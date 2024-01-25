Best gaming monitors: Get your game on with top 10 high-refresh rate monitors

Gaming monitors are evolving with better panel technologies to improve the overall viewing experience. With vibrant colours and eye protection features, these monitors are a great companion for work as well. Most high refresh rate monitors with gaming features like multiple input ports and built-in speakers get very expensive. To help you find a suitable one, we curated a list of the best gaming monitors that you can buy without extending your budget. Best gaming monitors: Discover vibrant visuals and smooth gameplay with high refresh rate monitors.

Gaming enthusiasts, both professional and casual, are constantly seeking monitors that seamlessly balance performance, features, and affordability. The array of options available can be overwhelming, making the selection process a daunting task. Our comprehensive guide aims to demystify this process, offering insights and recommendations that cater to the diverse needs of gamers on a budget.

The guide navigates through the intricacies of display technologies, refresh rates, response times, and resolution, elucidating how each factor contributes to an immersive gaming experience. Whether you're engrossed in fast-paced FPS titles or exploring expansive RPG landscapes, our guide ensures that you make an informed decision tailored to your gaming preferences.

Beyond technical specifications, we delve into the ergonomic design and connectivity options of these budget-friendly monitors, emphasizing the importance of a seamless and comfortable gaming setup. From adjustable stands to multiple ports for diverse gaming peripherals, we leave no stone unturned in guiding you towards a well-rounded gaming display solution.

So, let's join us on this journey through the best gaming monitors that you can buy for under ₹10000 with high refresh rates and full of gaming features. This guide will also tell you about how you can choose a the best monitor for your gaming rig without getting confused with the specifications.

1. Acer K273E

The Acer K273E is a 27-inch Full HD IPS LCD monitor featuring a sleek zero-frame design for an immersive visual experience. With a fast 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms Visual Response Boost, it ensures smooth and lag-free gaming. Integrated AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing, providing fluid and responsive gaming. Connectivity options include 1x HDMI and 1x VGA ports, accompanied by integrated stereo speakers. The monitor also prioritizes eye care with Acer VisionCare technology, featuring Flicker-less, BlueLightShield, low dimming, and ComfyView display for prolonged usage comfort.

Specifications of Acer K273E

Brand: Acer

Display: 27 inches, Full HD

Refresh rate: 100Hz

Ports: 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA

Features: Zero-frame design, AMD FreeSync Premium, integrated stereo speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek zero-frame design Limited connectivity options Fast 100Hz refresh rate

2. Samsung 24-inch (60.46cm) FHD Flat 1,920 x 1,080 Monitor

The Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor offers a crisp 1,920 x 1,080 resolution with a sleek bezel-less design. With a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync, and Game Mode, it's optimized for immersive gaming. The IPS panel provides a wide 178-degree viewing angle, while Flicker-Free technology and Eye Saver Mode reduce eye strain. Equipped with HDMI and D-sub ports, this monitor ensures versatile connectivity. Backed by a 3-year warranty, it delivers reliability and performance for both work and play.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch FHD Monitor

Brand: Samsung

Display: 24 inches, 1,920 x 1,080 resolution

Refresh rate: Max 75Hz

Ports: HDMI, D-sub

Features: Bezel-less design, AMD FreeSync, Flicker-Free, Game Mode, 3-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid FHD resolution Limited ports Bezel-less design

3. LG Electronics 24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor

The LG 24ML600S-W is a sleek 24-inch Full HD IPS LCD monitor boasting a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Its immersive display features a 178/178-degree viewing angle and a virtually borderless three-sided slim design. Equipped with inbuilt 5W dual-channel speakers with Maxx Audio, it delivers impressive sound. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate its 1ms MBR, 75Hz refresh rate, Radeon FreeSync, DAS mode, and Black Stabilizer. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with dual HDMI, D-Sub, headphone out, and audio in ports, ensuring a seamless multimedia experience.

