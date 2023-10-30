Amazon Sale 2023: Elevate your visual experience with 1920x1080 pixels monitors

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here, bringing you some of the best deals on monitors that you can find online. Whether you need a gaming, work, entertainment, or education monitor, you will find something that suits your needs and budget at this amazing sale. 1920x1080 pixels monitors can give you clear and great image quality.

One of the most popular and widely used resolutions for Monitors for home is 1920x1080 pixels, also known as Full HD or FHD. This resolution offers a sharp, detailed picture quality that can handle most tasks and applications. It is also compatible with most devices and platforms, making it a versatile choice for any user.

You are in luck if you are looking for a 1920x1080 pixels monitor. The Amazon Sale 2023 has some amazing offers on these monitors, with savings of over 30% on some models.

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 1920x1080 pixels monitors available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival. We have also provided a summary, a list of specifications, and some pros and cons for each monitor. Read on to learn more about these monitors and how to get them at a discounted price.

1. Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor with Borderless Design

This monitor from Amazon Basics is a great one with an IPS panel. The IPS panel offers wide viewing angles, accurate colors, and consistent brightness. The borderless design gives you more screen space and a minimalistic look. The monitor also has built-in speakers, HDMI and VGA ports, and an adjustable stand.

Specifications of Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor with Borderless Design:

Screen size: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 5 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, VGA

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees), height (100 mm), pivot (90 degrees)

Pros Conns IPS panel offers wide angle view and accurate colors No VESA mount compatibility The borderless design gives more screen space and a minimalistic look No DisplayPort or USB ports

B0BSWGDHD7

2. Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch (60.5Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD IPS Monitor

This monitor from Lenovo is another excellent choice for an IPS monitor with a sleek design and a thin bezel. The IPS panel delivers stunning visuals with vivid colors and wide viewing angles. The monitor features low blue light mode, flicker-free technology, and eye comfort certification to prevent eye strain and fatigue. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand that allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

Specifications of Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch (60.5Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD IPS Monitor:

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Response time: 4 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, VGA

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +22 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (110 mm)

Pros Cons IPS panel delivers stunning visuals with vivid colors and wide viewing angles No DisplayPort or USB ports The ergonomic stand allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment No VESA mount compatibility

B0B4SVJNRW

3. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor

This monitor from Samsung is a unique option for anyone looking for a curved monitor with an LED panel. The curved monitor offers an immersive and comfortable viewing experience, as it reduces eye strain and enhances depth perception. The LED panel provides a bright, clear picture quality, a high contrast ratio, and a wide color gamut. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync technology, which synchronizes the refresh rate with the GPU to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, a headphone jack, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor:

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 4 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 3000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: No

Ports: HDMI, VGA, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-2 to +22 degrees)

Pros Cons The curved monitor offers an immersive and comfortable viewing experience No built-in speakers or USB ports LED panel provides a bright and clear picture quality, with a high contrast ratio and a wide color gamut No VESA mount compatibility or ergonomic adjustments

B01GFPGHSM

Also read: 144Hz monitors enhance gaming and content viewing experience: Top 10 picks

4. ViewSonic 22 Inch Full HD 1080p LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Backlit Display AMD Freesync Monitor

This monitor from ViewSonic is a budget-friendly option for anyone looking for an LED monitor with a backlit display and AMD Freesync technology. The LED monitor offers a crisp, clear picture quality, high brightness, and dynamic contrast ratio. The backlit display reduces power consumption and enhances color accuracy. The AMD Freesync technology ensures a smooth and tear-free gaming experience by matching the refresh rate with the GPU output. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, a headphone jack, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of ViewSonic 22 Inch Full HD 1080p LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Backlit Display AMD Freesync Monitor:

Screen size: 22 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: LED

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Response time: 5 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 100000000:1 (dynamic)

Viewing angle: 170 degrees (horizontal), 160 degrees (vertical)

Speakers: No

Ports: HDMI, VGA, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +23 degrees)

Pros Cons The LED monitor offers a crisp, clear picture quality, high brightness, and dynamic contrast ratio. No built-in speakers or USB ports AMD Freesync technology ensures a smooth and tear-free gaming experience No VESA mount compatibility or ergonomic adjustments

B09FFNPS4J

5. Dell 22" (55.88 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels

This monitor from Dell is a simple and reliable option for anyone looking for an FHD monitor with a TN panel. The TN panel provides a fast response time and a low input lag, which are ideal for gaming and video editing. The monitor also has a wide color coverage, a high contrast ratio, and flicker-free technology to enhance the picture quality and eye comfort. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, a security lock slot, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of Dell 22" (55.88 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels:

