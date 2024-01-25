Best gaming monitors: Get your game on with top 10 high-refresh rate monitors
Best gaming monitors: Elevate your gaming and productivity with high refresh rate monitors that fit in your budget.
Gaming monitors are evolving with better panel technologies to improve the overall viewing experience. With vibrant colours and eye protection features, these monitors are a great companion for work as well. Most high refresh rate monitors with gaming features like multiple input ports and built-in speakers get very expensive. To help you find a suitable one, we curated a list of the best gaming monitors that you can buy without extending your budget.
Gaming enthusiasts, both professional and casual, are constantly seeking monitors that seamlessly balance performance, features, and affordability. The array of options available can be overwhelming, making the selection process a daunting task. Our comprehensive guide aims to demystify this process, offering insights and recommendations that cater to the diverse needs of gamers on a budget.
The guide navigates through the intricacies of display technologies, refresh rates, response times, and resolution, elucidating how each factor contributes to an immersive gaming experience. Whether you're engrossed in fast-paced FPS titles or exploring expansive RPG landscapes, our guide ensures that you make an informed decision tailored to your gaming preferences.
Beyond technical specifications, we delve into the ergonomic design and connectivity options of these budget-friendly monitors, emphasizing the importance of a seamless and comfortable gaming setup. From adjustable stands to multiple ports for diverse gaming peripherals, we leave no stone unturned in guiding you towards a well-rounded gaming display solution.
So, let's join us on this journey through the best gaming monitors that you can buy for under ₹10000 with high refresh rates and full of gaming features. This guide will also tell you about how you can choose a the best monitor for your gaming rig without getting confused with the specifications.
1. Acer K273E
The Acer K273E is a 27-inch Full HD IPS LCD monitor featuring a sleek zero-frame design for an immersive visual experience. With a fast 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms Visual Response Boost, it ensures smooth and lag-free gaming. Integrated AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, providing fluid and responsive gaming. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI and 1x VGA ports, accompanied by integrated stereo speakers. The monitor also prioritizes eye care with Acer VisionCare technology, featuring Flicker-less, BlueLightShield, low dimming, and ComfyView display for prolonged usage comfort.
Specifications of Acer K273E
Brand: Acer
Display: 27 inches, Full HD
Refresh rate: 100Hz
Ports: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA
Features: Zero-frame design, AMD FreeSync Premium, integrated stereo speakers
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek zero-frame design
|Limited connectivity options
|Fast 100Hz refresh rate
2. Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor
The Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor offers a crisp 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with a sleek bezel-less design. With a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and Game Mode, it's optimized for immersive gaming. The IPS panel provides a wide 178-degree viewing angle, while Flicker-Free technology and Eye Saver Mode reduce eye strain. Equipped with HDMI and D-sub ports, this monitor ensures versatile connectivity. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it delivers reliability and performance for both work and play.
Specifications of Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor
Brand: Samsung
Display: 24 inches, 1,920 x 1,080 resolution
Refresh rate: Max 75Hz
Ports: HDMI, D-sub
Features: Bezel-less design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free, Game Mode, 3-year warranty
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|FHD resolution
|Limited ports
|Bezel-less design
3. LG Electronics 24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor
The LG 24ML600S-W is a sleek 24-inch Full HD IPS LCD monitor boasting a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Its immersive display features a 178/178-degree viewing angle and a virtually borderless three-sided slim design. Equipped with inbuilt 5W dual-channel speakers with Maxx Audio, it delivers impressive sound. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate its 1ms MBR, 75Hz refresh rate, Radeon FreeSync, DAS mode, and Black Stabilizer. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with dual HDMI, D-Sub, headphone out, and audio in ports, ensuring a seamless multimedia experience.
Specifications of LG 24ML600S-W
Brand: LG
Display: 24 inches, Full HD IPS
Refresh rate: 75 Hz
Ports: Dual HDMI, D-Sub, Headphone Out, Audio In
Features: 1ms MBR, Radeon FreeSync, DAS Mode, Black Stabilizer
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Vivid Full HD Display
|Limited refresh rate for gaming
|Immersive Borderless Design
4. BenQ GW2480 24 inch (60 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor
The BenQ GW2480 24-inch IPS Full HD Monitor delivers a crisp viewing experience with a slim bezel design. Featuring 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, it ensures clarity from any angle. Prioritizing eye care, it incorporates Anti-Glare technology, Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, and Flicker-free features. Connectivity options include VGA, HDMI, Display Port, and a Headphone Jack. With VESA wall-mount support, tilt functionality, and 1.5m power and HDMI cables included, it offers flexibility. Boasting 60Hz refresh rate, 27W power consumption, and a 3-year warranty, it combines performance and user-friendly features.
