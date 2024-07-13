Gaming monitors are a vital component of any gaming setup, delivering high-quality displays and smooth gameplay. With numerous options on the market, finding the ideal gaming monitor to suit your needs can be a daunting task. In this article, we present a carefully curated list of the top 9 gaming monitors available in 2024. Each monitor offers unique features and specifications designed to elevate your gaming experience, ensuring both performance and visual clarity. Elevate your gaming with top-tier monitors for stunning visuals and seamless performance.(Pexels)

Whether you're a casual gamer enjoying leisurely play or a competitive esports player seeking every advantage, selecting the right gaming monitor is crucial. The monitors on our list cater to a range of preferences and requirements, from exceptional refresh rates and response times to superior colour accuracy and immersive screen sizes. By choosing the right monitor, you can enhance your overall gaming performance and enjoy an unparalleled visual experience.

The LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor is designed for competitive gaming, featuring a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. With a 1ms response time, this monitor delivers smooth and fluid gameplay, ideal for fast-paced action games and first-person shooters.

Specifications of LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor

27-inch display

144Hz refresh rate

NVIDIA G-Sync compatible

1ms response time

UltraGearTM design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate for smooth gameplay May be pricier than other options on the market NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility UltraGearTM design for a sleek appearance

The BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor boasts a 24-inch display with a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. With built-in speakers and AMD FreeSync support, this monitor offers a stunning visual experience for both gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications of BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor

24-inch bezel-less display

1080p resolution

75Hz refresh rate

Bulit-in speakers

AMD FreeSync support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for immersive visuals Lower refresh rate compared to other models Built-in speakers for audio convenience AMD FreeSync support for tear-free gaming

The ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch display with ultra-slim bezels and a 75Hz refresh rate. With IPS technology and Flicker-Free technology, this monitor provides stunning visuals and eye comfort for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor

24-inch display with ultra-slim bezels

75Hz refresh rate

IPS technology

Flicker-Free technology

178-degree viewing angles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-slim bezels for seamless multi-monitor setups Lower refresh rate for competitive gaming IPS technology for vibrant colors and wide viewing angles Flicker-Free technology for reduced eye strain

The Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor offers a 25-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. Equipped with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and built-in speakers, this monitor delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio for an enhanced gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor

25-inch display

2560x1440 resolution

75Hz refresh rate

AMD Radeon FreeSync technology

Built-in speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High resolution for crisp visuals Slightly smaller display size compared to other models AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming Built-in speakers for immersive audio

The Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor features a 27-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. With AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and wide viewing angles, this monitor provides smooth and tear-free gaming visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor

27-inch display

1920x1080 resolution

75Hz refresh rate

AMD Radeon FreeSync technology

Wide viewing angles

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display for immersive gaming Lower resolution compared to other models AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for tear-free visuals Wide viewing angles for comfortable gameplay

The ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor offers a 24-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With a widescreen design and anti-glare technology, this monitor provides a comfortable and immersive gaming experience for casual gamers.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor

24-inch display

1920x1080 resolution

60Hz refresh rate

Widescreen design

Anti-glare technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable option for casual gamers Lower refresh rate for competitive gaming Widescreen design for a cinematic gaming experience Anti-glare technology for reduced eye strain

The MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor features a 21.45-inch display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. With a flicker-free screen and anti-glare panel, this monitor is ideal for both gaming and professional office use.

Specifications of MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor

21.45-inch display

75Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync Premium technology

Flicker-free screen

Anti-glare panel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact size for versatile use Smaller display size compared to other models AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smooth visuals Flicker-free screen for reduced eye strain

The Acer Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium offers a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology and HDR support, this monitor delivers smooth and vibrant visuals for an exceptional gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Gaming Monitor

27-inch display

144Hz refresh rate

Full HD resolution

AMD FreeSync Premium technology

HDR support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate for smooth gameplay May be pricier than other options on the market AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free visuals HDR support for vibrant colors

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display is designed for competitive gaming, featuring a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. With an ergonomic stand and customizable gaming modes, this monitor offers a premium gaming experience for professional gamers.

Specifications of LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor

27-inch display

144Hz refresh rate

HDR10 support

Ergonomic stand

Customizable gaming modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High refresh rate for competitive gaming May be pricier than other options on the market HDR10 support for vibrant visuals Customizable gaming modes for personalized gameplay

Top 5 features with best gaming monitors:

Best Gaming Monitors Refresh Rate Resolution AMD FreeSync Support Special Features Price LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor 144Hz 2560x1440 Yes UltraGearTM design ₹ 34,999 BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor 75Hz 1920x1080 Yes Bezel-less design ₹ 18,999 ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor 75Hz 1920x1080 No Ultra-slim bezels ₹ 22,999 Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor 75Hz 2560x1440 Yes Built-in speakers ₹ 28,999 Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor 75Hz 1920x1080 Yes Wide viewing angles ₹ 24,999 ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor 60Hz 1920x1080 No Widescreen design ₹ 12,999 MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor 75Hz 1920x1080 Yes Flicker-free screen ₹ 14,999 Acer Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium 144Hz 1920x1080 Yes HDR support ₹ 30,999 LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display 144Hz 1920x1080 Yes Customizable gaming modes ₹ 36,999

Best value for money gaming monitor:

The BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor offers the best value for money, providing a high-quality display and AMD FreeSync support at an affordable price point.

Best overall gaming monitor:

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a high refresh rate, HDR10 support, and customizable gaming modes for a premium gaming experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming monitors:

Screen size and resolution: Consider the screen size and resolution. Larger screens and higher resolutions provide more immersive gaming experiences, but require powerful hardware to run smoothly.

Refresh rate and response time: High refresh rates (120Hz or higher) and low response times (under 5ms) ensure smooth and responsive gameplay, reducing motion blur and ghosting.

Panel type: Choose the right panel type for your needs. IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while TN panels provide faster response times.

Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has the necessary ports, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB, to connect all your gaming peripherals.

Budget: Set a budget and find the best monitor that offers the most value for your money without compromising essential features.

FAQs on gaming monitor What is the ideal refresh rate for gaming monitors? For a smooth gaming experience, a refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is recommended to minimize motion blur and screen tearing.

Do all gaming monitors support AMD FreeSync technology? Not all gaming monitors come with AMD FreeSync support, so it's essential to check the specifications before making a purchase.

Are larger displays always better for gaming? While larger displays offer a more immersive gaming experience, the ideal display size depends on personal preferences and available space in your gaming setup.

How does HDR support enhance the gaming experience? HDR support enhances the visual quality of games by providing a wider range of colors and improved contrast, resulting in more vibrant and realistic imagery.

