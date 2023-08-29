144Hz monitors enhance gaming and content viewing experience: Top 10 picks

144Hz monitors might sound like an overkill, as most of us are still comfortably using our lower refresh rate screens. A high refresh rate monitor not only visually enhances your tasks, but also adds to your productivity and pace. For people in professions like content creation, video editing, and professional esports need a high refresh rate for having a better and comfortable hold on their work. 144Hz monitors are ideal for high quality gaming and viewing experience.(Pexels)

The improved responsiveness is also an added benefit for anyone using a 144Hz monitor. The transition from traditional 60Hz monitors to these has redefined how we perceive dynamic visuals, altering the landscape of gaming and entertainment.

From the competitive arena of esports to the captivating narratives of open-world adventures, the smoothness and precision offered by 144Hz monitors empower players to elevate their skills and engagement levels.

In this article, we have a look at a curated list of the best 144Hz monitors to help you pick the best for yourself.

1. LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor

This LG monitor is the one for people looking for a solid device on a budget. It offers a full HD IPS panel and impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The AMD FreeSync compatibility is a plus for the gamers as it ensures smooth gameplay, while the 1ms response time minimizes motion blur. The monitor boasts gaming-centric features like Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync. The HDR10 support ensures smooth and vibrant visuals.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Panel: IPS

Special Features: sRGB 99%, Adaptive Sync, Height Adjustment, Tilt Adjustment

Connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, Headphone Out

Pros Cons High refresh rate and low response time for smooth gaming Limited to Full HD resolution HDR 10 support for enhanced visuals

B0C5MPH9G7

2. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Not everyone wants to settle for just an FHD 144Hz monitor. Some people want to experience the smoothness higher picture quality. The LG QHD IPS Ultragear gaming monitor is for them. The monitor boasts a 27-inch QHD IPS panel, with 2K resolution. This helps it deliver sharp and vibrant visuals. The 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time ensure smooth and responsive gameplay. The anti-glare, frameless design enhances your viewing experience. With sRGB 99% and HDR 10 support, colours pop vividly.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 27 inches

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Panel: IPS

Special Features: Anti-Glare, Adaptive Sync, Frameless, High Dynamic Range

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, DisplayPort, Headphone Out

Pros Cons High-resolution QHD display for stunning visuals Lack of built-in speakers High refresh rate and low response time

B09T34GSX7

3. MSI Optix G241-24 inch IPS Gaming Monitor

Some people want to go for big and renowned brands when buying computer peripherals. They come with a misconception that renowned brands are expensive. MSI is one of the big players in the PC market, known for the quality of products they deliver. The MSI Optix G241-24 inch IPS gaming monitor is one such product that can be a great pick for the early gamers. Its IPS panel, has a refresh rate of 144Hz combined with 1ms response time, ensuring smooth and tear-free gameplay. The FHD resolution offers stunning details, while the Night Vision feature enhances visuals.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Panel: IPS

Special Features: AMD FreeSync, Wide Colour Gamut, Night Vision, Wall Mountable

Pros Cons Smooth gaming experience with 144Hz refresh rate Limited connectivity options High-quality IPS panel

B08B8LBM3S

4. Samsung 24-inch Gaming Monitor

This Samsung gaming monitor offers a fantastic blend of affordability and performance, making it a tempting option for both gamers and budget-conscious users. With a swift 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, it provides smooth visuals and tear-free gaming experiences. The inclusion of Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, and Flicker-Free technology enhances comfort during extended use to keep your eyes less strained while you are binge-watching your favourite TV show or having extended hours of gaming with your friends. The monitor's ergonomic design and 1ms response time cater to fast-paced action so that you don't miss any second of the action.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Special Features: Game Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free, Ergonomic Design

Pros Cons Affordable pricing with good performance Limited connectivity options Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology for reduced eye strain

B0BS3ZZTQ9

5. Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor

The Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor offers an immersive gaming experience with its 1800R curved screen. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and clear action, enhanced by AMD FreeSync for seamless gameplay. Equipped with features like Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, and Low Input Lag Mode, it caters to competitive gamers. The Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology reduce strain during extended sessions.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Special Features: 1800R Curved Screen, FreeSync, Low Input Lag Mode, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker-Free, 178-degree Viewing Angle, 4ms Response Time, Connectivity: 1 Display Port, 2 HDMI Ports

Pros Cons Immersive 1800R curved screen Response time could be lower for competitive gamers Smooth 144Hz refresh rate

B09W2G5MTW

6. LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor (27 Inches)

Immerse yourself in the world of gaming with the LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor. It has an expansive 27-inch 2K QHD display boasting vivid colours and sharp visuals. This is enhanced by a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid motion. The anti-glare screen ensures comfortable extended play sessions. With a quick 1ms response time, G-Sync compatibility, and AMD Freesync Premium, your gameplay becomes remarkably smooth. The sleek frameless design and thoughtful connectivity options make this monitor a sleek addition to any setup.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixels

Special Features: Anti Glare Screen, Adaptive Sync, Frameless Design, Flicker-Free, HDR 10

