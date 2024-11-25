Best HP laptops: Top 10 laptop models for performance, value and versatility across all budgets

HP laptops continue to dominate the tech market in 2024, offering a diverse range of options for every type of user. Whether you're a student, professional, or avid gamer, HP consistently delivers laptops that combine performance, sleek design, and durability. From powerful workstations to budget-friendly options, the best HP laptops provide excellent value without compromising quality. Discover the best HP laptops, offering unbeatable performance, style, and value for every user.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the top models of 2024, highlighting their key features, advantages, and why they stand out in the competitive laptop market. With choices that suit various needs, HP remains a trusted brand for those looking for reliable, high-performance devices. Whether you need a laptop for everyday tasks, intense gaming sessions, or creative projects, HP’s lineup offers something. Let’s dive into the best HP laptops available today and find the perfect one for you.

The HP Laptop 15s is a lightweight and powerful device featuring the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor with 4 cores and 8 threads for seamless performance. It offers 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for fast and smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display provides vibrant visuals, while Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 ensure strong connectivity. Its durable 41Wh battery supports fast charging, and the HD camera with dual mics is ideal for online meetings. This sleek, 1.69kg laptop is preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2019, making it an excellent choice for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (4 cores, 8 threads, 4MB L3 cache)

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare micro-edge screen

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery: 41Wh with fast charging (0–50% in 45 minutes)

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable design Lacks Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Fast charging and long battery life Limited advanced gaming performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the design, functionality, and smooth performance, especially for office work and video editing. Some had issues with the display, power button, and mixed battery life opinions.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its sleek design, smooth functionality, and suitability for office work and video editing, with great value for money.

The HP 15s Ryzen 5000 laptop is a powerful and efficient machine for work and entertainment. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and quick storage access. Its 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures crisp visuals, and the AMD Radeon graphics enhance video and gaming quality. Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 improve productivity, while long battery life and fast charging support uninterrupted usage. Its sleek, lightweight design includes a backlit keyboard for easy use in low light.

Specifications of HP 15s Ryzen 5000 laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6 cores and 12 threads.

Graphics: AMD Radeon graphics for enhanced visuals.

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM.

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, anti-glare, 250-nit micro-edge screen.

Battery Life: Up to 9.5 hours, with fast charge support.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful processor and ample RAM for multitasking Average battery life of 3 hours under heavy use Lightweight design with a backlit keyboard No advanced graphics card for intensive gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the solid experience, great for work and play, and value for money. Some were disappointed with heating issues, while opinions vary on speed, display, and battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its quality, value, and protection against threats, offering a balanced performance for both work and play.

The HP Laptop 15s features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 6 cores and 8 threads, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks. It has an anti-glare 15.6-inch FHD display with narrow bezels for a better viewing experience. The laptop includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD for efficient multitasking and ample storage. Lightweight at 1.69 kg, it offers portability and fast charging, reaching 50% in 45 minutes. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this device is designed for productivity and connectivity, featuring Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple ports.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores, 8 threads, 10MB L3 cache.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare, 250 nits, micro-edge design.

Memory and Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI ports.

Battery: Fast charging (50% in 45 mins), up to 7 hours 45 minutes of battery life.

Pre-installed Software: Windows 11 and MS Office 2021.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Thin and lightweight at 1.69 kg Integrated graphics may not suit gaming Fast charging and long battery life Limited to Wi-Fi 5 instead of newer Wi-Fi 6

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the quality, performance, and display, mentioning it's a good product that runs smoothly and handles daily tasks well. Opinions vary on value, battery, build, speed, and sound.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its smooth performance, reliable display, and ability to handle everyday tasks efficiently.

The HP 15 Core i5 13th Gen Laptop offers a sleek design and powerful performance, making it suitable for work and entertainment. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display, it delivers sharp visuals. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick storage access. The Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance visual experiences, while Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 boost productivity. A backlit keyboard adds convenience in low light. It weighs just 1.59 kg and includes fast charging, powering up to 50% in 45 minutes.

Specifications of HP 15

Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen).

RAM: 16GB DDR4.

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) micro-edge with 250 nits brightness.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe.

Battery: 3-cell, 41Wh with HP Fast Charge.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent performance Limited USB Type-C functionality Lightweight (1.59 kg) and portable. Battery life could be longer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the design and overall quality, but some reported issues with display quality, and opinions on functionality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its stylish design and solid performance, though be aware of some potential display issues.

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a powerful gaming device featuring a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU for smooth performance and detailed visuals. Its 15.6-inch FHD display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 9ms response time for seamless gameplay. Equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick loading and multitasking. The laptop has a backlit keyboard, dual speakers with Bang & Olufsen audio, and efficient cooling. Despite its robust features, it maintains portability with a weight of 2.37 kg.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 6 cores, 12 threads.

