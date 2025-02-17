These laptops under ₹1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech
The best laptop under 1 lakh offers a blend of powerful performance, high-quality displays, long battery life, and sleek design.
|
Best overallApple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Best GPULenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-13650HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BJIN View Details
|
₹89,990
|
|
|
Best value for moneyHP Pavilion, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg) IPS, BrightView, 14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB,dv2014TU View Details
|
₹63,299
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details
|
₹44,522
|
|
|
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 AMD Ryzen 7 16 WUXGA IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA0G1IN View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray View Details
|
₹46,490
|
|
The best laptop under ₹1 lakh provides a combination of performance and versatility. This price point represents a sweet spot for many, offering a range of devices suitable for students, professionals, and casual users alike. You'll find laptops powered by both Intel and AMD processors, with varying amounts of RAM and storage. Finding the best laptop under ₹1 lakh in India can be challenging with the variety of options available.
Plus, many of these laptops come with the latest features such as fast boot times, long battery life, and high-quality displays. Choosing the best laptop under ₹1 lakh ensures you get top performance without breaking the bank, making it a smart investment for anyone looking for a reliable and versatile machine.
Still regarded as one of the best laptops under ₹1 lakh, the MacBook Air is a great choice for anyone who needs a portable, reliable, and long-lasting laptop for everyday tasks. It boasts incredible battery life, often lasting a full workday or more on a single charge. The M1 chip delivers snappy performance, handling everyday tasks like browsing, email, and even light photo editing with ease. The Retina display is sharp and vibrant, making everything from text to images look great. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with other Apple devices like your iPhone and iPad.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Incredible battery life (up to 18 hours)
Fast and efficient M1 chip
Beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display
Reasons to avoid
Limited 256GB of storage
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
The MacBook Air M1 is loved by buyers for its reliability, speed, and value, especially for video editing and coding tasks.
Why choose this product?
If portability, long battery life, and a smooth user experience within the Apple ecosystem are your top priorities, the MacBook Air is an excellent choice.
The Acer Aspire Lite is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, providing decent performance for everyday computing tasks, including browsing, email, office work, and even some light multimedia consumption. The 15.6-inch Full HD display offers a decent viewing experience, and the 16GB of RAM is ample for most users. The 512GB SSD provides fast storage and quick boot times. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around and making it a strong contender for the best laptops under ₹1 lakh.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast storage with a 512GB SSD
Lightweight and portable design
Full HD display
Reasons to avoid
Integrated graphics may limit performance for demanding games
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the laptop great value for money, with fast performance and long battery life, though some report keyboard issues.
Why choose this product?
The Acer Aspire Lite is a good choice if you're looking for a reliable, portable laptop with solid performance for everyday tasks at a reasonable price.
The Lenovo LOQ is one of the best gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh, offering a great mix of power and features. It runs on an Intel Core i7-13650HX processor for smooth gaming and multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals, while the NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics card handles 1080p gaming well. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, performance is fast and responsive. AI Engine+ and a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus further enhance gaming efficiency.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI Engine+ and MUX Switch for enhanced performance
Powerful Intel Core i7-13650HX processor
Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics
Reasons to avoid
Build quality may not be as premium as some higher-end gaming laptops
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-13650HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BJIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the laptop’s value, design, and performance for work or school, but some note issues with battery life and speed.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you need strong 1080p gaming performance at a good price, though battery life and portability are limited.
The HP Pavilion (dv2014TU) is a solid pick if you're looking for the best laptop for everyday productivity and light creative work. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it delivers a good mix of performance and efficiency for tasks like browsing, office work, and content creation. The 14-inch FHD IPS display offers clear visuals, while 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, plus a lightweight design, it's a great everyday companion.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
14-inch FHD IPS display
Fast charging capability
Lightweight and portable
Reasons to avoid
Not ideal for demanding games or graphics-intensive work.
HP Pavilion, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg) IPS, BrightView, 14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB,dv2014TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
The laptop’s build, processor, and speed impress buyers, but there are concerns about battery life, fingerprint sensor, and sound quality.
