10 best laptops under 60,000: Here are top picks for you

As we deep dive into the world of laptops in this article, we will bring to you 10 of the best laptops under ₹60,000 that are currently available in India on Amazon. At ₹60,000, one can access a range of high-quality laptops that deliver exceptional performance, striking design and versatility. These laptops often feature robust processors, like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 series, ensuring seamless multitasking and handling resource-intensive tasks effortlessly. With 16GB or more RAM, they facilitate smooth operations even with multiple applications running simultaneously, catering to diverse user needs from content creation to gaming. Laptops under ₹ 60000: A laptop in this category is efficient and affordable.

Display quality is paramount in these laptops, often offering Full HD or higher resolution screens with vibrant colours and excellent contrast, ideal for creative work, multimedia consumption, or gaming immersion. Some might even feature high refresh rates for smoother visuals in fast-paced gaming scenarios.

Storage options in this range typically include fast SSDs (Solid State Drives) with ample capacity, enabling quicker boot times and swift access to applications and files. Additionally, they may include dedicated graphics cards like NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX series, enhancing gaming and graphical performance significantly.

Design-wise, these laptops often boast premium build quality, lightweight materials, and sleek aesthetics. They may offer ergonomic keyboards with customizable backlighting, precise trackpads, and an array of ports for connectivity.

Battery life is another crucial aspect; many laptops in this range offer decent battery performance, lasting several hours on a single charge for enhanced portability.

Moreover, security features such as fingerprint sensors or Windows Hello facial recognition might be included, ensuring data safety and convenient logins.

Ultimately, at ₹60,000, consumers can acquire laptops that strike an excellent balance between performance, design, and functionality. These devices cater to a broad spectrum of users, from professionals needing robust computing power to gamers seeking immersive experiences, making this price range highly competitive and rewarding for tech enthusiasts seeking quality laptops in India.

Here's a curated list of top 10 such laptops. Check them out.

1) ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs, 16" (40.64 Cms) Fhd+, Thin and Laptop (HDMI/16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Backlit Kb/Fp Sensor/Silver/1.88 Kg), M1603Qa-Mb712Ws

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs processor, delivering robust performance. Its expansive 16" FHD+ display offers vivid visuals, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure seamless multitasking and ample storage. Loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's equipped for modern productivity. Additional features like Alexa integration, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor enhance convenience. Its sleek silver design and lightweight build at 1.88 kg make it a versatile and powerful choice for those seeking a blend of performance and portability in a laptop.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs

Display: 16" FHD+ (40.64 cm)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Office 2021, Alexa Built-in, Backlit Keyboard

Ports: HDMI Connectivity

Weight: 1.88 kg

Pros Cons Powerful Performance: AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs offers robust processing power. Limited Storage: 512GB SSD might be insufficient for heavy storage needs. Sleek Design: Thin, lightweight build in silver adds to portability. Price: While feature-packed, it might stretch budgets compared to some alternatives in this range.

2) ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-HX018W

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 packs an Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen processor, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Its expansive 17.3" FHD 144Hz display promises immersive gaming visuals, paired with a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card for enhanced gaming performance. With 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and storage. Featuring Windows 11, RGB-backlit keyboard, and a sleek black design at 2.60 kg, this laptop caters to gamers seeking both power and a captivating visual experience in a portable form factor.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F17:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen

Display: 17.3" FHD 144Hz (43.94 cm)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Operating System: Windows 11

Keyboard: RGB Backlit

Weight: 2.60 kg

Pros Cons Powerful Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 for enhanced gaming visuals. Limited RAM: 8GB RAM might be restrictive for heavy multitasking or newer games. High Refresh Rate Display: 144Hz FHD display provides smoother gaming experiences. Average Storage: 512GB SSD could fill up quickly for those requiring more space.

3) HP Victus Gaming Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H16.1 inch(40.9 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics/144Hz/Backlit KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa),16-d0311TX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor, offers a compelling gaming experience. Its 16.1" FHD IPS display at 144Hz ensures smooth visuals, complemented by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for enhanced gaming performance. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it delivers efficient multitasking and storage. Featuring Windows 11, a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and Alexa integration, this laptop caters to gamers seeking both power and an immersive entertainment package within a portable design.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H

Display: 16.1" FHD IPS (40.9 cm) at 144Hz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

Audio: B&O with Alexa integration

Pros Cons High Refresh Rate: 144Hz display for smoother gaming experiences. Mid-range GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 might struggle with ultra-high settings in newer games. Ample RAM: 16GB RAM allows for seamless multitasking. Storage Limitation: 512GB SSD could fill up quickly for users requiring more storage space.

4) HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/GTX 1650 4GB Graphics/144Hz/BL KB/Win 11/MSO/B&O/Alexa/Xbox Pass), 15-fa0070TX

The HP Victus Gaming Latest features a potent 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, ensuring robust gaming performance. Its 15.6" FHD display with a high 144Hz refresh rate promises immersive visuals, complemented by a GTX 1650 4GB graphics card for enhanced gaming experiences. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it facilitates smooth multitasking and ample storage. Boasting Windows 11, a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, Alexa integration, and an Xbox Pass, this laptop caters to gamers seeking power, versatility, and a complete entertainment package in a portable design.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Latest:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H

Display: 15.6" FHD at 144Hz (39.6 cm)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB

Keyboard: Backlit

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Microsoft Office, B&O Audio, Alexa, Xbox Pass

Pros Cons High Refresh Rate: 144Hz display for smoother gaming visuals. Limited RAM: 8GB might be restrictive for demanding multitasking or newer games. Diverse Entertainment Package: Xbox Pass, B&O Audio, and Alexa integration enhance the overall experience. Storage Capacity: 512GB SSD might fill up quickly for users with larger storage needs.

5) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 12450H 14" (35.5cm) WUXGA+ IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 83BF000UIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 impresses with an Intel Core i5 12450H processor and a compact 14" WUXGA+ IPS display. With a generous 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. Loaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's primed for productivity. Featuring a backlit keyboard, Alexa integration, and a high-quality FHD camera, it excels in both functionality and convenience. Weighing just 1.46 kg in a stylish cloud grey design, it's a versatile and portable solution catering to users seeking performance in a compact form factor.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12450H

Display: 14" WUXGA+ IPS (35.5 cm)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Software: Office 2021, Alexa

Features: Backlit Keyboard, FHD Camera

Color & Weight: Cloud Grey, 1.46 kg

Pros Cons Ample Memory: 16GB RAM for efficient multitasking. Potentially Small Screen: Some users might prefer a larger display for multimedia or work purposes. Convenient Extras: Backlit keyboard, FHD camera, and Alexa integration enhance user experience. Storage Capacity: 512GB SSD might be insufficient for those requiring more storage space.

6) HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 144Hz, 9 ms Response time, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.37 kg), fb1017AX

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, delivers impressive gaming prowess. Its 15.6" FHD IPS display at 144Hz ensures fluid, responsive visuals, complemented by a swift 9ms response time. Boasting 16GB DDR5 RAM and a rapid 512GB SSD, it excels in performance and speed. With a backlit keyboard, B&O audio, and Windows 11 in a sleek blue design at 2.37 kg, it's a robust gaming companion, offering power and immersive experiences in a portable package.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz, 9ms response time (39.6 cm)

Memory: 16GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Keyboard: Backlit

Audio: B&O

Operating System: Windows 11, Blue, 2.37 kg

Pros Cons Powerful GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2050 for enhanced gaming performance. Potentially Heavy: Weighing 2.37 kg might be cumbersome for some users. High Refresh Rate Display: 144Hz IPS display with a swift 9ms response time for smooth visuals. Limited Storage: 512GB SSD could be restrictive for users needing more space.

7) Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8 GB/512 GB/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Finger Print Reader/Silver/1.55Kg), NP750XED-KC1IN

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) stands out with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5 processor, offering efficient performance. Its 15.6" FHD display delivers crisp visuals in a thin and lightweight design, weighing just 1.55 kg. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. Loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, featuring a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for added security, this silver-hued laptop combines functionality and portability, making it a reliable companion for both work and leisure.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750):

Processor: Intel 12th Gen Core i5

Display: 15.6" FHD (39.6cm)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Software: MS Office

Keyboard: Backlit

Security: Fingerprint Reader

Pros Cons Portability: Thin and lightweight design at 1.55 kg for easy portability. RAM Limitation: 8 GB RAM might be limiting for heavier multitasking or demanding software. Security Features: Fingerprint reader for enhanced device security. Storage Capacity: 512 GB SSD could fill up quickly for users needing more space.

8) ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 impresses with an Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor, ensuring robust performance. Its 15.6" FHD display provides clear visuals in a thin and lightweight build, weighing just 1.7 kg. With a substantial 16GB RAM and a spacious 512GB storage, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage. Equipped with Windows 11 and Office 2021, this silver-hued laptop combines power and productivity in a portable package, catering to users seeking a blend of performance, efficiency, and sleek design in their everyday computing experience.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen

Display: 15.6" FHD (39.62 cm)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Software: Office 2021

Color & Weight: Silver, 1.7 kg

Form Factor: Thin and Light

Pros Cons Ample RAM: 16GB RAM allows for smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Possibly Limited Storage: 512GB SSD might fill up quickly for users needing larger storage. Portability: Thin and lightweight design at 1.7 kg for enhanced portability. No Mention of Dedicated Graphics: Might not be suitable for heavy graphical tasks or gaming.

9) ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/Black/1.7 Kg), M1505YA-LK541WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) features an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor and a stunning 15.6" FHD OLED display, ensuring vivid visuals with rich contrast. This thin and lightweight laptop, weighing 1.7 kg, hosts 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for seamless multitasking and ample storage. Equipped with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it combines productivity with style. The inclusion of a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor adds convenience and security, making it an enticing choice for users seeking performance, elegance, and functionality in a portable package.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

Display: 15.6" FHD OLED (39.62 cm)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Software: Office 2021

Keyboard: Backlit

Security: Fingerprint Sensor

Pros Cons Vivid OLED Display: 15.6" FHD OLED screen offers vibrant visuals and rich contrast. Possibly Limited Storage: 512GB SSD might not be sufficient for users with extensive storage needs. Enhanced Security: Fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security. Processor Performance: The AMD Ryzen 5 7530U might lag behind in demanding tasks compared to higher-tier processors.

10) HP Laptop 15, 12th Gen i5-1235U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, Anti-Glare, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics, Backlit Keyboard, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), 15s-fy5007TU

The HP Laptop 15 boasts a 12th Gen i5-1235U processor and a 15.6" FHD anti-glare display for crisp visuals. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a swift 512GB SSD, it balances speed and storage efficiency. Featuring Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics, it offers decent graphical performance. Additionally, its backlit keyboard and dual speakers enhance user experience. Loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, housed in a sleek silver design weighing 1.69 kg, this laptop caters to users seeking reliable performance and productivity in a portable package.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel i5-1235U

Display: 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare (39.6 cm)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit Keyboard

Audio: Dual Speakers

Weight and Color: 1.69 kg, Silver

Pros Cons Anti-Glare Display: FHD anti-glare screen reduces reflections for better viewing in various lighting conditions. Limited RAM: 8GB might limit multitasking capability for heavier usage. Portability: Weighing 1.69 kg, it's lightweight and easy to carry around. Integrated Graphics: Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics may struggle with intensive graphical tasks or gaming.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs 16" FHD+ Display Thin & Lightweight ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Intel Core i5-11400H 17.3" FHD 144Hz Display NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 HP Victus Gaming Laptop 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H 16.1" FHD IPS 144Hz Display NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H 15.6" FHD 144Hz Display GTX 1650 4GB Graphics Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 12450H 14" WUXGA+ IPS Display Lightweight & Portable HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 15.6" FHD IPS 144Hz Display NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen Core i5 15.6" FHD Display Thin & Light Design ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5-12500H 15.6" FHD Display Thin & Lightweight ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (2023) AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 15.6" FHD OLED Display Thin & Lightweight HP Laptop 15 12th Gen i5-1235U 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Display Intel Iris Xᶱ Graphics

Best value for money



The ASUS Vivobook 16X with AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs stands as the best value for money. Boasting a spacious 16" FHD+ display, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it offers robust performance in a sleek, lightweight build. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and features like Alexa and a fingerprint sensor, it provides excellent utility. Its blend of powerful specs, ample storage, and versatile functionalities make it an exceptional choice for its price range.

Best overall product



The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 5800Hs stands out as the best overall laptop. Its blend of powerful components, including a robust processor and ample 16GB RAM, combined with a spacious 16" FHD+ display and a 512GB SSD, ensures high-performance computing and multitasking. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and additional features like Alexa and a fingerprint sensor, it excels in both productivity and innovation, making it a top choice for overall functionality and performance.





How to buy best laptop to under ₹ 60000 in India

To find the best laptop under ₹60,000 in India, consider the primary use—whether it's for gaming, productivity, or content creation. Look for specs like a robust processor (Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen), ample RAM (minimum 8GB), and a fast SSD for smooth operations. Assess display quality, ensuring at least Full HD resolution. Check for dedicated graphics cards for gaming or graphics-intensive tasks. Read reviews for battery life, build quality, and additional features like backlit keyboards. Comparing multiple models based on these criteria helps find the ideal laptop within the budget.

