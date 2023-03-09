Story Saved
New Delhi 28oCC
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
New Delhi 28oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Want to enjoy smooth gaming? Try these top 10 gaming monitor

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 09, 2023 14:25 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The search for gaming monitors is over for people who are crazy about playing on their desktop. These HDRi and FHD gaming monitors are good for the price quoted and have the features that you are looking for.

product info
Gaming monitors enhance the gaming experience with stunning visual and high refresh rate.

The IPS gaming monitors are a necessary component of every PC setup, and gamers are no exception. Only the greatest gaming monitor can fully accommodate your setup, budget, and preferences while giving you the best visual gaming experience. That is one of the few ways to guarantee an immediate enhancement to your setup since gaming displays affect how we perceive and enjoy all the gorgeous games we play. Today's top gaming monitors also have higher refresh rate display panels, so you can play single-player or most E-sports games more quickly. To get the most out of the games you are playing, you need the greatest gaming monitors. The greatest gaming monitors with high refresh rates, high resolution, and HDR capabilities are required to experience the latest games' beautiful visuals in their entire splendour. High-quality displays are fantastic for content production and streaming your favourite movies and TV shows, in addition to gaming.

Product List

1. Dell Alienware 34 inch (86.36cm) Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor

The Dell Alienware 34 inch (86.36cm) Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor has a monitor panel, a stand base and riser, a cable cover, one DP-mDP cable, one DP power cable, and one USB 3.1 (upstream) cable Documents & Setup Guide for the Alienware Monitor.

Specification

Standing screen display size: 34.1 Inches

Product Dimensions: 10.77 x 32.04 x 22.1 cm; 15.67 Kilograms

RAM Size: ‎16 GB

Memory Clock Speed: 2666 MHz

ProsCons
Contrast is goodNot great panel
Pixels are niceAbsence of HDMI option
cellpic 13% off
Dell Alienware 34 inch (86.36cm) Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor with HDMI and DP Ports, IPS Panel, 120Hz, 2ms, NVIDIA G-Sync, Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable - AW3420DW (Black)
5 (5)
5 (5)
13% off
132,000 152,128
Buy now

2. LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor

The LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor has VESA Display HDR 600 4-Side Virtually Borderless Display 27 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) and Nano IPS Display, IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro DCI-P3.

Specification

Standing screen display size: 27 Inches

Resolution: 3840x2160

Product Dimensions: 60.71 x 29.21 x 45.97 cm; 7.67 Kilograms

Wattage: 65 Watts

ProsCons
Contrast is brightsRGB mode is not good
CompatibleThe Product can be improved
cellpic 42% off
LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch(68.58 cm) UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Pixels Nano IPS Display Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 1ms Response Time 144Hz Refresh Rate and G-SYNC Compatibility (Black)
4.4 (916)
4.4 (916)
42% off
45,700 79,000
Buy now

3. Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor

The Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor has a beautiful Setup with our magnificent new Platinum Silver finish and a slightly textured back that gives your monitor a distinctive look that will add contemporary elegance to any room. With built-in twin 3W integrated speakers, you can feel every heartbeat.

Specification

Product Dimensions: 17.48 x 61.16 x 51 cm; 6.87 Kilograms

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 3840x2160

ProsCons
Nice combo of pixel and frequencyHDR is missing
Affordable productOkay response
cellpic
Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor, 8MS Grey-to-Grey Response Time (Normal Mode), Built-in Dual 3W Integrated Speakers, 1.07 Billion Colors, Platinum Silver (Latest Model)
4.3 (702)
4.3 (702)
Get Price

4. ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32 Inch Gaming Monitor

The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32 Inch Gaming Monitor is good for expert gamers and immersive gameplay, a 32-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is recommended. Making the most of the astounding capabilities of the next-generation consoles requires 4K at 120Hz through HDMI 2.1.