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Gaming Features: 1ms Response Time, G-Sync Compatible, AMD Freesync Premium

Connectivity: HDMI x 2, Display Port, Headphone Out

Pros Cons Immersive 2K QHD display Large screen size may not be suitable for small desks Quick 1ms response time for lag-free gaming

B09T34GSX7

7. BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch

Boost your gaming prowess with the BenQ ZOWIE, a premium esports grade monitor. It comes with a 24-inch Full HD display with a swift 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, making it ideal for competitive gaming. The monitor boasts image optimization features like DyAc, Colour Vibrance, and Black eQualizer, enhancing image quality for an edge in gameplay.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Features: Height, Pivot, Swivel, and Tilt Adjustments, Wall Mountable

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI 1.4 x 2, HDMI 2.0 x 1, DP 1.2 X 1, Headphone Port x 1

Image Optimization: DyAc, Colour Vibrance, XL Setting, Black eQualizer

Pros Cons Esports Grade performance Image quality may vary for non-gaming tasks 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time TN panel

B08HJ2T1JK

8. AOC FHD IPS Display Gaming LCD Monitor

Experience gaming excellence with the AOC 24-inch FHD IPS display gaming monitor. Boasting a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it's primed for smooth and tear-free gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium technology synchronizes GPU and monitor refresh rates, ensuring fluid gameplay. The monitor's HDR mode enriches visuals, and the Low Input Lag mode maximizes responsiveness. With six game modes and customizable settings, it adapts to various genres. The built-in speakers and ergonomic design make it a versatile gaming companion.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24-inch

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Features: Height and Tilt Adjustment, Adaptive Sync, Blue Light Filter, Frameless Design, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers, High Dynamic Range

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Pros Cons Smooth gaming with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time Built-in speakers may lack audiophile-level sound quality HDR mode enhances non-HDR content

B09NPXNB8K

9. GIGABYTE 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Bring home the GIGABYTE 27-inch gaming monitor and elevate your gaming experience manifold. The monitor boasts a vivid 2560 x 1440 QHD IPS display with a swift 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This ensures smooth visuals and minimal motion blur. The monitor covers 92% DCI-P3 colour space, delivering stunning colour accuracy. With height adjustment, anti-glare coating, and flicker-free technology, it's designed for comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Display Resolution: 2560 X 1440 Pixels

Special Features: Height Adjustment, Gaming Monitor, Blue Light Filter, Anti-Glare Coating, Flicker-Free

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

Pros Cons QHD display Built-in speakers can be better 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

B08WH6V758

10. ViewSonic Omni Gaming Monitor

This next monitor is for people who are looking for a new brand to try. The ViewSonic Omni gaming monitor comes with a 24-inch Full HD display, responsive 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. The AMD FreeSync Premium technology ensures fluid gameplay without tearing. Its IPS panel provides vivid visuals from any angle, so you can move around while gaming. The frameless design enhances immersion, while the ergonomic stand ensures comfort during extended gaming sessions.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Features: Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Blue Light Filter, Swivel Adjustment, Tilt Adjustment

Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Response Time: 1ms (MPRT)

Pros Cons 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for competitive gaming No G-Sync support IPS panel ensures vibrant visuals from any angle

B081LTXZ1R

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Ultragear IPS Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync HDR 10 LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor QHD Resolution (2560x1440) G-Sync Compatible 1ms Response Time MSI Optix G241-24 inch IPS Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate 1ms Response Time AMD FreeSync Samsung 24-inch Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Premium Eye Saver Mode Samsung 24-inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate 1800R Curved Screen AMD FreeSync LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor (27 Inches) 144 Hz Refresh Rate G-Sync Compatible AMD FreeSync Premium BenQ ZOWIE 24 inch 144 Hz Refresh Rate DyAc Technology Black eQualizer AOC FHD IPS Display Gaming LCD Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Premium Low Input Lag Mode GIGABYTE 27-inch Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate QHD Resolution (2560x1440) VESA Display HDR400 ViewSonic Omni Gaming Monitor 144 Hz Refresh Rate AMD FreeSync Premium Frameless Design

Best value for money

The AOC FHD IPS Display Gaming LCD Monitor offers exceptional value for money with its 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Low Input Lag Mode. Gamers and budget-conscious users will appreciate the fluid gaming experience and reduced input lag, making it a perfect balance of performance and affordability.

Best overall product

The LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27-inches stands out as the best overall product. Its combination of a 144Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, G-Sync compatibility, and AMD FreeSync Premium provides an immersive and tear-free gaming experience. With vibrant visuals and fast response times, this monitor caters to both gamers and content creators, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the right 144Hz monitor?

To find the ideal 144Hz monitor, consider your needs: gaming, content creation, or general use. Look for features like Adaptive Sync (FreeSync or G-Sync) for smooth gameplay, a fast response time (1ms) to eliminate motion blur, and a high refresh rate (144Hz) for fluid visuals. Check if the monitor offers additional features like HDR for enhanced image quality. Choose a screen size and resolution that suits your preferences, and make sure the monitor has connectivity options that match your devices. Read reviews and compare specifications to ensure the monitor aligns with your requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.