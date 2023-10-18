News / Lifestyle / Travel / Australia antitrust watchdog to monitor domestic air travel sector

Australia antitrust watchdog to monitor domestic air travel sector

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Sydney
Oct 18, 2023 03:57 PM IST

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will monitor prices, costs and profits in the domestic air passenger sector

Australia will ask its competition watchdog to monitor domestic passenger flights in a bid to boost competition in a sector dominated by national carrier Qantas, which is under scrutiny for alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

Australia antitrust watchdog to monitor domestic air travel sector (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
Australia antitrust watchdog to monitor domestic air travel sector (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will monitor prices, costs and profits in the domestic air passenger sector, according to a joint statement from Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Transport Minister Catherine King on Wednesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"A competitive airline industry helps to put downward pressure on prices and deliver more choice for Australians facing cost-of-living pressures," the statement said.

"ACCC market scrutiny will help ensure airlines compete on their merits, bring to light any inappropriate market conduct should it occur, and provide continued transparency at a time when new and expanding airlines are still trying to establish themselves."

The regulator will also monitor route capacity, a topic of some controversy following months of accusations Qantas successfully lobbied the federal government to stop rival Qatar Airways running additional flights to Australia.

The airline was embroiled in another scandal in August when the ACCC sued it for violating consumer law by selling tickets to cancelled flights. Days later long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce brought forward his retirement.

While Wednesday's release did not mention Qantas by name, the airline and subsidiaries are dominant in the local market and carried 61% of all domestic passengers in April, according to ACCC data.

The ACCC mandate will apply for three years and commence before year-end.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out