Specifications of LG 24ML600S-W

Brand: LG

Display: 24 inches, Full HD IPS

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Ports: Dual HDMI, D-Sub, Headphone Out, Audio In

Features: 1ms MBR, Radeon FreeSync, DAS Mode, Black Stabilizer

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vivid Full HD Display Limited refresh rate for gaming Immersive Borderless Design

4. BenQ GW2480 24 inch (60 cm) 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor

The BenQ GW2480 24-inch IPS Full HD Monitor delivers a crisp viewing experience with a slim bezel design. Featuring 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, it ensures clarity from any angle. Prioritizing eye care, it incorporates Anti-Glare technology, Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light, and Flicker-free features. Connectivity options include VGA, HDMI, Display Port, and a Headphone Jack. With VESA wall-mount support, tilt functionality, and 1.5m power and HDMI cables included, it offers flexibility. Boasting 60Hz refresh rate, 27W power consumption, and a 3-year warranty, it combines performance and user-friendly features.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480

Brand: BenQ

Display: 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels IPS

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: VGA x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 1, Display Port 1.2 x 1, Headphone Jack x 1

Features: Ultra-slim bezel, Eye Care Speakers, VESA Wall Mountable, Tilt

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD Display Limited Refresh Rate Eye Care Technologies

5. Lenovo L-Series 60.45 cm (24 inch) 1920 x 1080 Pixels FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor

The Lenovo L24i-30 is a 23.8-inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor, offering a vibrant visual experience with 16.7 million colours and a 75Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth gameplay, while the Smart Artery Software adapts the display based on your usage patterns. TUV Rheinland certification minimizes eye strain, and the monitor supports versatile connectivity with HDMI and VGA ports. The ultraslim design, tilt feature, and VESA mount compatibility enhance flexibility in placement.

Specifications of Lenovo L24i-30

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 23.8 inches, FHD IPS

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Ports: HDMI 1.4, VGA, Audio-Out

Features: Smart Artery Software, AMD FreeSync

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultraslim design Limited refresh rate AMD FreeSync support No DisplayPort

6. Dell S2421HNM FHD Monitor

The Dell S2421HNM offers a 60.4 cm Full HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 @75Hz. Boasting an ultra-thin bezel and a premium IPS panel, it delivers vibrant visuals with 250 nits brightness and 99% sRGB. The monitor features AMD Free Sync for smoother graphics, a blue light hardware filter, and flicker-free technology. With a weight of 3.84 Kg, it's a durable product with a 1000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles, and VESA mount readiness. The ComfortView feature protects eyes from harmful blue light, and the Premium Panel Exchange ensures quality.

Specifications of Dell S2421HNM

Brand: Dell

Display: 60.4 cm Full HD

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Ports: Not specified

Features: Ultra-thin bezel, Premium IPS panel, 250 nits brightness, 99% sRGB, AMD Free Sync.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-thin bezel for sleek design Limited information on ports Premium IPS panel for vibrant colors Response time varies

7. Acer Nitro VG240YS

The Acer Nitro VG240YS is a 23.8-inch gaming LCD monitor with Full HD resolution, boasting a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. With AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it eliminates screen tearing, ensuring a seamless gaming experience. The monitor features a VESA mount, ultra-slim bezels, and various eye care technologies. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort, while Acer Display Widget facilitates easy monitor adjustments. Whether it's the 0.5ms response time, integrated stereo speakers, or Acer zeroframe design for a sleek multi-monitor setup, this monitor offers an immersive gaming environment.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG240YS

Brand: Acer

Display: 23.8 inches, Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Refresh rate: 165Hz

Ports: 2 x HDMI (2.0), 1 x DisplayPort (1.2), Audio Out

Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA mount compatibility, 0.5ms response time

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution None High 165Hz refresh rate

8. MSI PRO MP273P

The MSI PRO MP273P Monitor boasts a 27-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate, perfect for enhanced visuals and video editing. Featuring anti-flicker, Less Blue Light PRO, and anti-glare technologies, it's TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certified. Built-in 2W speakers offer audio convenience, while MSI's Display Kit software ensures optimal display settings. With VESA-mount support and versatile adjustments, it caters to ergonomic preferences. The 75Hz high refresh rate reduces eye strain for a superior viewing experience.