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time.

Memory and Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD.

Audio: Dual speakers with Bang & Olufsen sound.

Battery: 52.5Wh, fast charge up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-performance specs for gaming. Slightly heavy at 2.37 kg. Fast 144Hz display for smooth visuals. Limited battery life for prolonged gaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the performance, value for money, sleek design, battery life, and gaming capability, though some had issues with heat and build quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for smooth gaming, long battery life, and great speed at an affordable price.

The HP Pavilion 14 is a sleek and powerful laptop designed for both work and leisure. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 14-inch Full HD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for seamless multitasking and ample storage. With Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers excellent visuals for creative tasks and casual gaming. The laptop includes a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader for security, and a 720p HD webcam for clear video calls. Lightweight at 1.41 kg, it is highly portable, with fast-charging and reliable Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensuring efficiency on the go.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 4.4 GHz max speed).

Display: 14-inch Full HD (1920x1080), anti-glare, IPS screen.

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM.

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.1.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable (1.41 kg). No dedicated graphics card. Fast-charging (50% in 30 minutes). Limited screen size for some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the build quality, speed, and value of the notebook. They appreciated its quick downloads and lightweight design, though some noted battery issues and mixed opinions on sound and fingerprint sensor.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its fast performance, solid build quality, and good value. It’s also lightweight, making it ideal for on-the-go use.

The HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen laptop is a compact, lightweight device designed for productivity and everyday use. It features a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with micro-edge design for immersive visuals. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick application performance. The 512GB SSD provides ample storage and fast boot times. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it’s ready for work out of the box. Long battery life with fast charging adds convenience, while multiple connectivity options make it versatile.

Specifications of HP 14s

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (6-core, 8 threads, 10MB L3 cache).

Display: 14-inch FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge, 250 nits brightness.

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics.

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Battery: 3-cell, 41Wh battery, up to 8 hours runtime, supports fast charge.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI ports.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable (1.46kg). Limited to integrated graphics. Long battery life with fast charging. Not ideal for heavy gaming or editing.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the build quality, performance, and value for money. The product functions flawlessly with almost zero lag, though some mentioned concerns over battery life and heating.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its excellent display, smooth performance, and reliable functionality at a great price.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile, lightweight laptop featuring a powerful Intel Core i5-13th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD touchscreen offers vivid visuals, and the device includes pre-installed Windows 11 and Microsoft Office. The backlit keyboard enhances usability, while audio by B&O ensures excellent sound quality. Additionally, it has a 5MP webcam, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, making it ideal for work or entertainment.

Specifications of HP Pavilion x360

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U (up to 4.6 GHz).

RAM: 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz.

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Display: 14" FHD multitouch, 1920x1080 resolution, 250 nits brightness.

Camera: HP True Vision 5MP webcam with noise reduction.

Keyboard: Full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight (1.51 kg) and portable. Limited 45% NTSC colour gamut. Touchscreen and HP Tilt Pen included. Relatively low battery capacity (43 Wh).

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the notebook for its ease of use, great value for money, and the 360-degree rotation feature that enhances its versatility for daily tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this notebook for its practicality, excellent performance, and the convenience of its 360-degree rotation, making it ideal for everyday use.

The HP Laptop 255 G9 (2024) is a lightweight, business-friendly device featuring an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, 8GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB), and a 256GB SSD (expandable to 1TB). Its 15.6-inch anti-glare HD display offers decent visuals. It runs on Windows 11 Pro and includes Microsoft Office 2021 Pro Plus with lifetime validity, making it suitable for productivity. AMD Radeon Graphics supports light multimedia tasks. With a range of ports and weighing only 1.47 kg, it is designed for portability and work efficiency.

Specifications of HP Laptop 255 G9 (2024)

Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U (2.3 GHz to 3.2 GHz)

Memory: 8GB DDR4 (expandable to 16GB)

Storage: 256GB SSD (expandable to 1TB)

Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366x768), anti-glare, 250 nits

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Weight: 1.47 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable (1.47 kg) Low-resolution HD display (1366x768) Includes MS Office 2021 Pro Plus (lifetime) Limited graphics performance for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the product for its superb performance, good value, and smooth gaming experience, though some mentioned low battery life and activation issues with MS Office.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its strong performance, ability to run recent games, and overall good value for money. However, be aware of the battery life and MS Office activation.

The HP Envy x360 is a powerful 15.6-inch creator laptop featuring the Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It offers a Full HD, edge-to-edge touchscreen display, making it ideal for content creation. The laptop also includes Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 5MP IR camera, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. With Windows 11, Microsoft Office, and Alexa preinstalled, it provides a smooth and efficient user experience. The 2.14 kg weight is manageable for its size, and it comes with a rechargeable pen for enhanced creativity.

