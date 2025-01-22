Best tablets in 2025: Redefining work, learning, gaming, creativity, and entertainment for on-the-go users

2025 is already shaping up to be a groundbreaking year for tech, especially in the tablet space. The best tablets of the year are designed to seamlessly blend work, learning, gaming, and creativity. With top-tier performance, sleek designs, and enhanced portability, these devices are built to handle everything from professional tasks to personal entertainment. You can easily tackle complex projects, attend virtual meetings, or stream your favourite shows. The tablets of 2025 are more than ready to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced world. Best tablets in 2025 are your go-to gadget for work, play, and everything in between.

But it doesn’t stop there. These tablets are not just about productivity; they are made to boost your creativity and entertainment experiences too. With faster processors, upgraded graphics, and improved features, they offer immersive gaming, dynamic content creation, and high-quality streaming on the go. Designed to make life easier, they are the ideal balance of power, portability, and innovation, delivering a device that meets every need and fits effortlessly into any lifestyle. Step into the future with the best tablets in 2025, handpicked to spark your creativity and power up your productivity.

Loading Suggestions...

The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is one of the best tablets in 2025, featuring the powerful A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9 inch Liquid Retina display. It offers 64GB storage and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring smooth browsing and streaming. With a 12MP front and rear camera, it captures clear photos and videos. Touch ID and all-day battery life provide convenience, while the blue design adds a vibrant touch to its user-friendly interface. So if you are looking for an all rounder tablet this is the ideal one for you.

Specifications Capacity: 64GB, 256GB Chip: A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core graphics, 16-core Neural Engine Camera and Video: 12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps Front Camera: Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3 Reasons to buy A14 Bionic chip for speed All-day battery life Reasons to avoid No expandable storage Higher price compared to other tablets Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the iPad for its speed, vibrant display, and exceptional battery life. Many highlight its smooth performance for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and video calls. The camera quality is also a favorite among users for clear photos and videos.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Apple iPad (10th Generation) for its powerful A14 chip, long-lasting battery, and high-quality display. It's a top pick for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient tablet for both work and entertainment.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is among the best tablets in 2025, featuring an 11-inch display that provides sharp visuals for movies and work. With 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, it handles multitasking with ease. The tablet also supports Wi-Fi for fast browsing and streaming. Its graphite color adds a sleek touch while offering solid performance for day-to-day tasks. Ideal for anyone needing a high-quality tablet for both personal and professional use. You can consider this if you are looking for a budget friendly tablet for yourself.

Specifications Screen Size: 27.94 cm Colour: Grey Item Height: 26.5 cm Item Width: 17.7 cm Resolution: ‎1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) Pixels Product Dimensions: ‎ 3.1 x 17.7 x 26.5 cm; 510 g Reasons to buy Large 11-inch display 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking Reasons to avoid No 5G connectivity Higher price for some buyers Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Graphite

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast speed and the display quality, with many praising it for work and entertainment. Storage capacity and smooth performance are also frequently mentioned.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for its powerful RAM, large screen, and expandable storage, making it ideal for multitasking and media consumption.

Loading Suggestions...

The Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (M4) is one of the best tablets in 2025, featuring an Ultra Retina XDR display for stunning visuals. With 256GB storage, it offers ample space for apps and media. The 12MP front and back cameras, paired with a LiDAR scanner, provide sharp images and enhanced depth sensing. Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast connectivity, while Face ID and all-day battery life add convenience, making this tablet ideal for work, entertainment, and creative tasks.

