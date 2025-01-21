Best tablet for graphic designer: Top 10 picks that will help you unleash your creativity

These best tablets for graphic designers are just perfect to unleash and unlock your creativity. Top 10 picks that are perfect for you.
Our Pick
Best overall tablet
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
Product
Rating
Price
Best overall tablet
HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet with Screen, 15.6 inch Pen Display Anti-Glare Glass 6 Shortcut Keys Adjustable Stand, Graphics Tablet for Drawing, Writing, Design, Work with Windows, Mac and Linux View Details
GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet with Screen, Digital Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, Tilt, 8 Shortcut Keys for Paint, Design, Illustration, Editing, 11.6-inch Graphics Tablet for Mac, Windows PC View Details
HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Plus 4K UHD Graphics Drawing Tablet with Screen Full Laminated 145% sRGB Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, 15.6-inch Drawing Monitor Work with Linux, Windows PC, Mac, Android View Details
HUION Kamvas 22 Plus QLED Drawing Tablet with Full-Laminated Screen USB-C Connection 140% sRGB Tilt, 21.5 inch Graphics Art Tablet for Artist & Designer, Work with Mac, Windows, Linux & Android Black View Details
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details
A tablet for a graphic designer is more than just a tool—it’s a gateway to unbounded creativity. With its precision stylus and responsive surface, it transforms every stroke into an extension of the artist's vision, seamlessly blending imagination with technology. The smooth interface invites exploration, whether sketching intricate details, designing bold logos, or painting vibrant digital masterpieces. Its portability ensures inspiration is never out of reach, making every café, park bench, or studio a canvas. For a graphic designer, a tablet isn't just about work; it’s the bridge between concept and creation, where ideas come to life with every touch.
So, if you are a graphic designer looking to buy a tablet, then you’re at the right space. We have covered 10 best tablets for graphic designers that are lightweight and would help you to unlock and unleash your creativity.
Loading Suggestions...
The HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, offering professional artists and designers a seamless creative experience. Its 15.6-inch laminated screen delivers vibrant colours and impeccable clarity, while the battery-free stylus ensures precision and comfort. With customizable express keys and tilt recognition, this lightweight tablet for graphic designer is perfect for digital art, animation, and graphic design.
Specifications
Display:
15.6-inch fully laminated IPS screen
Resolution:
1920 x 1080 Full HD
Colour Gamut:
120% sRGB
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure sensitivity levels
Tilt Recognition:
±60 degrees
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS, Android
Ports:
USB-C connectivity
Dimensions:
437 x 264 x 11.5 mm
Reasons to buy
Fully laminated screen for minimal parallax
High-pressure sensitivity with natural tilt support
HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet with Screen, 15.6 inch Pen Display Anti-Glare Glass 6 Shortcut Keys Adjustable Stand, Graphics Tablet for Drawing, Writing, Design, Work with Windows, Mac and Linux
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise its vibrant display, precise stylus performance, and compatibility across multiple platforms. However, some note the lack of a built-in stand and initial setup complexities. It’s a solid choice for professionals seeking value.
Why choose this product?
The HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 offers exceptional performance, vivid colour accuracy, and a lightweight design, making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts. Its advanced stylus ensures precision, giving your digital art projects a flawless finish.
Loading Suggestions...
The GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet is a compact and affordable option for digital artists. Its 11.6-inch Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, while the battery-free stylus offers excellent accuracy with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. This lightweight device supports various operating systems, making it versatile for drawing, sketching, and animating on the go. This can be considered as one of the best tablets for graphic designers.
GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet with Screen, Digital Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, Tilt, 8 Shortcut Keys for Paint, Design, Illustration, Editing, 11.6-inch Graphics Tablet for Mac, Windows PC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its portability, responsive pen, and value-for-money proposition. Some users find the screen size slightly restrictive for intricate work. Overall, it’s a great entry-level drawing tablet.
Why choose this product?
The GAOMON PD1161 is perfect for beginners seeking a portable, budget-friendly tablet without compromising essential features. Its customizable keys and precise pen offer excellent usability for creative work.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a high-performance tablet for graphic designer that blends style and substance, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment. With an 11-inch 2.8K display and a Snapdragon 870 processor, it handles multitasking and media playback effortlessly. Featuring a slim design and a long-lasting battery, this tablet caters to all your digital needs.
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the Xiaomi Pad 7 for its powerful performance, vibrant display, and premium build quality. Some wish for cellular connectivity and more accessories. It’s a versatile tablet for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
The Xiaomi Pad 7 combines a stunning display with robust performance, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. Its long battery life and slim design enhance portability and usability.