Specifications of MSI PRO MP273P

Brand: MSI

Display: 27 inches, Full HD

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Ports: 2xHDMI, 1xVGA

Features: Anti-flicker panel, Anti-glare surface, Built-in 2W speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD display None 75Hz refresh rate

9. OnePlus 24 in FHD LCD Monitor

The OnePlus 24 is a sleek Full HD LCD monitor featuring a 3-side bezel-less design and LED-backlit IPS panel. With a 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, it delivers vibrant visuals in 16.7 million colours. Prioritizing eye comfort, it boasts flicker-free technology and low blue light. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with USB Type-C supporting 18W charging, HDMI, VGA, and a headphone jack. Its slim profile, measuring only 8mm, is complemented by a metal stand for a modern look.

Specifications of OnePlus 24

Brand: OnePlus

Display: 24 inches, Full HD IPS

Refresh rate: 75Hz

Ports: USB Type-C , HDMI x 1, VGA x 1, Headphone jack

Features: 3-side bezel-less design, Flicker-free, Low blue light

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek bezel-less design Limited display size Versatile connectivity Moderately low refresh rate

10. Acer HA270 27 Inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor

The Acer HA270 27-inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor delivers an exceptional visual experience with a 1920x1080 resolution, ultra-thin frameless design, and 178-degree wide viewing angles. Equipped with AMD Free Sync technology, it boasts a 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time for smooth visuals. Featuring Blue Light Shield and Flickerless technology, along with Comfyview, it prioritizes eye comfort. The monitor offers versatile connectivity with VGA, HDMI, and Audio-In ports, and includes HDMI and VGA cables. With a slim 6.6mm profile, -5 to 15-degree tilt, and integrated stereo speakers, it enhances both aesthetics and multimedia enjoyment.

Specifications of Acer HA270

Brand: Acer

Display: 27 inches, Full HD IPS LCD

Refresh Rate: 75Hz with AMD Free Sync Technology

Ports: 1 x VGA, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Audio-In

Features: Ultra-thin frameless design, Blue Light Shield, Flickerless technology, Comfyview

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-thin frameless design No mention of adjustable height Full HD IPS display Limited to 75Hz refresh rate

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Display AMD FreeSync Refresh Rate Acer K273E 27 Inch IPS Full Hd LCD Monitor 27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Zero Frame Design Yes 100Hz Samsung 24-inch FHD Flat Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Bezel Less Design Yes 75Hz LG Electronics 24 inches Full HD IPS Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, 3 Side Borderless Design Yes 75Hz BenQ GW2480 24 inch IPS Full HD Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra-Slim Bezel Design No 60Hz Lenovo L-Series 24 inch FHD IPS Ultraslim Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultraslim Design Yes 75Hz Dell S2421HNM FHD Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra Thin Bezel Design Yes 75Hz Acer Nitro VG240YS 23.8 Inch Gaming LCD Monitor 23.8 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, AMD FreeSync Yes 165Hz MSI PRO MP273P Business & Productivity Monitor 27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Eye-Friendly Technology No 75Hz OnePlus 24 in Full Hd LCD Monitor 24 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, 3-Side Bezel Less Design No 75Hz Acer HA270 27 Inch Full HD IPS LCD Monitor 27 Inch, 1920x1080 resolution, Ultra Slim Design Yes 60Hz

Best value for money

The Acer K273E stands out as the best value for money, offering a 27-inch display with a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and a sleek zero-frame design. This combination provides an immersive gaming experience without breaking the bank, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking performance and visual quality.

Best overall product

The Acer Nitro VG240YS earns the title of the best overall product with its 23.8-inch display, AMD FreeSync, and impressive 165Hz refresh rate. This monitor delivers exceptional gaming performance, eliminating screen tearing and ensuring smooth gameplay. The combination of features, including a rapid 0.5ms response time, makes it a top choice for both casual and competitive gamers, offering an outstanding balance between price and performance.

How to find the best gaming monitor?

To find the best gaming monitor, consider crucial factors like resolution, refresh rate, response time, and adaptive sync technologies. Opt for at least a 1080p resolution for crisp visuals and a high refresh rate, such as 144Hz or higher, for smoother gameplay. A low response time, preferably 5ms or lower, minimizes motion blur. Adaptive sync technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync reduce screen tearing. Panel type matters too—IPS for vibrant colors, TN for fast response, and VA for a balance. Additionally, check for ergonomic features and connectivity options. Reading reviews from reputable sources and user feedback helps make an informed decision based on real-world experiences.

