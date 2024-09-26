Menu Explore
Best Samsung tablets in India: Top 10 feature-rich devices that are perfect for work, play and creativity

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 26, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Discover the best Samsung tablet for your needs with our comprehensive list of the top 10 options available in India in 2024.

Samsung tablets are renowned for their exceptional displays, powerful processors, and innovative features. They cater to a variety of users, whether you're in search of a budget-friendly option or a premium tablet equipped with advanced capabilities. With Samsung's diverse range of products, you can easily find a tablet that fits your specific requirements.

Experience the ultimate in versatility with Samsung tablets.(Pexels)
Experience the ultimate in versatility with Samsung tablets.(Pexels)

In this article, we will explore the top 10 Samsung tablets available in India. Each tablet will be compared based on its features, performance, and value for money. This comprehensive guide aims to help you make an informed decision, ensuring you find the best Samsung tablet to suit your needs, whether for work, entertainment, or creativity.

1.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch display with Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers, making it ideal for multimedia entertainment. Its expandable storage and long-lasting battery life make it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

  • 10.4-inch display
  • Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers
  • Expandable storage
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive audio experienceMay not be suitable for heavy gaming
Expandable storage options 

2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

With a 10.1-inch display and powerful Wi-Fi connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is great for streaming and browsing. Its sleek design and black color option make it a stylish choice.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

  • 10.1-inch display
  • Powerful Wi-Fi connectivity
  • Sleek design
  • Black color option

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Great for streaming and browsingLimited to Wi-Fi connectivity only
Stylish design 

3.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite boasts a compact 8.7-inch display and expandable storage, making it a versatile option for everyday use. Its lightweight design and long battery life enhance portability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

  • 8.7-inch compact display
  • Expandable storage
  • Lightweight design
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweightSmaller screen size may not be suitable for all users
Expandable storage for media 

4.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a 10.4-inch display with S Pen support, allowing for precise note-taking and creative work. Its powerful performance and expandable storage make it a versatile choice.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • 10.4-inch display
  • S Pen support
  • Powerful performance
  • Expandable storage

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
S Pen for creativityMay be more expensive than other options
Powerful performance for multitasking 

Also read:AI laptops vs traditional laptops: A comparison guide with our selection of the best picks

5.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 offers an 8-inch display with expandable storage, making it a compact and budget-friendly choice. Its long battery life and lightweight design enhance portability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

  • 8-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Budget-friendly option
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact and budget-friendlySmaller screen size may not be suitable for all users
Long battery life for on-the-go use 

6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features an 8-inch display with dual speakers for immersive audio. Its slim design and expandable storage make it a versatile option for entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

  • 8-inch display
  • Dual speakers
  • Slim design
  • Expandable storage

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Immersive audio experienceMay not have the latest features
Slim and lightweight design 

7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 offers a large 10.5-inch display with expandable storage, making it great for productivity and entertainment. Its long battery life and sleek design enhance usability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5

  • 10.5-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Great for productivity
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large display for productivityMay be heavier and less portable
Long battery life for extended use 

Also read:Best 32-inch monitors: Explore top 8 options with high-resolution screens for immersive gaming and work

8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) features a 10.1-inch display with a vibrant resolution, making it ideal for multimedia consumption. Its expandable storage and long battery life enhance usability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

  • 10.1-inch display
  • Vibrant resolution
  • Expandable storage
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Vibrant display for multimediaMay not have the latest features
Long battery life for extended use 

9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e offers a large 10.5-inch display with dynamic sound by AKG, making it great for immersive entertainment. Its slim design and powerful performance enhance usability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

  • 10.5-inch display
  • Dynamic sound by AKG
  • Slim design
  • Powerful performance

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Dynamic sound for immersive entertainmentMay be more expensive than other options
Slim and lightweight design 

10.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) offers an 8-inch display with expandable storage, making it a budget-friendly option for everyday use. Its compact design and long battery life enhance portability.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)

  • 8-inch display
  • Expandable storage
  • Budget-friendly option
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendly and compactMay not have the latest features
Long battery life for on-the-go use 

Also read:Best 4K monitors: Experience ultra-HD resolution, brilliant colours and enhanced detail, top 10 choices

Top 3 features of best Samsung tablets:

Best Samsung TabletsDisplay SizeExpandable StorageBattery Life
Samsung Galaxy Tab A710.4 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.110.1 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite8.7 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite10.4 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.08 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)8 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.510.5 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)10.1 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e10.5 inchesYesLong-lasting
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)8 inchesYesLong-lasting

Best value for money Samsung tablet:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers the best value for money with its compact design, expandable storage, and long battery life. It's a versatile and budget-friendly option for everyday use.

Also read:Best laptops for students: Top 10 perfect and affordable options for college and internship needs

Best overall Samsung tablet:

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite stands out as the best overall product with its 10.4-inch display, S Pen support, powerful performance, and expandable storage. It's perfect for creative work and multitasking.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Samsung tablet:

Display quality: Look for a tablet with a high-resolution display for vibrant colours and clear visuals, especially for multimedia use.

Performance: Consider the processor and RAM. A powerful processor ensures smooth performance for multitasking and gaming.

Battery life: Choose a tablet with long battery life to keep you productive and entertained throughout the day.

Storage capacity: Select a tablet with adequate storage for your apps, files, and media, and consider options for expandable storage.

Budget: Samsung offers a range of tablets at different price points. Determine your budget to find the best option that meets your needs.

FAQs on Samsung tablet

  • What is the price range of Samsung tablets in India?

    Samsung tablets in India range from budget-friendly options to premium models, with prices starting from around Rs. 10,000 up to Rs. 60,000 for high-end tablets.

  • Do Samsung tablets come with a stylus or pen?

    Some Samsung tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, come with a stylus or pen for precise note-taking and creative work.

  • What are the key features to look for in a Samsung tablet?

    Key features to consider include display size, battery life, processing power, storage options, and additional features such as expandable storage and multimedia capabilities.

  • Are Samsung tablets suitable for gaming?

    While some Samsung tablets offer powerful performance for gaming, it's important to check the specific model's specifications and gaming capabilities before making a purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

