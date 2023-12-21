YouTuber MKBHD rates 2023 smartphones: Unexpected ‘Best Phone Of The Year’ pick

Renowned tech YouTuber Marques Keith Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has recently disclosed his highly anticipated Mobile Awards of the Year, showcasing top-performing smartphones launched in 2023. Brownlee evaluated devices based on various criteria, including battery life, design, and more. Let's dive into the winners. MKBHD Smartphone Awards 2023.(X/MKBHD)

The most value-packed phone

In the category of the most value-packed phone, Brownlee awarded the Samsung Galaxy A54, emphasising its flat display, triple cameras, wireless charging, and robust build, all at an affordable $400 (in India sales at ₹39,000). The runner-up in this category is the Moto G Play at $169 (at around ₹14,000 in India), with an honourable mention for the Pixel 7A priced at $499 (at ₹39,000 in India).

The Battery Award

For the Battery Award, the iPhone 15 Plus claimed the top spot, hailed for its unique combination of custom chip, software optimisation, and the largest iPhone battery ever (4912mAh), delivering a genuine two-day usage experience. The Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus Zenfone 10 secured the runner-up and honourable mention positions, respectively.

The Design Award

In the Design Award category, the Honor Magic V2 stood out as a “physics-defying” foldable phone, impressing with its slim 9.9mm profile, a 5000mAh battery, and two displays, challenging the norms in folding phone design.

The Best Foldable Phone

The Best Foldable title went to the OnePlus Open, surprising with its exceptional specs, impressive screens, and multitasking capabilities. The Pixel Fold and Samsung Z Flip 5 earned the runner-up and honourable mention positions, respectively.

Most Improved smartphone

The Nothing Phone 2 claimed the Most Improved title, for its enhancements in LED patterns, rounded glass edges, and noteworthy improvements in software functionality, showcasing the prowess of Nothing OS. The iPhone 15 secured the runner-up spot in this category.

Bust of the year

However, not all phones received accolades, as the Solana Saga Crypto Phone earned the undesirable title of "Bust of the Year." Brownlee expressed disappointment in its ceramic build, citing weaknesses in the camera, display, and battery, making it a regrettable choice for users.

Phone of the year

Drumroll for the grand finale—the coveted Phone of the Year award went to the Google Pixel 8. Brownlee praised its super bright 120Hz display, upgraded cameras, and a plethora of clever software features, not to mention a remarkable seven years of promised updates. The Asus Zenfone 10 secured the runner-up position, with honourable mentions for the iPhone 15 Pro, S23 Ultra, and OnePlus.