Specifications of HP Envy x360

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U, up to 4.6 GHz

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5-6400 MHz

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD multitouch

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast performance with Intel Core i5 and 16GB RAM Higher price point than similar models Multitouch Full HD display for a great viewing experience Weighs 2.14 kg, may be too heavy for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers loved the laptop's elegant design, good performance, and overall beauty, with positive feedback on its responsiveness, though some suggested a higher screen brightness.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its sleek, stylish look, good performance, and smooth user experience, making it a highly praised choice for everyday use.

What are the key features to look for in an HP laptop?

When choosing an HP laptop, key features to consider include processor speed, display quality, battery life, build design, and storage capacity. These factors determine how well the laptop handles tasks, gaming, or professional use, ensuring it meets your specific needs.

How do HP laptops compare to other brands?

HP laptops offer a balance of performance, design, and affordability, making them competitive with other major brands. While some brands may excel in specific areas like gaming or ultra-portability, HP remains a top choice for its versatility and reliable all-around performance.

Best value for money HP laptop

The HP Laptop 15s and HP 14s are excellent value-for-money options. The HP Laptop 15s offers a solid AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, perfect for everyday tasks and light multitasking. It’s lightweight, has fast charging, and a decent battery life. On the other hand, the HP 14s with its Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB RAM provides a compact and affordable alternative with sufficient storage, good battery performance, and portability. Both laptops are ideal for users seeking affordable, reliable devices for work, study, or casual use without breaking the bank.

Best overall HP laptop

The HP Laptop 15s stands out as the best overall option. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this model delivers efficient multitasking performance for daily tasks, such as productivity, browsing, and media consumption. It’s designed with a 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display that enhances viewing experiences and supports fast charging to 50% in just 45 minutes. At 1.69 kg, it’s light enough for portability, making it perfect for students and professionals. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it offers incredible value, productivity, and performance for the price.

Factors to consider when buying HP laptops

Performance Needs: Determine the level of processing power required. If you need a laptop for casual use, an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 is sufficient. For multitasking and gaming, opt for Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 with higher RAM and storage.

Display Quality: Choose a laptop with an FHD display (1920x1080) for crisp visuals. Consider a larger screen for work or entertainment and a touchscreen for creative tasks.

Battery Life: Look for long-lasting battery life (at least 6–8 hours) and fast charging capabilities, especially if you’re on the go.

Storage and RAM: Ensure the laptop has enough storage (512GB SSD or higher) and sufficient RAM (8GB or 16GB) for smooth performance.

Connectivity: Consider Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 for faster internet speeds and better connectivity.

Portability: Lightweight models (under 2kg) are ideal for frequent travel.

Budget: Choose based on your budget and prioritise features that are most important for your work or entertainment.

Top 3 features of best HP laptops

HP laptops Processor RAM & Storage Features HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U (4 cores, 8 threads) 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Lightweight, Fast Charging (50% in 45 mins) HP 15s Ryzen 5000 laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores, 12 threads) 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Powerful Processor, Backlit Keyboard HP Laptop 15s (12th Gen Intel) Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 8 threads) 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Thin & Portable, Fast Charging (50% in 45 mins) HP 15 (13th Gen Intel) Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Excellent Performance, Lightweight (1.59kg) HP Victus Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6 cores, 12 threads) 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD High-Performance Specs, 144Hz Display HP Pavilion 14 Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Lightweight (1.41kg), Fast-Charging (50% in 30 mins) HP 14s Intel Core i3-1215U (12th Gen) 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Lightweight (1.46kg), Long Battery Life HP Pavilion x360 Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD Touchscreen, HP Tilt Pen Included HP Laptop 255 G9 (2024) AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD (expandable) Lightweight (1.47kg), Includes MS Office 2021 Pro Plus HP Envy x360 Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD Fast Performance, Multitouch FHD Display

FAQs on HP laptop What is the best HP laptop for gaming? The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is the best for gaming, with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, and 144Hz display for smooth gaming performance.

Are HP laptops good for everyday tasks? Yes, models like the HP Laptop 15s and HP 14s are excellent for everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and media consumption, offering a great balance of performance and price.

How long does the battery last on an HP laptop? Battery life varies by model. The HP 15s Ryzen 5000 laptop offers up to 9.5 hours, while others like the HP Pavilion 14 offer similar durations, with fast charging features to top up quickly.

Can HP laptops handle video editing? Higher-end models like the HP Pavilion x360 and HP Envy x360 are capable of handling video editing tasks thanks to their powerful processors, sufficient RAM, and dedicated graphics.

What features should I look for in an HP laptop for work? For work, look for long battery life, a lightweight design for portability, a good display (FHD or higher), fast processing power, and sufficient RAM and storage for multitasking.

