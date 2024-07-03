Best laptops in India 2024: Explore the top 8 models from leading laptop brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more

Choosing the right laptop can be a bit tricky with so many options available in the market. But don't worry, we've got you covered! Whether you're a student, a professional, or just someone who loves to stay connected, having a good laptop can make all the difference. In 2024, the best laptops in India come from top laptop brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more. 8 best laptops in India in 2024 for all your computing needs.

Our curated selection of the best laptops offers a great mix of performance, style, and value for money. From the sleek and powerful Apple MacBook, known for its powerful performance and long battery life to the versatile and reliable HP and Lenovo models that balance performance and affordability, there's something for everyone. We've carefully selected the top 8 laptops that stand out in terms of features, design, and user satisfaction.

Whether you need a laptop for work, gaming, or casual use, you'll find the perfect match here. So, let’s dive in and explore the best laptops in India for 2024, ensuring you make an informed decision and get the best bang for your money!

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is a powerful and sleek laptop that is perfect for students and professionals. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display that makes images and text look incredibly sharp and vibrant. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it ensures quick and responsive performance, whether you’re browsing multiple tabs or working on large graphic files. The M1 chip boosts performance significantly while maintaining a long battery life, lasting up to 18 hours. It also includes a backlit keyboard, Touch ID for security, and a FaceTime HD camera. Compatible with iPhones and iPads, it seamlessly integrates with your Apple devices.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop:

Screen Size: 13.3 inches

Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

CPU Model: M1 chip

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave

Special Feature: Portable

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life (up to 18 hours) Limited port options Powerful performance with M1 chip Higher price compared to competitors Stunning Retina display with vibrant colours Non-upgradable RAM and storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Apple laptop’s appearance, ease of use, performance, sound quality, great display, value for money, battery life, and size.

Why choose this product?

This is considered the best laptop because it offers powerful performance, long battery life, and seamless integration with other Apple devices.

The HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen 3 5300U is a reliable choice for students and professionals alike. It boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology, offering clear visuals even in bright environments. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance and ample storage for your files and applications. This laptop is lightweight at 1.69 kg, making it easy to carry around. It features integrated AMD Radeon graphics for crisp visuals, dual speakers, and built-in Alexa for convenient voice commands. With Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2019 pre-installed, it’s ready for productivity right out of the box.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Micro Edge, Anti Glare, Dual Speakers, Built-in Alexa, Multi-Touch Gesture, Lightweight

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Weight: 1.69 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful performance with AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Integrated graphics may limit gaming Lightweight and portable design No Thunderbolt port Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019 Storage is not expandable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this HP Laptop 15s for its great specifications and graphics performance. However, some found the storage to be insufficient.

Why choose this product?

You should buy this product for its powerful AMD Ryzen processor, fast SSD storage, long battery life, and comprehensive connectivity options, all packed into a sleek and sustainable design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor is a powerful yet lightweight laptop designed for productivity. This is one of the best laptops in India that features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with vibrant colours and clarity. With 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it offers ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. This laptop includes Intel Iris Xe Graphics for enhanced visuals, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for secure login. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, making it ready for work right away. Wi-Fi 6 and multiple connectivity ports ensure seamless connectivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5:

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB LPDDR4x

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Fingerprint Reader, Backlit Keyboard

Graphics Card Description: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Weight: 1.58 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Core i5 13th Gen processor Integrated graphics may not suit gamers Sleek aluminium body, thin and lightweight design No CD-drive Expandable storage up to 1TB Higher price compared to similar models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the laptop’s weight, performance, and screen resolution, finding it portable with great performance and display clarity.

Why choose this product?

You should buy this product for its powerful Intel Core i5 processor, large SSD storage, lightweight design, and comprehensive connectivity options, ideal for both work and entertainment needs.

The HP Laptop 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U is a reliable choice for everyday computing tasks. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge display with anti-glare technology, delivering vibrant visuals and reducing eye strain. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, it offers quick boot-up times and seamless multitasking. The laptop is lightweight at 1.59 kg, making it easy to carry around. It includes Intel UHD graphics for smooth performance, dual speakers for immersive sound, and a 1080p Full HD camera for clear video calls. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021, it’s ready for productivity right out of the box.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15:

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB DDR4

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: FHD Micro-Edge Display, Anti-Glare, Numeric Keypad

Graphics Card Description: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Weight: 1.59 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price with decent performance Integrated graphics may not support gaming Fast SSD and ample RAM for smooth multitasking No CD-drive Long battery life and quick charging with HP Fast Charge

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the HP Laptop 15’s speed, portability, and sleek appearance. It's lightweight and easy to carry, though opinions vary on quality, performance, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

This is the best laptop for people looking for efficient Intel Core i3 processor, ample RAM and storage, long battery life, and comprehensive connectivity options in a single device.