Why choose this product?
The HP Pavilion is a solid choice if you need a reliable and portable laptop for everyday tasks, office work, and light creative use.
The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop is one of the best laptops under ₹1 lakh if you need something fast and reliable. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it handles work, browsing, and streaming without slowing down. The 15.6-inch FHD display is great for watching videos, and 16GB RAM with a 512GB SSD keeps things running smoothly. It comes with Windows 11, Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription. Plus, the spill-resistant keyboard adds a nice touch for everyday durability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor
Spill-resistant keyboard
15.6-inch FHD display
Reasons to avoid
Build quality might not feel as premium as some higher-end laptops
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the laptop's smooth performance and value for money, but some report overheating and battery life issues.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop for reliable performance, everyday tasks, multimedia, and bonus features like a spill-resistant keyboard.
Looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹1 lakh? Well, this ASUS laptop is a reliable option designed to offer a solid gaming experience at a competitive price. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, providing good performance for gaming and other demanding tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU delivers decent gaming performance at 1080p. The 16GB DDR5 RAM along with 512GB SSD ensure snappy responsiveness.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
Smooth 144Hz FHD display
Fast charging capability
Reasons to avoid
Display brightness could be better.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the laptop’s solid build, fast processor, and SSD speed, but some report issues with battery life and outdoor display quality.
Why choose this product?
Select the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 if you want solid 1080p gaming performance at a reasonable price, though the battery and display brightness could be improved.
This HP laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, which provides solid performance for tasks such as internet browsing, office work, and light media consumption. The 15.6-inch FHD display ensures a standard visual experience, and with 8GB of DDR4 RAM paired with a 512GB SSD, it offers reliable performance for typical activities. This model also includes Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, along with a backlit keyboard that facilitates work in low-light settings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Backlit keyboard
15.6-inch FHD display
Ample storage with the 512GB SSD
Reasons to avoid
Build quality and materials might not give premium feel
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
The notebook impresses buyers with its clear display and portability, though battery life issues and mixed opinions on value persist.
Why choose this product?
This HP laptop is a good choice if you're looking for an affordable laptop for basic computing tasks, web browsing, office work, and light multimedia use.
The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is a business-oriented laptop designed for productivity and durability. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor, offering strong performance for everyday tasks, multitasking, and even some light creative work. The 16-inch WUXGA display provides a comfortable workspace, and the 16GB of RAM along with a 512GB SSD ensures smooth operation. It also comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comfortable 16-inch WUXGA display
Strong performance with the AMD Ryzen 7
Durable build quality
Reasons to avoid
Battery life, while decent, may not be exceptional
Lenovo Thinkbook 16 AMD Ryzen 7 16 WUXGA IPS Antiglare 300 NITS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Fpr/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.7 Kg), 21KKA0G1IN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consider the laptop a solid choice for business, with fast boot times and reliable performance, but opinions vary on display and battery life.
Why choose this product?
Go for this laptop if you need a reliable and performant laptop for business or productivity tasks.
The HP Victus offers a great balance of performance and features, making it a strong choice for gamers. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, it handles gaming and multitasking with ease. The NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU provides solid 1080p gaming, while 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance. The 144Hz display delivers fluid visuals, and the enhanced cooling system keeps the laptop running smoothly during intense sessions. For a solid gaming experience, it’s one of the best gaming laptops in this range.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor
Dedicated NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
Enhanced cooling system
Reasons to avoid
Display brightness may be limited
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the laptop’s performance for gaming and heavy tasks, but some mention issues with brightness, build quality, and heat levels.
Why choose this product?
Select this HP Victus for solid 1080p gaming performance with the Ryzen 5 5600H and RTX 3050 at a great price.