Specifications Processor: M4 chip for powerful performance Operating System: iPadOS with support for multitasking and Apple Pencil Design: Space Black finish with standard glass Height: 9.83 inches (24.97 cm) Width: 6.99 inches (17.75 cm) Depth: 0.21 inches (0.53 cm) Weigh: 0.44 kg (.98 pounds) Reasons to buy Ultra Retina XDR display LiDAR scanner for depth sensing Reasons to avoid Higher price tag No expandable storage Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the iPad Pro's display, camera quality, and speed, noting how it excels for both professional and creative use. The long battery life is another highly praised feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose the iPad Pro 11 inch for its stunning display, powerful storage, and advanced camera features, making it a solid choice for professionals and creatives alike.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab P12 is among the best tablets in 2025, offering a 12.7 inch 3K display for clear visuals. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), it provides ample space for apps and media. The 10200mAh battery ensures long hours of use, while JBL Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver an immersive sound experience. Equipped with an octa-core processor and a 13MP front camera, this tablet is ideal for both work and entertainment. If you're looking for a tablet under ₹20,000, it offers excellent value with its premium features at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications Series: ‎Tab P12 Colour: ‎Storm Grey Item Height: 30.6 Centimeters Item Width: ‎20.3 Centimeters Standing screen display size: ‎12.7 Inches Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels Product Dimensions: ‎4.2 x 20.3 x 30.6 cm; 615 g Operating System: Android Reasons to buy 3K display for clarity Expandable storage up to 1TB Reasons to avoid No cellular version On the heavier side Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab P12|12.7 Inch,3K Display|8 Gb,256 Gb (Expandable Up to 1 Tb)|10200 Mah Battery|Jbl Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|WiFi 6 Certified|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Front Camera (Zach0090In),Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet for its vibrant display, powerful sound, and smooth multitasking. Many users also appreciate its large storage capacity and long-lasting battery.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo Tab P12 for its high-quality display, immersive sound, and powerful specs, making it a great choice for both entertainment and productivity.

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Pad 2 takes your tablet experience to the next level with its stunning 12.1 inch LCD display and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this tablet effortlessly handles everything from multitasking to gaming. With Dolby Vision & Atmos, get lost in crystal-clear visuals and immersive sound. AI features, Open Canvas, and 6 speakers make it a powerhouse for creativity and entertainment, while Wi-Fi with cellular data sharing keeps you connected wherever you go.

Specifications Series: OnePlus Pad Colour: ‎ Nimbus Grey Item Height: ‎6 cm Item Width: ‎25 cm Standing screen display size: ‎12.1 inches Screen Resolution: ‎3000 x 2120 pixels Resolution: ‎3000 x 2120 Pixels Product Dimensions: 30 x 25 x 6 cm; 584 g Processor Brand: Snapdragon 8 Graphics Coprocessor: Qualcomm Reasons to buy 144Hz refresh rate Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Reasons to avoid Higher price range Large size may not be for everyone Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OnePlus Pad 2 for its fast processing speed, stunning display, and rich sound. Many users enjoy the AI features for smoother navigation.

Why choose this product?

Choose the OnePlus Pad 2 for its high refresh rate, advanced features, and immersive display, making it perfect for both entertainment and work tasks.

Loading Suggestions...

The Apple iPad Air 11 inch (M2) is among the best tablets in 2025, boasting a stunning Liquid Retina display for sharp visuals. With 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6E, it offers fast connectivity for browsing and streaming. The tablet features a 12MP front and rear camera, perfect for capturing moments or video calls. Touch ID and all-day battery life add convenience and security, while its lightweight design ensures portability. Ideal for both work and play.

Specifications Chipset: Apple M2 chip Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G Touch ID: Integrated into the top button for secure authentication Operating System: iPadOS Audio: Stereo speakers Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm Weight: 462 grams (Wi-Fi model) Reasons to buy Stunning Liquid Retina display 12MP front & back camera Reasons to avoid Higher price point No expandable storage Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consistently praise the iPad Air 11 inch for its exceptional display quality and smooth performance. Professionals in creative fields appreciate its powerful processing capabilities, while everyday users highlight its versatility for a wide range of tasks.

Why choose this product?

The iPad Air 11 inch strikes an ideal balance between power and portability. With the M2 chip and a stunning Liquid Retina display, it's designed for both high-demand workflows and seamless entertainment, making it a top choice for users seeking a reliable, all-in-one device.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Tab M10 5G (10.6-inch 2K display) is designed for those who crave clarity in every pixel. Its 2000x1200 resolution brings content to life, whether you're streaming, gaming, or multitasking. Powered by 6GB RAM and expandable storage, it ensures smooth operation across apps. With 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll never miss a beat. The dual Dolby Atmos speakers deliver an immersive audio experience. Running on Android 13 with an octa-core processor, this tablet strikes the balance between power and portability.

