch the first UWB speakers in Q1 2024, promising higher resolution sound quality at a rate of up to 24-bit/192 kilohertz, reported Slash Gear.

Foldable Tablets:

Tech giants are expanding their foldable horizons into tablets in the coming year. Samsung, Apple, and Google are reportedly working on foldable tablets. As rumors circulate, Google's foldable Pixel tablet could take center stage at Google I/O 2024. While Samsung has already confirmed of working on a foldable tablet, Apple may also surprise with a foldable iPad.