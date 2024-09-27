Menu Explore
Best tablets under 10000 in India: Top 10 affordable, feature-packed devices perfect for work and entertainment

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 27, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Searching for an affordable tablet? Here are the 10 best options under ₹10,000 in India, ideal for students and daily use.

Are you searching for a new tablet but need to stick to a budget? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best tablets under 10,000 available in India. These devices are ideal for students, professionals, and anyone seeking a reliable tablet for everyday use. Whether you require a tablet for entertainment, productivity, or studying, we have various options to meet your needs.

Explore the top tablets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 for great performance and value without breaking the bank.(Unsplash)
Explore the top tablets under 10,000 for great performance and value without breaking the bank.(Unsplash)

Our selection includes well-known brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and others, ensuring a range of features and specifications to suit different preferences. From lightweight models for portability to those with larger screens for better viewing, there’s something for everyone. With affordable prices and impressive performance, these tablets deliver great value without compromising quality. Read on to discover the perfect tablet that fits your lifestyle and budget!

1.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is a sleek and powerful tablet that offers a vibrant display and long battery life. It is perfect for multimedia consumption and productivity on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

  • 10.1-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • 6000 mAh battery
  • Dolby Atmos surround sound

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Vibrant displayAverage camera quality
Long battery lifeLimited internal storage
Dolby Atmos surround sound 

2.

Lenovo M8 2nd Gen

The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen offers a stunning display and powerful performance in a sleek and portable design. It is perfect for entertainment and everyday use.

Specifications of Lenovo M8 2nd Gen

  • 8-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • Dolby Audio speakers

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stunning displayAverage camera quality
Powerful performanceLimited internal storage
Dolby Audio speakers 

3.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is a compact and lightweight tablet that offers great portability and performance. It is perfect for students and professionals on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

  • 8-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
  • 5100 mAh battery
  • Slim metal design

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Compact and lightweightAverage camera quality
Great portabilityLimited internal storage
Slim metal design 

4.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is a versatile and affordable tablet that offers a great multimedia experience and seamless multitasking. It is perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 HD

  • 10.1-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
  • 4850 mAh battery
  • Dual front speakers

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Great multimedia experienceAverage camera quality
Seamless multitaskingLimited battery life
Dual front speakers 

5.

Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover

The Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover is a stylish and protective case designed specifically for the Lenovo Tab M8. It offers 360-degree protection and a built-in stand for hands-free viewing.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover

  • Stylish design
  • 360-degree protection
  • Built-in stand
  • Precise cutouts
  • Easy installation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stylish designLimited color options
360-degree protectionMay add bulk to the tablet
Built-in stand 

6.

Realme Pad

The Realme Pad is a sleek and affordable tablet that offers a cinematic display and powerful speakers for an immersive entertainment experience. It is perfect for movie lovers and gamers.

Specifications of Realme Pad

  • 10.4-inch display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 7100 mAh battery
  • Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Cinematic displayLimited internal storage
Powerful speakersAverage camera quality
Slim and lightweight 

7.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus is a family-friendly tablet that offers parental controls and geofencing for a safe and secure experience. It is perfect for families and kids.

Specifications of Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus

  • 10.3-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • Parental controls and geofence

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Family-friendly featuresLimited internal storage
Parental controlsAverage camera quality
Geofencing 

8.

Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet

The Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet is a budget-friendly and versatile device that offers an octa-core processor and a high-definition display for a great multimedia experience. It is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet

  • 10-inch display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • 6000 mAh battery
  • Widevine L1 certification

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Budget-friendlyAverage camera quality
Versatile deviceLimited internal storage
High-definition display 

9.

Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet

The Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet is a feature-packed and expandable device that offers a MediaTek processor and a sleek design for great performance and portability. It is perfect for students and professionals.

Specifications of Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet

  • 8-inch display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
  • 5100 mAh battery
  • Expandable storage up to 2TB

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Feature-packedAverage camera quality
Expandable storageLimited battery life
Sleek design 

10.

DOMO Slate S10 3GB RAM 16GB ROM 10.1-Inch Tablet

The DOMO Slate S10 10.1-inch tablet offers a large display and ample storage for a great multimedia experience. It is perfect for entertainment and productivity on the go.

Specifications of DOMO Slate S10 10.1-inch tablet offers

  • 10.1-inch display
  • 3GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
  • 6000 mAh battery
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Large displayLimited internal storage
Ample storageAverage camera quality
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity 

Top 5 features of best tablets under 10000:

 

Best Tablets Under 10000DisplayRAMCameraBatterySpeakers
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.110.1-inch2GB8MP/5MP6000mAhDolby Atmos
Lenovo M8 2nd Gen8-inch2GB5MP/2MP5000mAhDolby Audio
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.08-inch2GB8MP/2MP5100mAhSlim metal design
Lenovo Tab M10 HD10.1-inch2GB5MP/2MP4850mAhDual front speakers
Lenovo Tab M8 Flip CoverNANANANANA
Realme Pad10.4-inch3GB8MP/8MP7100mAhQuad speakers with Dolby Atmos
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus10.3-inch2GB8MP/5MP5000mAhParental controls and geofence
Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet10-inch3GB8MP/5MP6000mAhWidevine L1 certification
Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet8-inch2GB5MP/2MP5100mAhExpandable storage up to 2TB
DOMO Slate S10 10.1-Inch Tablet10.1-inch3GB5MP/2MP6000mAhBluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Best value for money tablet under 10000:

The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen stands out as the best value for money with its stunning display, powerful performance, and Dolby Audio speakers, making it the perfect choice for entertainment and everyday use.

Best overall tablet under 10000:

The Realme Pad takes the crown for the best overall product with its cinematic display, powerful speakers, and slim and lightweight design, offering an immersive entertainment experience for movie lovers and gamers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best tablets under 10000:

Display quality: Choose a tablet with a good display resolution for better viewing experiences, especially for videos and reading.

Battery life: Look for models with long battery life to ensure uninterrupted usage, ideal for students and professionals on the go.

Performance: Consider the processor and RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and efficient app performance for everyday tasks.

Storage capacity: Select a tablet with sufficient storage for your apps, documents, and media. Expandable storage options are a plus.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands that offer reliable customer service and warranty coverage for peace of mind with your purchase.

FAQs on Best tablet under 10000

  • What are the best budget tablets under 10000?

    The best budget tablets under 10000 include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Lenovo M8 2nd Gen, and Realme Pad, offering great displays, performance, and features.

  • Which tablet is best for students under 10000?

    The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen and Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet are great options for students with their sleek designs, powerful performance, and expandable storage.

  • What is the battery life of the Realme Pad?

    The Realme Pad offers a long-lasting 7100mAh battery, providing hours of entertainment and productivity on a single charge.

  • Do any of these tablets have parental controls?

    Yes, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus comes with parental controls and geofencing, making it a great choice for families and kids.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

