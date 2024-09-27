Are you searching for a new tablet but need to stick to a budget? Look no further! We have curated a list of the 10 best tablets under ₹10,000 available in India. These devices are ideal for students, professionals, and anyone seeking a reliable tablet for everyday use. Whether you require a tablet for entertainment, productivity, or studying, we have various options to meet your needs. Explore the top tablets under ₹ 10,000 for great performance and value without breaking the bank.(Unsplash)

Our selection includes well-known brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and others, ensuring a range of features and specifications to suit different preferences. From lightweight models for portability to those with larger screens for better viewing, there’s something for everyone. With affordable prices and impressive performance, these tablets deliver great value without compromising quality. Read on to discover the perfect tablet that fits your lifestyle and budget!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is a sleek and powerful tablet that offers a vibrant display and long battery life. It is perfect for multimedia consumption and productivity on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

10.1-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

6000 mAh battery

Dolby Atmos surround sound

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant display Average camera quality Long battery life Limited internal storage Dolby Atmos surround sound

The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen offers a stunning display and powerful performance in a sleek and portable design. It is perfect for entertainment and everyday use.

Specifications of Lenovo M8 2nd Gen

8-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Dolby Audio speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning display Average camera quality Powerful performance Limited internal storage Dolby Audio speakers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is a compact and lightweight tablet that offers great portability and performance. It is perfect for students and professionals on the go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

8-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

5100 mAh battery

Slim metal design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and lightweight Average camera quality Great portability Limited internal storage Slim metal design

The Lenovo Tab M10 HD is a versatile and affordable tablet that offers a great multimedia experience and seamless multitasking. It is perfect for entertainment and productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M10 HD

10.1-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

4850 mAh battery

Dual front speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great multimedia experience Average camera quality Seamless multitasking Limited battery life Dual front speakers

The Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover is a stylish and protective case designed specifically for the Lenovo Tab M8. It offers 360-degree protection and a built-in stand for hands-free viewing.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover

Stylish design

360-degree protection

Built-in stand

Precise cutouts

Easy installation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options 360-degree protection May add bulk to the tablet Built-in stand

The Realme Pad is a sleek and affordable tablet that offers a cinematic display and powerful speakers for an immersive entertainment experience. It is perfect for movie lovers and gamers.

Specifications of Realme Pad

10.4-inch display

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

7100 mAh battery

Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cinematic display Limited internal storage Powerful speakers Average camera quality Slim and lightweight

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus is a family-friendly tablet that offers parental controls and geofencing for a safe and secure experience. It is perfect for families and kids.

Specifications of Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus

10.3-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

5000 mAh battery

Parental controls and geofence

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Family-friendly features Limited internal storage Parental controls Average camera quality Geofencing

The Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet is a budget-friendly and versatile device that offers an octa-core processor and a high-definition display for a great multimedia experience. It is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet

10-inch display

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

6000 mAh battery

Widevine L1 certification

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly Average camera quality Versatile device Limited internal storage High-definition display

The Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet is a feature-packed and expandable device that offers a MediaTek processor and a sleek design for great performance and portability. It is perfect for students and professionals.

Specifications of Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet

8-inch display

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

5100 mAh battery

Expandable storage up to 2TB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Feature-packed Average camera quality Expandable storage Limited battery life Sleek design

The DOMO Slate S10 10.1-inch tablet offers a large display and ample storage for a great multimedia experience. It is perfect for entertainment and productivity on the go.

Specifications of DOMO Slate S10 10.1-inch tablet offers

10.1-inch display

3GB RAM, 16GB storage

5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

6000 mAh battery

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large display Limited internal storage Ample storage Average camera quality Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Top 5 features of best tablets under ₹ 10000:

Best Tablets Under ₹ 10000 Display RAM Camera Battery Speakers Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 10.1-inch 2GB 8MP/5MP 6000mAh Dolby Atmos Lenovo M8 2nd Gen 8-inch 2GB 5MP/2MP 5000mAh Dolby Audio Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 8-inch 2GB 8MP/2MP 5100mAh Slim metal design Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1-inch 2GB 5MP/2MP 4850mAh Dual front speakers Lenovo Tab M8 Flip Cover NA NA NA NA NA Realme Pad 10.4-inch 3GB 8MP/8MP 7100mAh Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3-inch 2GB 8MP/5MP 5000mAh Parental controls and geofence Mouikei 10-inch Android Tablet 10-inch 3GB 8MP/5MP 6000mAh Widevine L1 certification Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet 8-inch 2GB 5MP/2MP 5100mAh Expandable storage up to 2TB DOMO Slate S10 10.1-Inch Tablet 10.1-inch 3GB 5MP/2MP 6000mAh Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Best value for money tablet under ₹ 10000:

The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen stands out as the best value for money with its stunning display, powerful performance, and Dolby Audio speakers, making it the perfect choice for entertainment and everyday use.

Best overall tablet under ₹ 10000:

The Realme Pad takes the crown for the best overall product with its cinematic display, powerful speakers, and slim and lightweight design, offering an immersive entertainment experience for movie lovers and gamers.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best tablets under ₹ 10000:

Display quality: Choose a tablet with a good display resolution for better viewing experiences, especially for videos and reading.

Battery life: Look for models with long battery life to ensure uninterrupted usage, ideal for students and professionals on the go.

Performance: Consider the processor and RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and efficient app performance for everyday tasks.

Storage capacity: Select a tablet with sufficient storage for your apps, documents, and media. Expandable storage options are a plus.

Brand and warranty: Opt for reputable brands that offer reliable customer service and warranty coverage for peace of mind with your purchase.

FAQs on Best tablet under 10000 What are the best budget tablets under 10000? The best budget tablets under 10000 include the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Lenovo M8 2nd Gen, and Realme Pad, offering great displays, performance, and features.

Which tablet is best for students under 10000? The Lenovo M8 2nd Gen and Lenovo M8 Expandable Android Tablet are great options for students with their sleek designs, powerful performance, and expandable storage.

What is the battery life of the Realme Pad? The Realme Pad offers a long-lasting 7100mAh battery, providing hours of entertainment and productivity on a single charge.

Do any of these tablets have parental controls? Yes, the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus comes with parental controls and geofencing, making it a great choice for families and kids.

