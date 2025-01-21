Menu Explore
Best tablet for graphic designer: Top 10 picks that will help you unleash your creativity

ByShweta Pandey
Jan 21, 2025 04:43 PM IST

These best tablets for graphic designers are just perfect to unleash and unlock your creativity. Top 10 picks that are perfect for you.

Best overall tablet

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet with Screen, 15.6 inch Pen Display Anti-Glare Glass 6 Shortcut Keys Adjustable Stand, Graphics Tablet for Drawing, Writing, Design, Work with Windows, Mac and Linux View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

Best value for money

GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet with Screen, Digital Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, Tilt, 8 Shortcut Keys for Paint, Design, Illustration, Editing, 11.6-inch Graphics Tablet for Mac, Windows PC View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro 13.3 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor Full-Laminated Technology Drawing Monitor with Tilt Function and Red Dial (8192 Levels Pen Pressure, 120% sRGB) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹46,799

Wacom Cintiq 22 21.5 Inch/55.8 x54.6 cm Creative Pen Graphic Tablet | Vibrant 1920x1080 HD Display | Battery-free Pro Pen 2 | 8192 Levels Pressure|MacOS & PC Supported - Medium (DTK-2260/K0-CX), Black View Details checkDetails

₹107,500

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹28,999

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹40,999

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details checkDetails

₹100,999

XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro 22 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor with Tilt Function 20 Shortcut Keys and Red Dial (8192 Levels Pen Pressure, 120% sRGB) View Details checkDetails

₹50,999

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Plus 4K UHD Graphics Drawing Tablet with Screen Full Laminated 145% sRGB Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, 15.6-inch Drawing Monitor Work with Linux, Windows PC, Mac, Android View Details checkDetails

₹71,099

HUION Kamvas 13 Graphic Pen Tablet, Full Laminated Screen & Tilt Function | Support MacOS,Windows, Android, Battery Free Stylus | Pressure Sensitivity-8192(13.3inch)(Tilt Adjustable Stand)-Black View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

HUION Kamvas 22 Plus QLED Drawing Tablet with Full-Laminated Screen USB-C Connection 140% sRGB Tilt, 21.5 inch Graphics Art Tablet for Artist & Designer, Work with Mac, Windows, Linux & Android Black View Details checkDetails

₹42,105

XP-PEN Artist 10 2Nd Gen Display Tablet 10.1 Inch- Pen Tablet with Tilt Support, 6 Shortcut Keys, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity, X3 Elite Stylus & Fully Laminated Display - Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

XP-Pen Artist 12 2nd Gen Display Tablet 11.9-inch Pen Tablet with tilt Support, 8 Shortcut Keys, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity, X3 Elite Stylus and Fully-Laminated Display-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹21,998

Xp-Pen Deco Pro Medium Graphics Drawing Tablet (11X6 Active Area, 8192 Levels of Pressure Sensitivity, Android Support, Ultrathin Pen Tablet Tilt Function, 8 Shortcut Keys & Drawing Glove) Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,498

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,149

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹109,900

VEIKK A15PRO Graphic Drawing Pen Tablet 10 * 6 inch with 12 Hotkeys and a Quick Dial Support Windows, Mac, Linux, Android Mobile, Tilt Pressure (8192 Level Pressure Battery -Free Stylus) (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹5,349

A tablet for a graphic designer is more than just a tool—it’s a gateway to unbounded creativity. With its precision stylus and responsive surface, it transforms every stroke into an extension of the artist's vision, seamlessly blending imagination with technology. The smooth interface invites exploration, whether sketching intricate details, designing bold logos, or painting vibrant digital masterpieces. Its portability ensures inspiration is never out of reach, making every café, park bench, or studio a canvas. For a graphic designer, a tablet isn't just about work; it’s the bridge between concept and creation, where ideas come to life with every touch.

Best tablet for graphic designer
Best tablet for graphic designer

So, if you are a graphic designer looking to buy a tablet, then you’re at the right space. We have covered 10 best tablets for graphic designers that are lightweight and would help you to unlock and unleash your creativity.

The HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design, offering professional artists and designers a seamless creative experience. Its 15.6-inch laminated screen delivers vibrant colours and impeccable clarity, while the battery-free stylus ensures precision and comfort. With customizable express keys and tilt recognition, this lightweight tablet for graphic designer is perfect for digital art, animation, and graphic design.

