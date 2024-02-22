Best laptops under 40000: Top 10 affordable picks

Laptops have become an inevitable gadget and are praised for their multifunctionality. Whether you are attending a Zoom call with your client, or are binge-watching or favourite movie or listening to your favourite music, a laptop becomes quintessential. Here is a list of top 10 best laptops under ₹ 40000 for you (Pexels)

Laptops are versatile gadgets that offer portability and functionality for a wide range of tasks. They come in various sizes, configurations, and price ranges, catering to different needs and preferences. In case you are looking for laptops that won’t burn a hole in your pockets but give you great functionality with amazing specifications, then we are here to help.

We have recorded 10 best laptops under ₹40,000 for you to consider for your next purchase. These laptops are great for everyone from a professional or a student who wish to attend his online classes.

So, have a look at these laptops under ₹40000

1.Dell 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor:

The Dell 14 Laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor offers reliable performance in a compact design. Ideal for everyday computing tasks, this laptop features a 14-inch HD display that delivers crisp visuals. The 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor provides smooth multitasking, whether you're browsing the web, streaming content, or working on documents. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you get responsive performance and ample storage for your files and applications. The laptop also boasts a sleek and durable build, making it a great choice for students or professionals on the move.

Specifications of Dell 14 Laptop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 14-inch HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Limited storage capacity 12th Gen Intel Core processor HD display, not Full HD Ample RAM for multitasking Limited graphics capabilities Fast SSD for responsive performance

2. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor

The HP Laptop 15s with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday computing needs. Featuring a 15.6-inch HD display, this laptop offers clear visuals for work or entertainment. The 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor ensures smooth performance, whether you're browsing, multitasking, or watching videos. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you have enough memory and storage for your files and applications. The laptop also includes essential connectivity options and a sleek, thin design.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15.6-inch HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: USB, HDMI, SD card reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large HD display for visuals HD resolution, not Full HD 12th Gen Intel Core processor Limited storage capacity Adequate RAM for multitasking Lack of dedicated graphics Fast SSD for responsive performance

3.Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor offers a balance of performance and portability. With a 15.6-inch Full HD display, thislaptop delivers vibrant visuals for work or entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor provides smooth performance for multitasking, creative tasks, and light gaming. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have ample memory and storage space. The laptop also features a thin and light design, making it easy to carry around.

Specifications of Lenovo Ideapad 3:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: USB, HDMI, SD card reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD display for vibrant visuals Integrated graphics AMD Ryzen 5 processor for smooth performance Limited storage capacity

4. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop:

The Acer Aspire Lite with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is a premium thin and light laptop designed for productivity and entertainment. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this laptop offers crisp and clear visuals. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor provides powerful performance for multitasking, creative tasks, and light gaming. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you have ample memory and storage for your files and applications. The laptop also boasts a sleek and stylish design, making it a great choice for professionals and students alike.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: USB, HDMI, SD card reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD display for clear visuals Integrated graphics Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor Limited storage capacity Ample RAM and SSD

5. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop:

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Celeron N4020 processor is a thin and light laptop that offers essential features for everyday use. With a 15.6-inch HD display, this laptop provides decent visuals for work and entertainment. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor ensures smooth performance for basic tasks like web browsing, email, and document editing. With 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you have sufficient memory and storage for your needs. The laptop's thin and light design makes it easy to carry around.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Display: 15.6-inch HD

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: USB, HDMI, SD card reader

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Thin and light design Limited RAM Adequate storage with SSD HD display, not Full HD Budget-friendly Limited performance for few tasks

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a sleek and lightweight laptop designed for everyday use. Powered by the Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor, this laptop delivers reliable performance for tasks like web browsing, office work, and multimedia consumption. The 15.6-inch Full HD display provides crisp visuals, while the slim design makes it easy to carry around. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you'll experience smooth multitasking and fast boot times. Whether you're a student, professional, or home user, the IdeaPad Slim 3 offers a good balance of performance and portability at an affordable price.

Specifications of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3:

Processor: Intel Core i3 12th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62cm) Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Weight: Lightweight and portable design

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek and lightweight design Limited storage capacity Reliable Intel Core i3 processor Average battery life Full HD display for crisp visuals Not suitable for heavy gaming Fast SSD for quick boot times Limited to basic productivity tasks

7. HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 14-inch

The HP Laptop 14s is a compact and efficient laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. With a 14-inch display, it strikes a balance between portability and screen size. This laptop is ideal for students and professionals who need a reliable device for everyday tasks. The AMD Ryzen processor offers decent performance for web browsing, office work, and light multimedia. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, providing ample memory and storage. The HP Laptop 14s is a budget-friendly option for those seeking a dependable laptop for daily use.