Specification

Item Width: ‎28.67 Inches

Standing screen display size: 32 Inches

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Product Dimensions: 45.19 x 72.82 x 29.26 cm; 9.7 Kilograms

ProsCons
Response is fastPixel density is low
Impressive portsBurn-in risk is there
cellpic
ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor, UHD (3840 x 2160) Pixels, IPS, 1ms, G-SYNC Compatible, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, DisplayPort, DisplayHDR 600, Black
3.1 (186)
3.1 (186)
Get Price

5. GIGABYTE G27F cm 68.58 cm (27") 144Hz 1080P Gaming Monitor

The GIGABYTE G27F cm 68.58 cm (27") 144Hz 1080P Gaming Monitor is 1ms, and a 27" 1920x1080 IPS Display (MPRT). The gameplay is fluid with AMD FreeSync Premium. Studio Grade color gamuts are 125% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3. It has OSD Sidekick and GIGABYTE Vintage Tactical Features.

Specification

Hardware Interface: ‎DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0

Response Time: 1 Milliseconds

Resolution: FHD 1080p

Product Dimensions: 36.6 x 62 x 5.6 cm; 6.6 Kilograms

ProsCons
Accuracy is goodIt can be improved
Super smoothThe product has no speakers
cellpic 64% off
GIGABYTE G27F cm 68.58 cm (27") 144Hz 1080P Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080 IPS Display, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, 95% DCI-P3, FreeSync Premium
4.3 (173)
4.3 (173)
64% off
17,199 48,000
Buy now

6. Dell 25 Monitor S2522HG, 1920x1080@240Hz

The Dell 25 Monitor S2522HG has 1920 x 1080 native resolutions, 240 Hz, 16:9 aspect ratios, Fast IPS Adaptive-Sync Panel with AMD FreeSync technology Premium, and 400 cd/m2 of Brightness. It has a contrast ratio of 1000:01.

Specification

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Product Dimensions: 6.83 x 55.55 x 32.72 cm; 3.72 Kilograms

Item Height: 12.88 Inches

Item Width: ‎21.87 Inches

ProsCons
Value for moneyNo HDR support
Quick responseIt is punchy
cellpic 24% off
Dell 25" (62.23 Cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 240Hz, IPS Panel, Adjustment Swivel, Pivot, HDMIx2, Displayport, USB 3.2 Gen1x1, USB 3.2 Gen1, Superspeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Headphone Jack|S2522HG-Black
4.4 (1,401)
4.4 (1,401)
24% off
24,299 32,104
Buy now

7. Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor - U3223QE

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor-U3223QE has Logitech Brio Stream, Ultra 4K HD Video Calling, Optical Zoom, Noise-Cancelling mic, HD Auto Light Correction, Rain Design m-Stand, Tabletop, Laptop Stand, and Dell UltraSharp 32 4K with USB-C Hub Display are the items in the setup.

Specification

Product Dimensions: 23.32 x 71.26 x 61.88 cm; 5.65 Kilograms

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Max Resolution: ‎8294400 Pixels

ProsCons
Quality is goodContrast is okay
Colorful and brightVolume is not good
cellpic
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor - U3223QE
4.6 (104)
4.6 (104)
Get Price

8. HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor (64V70AA#ACJ)

The HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor (64V70AA#ACJ) Includes Desk Mount Sharper Picture Quality with QHD 1440p, Display HDR 400 Higher Resolution, 165Hz Refresh Rate, and 1ms Reaction Time.

Specification

Item Width: 65.6 Centimeters

Standing screen display size: 27 Inches

Resolution: ‎2560 x 1440

Product Dimensions: 61.4 x 65.6 x 79.8 cm; 8.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
Excellent qualityNo Speakers 
Video processing is goodAudio is okay
cellpic 25% off
HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor (64V70AA#ACJ)
25% off
44,859 60,177
Buy now

9. Acer Predator X34GS 1900R Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

The Acer Predator X34GS 1900R Ultrawide has QHD at 21:9 (3440 x 1440), Agile-Splendor IPS NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible widescreen display with 1900R curved screen; 98% DCI-P3 broad color gamut; Zero-Frame design; Delta E2 color accuracy.