Specifications

Display:
15.6-inch fully laminated IPS screen
Resolution:
1920 x 1080 Full HD
Colour Gamut:
120% sRGB
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure sensitivity levels
Tilt Recognition:
±60 degrees
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS, Android
Ports:
USB-C connectivity
Dimensions:
437 x 264 x 11.5 mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fully laminated screen for minimal parallax

affiliate-tick

High-pressure sensitivity with natural tilt support

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable design

affiliate-tick

Excellent colour accuracy for professionals

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly expensive for beginners

affiliate-cross

Screen resolution limited to 1080p

affiliate-cross

No built-in stand included

affiliate-cross

Requires a separate computer for operation

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 Drawing Tablet with Screen, 15.6 inch Pen Display Anti-Glare Glass 6 Shortcut Keys Adjustable Stand, Graphics Tablet for Drawing, Writing, Design, Work with Windows, Mac and Linux

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its vibrant display, precise stylus performance, and compatibility across multiple platforms. However, some note the lack of a built-in stand and initial setup complexities. It’s a solid choice for professionals seeking value.

Why choose this product?

The HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 offers exceptional performance, vivid colour accuracy, and a lightweight design, making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts. Its advanced stylus ensures precision, giving your digital art projects a flawless finish.

The GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet is a compact and affordable option for digital artists. Its 11.6-inch Full HD display provides vibrant visuals, while the battery-free stylus offers excellent accuracy with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity. This lightweight device supports various operating systems, making it versatile for drawing, sketching, and animating on the go. This can be considered as one of the best tablets for graphic designers.

Specifications

Display:
11.6-inch Full HD IPS screen
Resolution:
1920 x 1080
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure levels
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS
Shortcut Keys:
8 customizable keys
Ports:
Mini HDMI, USB-C
Dimensions:
361.6 x 200 x 13 mm
Weight:
866 g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Affordable for beginners and students

affiliate-tick

Customizable shortcut keys

affiliate-tick

Easy setup and driver installation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller screen size

affiliate-cross

Colour accuracy is not professional grade

affiliate-cross

Requires a connected computer to function

affiliate-cross

Limited compatibility with certain Android apps

GAOMON PD1161 Drawing Tablet with Screen, Digital Art Tablet with Battery-Free Stylus, Tilt, 8 Shortcut Keys for Paint, Design, Illustration, Editing, 11.6-inch Graphics Tablet for Mac, Windows PC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its portability, responsive pen, and value-for-money proposition. Some users find the screen size slightly restrictive for intricate work. Overall, it’s a great entry-level drawing tablet.

Why choose this product?

The GAOMON PD1161 is perfect for beginners seeking a portable, budget-friendly tablet without compromising essential features. Its customizable keys and precise pen offer excellent usability for creative work.

 

Also Read: Best tablets under 40000 in India: Top 8 picks with great value and features

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is a high-performance tablet for graphic designer that blends style and substance, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment. With an 11-inch 2.8K display and a Snapdragon 870 processor, it handles multitasking and media playback effortlessly. Featuring a slim design and a long-lasting battery, this tablet caters to all your digital needs.

Specifications

Display:
11-inch 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800)
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
RAM/Storage:
6GB/128GB
Battery:
8720mAh with fast charging
OS:
MIUI for Pad
Weight:
511 g
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
Audio:
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-resolution display for sharp visuals

affiliate-tick

Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery with fast charging

affiliate-tick

Excellent audio quality with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No expandable storage

affiliate-cross

MIUI for Pad may not appeal to all users

affiliate-cross

Limited availability of accessories

affiliate-cross

No support for cellular connectivity

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.44cm(11.2) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Xiaomi Pad 7 for its powerful performance, vibrant display, and premium build quality. Some wish for cellular connectivity and more accessories. It’s a versatile tablet for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

The Xiaomi Pad 7 combines a stunning display with robust performance, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. Its long battery life and slim design enhance portability and usability.

Also Read: Upgrade your digital lifestyle: 10 best tablets in India under 30000

Loading Suggestions...

The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro combines affordability and functionality in a compact drawing tablet. Its 13.3-inch laminated screen ensures accurate pen tracking and vibrant visuals, while the battery-free stylus provides exceptional control with 8192 pressure levels and tilt sensitivity. Ideal for artists and designers, it features customizable keys for a seamless workflow. This can be considered as one of the best tablets for graphic designer.