Specifications Colour: Abyss Blue Item Height: 27 cm Item Width: ‎17.6 cm Standing Screen Display Size: ‎10.61 Inches Product Dimensions: 4.5 x 17.6 x 27 cm; 490 g Memory Technology: ‎Dram Computer Memory Type: DDR3 SDRAM Graphics Chipset Brand: ‎Qualcomm Reasons to buy 5G and Wi-Fi support for fast connectivity 2K display with vivid visuals for media consumption Dolby Atmos for immersive sound Reasons to avoid Limited storage (128GB expandable) No high-end gaming support No stylus support for creative tasks Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet for its fast 5G connectivity, clear 2K display, and immersive sound quality. Many users enjoy its ability to handle multitasking with ease.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lenovo Tab M10 5G for its fast connectivity, sharp display, and immersive audio. It’s perfect for those seeking a reliable tablet for entertainment and everyday tasks.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus features an 11.0-inch display with sharp visuals, perfect for streaming, gaming, or browsing. With 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, it offers ample space for apps, media, and more. Equipped with Wi-Fi for fast connectivity, this tablet ensures a smooth and engaging experience. The sleek navy design adds to its appeal. Powered by a capable processor, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is one of the best tablets in 2025 for anyone seeking a balance of performance and portability.

Specifications Series: ‎ Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Colour: ‎Dark blue Item Height: ‎26.5 cm Item Width: ‎17.7 cm Standing Screen Display Size: ‎ 27.94 cm Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1200 pixel Resolution: ‎1920 x 1200 (WQXGA) Pixels Product Dimensions: ‎3.1 x 17.7 x 26.5 cm; 510 g Reasons to buy The 11.0 inch 2K display delivers sharp visuals. 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage for ample space. Reasons to avoid Lacks 5G connectivity. Limited internal storage (without expandable option). Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Navy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its great display and smooth functionality for everyday tasks. Many mention it’s perfect for light gaming and media consumption.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ offers excellent value with its large display and fast performance, making it ideal for media lovers and everyday users alike.

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is one of the most impressive tablets you’ll find in 2025, combining a 28.44 cm 11.2 inch 3.2K CrystalRes display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for fast, responsive performance. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it’s built for those who demand more. Dolby Vision and Atmos bring your movies and games to life, while Wi-Fi 6e ensures seamless connectivity. The sleek Graphite Grey finish adds a touch of sophistication to this powerhouse tablet.

Specifications Series: Xiaomi Pad 7 Colour: ‎ Graphite Grey 256 GB Standing Screen Display Size: ‎11.2 Inches Screen Resolution: ‎3200 x 2136 Pixels Resolution: ‎3200 x 2136 Package Dimensions: 28.1 x 20.3 x 5.4 cm; 500 g Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers really like the display’s clarity and the tablet's smooth performance, particularly for media streaming and gaming. Many also appreciate the impressive audio experience.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Xiaomi Pad 7 for its stunning visuals, impressive audio, and powerful performance, offering a balanced experience for entertainment and productivity.

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Pad Go stands out among the best tablets in 2025 with its 11.35-inch 2.4K display, featuring a 7:5 aspect ratio that provides a sharp, vibrant viewing experience. Powered by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, this tablet offers ample space for your needs. With Dolby Atmos quad speakers and 4G LTE calling, it ensures excellent sound and connectivity. The eye care LCD display makes it ideal for extended usage, combining comfort and performance.

Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎6.6 x 22.2 x 33.2 cm; 532 g Item model number: ‎ OPD2304 Memory Slots Available: 1 Flash Memory Installed Size: ‎256 GB Ram Memory Installed Size ‎8 GB Computer Memory Type: ‎DDR4 SDRAM Reasons to buy Crisp 2.4K display with an eye care feature. Expandable storage up to 1TB for vast media and app space. Reasons to avoid Not the lightest option in the market. 4G LTE coverage may not be ideal in all areas. Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display quality, sound, and responsive performance. The tablet's ability to handle multitasking and media seamlessly has received positive feedback.

Why choose this product?