Looking for the best laptop in India for everyday use? Check out the ASUS Vivobook Go 14, a lightweight and portable laptop designed for various computing tasks. It features a 14-inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology, offering clear visuals and reducing reflections. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, it provides sufficient performance for daily tasks and multitasking. With a fast 256GB SSD, you can expect quick boot-up times and ample storage for essential files. This laptop is compact at 1.3 kg, making it easy to carry around for work or study. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, ensuring a modern and secure operating system experience out of the box.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 14:

Screen Size: 14 inches

Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

CPU Model: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB DDR4 2933MHz

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: FHD Display, Thin and Light, Anti-glare Panel

Graphics Card Description: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Weight: 1.3 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable Entry-level processor may limit performance Full HD display with anti-glare panel Limited storage space (256GB SSD) Ample RAM for multitasking Not suitable for gaming or intensive tasks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Asus Vivobook Go 14 for its smooth performance and bright screen. They also appreciate the battery backup.

Why choose this product?

This is the best laptop when it comes to lightweight and portable devices. Other compelling reasons to buy this laptop are its full HD display, adequate performance for basic tasks, and fast SSD storage.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best laptop for both work and entertainment. It features a 15-inch Full HD IPS display with 300 nits brightness and anti-glare coating, providing vibrant visuals and reducing eye strain. Powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it delivers excellent performance for multitasking and storage. It includes Windows 11 Home and Office Home and Student 2021 pre-installed, along with a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription for added entertainment. The laptop is designed to be lightweight at 1.62 kg and thin at 1.79 cm, with a backlit keyboard and HD audio for a comfortable user experience.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

Screen Size: 15 inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD (Expandable up to 1TB)

CPU Model: Intel Core i7-13620H (13th Gen)

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB LPDDR5-4800

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: HD Audio, Backlit Keyboard, Memory Card Slot, Anti Glare Coating

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Weight: 1.62 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Intel Core i7 processor Higher price point compared to entry-level laptops Ample RAM and fast SSD storage Integrated graphics may not satisfy gaming needs FHD IPS display with anti-glare coating Relatively heavy compared to ultra-portable models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is the best value for money laptop for its features and specifications. They also praise the HD display with a backlit keyboard.

Why choose this product?

If you are looking for the best laptop with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, ample RAM and SSD storage, vibrant Full HD display, and comprehensive connectivity options at an affordable price, this is the one for you.

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-52 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with sharp details and vibrant colours, ideal for work or multimedia enjoyment. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz, along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it delivers smooth performance and ample storage. This laptop is lightweight at 1.59 kg and features a premium metal body in Steel Gray, offering durability and a modern aesthetic. It includes Windows 11 Home, ensuring a secure and updated operating system experience out of the box.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AL 15-52:

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

CPU Model: Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB Dual-channel DDR4

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Thin Design, Full HD Display

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Weight: 1.59 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable with decent performance Integrated graphics suitable for basic tasks Full HD display with narrow bezels Limited USB ports (one Type-C, two USB 2.0) Fast SSD storage with room for expansion Not designed for intensive gaming or editing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its speed and performance but note concerns about sound quality, battery life, and keyboard issues, including low volume and fan noise.

Why choose this product?

You should buy this product for its powerful Intel Core i3 processor, generous RAM and SSD storage capacity, sharp Full HD display, and sleek, lightweight design.

Check out the Dell Vostro 3440, a high-performance laptop for efficient multitasking and productivity. It has a 14-inch FHD+ Anti-Glare display with 250 nits brightness, providing sharp visuals and reducing eye strain. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with speeds up to 4.60GHz, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, it offers responsive performance and ample storage for your files and applications. This is one of the best laptops with 1.55 kg weight and Windows 11 Home. Besides, it comes with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi-Device Security, ensuring a secure and productive computing experience out of the box.

Specifications of Dell Vostro 3440:

Screen Size: 14 inches

CPU Model: Core i5-1334U (13th Gen)

RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB DDR5

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Special Features: Thin & Light, FHD+ Anti-Glare Display

Graphics Card Description: Integrated Onboard Graphics

Weight: 1.55 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Integrated graphics for basic gaming Fast DDR5 RAM and SSD storage Limited ports (single USB Type-C for data transfer only) FHD+ Anti-Glare display with ComfortView May not meet high-end gaming or video editing needs Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend the build quality and performance of the laptop and say that it is the best laptop for students as well as office use.

Why choose this product?

This laptop has a powerful Intel Core i5 processor, fast DDR5 RAM, spacious SSD storage, and a comprehensive software package, making it ideal for professionals and students needing a reliable and secure laptop for everyday tasks.

What specifications should you look for while buying a laptop?

When looking for a laptop, consider these key specifications to ensure it meets your needs:

Processor (CPU): Look for Intel Core i5/i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 5/7/9 for good performance. Higher GHz (speed) indicates faster processing.

RAM: 8GB is the minimum for most users; 16GB or more for multitasking and heavy applications.

Storage: SSDs (256GB minimum) are faster than HDDs; larger SSDs (512GB or more) for more storage space.

Display: Full HD (1920x1080) resolution or higher for sharp visuals; IPS panels for better viewing angles.

Graphics card: Integrated for basic tasks, dedicated (NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon) for gaming or graphic-intensive work.

Battery life: Look for 8+ hours for all-day use; consider fast-charging capabilities.

Operating system: Windows 10/11, macOS, or Chrome OS based on your preference and compatibility with software.

Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB 3.0/3.2, HDMI, and SD card slots for versatility.

Additional features: Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, webcam quality, and warranty coverage.

How much RAM is sufficient for you?

When buying the best laptop for yourself, it's crucial to keep the use of the device in check. Read further to find out how much RAM you require in your laptop:

Basic use (Web browsing, Office apps): 4GB RAM is sufficient, but may feel slow with multitasking.

Casual use (Streaming, light photo editing): 8GB RAM ensures smooth performance for most tasks.

Heavy use (Multitasking, gaming, video editing): 16GB RAM or more is recommended for seamless performance.

Specialised use (Professional software, virtual machines): 32GB RAM or higher may be necessary for intensive tasks.

What are the best laptop brands in India 2024?

Apple: Renowned for sleek design, powerful performance, and seamless integration across devices, ideal for creative professionals and enthusiasts.

HP: Trusted for robust build quality, diverse product range, and innovative features like HP Fast Charge, catering well to both business and personal users.

Dell: Known for reliable performance, customizable configurations, and premium support options, making it a top choice for professionals and gamers alike.

Lenovo: Recognised for durable build, cutting-edge innovation (like Lenovo Aware), and strong focus on productivity, suitable for business and educational needs.

Best value for money laptop in India 2024

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a top value-for-money laptop, perfect for work and entertainment. Its 15-inch Full HD IPS display, with 300 nits brightness and anti-glare coating, offers vibrant visuals and reduced eye strain. Powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD (expandable to 1TB), it ensures seamless multitasking and storage. It comes with Windows 11 Home, Office Home, and Student 2021 pre-installed, plus a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription. Lightweight at 1.62 kg, thin at 1.79 cm, with a backlit keyboard and HD audio, it provides a comfortable and efficient user experience.

Best overall laptop in India 2024

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip stands out as the best overall laptop for its powerful performance and seamless integration with Apple devices. Featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display, it delivers stunning visuals. With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and storage. The M1 chip enhances performance while extending battery life up to 18 hours. It includes a backlit keyboard, Touch ID for security, and a FaceTime HD camera. Despite limited ports and a higher price, its exceptional design, performance, and integration with iPhones and iPads make it a preferred choice for students and professionals alike.

Factors to consider while buying the best laptop

When looking to buy the best laptop, several key factors should guide your decision-making process:

Performance: Consider the processor type (e.g., Intel Core i5, i7, AMD Ryzen), RAM size (8GB or more for multitasking), and SSD storage (faster than HDD).

Display: Look for a screen size that suits your needs (typically 13-15 inches), resolution (Full HD or higher for clarity), and features like a touchscreen or anti-glare coating.

Battery life: Check the battery capacity and manufacturer claims for battery life, especially if you need long hours of usage without charging.

Portability: Weight and dimensions matter for portability. Thin and lightweight designs are preferable for travel and daily commuting.

Build quality: Consider materials (aluminium, plastic, etc.) for durability, as well as design elements like hinge quality and keyboard ergonomics.

Operating system: Choose between Windows, macOS (for Apple laptops), or Chrome OS (for Chromebooks), depending on your familiarity and software needs.

Connectivity: Ensure the laptop has essential ports (USB Type-A and Type-C, HDMI, SD card slot) and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Graphics and gaming: If you're into gaming or graphics-intensive tasks, opt for dedicated graphics cards (GPU) or higher-end integrated graphics like Intel Iris Xe.

Price and value: Set a budget and compare laptops within that range, balancing features and performance to get the best value for your money.

Reviews and user feedback: Read reviews from reliable sources and consider user feedback to gauge real-world performance and reliability.

Top 3 features of the best laptops in India in 2024

Product Name Screen Size RAM Memory Special Feature Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inches 8 GB M1 chip for powerful performance HP Laptop 15s 15.6 inches 8 GB Lightweight design Samsung Galaxy Book3 15.6 inches 8 GB Fingerprint Reader and Backlit Keyboard HP Laptop 15 15.6 inches 8 GB FHD Micro-Edge Display ASUS Vivobook Go 14 14 inches 8 GB Full HD display with anti-glare panel Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 15 inches 16 GB Intel Core i7-13620H processor Acer Aspire Lite 15.6 inches 8 GB Premium metal body in Steel Gray Dell Inspiron 15 15.6 inches 8 GB 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor

FAQs on best laptops in 2024

What should I consider when buying a laptop?

Consider your needs (e.g., gaming, work, or casual use), budget, performance (CPU and RAM), storage (SSD vs HDD), and portability (weight and battery life).

Which operating system is best for laptops?

It depends on your preferences and needs. Windows is versatile for most tasks, macOS is preferred for creative professionals, and Linux offers customization and security benefits.

What is the difference between SSD and HDD storage?

SSD (Solid State Drive) is faster, more durable, and more energy-efficient compared to HDD (Hard Disk Drive), which is slower but offers larger capacities at a lower cost per GB.

How long should a laptop battery last?

Battery life varies by model and usage. A good laptop should offer 8 to 12 hours of battery life for general use. Gaming laptops typically have shorter battery life due to higher power consumption.