Specifications

Display:
13.3-inch Full HD IPS
Resolution:
1920 x 1080
Color Gamut:
88% NTSC (120% sRGB)
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure levels
Tilt Function:
Supported (up to 60 degrees)
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS, Linux, Android
Ports:
USB-C
Shortcut Keys:
8 customizable keys and a red dial wheel
Dimensions:
388 x 250 x 12 mm
Weight:
1.1 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Affordable for a pen display tablet

affiliate-tick

Vibrant colour accuracy and laminated screen

affiliate-tick

Customizable keys for efficient workflow

affiliate-tick

Excellent stylus responsiveness and tilt support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Screen size may feel small for professionals

affiliate-cross

Requires external power

affiliate-cross

Stand sold separately

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for 4K display enthusiasts

XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro 13.3 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor Full-Laminated Technology Drawing Monitor with Tilt Function and Red Dial (8192 Levels Pen Pressure, 120% sRGB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its high-quality screen, responsive pen, and affordable price. Some feel the absence of a built-in stand limits convenience. It’s a great option for intermediate-level artists.

Why choose this product?

The XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro offers a blend of affordability and functionality, making it ideal for aspiring digital artists. Its vibrant display and responsive stylus enhance creativity and precision.

Undoubtedly, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) can be termed as one of the best tablet for graphic designer as it redefines versatility with its A14 Bionic chip and a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Perfect for work, play, and creativity, this tablet supports the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and features all-day battery life. Its sleek design and iPadOS ensure smooth performance and multitasking capabilities.

Specifications

Display:
10.9-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640)
Processor:
A14 Bionic chip
Storage:
64GB/256GB
OS:
iPadOS 16
Battery:
Up to 10 hours
Camera:
12 MP rear, 12 MP ultra-wide front
Audio:
Stereo speakers
Weight:
477 g
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 6, 5G (optional)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance

affiliate-tick

Liquid Retina display for crisp visuals

affiliate-tick

All-day battery life

affiliate-tick

Excellent app ecosystem

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Storage not expandable

affiliate-cross

No headphone jack

affiliate-cross

Higher price compared to competitors

affiliate-cross

Limited to Apple Pencil 1st Gen

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its smooth performance, excellent display, and premium build quality. However, some find the restriction to the 1st Gen Apple Pencil disappointing. It’s a reliable tablet for varied needs.

Why choose this product?

The Apple iPad (10th Generation) offers seamless performance, a stunning display, and access to an unmatched app ecosystem, making it perfect for productivity and entertainment.

The Wacom Cintiq 22 is a premium drawing tablet designed for professionals who demand precision and reliability. Its 21.5-inch anti-glare HD display ensures an immersive creative experience, while the Pro Pen 2 stylus delivers unmatched accuracy with 8192 pressure levels and tilt recognition. Ideal for illustrators and designers, it’s a powerhouse for digital creativity and is a great choice of tablet for graphic designers.

Specifications

Display:
21.5-inch Full HD
Resolution:
1920 x 1080
Colour Gamut:
72% NTSC
Stylus:
Wacom Pro Pen 2, battery-free
Pressure Sensitivity:
8192 levels
Tilt Function:
Supported
Connectivity:
HDMI, USB-A
Dimensions:
570 x 359 x 40 mm
Weight:
5.6 kg
Stand:
Adjustable, included

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large, anti-glare screen for comfortable use

affiliate-tick

High stylus accuracy and natural tilt support

affiliate-tick

Includes adjustable stand for ergonomic drawing

affiliate-tick

Built to handle professional workloads

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky and less portable

affiliate-cross

Limited to 1080p resolution

affiliate-cross

More expensive than similar-sized tablets

affiliate-cross

No multitouch support

Wacom Cintiq 22 21.5 Inch/55.8 x54.6 cm Creative Pen Graphic Tablet | Vibrant 1920x1080 HD Display | Battery-free Pro Pen 2 | 8192 Levels Pressure|MacOS & PC Supported - Medium (DTK-2260/K0-CX), Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Professionals rave about the Cintiq 22’s large screen and responsive stylus. The lack of 4K resolution and multi-touch support are minor concerns. It’s a trusted choice for advanced artists.