The HONOR MagicBook X16 is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, which offers great performance for regular tasks like browsing, working in office apps, and enjoying multimedia. The 16-inch FHD IPS display provides a nice viewing experience, and with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, multitasking and storage are both fast and efficient. Its lightweight and slim design make it a breeze to carry around, plus the numeric keypad is a great feature for many users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Thin and light design
Large 16-inch FHD IPS display
Fast charging
Reasons to avoid
Integrated Intel UHD Graphics are not suitable for gaming or graphics-intensive workloads.
HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
This laptop offers good value with solid performance, but opinions vary on its display, battery life, and heat levels.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you prioritise portability, performance for everyday tasks, and a large display.
What is the ideal storage capacity for a laptop under ₹1 lakh?
For laptops under ₹1 lakh, a 512GB SSD is a great starting point, offering fast boot times and responsiveness. If you're a heavy user or need to store large files such as videos, photos, or games, opting for a 1TB SSD or a combination of SSD and HDD can provide more storage space while still maintaining speed. SSDs are quicker and more durable compared to traditional hard drives, making them an ideal choice for enhanced performance.
How important is the display quality in a laptop under ₹1 lakh?
Display quality is crucial, especially for tasks like photo editing, gaming, or watching movies. In a laptop under ₹1 lakh, aim for a Full HD (1920x1080) display, which provides sharp visuals. If you’re a creator or gamer, consider a laptop with an IPS panel for better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles. A 60Hz display is sufficient for most tasks, but if you want a smoother experience, a laptop with a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate can enhance gaming and video editing.
What is the best laptop under ₹1 lakh for gaming?
For gaming under ₹1 lakh, a laptop with a powerful processor like an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5, combined with an NVIDIA GTX 1650 or RTX 3050 GPU, offers excellent performance for 1080p gaming. Look for a laptop with at least 16GB of RAM and a 144Hz display for smooth visuals. Additionally, a cooling system that manages heat effectively is essential during intense gaming sessions. A solid-state drive (SSD) will also help with quick load times.
Factors to consider before finding the best laptop under ₹1 lakh
Processor: Opt for at least an Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 for optimal performance.
RAM: Look for a minimum of 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
Storage: SSD storage is recommended for faster boot times and quick access to files.
Graphics: Choose a laptop with dedicated graphics (NVIDIA or AMD) for gaming or creative work.
Display: Ensure the laptop has a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution for clear visuals.
Battery Life: A long-lasting battery (7+ hours) is essential for portability.
Build Quality: Go for a laptop with a durable, lightweight design for easy portability.
Ports and Connectivity: Check for sufficient USB ports, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity.
Top 3 features of the best laptop under ₹1 lakh
|Best laptop under ₹1 lakh
|Screen size
|Operating System
|Special features
|Apple MacBook Air Laptop
|13.3 inch
|MacOS 10.14 Mojave
|Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID
|Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 Premium Thin and Light Laptop
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|HD Audio, Light Weight, Numeric Keypad
|Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|144Hz, 300Nits FHD, Anti Glare Coating
|HP Pavilion
|14 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|Full HD, Micro-Edge Display
|Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|Spill Resistant Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee Subscription
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|Anti-glare display
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|HP 15s
|15.6 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|Anti-Glare, Backlit Keyboard
|Lenovo Thinkbook 16
|16 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|Anti Glare Screen, Light Weight
|HONOR MagicBook X16
|16 inch
|Windows 11 Home
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
FAQs on laptop under 1 lakh in 2025
- What’s the best screen size for a laptop?
The best screen size typically ranges from 13 to 15 inches. This size offers a good balance between portability and comfort for both work and entertainment.
- How much RAM is ideal for a laptop?
8GB of RAM is the minimum for smooth multitasking, while 16GB is perfect for users who run demanding applications or need extra power for creative tasks.
- Is a solid-state drive (SSD) better than an HDD?
Yes, an SSD is faster, more durable, and consumes less power compared to an HDD, making it the better choice for improved performance.
- How important is a high refresh rate for the display?
A high refresh rate (120Hz or 144Hz) is essential for smooth visuals, especially for gaming or tasks that involve a lot of movement on screen.
