Best gaming monitors for an ultimate video games experience in 2024: Top 9 picks featuring cutting-edge technology

ByAffiliate Desk
Jul 13, 2024 10:30 AM IST

Explore the top 9 gaming monitors of 2024 for an immersive experience. Evaluate their features, pros and cons to determine the ideal choice for you!

Gaming monitors are a vital component of any gaming setup, delivering high-quality displays and smooth gameplay. With numerous options on the market, finding the ideal gaming monitor to suit your needs can be a daunting task. In this article, we present a carefully curated list of the top 9 gaming monitors available in 2024. Each monitor offers unique features and specifications designed to elevate your gaming experience, ensuring both performance and visual clarity.

Elevate your gaming with top-tier monitors for stunning visuals and seamless performance.(Pexels)
Elevate your gaming with top-tier monitors for stunning visuals and seamless performance.(Pexels)

Whether you're a casual gamer enjoying leisurely play or a competitive esports player seeking every advantage, selecting the right gaming monitor is crucial. The monitors on our list cater to a range of preferences and requirements, from exceptional refresh rates and response times to superior colour accuracy and immersive screen sizes. By choosing the right monitor, you can enhance your overall gaming performance and enjoy an unparalleled visual experience.

1.

LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor

The LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor is designed for competitive gaming, featuring a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. With a 1ms response time, this monitor delivers smooth and fluid gameplay, ideal for fast-paced action games and first-person shooters.

Specifications of LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • NVIDIA G-Sync compatible
  • 1ms response time
  • UltraGearTM design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High refresh rate for smooth gameplayMay be pricier than other options on the market
NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility 
UltraGearTM design for a sleek appearance 

2.

BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor

The BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor boasts a 24-inch display with a 1080p resolution and 75Hz refresh rate. With built-in speakers and AMD FreeSync support, this monitor offers a stunning visual experience for both gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications of BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor

  • 24-inch bezel-less display
  • 1080p resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • Bulit-in speakers
  • AMD FreeSync support

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Bezel-less design for immersive visualsLower refresh rate compared to other models
Built-in speakers for audio convenience 
AMD FreeSync support for tear-free gaming 

Also read:Best gaming laptops under 1 lakh: Top 8 picks to elevate your gaming experience and deliver unmatched performance

3.

ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor

The ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor features a 24-inch display with ultra-slim bezels and a 75Hz refresh rate. With IPS technology and Flicker-Free technology, this monitor provides stunning visuals and eye comfort for extended gaming sessions.

Specifications of ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor

  • 24-inch display with ultra-slim bezels
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • IPS technology
  • Flicker-Free technology
  • 178-degree viewing angles

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Ultra-slim bezels for seamless multi-monitor setupsLower refresh rate for competitive gaming
IPS technology for vibrant colors and wide viewing angles 
Flicker-Free technology for reduced eye strain 

4.

Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor

The Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor offers a 25-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. Equipped with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and built-in speakers, this monitor delivers stunning visuals and immersive audio for an enhanced gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor

  • 25-inch display
  • 2560x1440 resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • Built-in speakers

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High resolution for crisp visualsSlightly smaller display size compared to other models
AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming 
Built-in speakers for immersive audio 

Also read:Best gaming monitors: Get your game on with top 10 high-refresh rate monitors

5.

Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor

The Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor features a 27-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. With AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and wide viewing angles, this monitor provides smooth and tear-free gaming visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor

  • 27-inch display
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • Wide viewing angles

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large display for immersive gamingLower resolution compared to other models
AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for tear-free visuals 
Wide viewing angles for comfortable gameplay 

6.

ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor

The ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor offers a 24-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With a widescreen design and anti-glare technology, this monitor provides a comfortable and immersive gaming experience for casual gamers.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor

  • 24-inch display
  • 1920x1080 resolution
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Widescreen design
  • Anti-glare technology

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Affordable option for casual gamersLower refresh rate for competitive gaming
Widescreen design for a cinematic gaming experience 
Anti-glare technology for reduced eye strain 

7.

MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor

The MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor features a 21.45-inch display with a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. With a flicker-free screen and anti-glare panel, this monitor is ideal for both gaming and professional office use.

Specifications of MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor

  • 21.45-inch display
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync Premium technology
  • Flicker-free screen
  • Anti-glare panel

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Compact size for versatile useSmaller display size compared to other models
AMD FreeSync Premium technology for smooth visuals 
Flicker-free screen for reduced eye strain 

8.

Acer Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium

The Acer Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium offers a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology and HDR support, this monitor delivers smooth and vibrant visuals for an exceptional gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Gaming Monitor

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Full HD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync Premium technology
  • HDR support

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High refresh rate for smooth gameplayMay be pricier than other options on the market
AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free visuals 
HDR support for vibrant colors 

9.

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display is designed for competitive gaming, featuring a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. With an ergonomic stand and customizable gaming modes, this monitor offers a premium gaming experience for professional gamers.

Specifications of LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • HDR10 support
  • Ergonomic stand
  • Customizable gaming modes

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High refresh rate for competitive gamingMay be pricier than other options on the market
HDR10 support for vibrant visuals 
Customizable gaming modes for personalized gameplay 

Also read:Best laptops under 50000 in 2024: Choose from the top 7 options ideal for students and professionals

Top 5 features with best gaming monitors:

 

Best Gaming MonitorsRefresh RateResolutionAMD FreeSync SupportSpecial FeaturesPrice
LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor144Hz2560x1440YesUltraGearTM design 34,999
BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor75Hz1920x1080YesBezel-less design 18,999
ViewSonic VX2479-HD-PRO Gaming Monitor75Hz1920x1080NoUltra-slim bezels 22,999
Acer 2560X1440 Backlight Gaming Monitor75Hz2560x1440YesBuilt-in speakers 28,999
Acer Backlight Gaming Monitor75Hz1920x1080YesWide viewing angles 24,999
ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD Gaming Monitor60Hz1920x1080NoWidescreen design 12,999
MSI Mp223-21.45 Office Gaming Monitor75Hz1920x1080YesFlicker-free screen 14,999
Acer Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium144Hz1920x1080YesHDR support 30,999
LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display144Hz1920x1080YesCustomizable gaming modes 36,999

Best value for money gaming monitor:

The BenQ EX240N Bezel-Less Gaming Monitor offers the best value for money, providing a high-quality display and AMD FreeSync support at an affordable price point.

Also read:Best laptops in India 2024: Explore the top 8 models from leading laptop brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more

Best overall gaming monitor:

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Premium Display stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a high refresh rate, HDR10 support, and customizable gaming modes for a premium gaming experience.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best gaming monitors:

Screen size and resolution: Consider the screen size and resolution. Larger screens and higher resolutions provide more immersive gaming experiences, but require powerful hardware to run smoothly.

Refresh rate and response time: High refresh rates (120Hz or higher) and low response times (under 5ms) ensure smooth and responsive gameplay, reducing motion blur and ghosting.

Panel type: Choose the right panel type for your needs. IPS panels offer better colour accuracy and viewing angles, while TN panels provide faster response times.

Connectivity: Ensure the monitor has the necessary ports, such as HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB, to connect all your gaming peripherals.

Budget: Set a budget and find the best monitor that offers the most value for your money without compromising essential features.

Also read: Monitor buying guide: Get all relevant details like refresh rate, screen resolution, screen size before you pick one

FAQs on gaming monitor

  • What is the ideal refresh rate for gaming monitors?

    For a smooth gaming experience, a refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is recommended to minimize motion blur and screen tearing.

  • Do all gaming monitors support AMD FreeSync technology?

    Not all gaming monitors come with AMD FreeSync support, so it's essential to check the specifications before making a purchase.

  • Are larger displays always better for gaming?

    While larger displays offer a more immersive gaming experience, the ideal display size depends on personal preferences and available space in your gaming setup.

  • How does HDR support enhance the gaming experience?

    HDR support enhances the visual quality of games by providing a wider range of colors and improved contrast, resulting in more vibrant and realistic imagery.