Specification

Resolution: ‎3440 x 1440 Pixels

Product Dimensions: 30.9 x 81.5 x 60.4 cm; 8.6 Kilograms

Item Height: 60.4 Centimeters

Item Width: ‎81.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
Quality and response are goodNo HDR 
Resolution is amazingCan be improved
cellpic 11% off
Acer Predator X34GS 1900R Ultrawide 21:9 Curved 34 Inch QHD 3440 x 1440 Gaming Monitor | NVIDIA G-SYNC | 180Hz Refresh Rate I DCI-P3 98% I HDR 400 | 2 x DP, 2 x HDMI, USB Type-C
5 (1)
5 (1)
11% off
79,999 89,999
Buy now

10. Samsung 32-Inch (80cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor

The Samsung 32-Inch (80cm) Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming with 3,840 x 2,160 Resolution, VA Smart Monitor, 32" Samsung Monitor, Eco Light Sensor, Auto Source Switch+, Windows 10 Certification, Off Timer Plus, Black Equalizer, Core Sync, Super Arena Gaming UX, Refresh Rate Optimizer, FreeSync Premium Pro, and Flicker-Free are the features that have been discussed.

Specification

Product Dimensions: ‎17.3 x 71.3 x 43.5 cm; 7 Kilograms

Item model number: LS32BG850NWXXL

Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI

Response Time: ‎1 Milliseconds

ProsCons
Good brightnessImplementation is okay 
Response and refresh are goodBig screen
cellpic 19% off
Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming 4K UHD, Mini-LED, 240 Hz, 1 Ms, 1000R Curved Monitor, HAS, Matte Display, Quantum HDR2000, (LS32BG850NWXXL, Black)
4.1 (286)
4.1 (286)
19% off
88,000 108,900
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell Alienware 34 inch (86.36cm) Curved Contrast is niceContrast is nicePixels are goodHDR is good
LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch UltragearContrast is brightCompatibleResponse time is good
Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHDThe gaming panel is affordableStrong inherentFrequency combination is good
ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32 InchResponse and refresh are goodPorts are impressiveThe desktop size is quite good
GIGABYTE G27F cm 68.58 cm (27')Color accuracy is goodBuilt-in quality is goodContrast is good
Dell 25 Monitor S2522HGWorth the priceThe image quality is goodGood response
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-CAccuracy is niceLow input lag Quality is good
HyperX Armada 27 QHDPremium video qualitySuper useful mountingBuild-in quality is excellent
Acer Predator UltrawideResolution is goodResponse is niceRefresh rates are amazing
Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey NeoPeak brightnessPixel is goodRefresh and response are good

Best overall product

The OLED has finally made it to the Computer, and not just in standard formats either. Alienware's 34 QD-OLED is one of the very few amazing gaming monitors which have the best rating and reviews. This screen which is built by Dell offers an amazing OLED panel that is good for PC gaming. When the display isn't ideal LCD gaming monitors outperform in difficult ways for the game lovers. And utilizing it makes us feel so elated. The 34-inch, 21:9 panel features may deliver results that are nothing short of amazing in any of its HDRi gaming monitor modes, and HDR 400 True Black or HDR Peak 1000. It generates a bright, colorful 3440 x 1440 native-quality image along that smooth 1800R curve. It makes a solid effort despite only being able to reach 1,000 NITS of brightness on a limited section of the screen, covering 99.3% of the challenging DCI-P3 color gamut. To our knowledge, this is the overall best product one can buy and worth the penny.

Best value for money

In gaming monitors, 1ms reaction rates the LG Ultragear is the first one with 4K and Nano IPS. It will improve the power of the GPU in the system. This sleek, slim-bezel design supports AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive refresh technologies and also includes LG's Sphere Lighting 2.0 RGB visual effects when paired with the 4K pixel grid with good clarity and smooth frequency of 144 Hz. It does have a slight IPS glow, but it generally only shows up at the screen's edges while viewing darker gaming scenes. Most of the time, this isn't a problem, but the HDR is a touch disappointing because, quite honestly, a real HDR panel is not made up of 16 edge-lit local dimming zones. It is the best value-for-money gaming monitor and you can buy it if its falls under your budget.