The OnePlus Pad Go excels in offering a well-rounded tablet experience with a sharp display, excellent audio, and reliable 4G LTE connectivity. It's an ideal solution for those seeking both work efficiency and immersive media consumption.

Top 3 features of the best tablets in 2025:

Best Tablets in 2025 Hardware Interface OS Special Features Apple iPad (10th Generation) Lightning, Wi-Fi 6 iPadOS A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm Liquid Retina Display, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life, Blue Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 Android 13 8GB RAM, 128GB Expandable, 2K Display, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, RAM Expandable, Graphite Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (M4) USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6E iPadOS Ultra Retina XDR Display, LiDAR Scanner, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Space Black Lenovo Tab P12 USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 Android 13 12.7 Inch 3K Display, JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Octa-Core Processor, 13MP Front Camera, 10,200mAh OnePlus Pad 2 USB Type-C, Wi-Fi OxygenOS 12.1 Inch LCD Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision & Atmos, AI Features, Nimbus Grey Apple iPad Air 11" (M2) USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6E iPadOS Liquid Retina Display, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life, Space Grey Lenovo Tab M10 5G USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, 5G Android 13 90Hz 2K Display, Dolby Atmos, Octa-Core Processor, 6GB RAM, Expandable Storage, Abyss Blue Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 Android 13 8GB RAM, 128GB Expandable, 2K Display, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Navy Xiaomi Pad 7 USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6e HyperOS 2 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, 3.2K CrystalRes Display, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi 6e, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Graphite Grey OnePlus Pad Go USB Type-C, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi OxygenOS 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Display, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Expandable Storage, Eye Care LCD, Green

What’s the best tablet for students in 2025 that balances affordability and functionality?

For students, focus on a tablet with good performance, long battery life, and an affordable price. Look for features like stylus support for note-taking, access to educational apps, and a compact, lightweight design for portability. Tablets like the iPad (entry-level) or budget Android models provide great value for learning needs.

How do I choose the best tablet for video streaming in 2025?

For streaming, select a tablet with a high-quality display (preferably OLED or 2K/4K resolution) for vivid colors and sharp details. Ensure it has good speakers for sound clarity and long battery life to enjoy uninterrupted viewing. Wi-Fi 6 compatibility is a bonus for smooth streaming without buffering.

Which tablet offers the best performance for multitasking in 2025?

Choose a tablet with a high-performance processor (like Apple’s M1 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8), at least 6GB of RAM, and a large, responsive display. Features like split-screen multitasking, keyboard compatibility, and long battery life will ensure smooth multitasking and efficient work across different apps and projects.

Factors to consider when buying the best tablets in 2025:

Display quality: A high-quality screen is key for an enjoyable viewing experience. Go for options with vivid displays like Liquid Retina or AMOLED, especially if you enjoy streaming or gaming.

Processing power: Look for tablets that can handle multiple apps without lag. A strong processor (think Apple A14 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) and 8GB of RAM will ensure everything runs smoothly.

Battery life: Choose a tablet that lasts the whole day. A battery life of 10+ hours means you won’t need to worry about constantly charging during work or play.

Operating system: If you prefer iPadOS or Android, make sure the tablet’s OS fits your needs. iPadOS is known for its smoothness, while Android offers more flexibility.

Connectivity: If you’re always on the move, go for a tablet with Wi-Fi 6 or 5G/LTE. This way, you’ll get faster internet speeds for video calls, streaming, or working remotely.

Camera quality: Look for a tablet with at least a 12MP camera if you need to capture clear photos or have high-quality video chats.

Special features: Think about extras like Dolby Atmos audio or AI-powered features that can really improve your overall experience.

FAQs on the best tablets in 2025: How long do the best tablets last on a single charge? Most top tablets offer 10 to 12 hours of battery life, perfect for all-day use.

Are there tablets with 5G in 2025? Yes, many tablets, including the OnePlus Pad Go and Lenovo Tab M10, offer 5G connectivity.

Which tablet has the best display? Apple iPad Pro and Xiaomi Pad 7 are known for their stunning 120Hz displays and vibrant color reproduction.

Is the camera quality good on tablets in 2025? Yes, many tablets, like the Apple iPad and OnePlus Pad, come with high-resolution cameras for photos and video calls.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.