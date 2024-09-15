Finding the ideal 32-inch monitor can be a daunting task given the wide range of options available. Whether you’re a gamer, a professional, or a casual user, the right monitor can significantly enhance your experience. With choices ranging from high-resolution displays to monitors with rapid refresh rates, there’s something to suit every need and preference. Elevate your viewing with our curated list of 32-inch monitors.(Pexels)

In this article, we’ll review the top ten 32-inch monitors on the market, offering detailed comparisons to help you make an informed decision. From 4K resolutions to specialised gaming monitors and curved displays, we’ve compiled comprehensive information to guide you in selecting the perfect monitor for your requirements. Explore our top picks to find a monitor that delivers exceptional performance and fits your specific needs.

The BenQ EW3280U is a stunning 32-inch 4K monitor that delivers incredible image quality and color accuracy. With AMD FreeSync technology, you can enjoy a smooth gaming experience without screen tearing. The built-in speakers and remote control make it a great choice for entertainment as well.

Specifications of BenQ EW3280U is a stunning 32-inch 4K monitor

32-inch 4K display

HDR support

AMD FreeSync technology

Built-in speakers

Remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K display Higher price point Smooth gaming experience Convenient built-in speakers

The LG 32SR50F is a versatile 32-inch monitor with a dashboard design, perfect for multitasking and productivity. With Bluetooth support, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy wireless audio. The 32-inch display provides ample screen real estate for immersive gaming and work.

Specifications of LG 32SR50F is a versatile 32-inch monitor

32-inch display

Dashboard design

Bluetooth support

Versatile connectivity

Flicker-free technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile dashboard design Limited gaming features Bluetooth connectivity Flicker-free technology

The ViewSonic VX3219-2K-Pro is a 32-inch 2K monitor with a stunning display and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth gaming. With a slim bezel design, it offers an immersive viewing experience for work and play. The ergonomic stand allows for versatile positioning and comfortable viewing angles.

Specifications of ViewSonic VX3219-2K-Pro is a 32-inch 2K monitor

32-inch 2K display

AMD FreeSync technology

Slim bezel design

Ergonomic stand

Blue light filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 2K display Lacks HDR support Smooth gaming experience Ergonomic stand

The LG 32UN650-W is a borderless 32-inch 4K monitor with USB-C connectivity for versatile device compatibility. With HDR support and Radeon FreeSync technology, it offers an immersive gaming and entertainment experience. The adjustable stand allows for customizable viewing angles and ergonomic comfort.

Specifications of LG 32UN650-W is a borderless 32-inch 4K monitor

32-inch 4K display

Borderless design

USB-C connectivity

HDR support

Radeon FreeSync technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Borderless 4K display Slightly higher price Versatile connectivity Adjustable stand

The Samsung LS32CM500EWXXL is a 32-inch monitor with a keyboard display and built-in speakers for a seamless multimedia experience. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy wireless audio. The 32-inch display provides ample screen real estate for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung LS32CM500EWXXL is a 32-inch monitor

32-inch display

Keyboard display

Built-in speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Eye Saver Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique keyboard display Limited gaming features Convenient built-in speakers Eye Saver Mode

The Samsung LS32DM701UWXXL is a 32-inch 4K monitor with multiple input options and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device integration. With a stunning 4K display and built-in speakers, it offers an immersive entertainment experience. The 32-inch screen provides ample space for work and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung LS32DM701UWXXL is a 32-inch 4K monitor

32-inch 4K display

Multiple input options

Built-in speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Game Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K display Slightly higher price Versatile connectivity Built-in speakers

The Zebronics ZEB-S32A is a 32-inch monitor with a fast response time and built-in speakers for a seamless multimedia experience. With HDMI and VGA connectivity, you can easily connect your devices and enjoy high-quality audio and video. The 32-inch display provides ample screen real estate for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-S32A is a 32-inch monitor

32-inch display

Fast response time

Built-in speakers

HDMI and VGA connectivity

Flicker-free technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast response time Limited gaming features Convenient built-in speakers Versatile connectivity

The Samsung LS32DM700UWXXL is a 32-inch monitor with multiple input options and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device integration. With a stunning display and built-in speakers, it offers an immersive entertainment experience. The 32-inch screen provides ample space for work and gaming.

Specifications of Samsung LS32DM700UWXXL is a 32-inch monitor

32-inch display

Multiple input options

Built-in speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Eye Saver Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity Lacks HDR support Convenient built-in speakers Eye Saver Mode

Top 2 features of 32-inch monitors:

32-inch Monitors Display Type Connectivity BenQ EW3280U 4K AMD FreeSync LG 32SR50F Dashboard Bluetooth ViewSonic VX3219-2K-Pro 2K AMD FreeSync LG 32UN650-W 4K USB-C Samsung LS32CM500EWXXL Standard Bluetooth Samsung LS32DM701UWXXL 4K Bluetooth Zebronics ZEB-S32A Standard HDMI/VGA Samsung LS32DM700UWXXL Standard Bluetooth

Best value for money 32-inch monitor:

The ViewSonic VX3219-2K-Pro 32-inch monitor offers the best value for money, with a stunning 2K display, AMD FreeSync technology, and an ergonomic stand for comfortable viewing angles.

Best overall 32-inch monitor:

The Samsung LS32DM701UWXXL 32-inch 4K monitor stands out as the best overall product in this category, with a stunning 4K display, versatile connectivity, and built-in speakers for an immersive entertainment experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 32-inch monitor:

Resolution and clarity: Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for sharper images and better detail, especially for professional use and gaming.

Refresh rate: Choose a monitor with a high refresh rate (e.g., 144Hz) for smoother motion and reduced blur, crucial for gaming.

Panel type: Select between IPS, VA, or TN panels based on your needs—IPS for better colour accuracy, VA for deeper blacks, and TN for faster response times.

Connectivity options: Ensure the monitor has sufficient ports (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C) for compatibility with your devices.

Ergonomics and adjustability: Look for features such as adjustable stands and VESA compatibility for optimal viewing comfort and flexibility.

FAQs on 32-inch monitor What is the price range for 32-inch monitors? The price range for 32-inch monitors varies depending on the display type, resolution, and additional features. You can find options ranging from budget-friendly to premium models.

Do 32-inch monitors support gaming? Yes, many 32-inch monitors are designed for gaming with features such as high refresh rates, low response times, and adaptive sync technologies for a smooth gaming experience.

What are the key features to look for in a 32-inch monitor? Key features to consider include display resolution, refresh rate, connectivity options, ergonomic stands, and additional features such as built-in speakers and HDR support.

Are there any new releases in the 32-inch monitor category? Yes, manufacturers frequently release new 32-inch monitor models with updated features and technologies. Keep an eye out for the latest releases to stay up-to-date with the newest options.