The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro combines affordability and functionality in a compact drawing tablet. Its 13.3-inch laminated screen ensures accurate pen tracking and vibrant visuals, while the battery-free stylus provides exceptional control with 8192 pressure levels and tilt sensitivity. Ideal for artists and designers, it features customizable keys for a seamless workflow. This can be considered as one of the best tablets for graphic designer.
XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro 13.3 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor Full-Laminated Technology Drawing Monitor with Tilt Function and Red Dial (8192 Levels Pen Pressure, 120% sRGB)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its high-quality screen, responsive pen, and affordable price. Some feel the absence of a built-in stand limits convenience. It’s a great option for intermediate-level artists.
Why choose this product?
The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro offers a blend of affordability and functionality, making it ideal for aspiring digital artists. Its vibrant display and responsive stylus enhance creativity and precision.
Loading Suggestions...
Undoubtedly, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) can be termed as one of the best tablet for graphic designer as it redefines versatility with its A14 Bionic chip and a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Perfect for work, play, and creativity, this tablet supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and features all-day battery life. Its sleek design and iPadOS ensure smooth performance and multitasking capabilities.
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its smooth performance, excellent display, and premium build quality. However, some find the restriction to the 1st Gen Apple Pencil disappointing. It’s a reliable tablet for varied needs.
Why choose this product?
The Apple iPad (10th Generation) offers seamless performance, a stunning display, and access to an unmatched app ecosystem, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment.
Loading Suggestions...
The Wacom Cintiq 22 is a premium drawing tablet designed for professionals who demand precision and reliability. Its 21.5-inch anti-glare HD display ensures an immersive creative experience, while the Pro Pen 2 stylus delivers unmatched accuracy with 8192 pressure levels and tilt recognition. Ideal for illustrators and designers, it’s a powerhouse for digital creativity and is a great choice of tablet for graphic designers.
Wacom Cintiq 22 21.5 Inch/55.8 x54.6 cm Creative Pen Graphic Tablet | Vibrant 1920x1080 HD Display | Battery-free Pro Pen 2 | 8192 Levels Pressure|MacOS & PC Supported - Medium (DTK-2260/K0-CX), Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Professionals rave about the Cintiq 22’s large screen and responsive stylus. The lack of 4K resolution and multi-touch support are minor concerns. It’s a trusted choice for advanced artists.
Why choose this Product?
The Wacom Cintiq 22 offers a professional-grade drawing experience with its large display, durable build, and precision stylus, making it a go-to device for serious artists and designers.
Loading Suggestions...
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE combines performance and portability in a sleek design. Its 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) display, paired with an Exynos 1380 chipset, offers smooth multitasking and immersive visuals. With S Pen support, this tablet is perfect for creativity, productivity, and entertainment on the go.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is a stylish and powerful tablet designed for seamless multitasking. Its 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio offers a unique visual experience, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset ensures top-tier performance. With a massive battery and premium design, it’s perfect for work and play.
If you are a graphic designer, you would definitely swear by the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation). It is a powerhouse of performance packed in a sleek and lightweight design. Featuring the M1 chip and a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, it delivers seamless multitasking, vivid visuals, and superior performance. With Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard compatibility, this tablet is perfect for creatives and professionals alike.
The XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro is a feature-rich drawing tablet for graphic designers is designed for professionals and serious artists. Its large 22-inch Full HD display offers vibrant colours and seamless pen performance. With 20 customizable shortcut keys and a battery-free stylus, this tablet delivers precision and convenience for an exceptional creative experience.
Specifications
Display:
22-inch Full HD IPS screen
Resolution:
1920 x 1080
Colour Gamut:
88% NTSC (120% sRGB)
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure levels
Tilt Function:
Supported (up to 60 degrees)
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS, Linux
Ports:
USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
Shortcut Keys:
20 customizable keys and dual red dial wheels
Dimensions:
571 x 343 x 44.8 mm
Weight:
4.5 kg
Reasons to buy
Large 22-inch display with vibrant colour accuracy
A: While possible, dedicated drawing tablets offer features like pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition that significantly enhance the design experience.
Q: Do I need a standalone tablet or a pen display?
A: Standalone tablets like the iPad work independently, while pen displays like Wacom Cintiq require connection to a computer.
Q: Is a larger screen size better for graphic design?
A: Larger screens provide more workspace and are ideal for detailed projects, but they might reduce portability.
Q: How important is stylus pressure sensitivity?
A: Very important. Higher pressure sensitivity allows for better control over line thickness and opacity.
Q: Which tablets are best for beginners?
A: Entry-level options like GAOMON PD1161 and XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro are affordable and provide essential features.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.