OnePlus to launch monitors in India on December 12. Check details

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus, which primarily makes smartphones, has announced it is expanding its product portfolio in India, and will launch its first two monitors on December 12 in the country.

The monitors have been named 'X27' and ‘E24.’

“The #OnePlusMonitors are here to change the game. Stay tuned,” tweeted OnePlus India on Wednesday.

The confirmation of the new offerings being monitors, came a day after these were teased by the India unit of the Chinese tech giant. “What feels like play to you, but looks like work to others,” it stated on Twitter.

What feels like play to you, but looks like work to others 👀#ComingSoon #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/UzWRROGZQ8 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 29, 2022

On the launch day, these will be unveiled at 12pm, according to a OnePlus release.

OnePlus monitors X27 and E24

As per HT's sister website Live Hindustan, which cited a company statement, X27 and E24, as the names suggest, have a 27-inch and 24-inch display, respectively. The former will be presented as a premium offering, while the latter will be a mid-range product.

Also, the statement described the X27 as the model with better display and performance, and one which is for work-related projects, along with gaming. The E24, on the other hand, has been described as the model which would be the best choice for those who need a monitor for regular usage.

No information is available in terms of pricing. However, the E24 is likely to cost a lot less than the X27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON