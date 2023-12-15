Year Ender 2023: From Vision Pro to OnePlus Open, 5 gadgets that echoed loudest

The year 2023 stands as a blockbuster period for groundbreaking tech releases, marked by an array of innovative gadgets and noteworthy additions to established legacies. Among the plethora of launches, we've handpicked five that garnered significant attention and went viral, capturing the essence of this tech-driven year. Best gadgets of 2023(Photo by Marvin Meyer on Unsplash)

OnePlus Open

OnePlus has introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, setting a new standard for foldables in 2023. Boasting a 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED main display and a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen, it offers a dynamic refresh rate range of 1-120 Hz.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM, it claims high-performance capabilities. The device features a camera setup of a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP Ultra-wide sensor, and a 64 MP telephoto lens. The phone is priced at ₹1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out with a powerful combination of features. Equipped with a robust 4422 mAh battery, the device ensures extended usage without compromising on power. Its photography capabilities is strengthened with a triple array of 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP lenses on the rear and a 12 MP front camera. The 6.7-inch display offers an immersive visual experience, complemented by the cutting-edge Apple A17 Pro processor for seamless operations. Notable enhancements include a titanium build, an action button replacing the ring mode toggle, and USB-C across all four iPhone 15 variants. Prices range from ₹1,59,900 for 256GB to ₹1,99,900 for 1TB.

Asus ROG Phone 7

For gaming enthusiasts, the Asus ROG Phone 7 series continued to raise the bar. Specifically designed for gaming, the series comprises the Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The former offers a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage at a price of Rs. 74,999, while the latter, geared towards high-end gaming, comes with a whopping 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, priced at Rs. 99,999.

Vision Pro

In the sector of augmented and virtual reality, Apple unveiled its AR/VR platform, Vision Pro. Announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Vision Pro introduced a unique floating set of icons for Apple's most-used apps in a mixed-reality environment. Notably, it eliminates the need for controllers or additional hardware by tracking users' eyes to highlight the preferred icon. With multitasking capabilities, Vision Pro promises a revolutionary visual and interactive experience but it is yet to be launched in markets.

Jio Bharat Phone

Reliance Jio took a strategic step with the Jio Bharat Phone platform, targeting the existing 250 million feature phone users. Aimed at creating a '2G-Mukt Bharat,' this platform leverages device and network capabilities to deliver Internet-enabled services on entry-level phones. Collaborating with phone brands, starting with Karbonn, Jio Bharat platform offers four models.