Specifications of BenQ GW2480
Brand: BenQ
Display: 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels IPS
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Ports: VGA x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x 1, Headphone Jack x 1
Features: Ultra-slim bezel, Eye Care Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable, Tilt
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Crisp Full HD Display
|Limited Refresh Rate
|Eye Care Technologies
5. Lenovo L-Series 60.45 cm (24 inch) 1920 x 1080 Pixels FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor
The Lenovo L24i-30 is a 23.8-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor, offering a vibrant visual experience with 16.7 million colours and a 75Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth gameplay, while the Smart Artery Software adapts the display based on your usage patterns. TUV Rheinland certification minimizes eye strain, and the monitor supports versatile connectivity with HDMI and VGA ports. The ultraslim design, tilt feature, and VESA mount compatibility enhance flexibility in placement.
Specifications of Lenovo L24i-30
Brand: Lenovo
Display: 23.8 inches, FHD IPS
Refresh rate: 75Hz
Ports: HDMI 1.4, VGA, Audio-Out
Features: Smart Artery Software, AMD FreeSync
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ultraslim design
|Limited refresh rate
|AMD FreeSync support
|No DisplayPort
6. Dell S2421HNM FHD Monitor
The Dell S2421HNM offers a 60.4 cm Full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 @75Hz. Boasting an ultra-thin bezel and a premium IPS panel, it delivers vibrant visuals with 250 nits brightness and 99% sRGB. The monitor features AMD Free Sync for smoother graphics, a blue light hardware filter, and flicker-free technology. With a weight of 3.84 Kg, it's a durable product with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles, and VESA mount readiness. The ComfortView feature protects eyes from harmful blue light, and the Premium Panel Exchange ensures quality.
Specifications of Dell S2421HNM
Brand: Dell
Display: 60.4 cm Full HD
Refresh rate: 75Hz
Ports: Not specified
Features: Ultra-thin bezel, Premium IPS panel, 250 nits brightness, 99% sRGB, AMD Free Sync.
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ultra-thin bezel for sleek design
|Limited information on ports
|Premium IPS panel for vibrant colors
|Response time varies
7. Acer Nitro VG240YS
The Acer Nitro VG240YS is a 23.8-inch gaming LCD monitor with Full HD resolution, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. With AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it eliminates screen tearing, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. The monitor features a VESA mount, ultra-slim bezels, and various eye care technologies. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort, while Acer Display Widget facilitates easy monitor adjustments. Whether it's the 0.5ms response time, integrated stereo speakers, or Acer zeroframe design for a sleek multi-monitor setup, this monitor offers an immersive gaming environment.
Specifications of Acer Nitro VG240YS
Brand: Acer
Display: 23.8 inches, Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)
Refresh rate: 165Hz
Ports: 2 x HDMI (2.0), 1 x DisplayPort (1.2), Audio Out
Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA mount compatibility, 0.5ms response time
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Full HD resolution
|None
|High 165Hz refresh rate
8. MSI PRO MP273P
The MSI PRO MP273P Monitor boasts a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate, perfect for enhanced visuals and video editing. Featuring anti-flicker, Less Blue Light PRO, and anti-glare technologies, it's TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certified. Built-in 2W speakers offer audio convenience, while MSI's Display Kit software ensures optimal display settings. With VESA-mount support and versatile adjustments, it caters to ergonomic preferences. The 75Hz high refresh rate reduces eye strain for a superior viewing experience.