How to find the perfect budget mobile phone?

Although there are many different price points for gaming monitors, it can take time to select the best gaming monitor for your house and young boys while remaining within your spending limit. A high-resolution gaming monitor is reasonably priced and won't go beyond your decided budget. Although monitors are frequently on sale, we chose models with low MSRPs rather than low sale prices, making them excellent choices even without a discount. Also, the alternatives we recommend may not always be the cheapest ones. That is the best thing you can get for the money. Inspect to see whether it meets the characteristics you are searching for. To choose the inexpensive buy, you must compare the costs of the things you've already analyzed. There are gaming LCD monitors and gaming LED monitors in the market you can select which is the best of your choice. You can also ask your friends and relatives for suggestions and get to know what they have bought before and how is it working and their specifications.

Product Price
Dell Alienware 34 inch (86.36cm) Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor with HDMI and DP Ports, IPS Panel, 120Hz, 2ms, NVIDIA G-Sync, Tilt, Swivel, Height-Adjustable - AW3420DW (Black) ₹ 132,000
LG 27GN950-B 27 Inch(68.58 cm) UHD LED (3840 x 2160) Pixels Nano IPS Display Ultragear Gaming Monitor with 1ms Response Time 144Hz Refresh Rate and G-SYNC Compatibility (Black) ₹ 45,700
Dell S2722QC 27-inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 60Hz Monitor, 8MS Grey-to-Grey Response Time (Normal Mode), Built-in Dual 3W Integrated Speakers, 1.07 Billion Colors, Platinum Silver (Latest Model)
ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor, UHD (3840 x 2160) Pixels, IPS, 1ms, G-SYNC Compatible, Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, DisplayPort, DisplayHDR 600, Black
GIGABYTE G27F cm 68.58 cm (27") 144Hz 1080P Gaming Monitor, 1920 x 1080 IPS Display, 1ms (MPRT) Response Time, 95% DCI-P3, FreeSync Premium ₹ 17,199
Dell 25" (62.23 Cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080 Pixels 240Hz, IPS Panel, Adjustment Swivel, Pivot, HDMIx2, Displayport, USB 3.2 Gen1x1, USB 3.2 Gen1, Superspeed USB 3.2 Gen1, Headphone Jack|S2522HG-Black ₹ 24,299
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Hub Monitor - U3223QE
HyperX Armada 27 QHD Gaming Monitor (64V70AA#ACJ) ₹ 44,859
Acer Predator X34GS 1900R Ultrawide 21:9 Curved 34 Inch QHD 3440 x 1440 Gaming Monitor | NVIDIA G-SYNC | 180Hz Refresh Rate I DCI-P3 98% I HDR 400 | 2 x DP, 2 x HDMI, USB Type-C ₹ 79,999
Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) 3840 x 2160 Pixels Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming 4K UHD, Mini-LED, 240 Hz, 1 Ms, 1000R Curved Monitor, HAS, Matte Display, Quantum HDR2000, (LS32BG850NWXXL, Black) ₹ 88,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Computer Accessories Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Kaff WC 42: Compact wine chiller for your home bar
Drink pure and healthy: Our top 10 Aquaguard water purifier picks
10 best pen drive boxes: Buyer's guide
Upgrade your listening experience with these top 10 over-ear wireless headphones
Top 10 Fitbit watches for women: Now track your fitness with style

Want to enjoy smooth gaming try these top gaming monitor

Which gaming monitor is the finest in India?

Is there a display with 500 frames per second?

Do you require 240Hz to play games?

Can a 144HZ monitor display 240 frames per second?

What frequency is ideal for gaming?

View More
electronics FOR LESS