Why choose this Product?

The Wacom Cintiq 22 offers a professional-grade drawing experience with its large display, durable build, and precision stylus, making it a go-to device for serious artists and designers.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE combines performance and portability in a sleek design. Its 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) display, paired with an Exynos 1380 chipset, offers smooth multitasking and immersive visuals. With S Pen support, this tablet is perfect for creativity, productivity, and entertainment on the go.

Specifications

Display:
10.9-inch LCD, 2304 x 1440 resolution
Processor:
Exynos 1380
RAM/Storage:
6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB
Battery:
10,090mAh with fast charging
OS:
Android 13 with One UI 5.1
Camera:
8 MP rear, 12 MP front
Weight:
523 g
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 6, 5G (optional)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

S Pen included for creativity and productivity

affiliate-tick

Powerful processor for smooth multitasking

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery life

affiliate-tick

Great value for its features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

LCD instead of AMOLED

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavy for its size

affiliate-cross

Limited software updates over time

affiliate-cross

No headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love its premium build quality, S Pen support, and strong performance. Some miss the AMOLED display and headphone jack. It’s a solid mid-range tablet for creative users.

Why choose this product?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a balanced mix of performance, creativity, and productivity, making it an excellent choice for students and professionals alike.

Also Read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

The OnePlus Pad 2 is a stylish and powerful tablet designed for seamless multitasking. Its 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio offers a unique visual experience, while the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset ensures top-tier performance. With a massive battery and premium design, it’s perfect for work and play.

Specifications

Display:
12.1-inch LCD, 2800 x 2000 resolution
Processor:
MediaTek Dimensity 9000
RAM/Storage:
8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB
Battery:
9510mAh with 67W fast charging
OS:
OxygenOS for Pad (Android)
Weight:
552 g
Connectivity:
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
Audio:
Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique 7:5 aspect ratio for productivity

affiliate-tick

Powerful Dimensity 9000 chipset

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with fast charging

affiliate-tick

Premium design and build quality

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No cellular variant available

affiliate-cross

Limited app optimization for aspect ratio

affiliate-cross

Accessories sold separately

affiliate-cross

No headphone jack

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love its fast performance, immersive display, and sleek design. Some wish for better app optimization and included accessories. It’s a solid option for tech enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers premium features and a unique design, making it ideal for professionals seeking style and performance in a tablet.

Also Read: Best tablets in 2024: Top 10 options with excellent features, performance, and value for all your needs

If you are a graphic designer, you would definitely swear by the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation). It is a powerhouse of performance packed in a sleek and lightweight design. Featuring the M1 chip and a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, it delivers seamless multitasking, vivid visuals, and superior performance. With Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard compatibility, this tablet is perfect for creatives and professionals alike.

Specifications

Display:
13-inch Liquid Retina (2360 x 1640)
Processor:
Apple M1 chip
Storage:
64GB/256GB
OS:
iPadOS 16
Battery:
Up to 10 hours
Camera:
12 MP rear, 12 MP front ultra-wide
Audio:
Stereo speakers
Weight:
461 g

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

M1 chip for exceptional performance

affiliate-tick

Compatible with Apple Pencil 2nd Gen

affiliate-tick

Stunning Liquid Retina display

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price for entry-level storage

affiliate-cross

No expandable storage

affiliate-cross

Accessories sold separately

affiliate-cross

No headphone jack

Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers admire the iPad Air’s powerful M1 chip, stunning display, and lightweight build. Some find the lack of expandable storage limiting. It’s a fantastic choice for power users.

Why choose this Product?

The iPad Air combines professional-grade performance, vibrant visuals, and portability, making it an excellent choice for creatives, professionals, and tech enthusiasts.

 

Also Read: Best tablets in 2024: Top 10 options with excellent features, performance, and value for all your needs

 

The XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro is a feature-rich drawing tablet for graphic designers is designed for professionals and serious artists. Its large 22-inch Full HD display offers vibrant colours and seamless pen performance. With 20 customizable shortcut keys and a battery-free stylus, this tablet delivers precision and convenience for an exceptional creative experience.