Screen size: 22 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: TN

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 5 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 200 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 170 degrees (horizontal), 160 degrees (vertical)

Speakers: No

Ports: HDMI, VGA, security lock slot

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +21 degrees)

Pros Cons TN panel provides a fast response time and a low input lag No built-in speakers or USB ports Wide color coverage and high contrast ratio enhance the picture quality No VESA mount compatibility or ergonomic adjustments

B013RI9V7O

6. ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor

This monitor from ZEBRONICS is a premium option for anyone looking for a large and curved monitor with a high refresh rate and an LED panel. The curved monitor offers a panoramic and immersive viewing experience, as it covers more of your field of vision and reduces distortion. The LED panel provides a bright, vivid picture quality and a wide color gamut. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering and enhancing gaming performance. The monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort ports, a headphone jack, built-in speakers, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor:

Screen size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: LED

Refresh rate: 165 Hz

Response time: 4 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 300 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 5000000:1 (dynamic)

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees)

Pros Cons The large and curved monitor offers a panoramic and immersive viewing experience. No USB ports or VESA mount compatibility High refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology enhance the gaming performance No ergonomic adjustments other than tilt

B09XK6Z5F8

7. BenQ GW2480T 24 inch (60cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor

This monitor from BenQ is a smart and elegant option for anyone looking for an IPS monitor with an ultra-slim bezel and eye-care technology. The IPS panel offers superb picture quality, with a high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle. The ultra-slim bezel gives you more screen space and a seamless multi-monitor setup. The monitor also features low blue light, brightness intelligence, and flicker-free technology to protect your eyes from strain. The monitor has HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort ports, built-in speakers, a headphone jack, and an ergonomic stand that allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

Specifications of BenQ GW2480T 24 inch (60cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor:

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 5 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +20 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (140 mm)

Pros Cons IPS panel offers superb picture quality, with high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle No USB ports or VESA mount compatibility The ultra-slim bezel gives more screen space and a seamless multi-monitor setup. No game mode or AMD FreeSync technology

B07SPGQLD6

8. Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 Inch (60.45 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels Full HD IPS LCD Monitor

This monitor from Acer is a gaming-oriented option for anyone looking for an IPS monitor with a high refresh rate and a low response time. The IPS panel offers stunning picture quality, with a high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync technology, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering and enhancing gaming performance. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, built-in speakers, a headphone jack, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 Inch (60.45 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels Full HD IPS LCD Monitor:

Screen size: 23.8 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 75 Hz

Response time: 1 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, VGA, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +20 degrees)

Pros Cons IPS panel offers stunning picture quality, with high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle No USB ports or VESA mount compatibility High refresh rate and low response time enhance the gaming performance No ergonomic adjustments other than tilt

B07CYJ47JB

Also read: Digital strain: Preventive measures to reduce the risk of Computer Vision Syndrome in children and adults

9. LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Monitor

This monitor from LG is a high-performance option for anyone looking for an IPS monitor with a high refresh rate and a low response time. The IPS panel offers stunning picture quality, high color accuracy, and a wide viewing angle. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering and enhancing gaming performance. The monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort ports, a headphone jack, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand that allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

Specifications of LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Monitor:

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: IPS

Refresh rate: 144 Hz

Response time: 1 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 300 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Viewing angle: 178 degrees

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (110 mm)

Pros Cons IPS panel offers stunning picture quality, with high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle No USB ports or VESA mount compatibility High refresh rate and low response time enhance the gaming performance No game mode or brightness intelligence technology

B09T354DQ8

10. AOC E2450SWH 23.6 Inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels LED Monitor

This monitor from AOC is a versatile and affordable option for anyone looking for an LED monitor with various features and ports. The LED monitor offers a sharp, clear picture quality, high brightness, and dynamic contrast ratio. The monitor also has a low blue light mode, a flicker-free technology, and an e-saver mode to protect your eyes and save energy. The monitor has HDMI, VGA, DVI, USB ports, built-in speakers, a headphone jack, and a tilt-only stand.