Specifications of the HP Laptop 14s:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Display: 14-inch

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Weight: Lightweight and portable

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Not suitable for heavy gaming Efficient AMD Ryzen processor Limited storage capacity Ample RAM and fast SSD Average battery life Budget-friendly pricing

8. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 3 15.6" FHD Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 is a professional-grade laptop with a focus on performance and portability. Powered by the Ryzen 3 processor, this laptop delivers efficient multitasking and smooth performance. The 15.6-inch Full HD display with antiglare coating ensures comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, you'll have ample memory and fast storage for your files and applications. The thin and light design makes it easy to carry around, making it a great choice for professionals on the move.

Specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD Antiglare

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Weight: Thin and lightweight

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 8 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Professional design with antiglare display No dedicated graphics Reliable Ryzen 3 processor Limited storage capacity Ample RAM for multitasking Average battery life Thin and lightweight design Not ideal for intensive gaming

9. Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-5300U/8GB/512GB Laptop

Dell Inspiron 3525 is a versatile laptop that offers a blend of performance and storage capacity. Powered by the AMD Ryzen R3-5300U processor, it provides reliable performance for everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display offers a good viewing experience for work and entertainment. With 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, you'll have enough memory and storage for your files, photos, and videos. The laptop also features a sleek design and is suitable for students, professionals, and home users.

Specifications of the Dell Inspiron 3525:

Processor: AMD Ryzen R3-5300U

Display: 15.6-inch

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Weight: Portable design

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Spacious 512GB SSD for storage Average battery life Adequate RAM for multitasking No dedicated graphics Decent performance for everyday tasks Moderate display resolution Portable and sleek design

10. Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor

The Acer Extensa 15 is a budget-friendly laptop with a focus on essential performance. Powered by the Intel Core i3 N305 8 core processor, it offers reliable performance for everyday computing tasks. The 15.6-inch display provides a comfortable viewing experience for work and entertainment. With 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, it offers ample storage for files, documents, and multimedia. The Extensa 15 is a suitable option for students and home users who need a functional laptop at an affordable price.

Specifications of the Acer Extensa 15:

Processor: Intel Core i3 N305 8 core

Display: 15.6-inch

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 1TB HDD

Weight: Portable design

Operating System: Windows 10

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited RAM for multitasking Ample storage capacity Average battery life Suitable for basic computing tasks Lower resolution display Decent processor for everyday use

Top Three features:

Product Name Processor Display RAM Dell 14 Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14-inch HD 8GB HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6-inch HD 8GB Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6-inch Full HD 8GB Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6-inch Full HD 8GB ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" HD Intel Celeron N4020 15.6-inch HD 4GB Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6-inch Full HD 8GB HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 14-inch AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 14-inch 8GB Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G5 Ryzen 3 15.6" FHD AMD Ryzen 3 15.6-inch Full HD Antiglare 8GB Dell Inspiron 3525 Laptop, AMD Ryzen R3-5300U AMD Ryzen R3-5300U 15.6-inch 8GB Acer Extensa 15 Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Intel Core i3 N305 8 core 15.6-inch 4GB

Best value for money

The best value for money among these laptops under ₹40000 would likely be the Lenovo Ideapad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop. It offers a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor, a generous 8GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD storage—all for a competitive price. The 15.6-inch Full HD display ensures a crisp viewing experience, and its slim and lightweight design adds to its appeal. Whether for work or entertainment, this laptop provides a solid combination of performance, storage, and display quality at an affordable price point, making it a great value for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product

The best overall product among these laptops under ₹40000 could be the HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor Laptop. The HP Laptop 15s with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor is a versatile and reliable laptop that offers a balance of performance, portability, and features. Whether you're working on projects, streaming content, or staying connected, this laptop is designed to meet your everyday computing needs It offers a blend of reliable performance and portability. Designed for everyday computing tasks, this laptop is ideal for work, study, and entertainment. Enjoy a clear and immersive viewing experience on the 15.6-inch HD display. Whether you're working on documents, watching movies, or browsing the web, the display delivers crisp visuals.

How to Find the Best Laptops Under ₹ 40000:

Finding the best laptops under ₹40000 requires considering several factors such as processor, RAM, storage, display size, and build quality. Here's a guide:

Processor: Look for recent generations of Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processors for smooth performance within this budget.

RAM: Aim for at least 8GB RAM to handle multitasking and applications smoothly.

Storage: Prefer SSDs to HDDs for faster boot times and application loading. A 256GB SSD or higher is recommended.

Display: Choose a display size and resolution that suits your needs, such as a 14-inch or 15.6-inch Full HD display.

Build Quality: Consider factors like build materials, portability, and battery life. Lightweight and durable designs with decent battery life are ideal.

Research online reviews, compare specifications, and prioritize your needs based on usage (like gaming, work, or multimedia). Popular brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer offer various models within this price range, so exploring different options can help find the best fit.