Specifications

Display:
22-inch Full HD IPS screen
Resolution:
1920 x 1080
Colour Gamut:
88% NTSC (120% sRGB)
Stylus:
Battery-free, 8192 pressure levels
Tilt Function:
Supported (up to 60 degrees)
Compatibility:
Windows, macOS, Linux
Ports:
USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort
Shortcut Keys:
20 customizable keys and dual red dial wheels
Dimensions:
571 x 343 x 44.8 mm
Weight:
4.5 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large 22-inch display with vibrant colour accuracy

affiliate-tick

High-pressure sensitivity and tilt support

affiliate-tick

20 customizable shortcut keys for workflow

affiliate-tick

Wide compatibility with major operating systems

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky and less portable

affiliate-cross

Limited to 1080p resolution

affiliate-cross

No built-in touch functionality

affiliate-cross

Stand requires manual adjustments

XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro 22 Inch Drawing Pen Display Graphics Monitor with Tilt Function 20 Shortcut Keys and Red Dial (8192 Levels Pen Pressure, 120% sRGB)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise the XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro’s large screen, customizable keys, and responsive stylus. Some feel the lack of 4K resolution is a drawback. It’s a reliable choice for professionals.

Why choose this Product?

The XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro offers a premium drawing experience with its large screen, precision stylus, and extensive customization options, making it ideal for professional artists and designers.

Also Read: Upgrade your digital lifestyle: 10 best tablets in India under 30000

More tablets for graphic designers:

Also Read: Best tablets under 40000 in India: Top 8 picks with great value and features

Top three features of tablet for graphic designers:

Best Tablet for Graphic Designers

Resolution

Display

Compatibility

HUION KAMVAS Pro 161920 x 1080 Full HD15.6-inch anti-glare screenWindows, Mac, Linux, Android
GAOMON PD11611920 x 1080 Full HD11.6-inch IPS panelWindows, Mac
Xiaomi Pad 72880 x 1800 WQHD+11-inch LCDAndroid
XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro1920 x 1080 Full HD13.3-inch laminated screenWindows, Mac, Linux
Apple iPad (10th Generation)2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina10.9-inch Liquid RetinaiPadOS
Wacom Cintiq 221920 x 1080 Full HD21.5-inch matte surfaceWindows, Mac
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE2560 x 1600 WQXGA10.9-inch AMOLEDAndroid
OnePlus Pad 22800 x 2000 LCD12.1-inch LCDAndroid
Apple iPad Air 13″2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina13-inch Liquid RetinaiPadOS
XP-PEN Artist 22R Pro1920 x 1080 Full HD22-inch fully laminated IPSWindows, Mac, Linux

Also Read: OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Tablet for Graphic Designers

  1. Resolution and colour accuracy: Ensure high resolution and wide colour gamut for detailed and vibrant artwork.
  2. Display size and type: Choose an appropriate size and consider laminated displays for reduced parallax.
  3. Stylus performance: Look for high pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and responsiveness.
  4. Compatibility: Check for support with your preferred OS and software.
  5. Portability and build quality: Lightweight and durable tablets are ideal for frequent travel.
  6. Battery life: For standalone tablets, ensure sufficient battery life for long working hours.
  7. Price: Balance features with your budget for the best value.

Similar articles for you:

Become a tech-savvy with laptops, tablets, and more gadgets

High-performance tablets: Versatile solutions for seamless computing, education and entertainment experiences

Best tablets in 2024: Top 10 options with excellent features, performance, and value for all your needs

Best tablets under 10000 in India: Top 10 affordable, feature-packed devices perfect for work and entertainment

FAQ on Best tablets for graphic designers

  • Q: Can I use a regular tablet for graphic design?

    A: While possible, dedicated drawing tablets offer features like pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition that significantly enhance the design experience.

  • Q: Do I need a standalone tablet or a pen display?

    A: Standalone tablets like the iPad work independently, while pen displays like Wacom Cintiq require connection to a computer.

  • Q: Is a larger screen size better for graphic design?

    A: Larger screens provide more workspace and are ideal for detailed projects, but they might reduce portability.

  • Q: How important is stylus pressure sensitivity?

    A: Very important. Higher pressure sensitivity allows for better control over line thickness and opacity.

  • Q: Which tablets are best for beginners?

    A: Entry-level options like GAOMON PD1161 and XP-PEN Artist 13.3 Pro are affordable and provide essential features.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