Specifications of AOC E2450SWH 23.6 Inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels LED Monitor:

Screen size: 23.6 inches

Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels

Panel type: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Response time: 2 ms

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 300 cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 20000000:1 (dynamic)

Viewing angle: 170 degrees (horizontal), 160 degrees (vertical)

Speakers: Yes

Ports: HDMI, VGA, DVI, USB, headphone jack

Stand: Tilt (-3 to +15 degrees)

Pros Cons The LED monitor offers a sharp, clear picture quality, high brightness, and a dynamic contrast ratio. No VESA mount compatibility or ergonomic adjustments other than tilt Wide range of features and ports to enhance the functionality and connectivity No game mode or AMD FreeSync technology

B0064YVXL6

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Amazon Basics 23.8 inches IPS Monitor with Borderless Design 23.8 inches HDMI, VGA Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees), height (100 mm), pivot (90 degrees) Lenovo Q-Series 24 Inch (60.5Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD IPS Monitor 24 inches HDMI, VGA Tilt (-5 to +22 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (110 mm) Samsung 24-Inch(59.8Cm) FHD, LED 1920x1080 Pixels, 1800R Curved Monitor 24 inches HDMI, VGA, headphone jack Tilt (-2 to +22 degrees) ViewSonic 22 Inch Full HD 1080p LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Backlit Display AMD Freesync Monitor 22 inches HDMI, VGA, headphone jack Tilt (-5 to +23 degrees) Dell 22" (55.88 cm) FHD Monitor 1920 X 1080 Pixels 22 inches HDMI, VGA, security lock slot Tilt (-5 to +21 degrees) ZEBRONICS Gaming AC32FHD LED Curved 165Hz 80cm (32") 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor 32 inches HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone jack Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees) BenQ GW2480T 24 inch (60cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Ultra-Slim Bezel Monitor 24 inches HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, headphone jack Tilt (-5 to +20 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (140 mm) Acer Nitro VG240YB 23.8 Inch (60.45 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels Full HD IPS LCD Monitor 23.8 inches HDMI, VGA, headphone jack Tilt (-5 to +20 degrees) LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full Hd Monitor 24 inches HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone jack Tilt (-5 to +15 degrees), swivel (-45 to +45 degrees), pivot (90 degrees), height (110 mm) AOC 23.6 Inch 1920 x 1080 Pixels LED Monitor 23.6 inches HDMI, VGA, DVI, USB, headphone jack Tilt (-3 to +15 degrees)

Best overall product

LG 24Gn650 Ultragear Gaming 24 Inch (60 Cm) LCD 1920 x 1080 Pixels IPS Full HD Monitor is the best overall product. Thanks to its IPS panel, this monitor has stunning picture quality, with high color accuracy and a wide viewing angle. It also has a high refresh rate and a low response time, enhancing gaming performance and reducing motion blur. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering and delivering a smooth and realistic performance. It also has built-in speakers, a headphone jack, HDMI and DisplayPort ports, and an ergonomic stand that allows tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

Best value for money

The most affordable product among the 10 monitors is the ViewSonic 22-inch Full HD 1080p LED 1920 x 1080 Pixels Backlit Display AMD Freesync Monitor. This monitor is priced at Rs. 7,999, which saves Rs. 3,000 from its original price of Rs. 10,999. This monitor offers great value for money, as it has an LED panel with a backlit display and AMD Freesync technology. The LED panel offers a crisp, clear picture quality, high brightness, and dynamic contrast ratio. The backlit display reduces power consumption and enhances color accuracy. The AMD Freesync technology ensures a smooth and tear-free gaming experience by matching the refresh rate with the GPU output. The monitor also has superclear technology that enhances the viewing angle and color consistency. The monitor has HDMI and VGA ports, a headphone jack, and a tilt-only stand.

This monitor is ideal for gaming or casual use, as it can deliver a decent performance with a high refresh rate. It also has a wall mount option to save space and adjust the viewing angle. It is among the best deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

How to choose the right monitor for you

Choosing the right monitor for your needs is difficult, as there are many factors to consider and options. However, you can make this process easier by following these simple steps:

1. Determine your purpose and budget. What do you want to use your monitor for? Gaming, work, entertainment, or education? How much are you willing to spend on your monitor? These questions can help you narrow down your choices and set your expectations.

2. Choose the resolution and size. The resolution is the number of pixels the monitor can display, affecting the image's sharpness and clarity. The size is the screen's diagonal measurement, affecting the viewing distance and comfort. Generally, higher resolution and larger size are better, but they also cost more and require more power. A common and popular resolution for monitors is 1920x1080 pixels, also known as Full HD or FHD.

3. Choose the panel type and features. The panel type is the technology that the monitor uses to display the image, and it affects the color accuracy, viewing angle, contrast ratio, brightness, response time, and refresh rate. The features are the additional functions that the monitor offers, such as speakers, ports, stand adjustments, eye-care technology, game mode, AMD FreeSync technology, etc. The most common panel types are IPS, LED, and TN.

By following these steps, you can choose the right monitor for your needs and enjoy a better visual experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!