Specifications of MSI PRO MP273P
Brand: MSI
Display: 27 inches, Full HD
Refresh rate: 75Hz
Ports: 2xHDMI, 1xVGA
Features: Anti-flicker panel, Anti-glare surface, Built-in 2W speakers
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Crisp Full HD display
|None
|75Hz refresh rate
9. OnePlus 24 in FHD LCD Monitor
The OnePlus 24 is a sleek Full HD LCD monitor featuring a 3-side bezel-less design and LED-backlit IPS panel. With a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, it delivers vibrant visuals in 16.7 million colours. Prioritizing eye comfort, it boasts flicker-free technology and low blue light. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with USB Type-C supporting 18W charging, HDMI, VGA, and a headphone jack. Its slim profile, measuring only 8mm, is complemented by a metal stand for a modern look.
Specifications of OnePlus 24
Brand: OnePlus
Display: 24 inches, Full HD IPS
Refresh rate: 75Hz
Ports: USB Type-C , HDMI x 1, VGA x 1, Headphone jack
Features: 3-side bezel-less design, Flicker-free, Low blue light
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Sleek bezel-less design
|Limited display size
|Versatile connectivity
|Moderately low refresh rate
10. Acer HA270 27 Inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor
The Acer HA270 27-inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor delivers an exceptional visual experience with a 1920x1080 resolution, ultra-thin frameless design, and 178-degree wide viewing angles. Equipped with AMD Free Sync technology, it boasts a 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time for smooth visuals. Featuring Blue Light Shield and Flickerless technology, along with Comfyview, it prioritizes eye comfort. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with VGA, HDMI, and Audio-In ports, and includes HDMI and VGA cables. With a slim 6.6mm profile, -5 to 15-degree tilt, and integrated stereo speakers, it enhances both aesthetics and multimedia enjoyment.
Specifications of Acer HA270
Brand: Acer
Display: 27 inches, Full HD IPS LCD
Refresh Rate: 75Hz with AMD Free Sync Technology
Ports: 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Audio-In
Features: Ultra-thin frameless design, Blue Light Shield, Flickerless technology, Comfyview
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ultra-thin frameless design
|No mention of adjustable height
|Full HD IPS display
|Limited to 75Hz refresh rate
Top 3 features for you
|Product Name
|Display
|AMD FreeSync
|Refresh Rate
|Acer K273E 27 Inch IPS Full Hd LCD Monitor
|27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Zero Frame Design
|Yes
|100Hz
|Samsung 24-inch FHD Flat Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Bezel Less Design
|Yes
|75Hz
|LG Electronics 24 inches Full HD IPS Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, 3 Side Borderless Design
|Yes
|75Hz
|BenQ GW2480 24 inch IPS Full HD Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra-Slim Bezel Design
|No
|60Hz
|Lenovo L-Series 24 inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultraslim Design
|Yes
|75Hz
|Dell S2421HNM FHD Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra Thin Bezel Design
|Yes
|75Hz
|Acer Nitro VG240YS 23.8 Inch Gaming LCD Monitor
|23.8 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, AMD FreeSync
|Yes
|165Hz
|MSI PRO MP273P Business & Productivity Monitor
|27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Eye-Friendly Technology
|No
|75Hz
|OnePlus 24 in Full Hd LCD Monitor
|24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, 3-Side Bezel Less Design
|No
|75Hz
|Acer HA270 27 Inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor
|27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra Slim Design
|Yes
|60Hz
Best value for money
The Acer K273E stands out as the best value for money, offering a 27-inch display with a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and a sleek zero-frame design. This combination provides an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking performance and visual quality.
Best overall product
The Acer Nitro VG240YS earns the title of the best overall product with its 23.8-inch display, AMD FreeSync, and impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This monitor delivers exceptional gaming performance, eliminating screen tearing and ensuring smooth gameplay. The combination of features, including a rapid 0.5ms response time, makes it a top choice for both casual and competitive gamers, offering an outstanding balance between price and performance.
How to find the best gaming monitor?
To find the best gaming monitor, consider crucial factors like resolution, refresh rate, response time, and adaptive sync technologies. Opt for at least a 1080p resolution for crisp visuals and a high refresh rate, such as 144Hz or higher, for smoother gameplay. A low response time, preferably 5ms or lower, minimizes motion blur. Adaptive sync technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync reduce screen tearing. Panel type matters too—IPS for vibrant colors, TN for fast response, and VA for a balance. Additionally, check for ergonomic features and connectivity options. Reading reviews from reputable sources and user feedback helps make an informed decision based on real-world experiences.
