Last day to grab 92% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches as the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 nears its end, shop now

ByKanika Budhiraja
Feb 14, 2025 03:37 PM IST

It’s the last day to grab 92% off on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches as the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 ends on 16th Feb. So hurry up, limited time left.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

GET THIS

HP Pavilion Touchscreen 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win11,Office21,Silver,1.41 kg), IPS,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera,Backlit KB,B&O,dv2041TU View Details checkDetails

₹60,490

GET THIS

Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC Premium Laptop Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (14-inch OLED WUXGA/16GB LPDDR5X/512GB PCIe NVMe SSD/Intel® Arc™ graphics/1440p IR Camera with Shutter/Win11/MSO) 1.28kg, Steam Blue. View Details checkDetails

₹89,990

GET THIS

HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN View Details checkDetails

₹110,990

GET THIS

Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus Laptop, Built-in AI Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100, 16GB LPDDR5X + 512GB SSD, Qualcomm GPU, 14(35.56cm) 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600) Touch 400 nits, Backlit KB + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.4 kg View Details checkDetails

₹107,178

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023)Thin & Light Laptop,Intel Core i9-13900H 13th Gen, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Black/1.88 kg) X1605VA-MB947WS View Details checkDetails

₹84,990

GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BHIN View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

GET THIS

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071IN View Details checkDetails

₹74,000

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i7-14700HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BEIN View Details checkDetails

₹126,690

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 13th Gen Core i5-13450HX | NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 Inches (39.6cm)/144Hz/Windows 11/MS Office 21/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV007GIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹84,990

GET THIS

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics, (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

GET THIS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 2.29kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TX View Details checkDetails

₹80,990

GET THIS

HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax View Details checkDetails

₹111,490

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 4GB NVIDIA RTX 3050, Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win11/MSO/90WHrs Battery/Gray/2.20 Kg), FX577ZC-HN192WS View Details checkDetails

₹81,900

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 144Hz, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 /Windows 11//Mecha Gray/2.20 Kg), FX507VV-LP287W View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera,Seaform Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹34,900

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹19,750

GET THIS

Acer Iconia Tab iM10-22 | 10.36 2K IPS Display, Quad Speakers, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera, Fingerprint Reader, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14, Slim Metal Body, Gold View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹23,490

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹28,969

GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹22,399

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Phoenix Ultra Blaze Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

GET THIS

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

GET THIS

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

GET THIS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with Gold Stainless Steel Case with Clay Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹48,600

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹22,799

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹39,789

GET THIS

JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, Spatial Sound, Smart Ambient,50Hrs Playtime,BT 5.3 Le, Quick Charge, Multi Point Conectivity, Built-in Alexa,2 Years Warranty (Champagne) View Details checkDetails

₹17,998

GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Head Tracking Function, Spatial Audio,20 HRS Playtime, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, Hearables App(Android & iOS Compatible)(Primia Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57 View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

GET THIS

Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

GET THIS

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,989

GET THIS

Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

GET THIS

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,989

GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

GET THIS

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

GET THIS

JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, Spatial Sound, Smart Ambient, 50Hrs Playtime, BT 5.3 Le, Quick Charge, Multi Point Conectivity, Built-in Alexa, 2 Years Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,998

GET THIS

Sony HT-S40R Real 5.1ch Dolby Audio Soundbar for TV with Subwoofer & Wireless Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (600W, Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical Connectivity, Sound Mode) View Details checkDetails

₹25,481

GET THIS

LG Soundbar S65TR, 600W, 5.1 Ch Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Digital & DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface, Wireless Subwoofer & New Wireless Rear Speaker Without Receiver Box View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Juke bar 9550 pro 5.2 Soundbar (625 Watts), Dolby Audio, Dual Wireless Subwoofer & Satellite, BT v5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, Powerful Bass, RGB LED Lights, Wall Mountable, Silver View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

GET THIS

₹21,109

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

GET THIS

₹27,999

GET THIS

GET THIS

₹22,998

GET THIS
Been waiting to buy a laptop, a budget friendly smartwatch, or gaming headphones? The Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 is live until 16th February, offering massive discounts of up to 92%. From fast laptops to feature packed tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and soundbars, everything is available at jaw-dropping prices. But once the sale ends, the deals are gone. Hurry, it is the last day to grab up to 92% off on gadgets in the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025.

Rush now before it’s too late! Last day to grab 92% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches as the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 is ending soon.
Rush now before it’s too late! Last day to grab 92% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches as the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 is ending soon.

 

Last day to grab 29% off on laptops in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

Time is running out, and so are the best laptop deals. The Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 is in its final stretch, making this your last chance to bring home a top brand laptop at massive discounts. Need a fast, high storage machine for work or a budget friendly option for daily tasks? Grab the right one now before prices shoot back up.

Top deals on laptops in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Last day to grab 34% off on gaming laptops in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

Gaming laptops are flying off the shelves as the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 enters its final days. If you have been waiting for the right moment to get a fast and powerful machine, this is it. From high refresh rate displays to responsive keyboards and smooth graphics, the deals won’t last long. Don’t miss your chance to grab your dream gaming laptop before the sale ends.

Top deals on gaming laptops in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Last day to grab 55% off on tablets in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

Tablets are perfect for watching movies, taking notes, or browsing on the go. With the last day to grab 55% off on tablets in the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025, now is the time to get one at a steal. From fast processors to long battery life, there’s something for everyone. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t miss your chance to save big!

Top deals on tablets in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches at unbelievable prices: Last day to grab 92% off on smartwatches in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

A good smartwatch does more than just tell time. It keeps you connected, tracks your fitness, and makes life easier on the go. With the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 ending soon, this is your chance to grab top brand smartwatches at massive discounts. Do not wait, these deals will be gone soon. Get it now or regret it later!

Top deals on tablets in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Last day to grab 49% off on headphones in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

Need new headphones for music, calls, or gaming? The Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 49% off on top picks. From over ear headphones to noise canceling headsets, now is the best time to buy without spending too much. These prices won’t stick around for long, so don’t wait too long to grab your favourite pair while the sale is still live!

Top deals on headphones in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Last day to grab up to 69% off on soundbars and speakers in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

A good sound system can change the way you enjoy music and movies. The Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 brings you up to 69% off on soundbars and speakers from top brands. If you've been thinking about upgrading your setup, now’s the time. Don’t let this chance slip away because these deals won’t stick around for long. Don’t wait too long because once the sale is over, these prices won’t be back anytime soon.

Top deals on soundbars and speakers in Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025

  • What is the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025?

    The Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025 offers huge discounts on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more.

  • Are smartwatches available at discounts in the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025?

    Yes, smartwatches from leading brands are available at massive discounts during the sale.

  • Can I buy headphones and speakers at a lower price in the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025?

    Yes, the sale brings up to 66% off on headphones, soundbars, and speakers.

  • Do I get a warranty on products bought in this sale?

    Yes, all electronics come with a manufacturer warranty as per the brand policy.

  • Can I exchange my old laptop during the Mega Electronic Day Sale 2025?

    Yes, exchange offers are available on select laptops to help you save more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On