Best laptops under ₹50000: Top 8 versatile laptops for students and professionals alike at an affordable price
Looking for the best laptops under ₹50000? Explore top picks that blend power and affordability, providing excellent performance for all your computing needs!
Are you in the market for a new laptop but working with a budget of 50000? Look no further! We've rounded up the best laptops under ₹50000 in India for 2024. Whether you need a laptop for work, gaming, or everyday use, we've got you covered. With features like SSD, powerful processors, and sleek designs, these laptops offer great value for money. Read on to find the perfect laptop to suit your needs and budget.
1.
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU
The HP i3 1215U laptop is a reliable and versatile device suitable for everyday use. With a 15.6-inch display and powerful graphics, it offers an immersive viewing experience. This laptop is equipped with high-quality speakers for an enhanced audio experience.
Specifications of HP i3 1215U laptop
- 15.6-inch display
- i3 1215U processor
- Powerful graphics
- High-quality speakers
- Versatile and reliable
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Immersive viewing experience
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Enhanced audio quality
The Lenovo IdeaPad laptop offers a 39.62cm display with 300nits brightness, making it ideal for work and entertainment. With a sleek design and powerful performance, it is a great choice for users seeking a reliable and stylish laptop.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad laptop
- 39.62cm display
- 300nits brightness
- Sleek design
- Powerful performance
- Reliable and stylish
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Ideal for work and entertainment
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Sleek and stylish design
3.
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray
The MagicBook laptop features a 12450H processor, anti-glare display, and a full-size keyboard, making it perfect for work and productivity. Its lightweight design and long battery life provide portability and convenience for users on the go.
Specifications of HONOR MagicBook X16
- 12450H processor
- Anti-glare display
- Full-size keyboard
- Lightweight design
- Long battery life
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Perfect for work and productivity
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Portable and convenient
The Dell 15 laptop is equipped with a powerful processor, antivirus protection, and spill-resistant keyboard, making it an ideal choice for users seeking security and durability. Its sleek design and high-quality display offer a great visual experience.
Specifications of Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop,
- Powerful processor
- Antivirus protection
- Spill-resistant keyboard
- Sleek design
- High-quality display
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Security and durability
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Great visual experience
The Lenovo IdeaPad i5 12450H laptop offers a 35.5cm display and powerful performance, making it suitable for work and entertainment. With a stylish design and reliable features, it is a versatile choice for users.
Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad i5 12450H laptop
- 35.5cm display
- Powerful performance
- Stylish design
- Reliable features
- Versatile choice
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Suitable for work and entertainment
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Stylish and reliable
6.
ASUS Vivobook 15, Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, 60Hz, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS
The ASUS Vivobook laptop features a powerful i5 12500H processor and a sleek design, making it ideal for work and productivity. Its lightweight and portable design, combined with a long battery life, offers convenience for users on the go.
Specifications of ASUS Vivobook laptop
- i5 12500H processor
- Sleek design
- Lightweight and portable
- Long battery life
- Ideal for work and productivity
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Convenient for users on the go
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Ideal for work and productivity
7.
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6") IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KG
The Acer i5 12450H laptop comes with Windows 11 Home, a comfortable keyboard, and a reliable display, making it suitable for everyday use. With a lightweight design and powerful performance, it offers great value for money.
Specifications of Acer i5 12450H laptop
- Windows 11 Home
- Comfortable keyboard
- Reliable display
- Lightweight design
- Powerful performance
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Suitable for everyday use
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Great value for money
8.
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1695IN
The MSI i5 12450H laptop features Windows OS, GeForce graphics, and a comfortable keyboard, making it a great choice for work and entertainment. With a powerful processor and high-quality display, it offers a seamless user experience.
Specifications of MSI i5 12450H laptop
- Windows OS
- GeForce graphics
- Comfortable keyboard
- Powerful processor
- High-quality display
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Great choice for work and entertainment
|May not be suitable for heavy gaming
|Seamless user experience
Top 3 features of the best laptops under ₹50000:
|Best Laptops under ₹50000
|Display
|Processor
|Graphics
|HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3
|15.6-inch
|i3 1215U
|Powerful
|Lenovo IdeaPad 39.62cm Laptop
|39.62cm
|Powerful
|Sleek design
|Magic Book i5 12450H Laptop
|Lightweight
|12450H
|Anti-glare
|Dell 15 Processor Laptop
|Sleek design
|Powerful
|Antivirus protection
|Lenovo IdeaPad i5 12450H Laptop
|35.5cm
|Powerful
|Stylish
|ASUS Vivobook i5 12500H Laptop
|Lightweight
|i5 12500H
|Long battery life
|Acer i5 12450H Windows11Home Laptop
|Windows 11 Home
|Powerful
|Comfortable keyboard
|MSI i5 12450H Windows Laptop
|Windows OS
|Powerful
|GeForce graphics
Best value for money laptop under ₹50000:
The Acer i5 12450H Windows11 Home Laptop offers great value for money with Windows 11 Home, a comfortable keyboard, and a reliable display. Its lightweight design and powerful performance make it a top choice for everyday use.
Best overall laptop under ₹50000:
The HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3 stands out as the best overall product in this category. With Windows OS, GeForce graphics, and a powerful processor, it offers a seamless user experience for work and entertainment.
How to find the best laptops under ₹50000?
When choosing the best laptop, consider the display size, processor, graphics, and overall performance to ensure it meets your specific needs. Review the pros and cons of each product listed to make an informed decision based on your preferences and usage.
FAQs on the best laptops under ₹50000
- What is the price range of these laptops?
The price range of these laptops is between 40000 and 50000 rupees.
- Are these laptops suitable for gaming?
While some of these laptops are suitable for light gaming, they may not be ideal for heavy gaming.
- Do these laptops come with SSD storage?
Yes, some of these laptops come with SSD storage for faster performance and boot times.
- Can these laptops handle multitasking?
Yes, these laptops are designed to handle multitasking with their powerful processors and ample RAM.
