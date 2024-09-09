OnePlus Pad 2 review: Is this the best Android tablet you can buy?

Nobody takes tablets seriously any more! Everyone wants to write them off as laptop wannabes in a world that has become comfortable with 6-inch smartphones. When OnePlus launched its first tablet in 2023, nobody was sure what would happen. But I got the chance to use it as my secondary device for a few months and quickly fell in love with how functional it was. OnePlus Pad 2 review: A fine tablet or another Android iPad wannabe?

Now, OnePlus has launched the predecessor to its first tab with the OnePlus Pad 2, and I’m convinced that this is one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. Its predecessor, the OnePlus Pad, was already one of the strongest Android tablets to buy without the premium price tag. With the OnePlus Pad 2, the company has positioned itself as a prominent tablet maker as well. Priced at ₹42,999 (for 12GB + 256GB), this device promises numerous high-end features packed into a sleek Nimbus Gray frame. With substantial upgrades from its predecessor, the OnePlus Pad 2 aims to redefine what a tablet can achieve.

Is it able to achieve all this? How does the OnePlus Pad 2 perform on a daily basis? Is the battery life enough? Does the display work in bright conditions? Is the design as premium as the company claims? If you’re planning to buy the OnePlus Pad 2 and are brimming with questions, you must read our detailed review to understand its strong points, its drawbacks, and its features.

Specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2

Feature Details Model OnePlus Pad 2 Colour Nimbus Gray Display 12.1-inch LCD ReadFit, 3K (3000 x 2120 pixels), 303 PPI, 900 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Kryo CPU up to 3.3GHz GPU Adreno 750 @ 903MHz RAM 12 GB LPDDR5x @ 3686.4MHz Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 Battery 9510mAh, 36.99Wh, SUPERVOOC Charging Operating System OxygenOS 14.1 Rear Camera 13 MP, 4K video recording Front Camera 8 MP, 1080p video recording Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C Dimensions 26.87 cm x 19.51 cm x 0.65 cm Weight 584 grams Ports USB Type-C, Type-C audio device port

Buy the OnePlus Pad 2 below:

How is the design and display of the OnePlus Pad 2?

The OnePlus Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch LCD ReadFit display, along with 3K resolution (3000 x 2120 pixels) and a peak brightness of 900 nits. What do you get with this combination? Vibrant, sharp visuals with excellent colour accuracy and brightness, even under direct sunlight. Yes, we tested it under the sun, and it worked effortlessly, although it can get hot if left outdoors (as any other device will too) and will give you the best visual experience in an indoor dimly lit environment. The 303 PPI pixel density is meant to make every detail pop — this way, you can expect performance in numerous arenas, whether you’re finishing work tasks, watching your favourite film, or making art.

The design itself is minimalist, building on the aesthetic of the OnePlus Pad. This is one of the slimmest tablets I’ve ever used, with a thickness of just 0.65 cm and weighing 584 grams. It’s a bit heavier than some rivals, but this is a very minor trade-off for the display size and battery capacity it offers. The tablet's Nimbus Gray colour and the overall finish of the tablet is as premium as it gets. I especially love the sharp design and placement of the speakers and the charging port. It’s also worth noting that its 7:5 aspect ratio strikes a balance between widescreen and more traditional formats, making usability better for various applications. Note that OnePlus tablets operate with a horizontal-first approach, although there are no problems when it’s used vertically.

Also read: Crompton Ameo Pro mixer grinder review: Is this your next powerful ally for effortless cooking?

How is the performance of the OnePlus Pad 2?

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, which includes an octa-core Kryo CPU clocked up to 3.3GHz and the Adreno 750 GPU running at 903MHz. What does this mean for you? A performance that you’ll value, regardless of the task at hand. I’ve had a buttery smooth experience on this Android tablet, even when I’m gaming with numerous other apps open. In essence, this tablet is built for multitaskers. The inclusion of 12 GB RAM adds more value, allowing users to enjoy a smooth operation whether you're running multiple applications or engaging in graphics-heavy activities.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 14.1 and there’s little to say about that. It’s smooth and responsive and also easy to use, but it also feels dull sometimes, but that’s an overall mobile OS problem we’re not ready to acknowledge yet. The system's performance is generally fluid, though it occasionally struggles with high-demand applications, which might be a consideration for power users, but not to the extent that it should influence your purchase decision.

More OnePlus tablets to buy:

How is the battery life on the OnePlus Tab 2?

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Pad 2 is its substantial 9510mAh battery. It really is substantial! With this capacity, you get to enjoy extended usage periods, with over 40 days of standby time. For everyday use, the battery easily lasts through 4 days of moderate use, including video streaming, browsing, and productivity tasks. The tablet supports SUPERVOOC charging, which quickly replenishes the battery, minimising downtime and keeping you productive. One of the key reasons why I think this tablet is a better choice than a Samsung or an Apple iPad is that they take too long to charge and drain just the same as fast-charging tablets like this one. If you value freedom from awfully long hours of charging, this is the right tablet for you. It also helps that it fully charges in under an hour, all thanks to its 67W fast charging.

Also read: Wonderchef Regenta Espresso Coffee Maker review: Is this the best coffee machine for espresso shots and cappuccinos?

AI Toolbox and multitasking on the OnePlus Pad 2

The AI Toolbox is a highlight of the OnePlus Pad 2, bringing a suite of features. It includes tools for converting audio messages into text summaries, which can be a game-changer for professionals and students alike and works without hiccups. This functionality, combined with the Open Canvas (best feature ever!) functionality allowing seamless multitasking and file management across multiple apps, making the tablet a powerful tool for managing complex workflows. The multitasking capabilities are particularly impressive, allowing you to run up to three apps on the same screen simultaneously with ease. This feature is well-integrated into the tablet’s operating system, making it simple to drag and drop files between applications.

Accessories and connectivity of the OnePlus Pad 2

The OnePlus Pad 2 is compatible with several accessories. The OnePlus Stylo 2, for instance, provides a natural writing experience, whether used for note-taking or sketching, although it still needs some refinement to reach the pinnacle of a true pencil feeling. The OnePlus Smart Keyboard, which attaches magnetically, offers a tactile typing experience and adds to the tablet’s versatility. But I’m not a big fan of the new keyboard design, although it helps that it can connect via Bluetooth. The last generation design was more functional, while this one can be cumbersome to use if you're moving around a lot.

The problem with the OnePlus official case is that it is not very bendy and takes some manual effort to set it at the right angle every time you use it. Also, with the keyboard case latched to the tablet, it can feel heavy in your hands, although it's still lighter than most laptops.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus Pad 2 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and has a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging. The inclusion of these technologies means fast and reliable connections, though some users might find the lack of additional ports limiting.

More Android tablets to consider:

Camera performance of the OnePlus Tab 2

If you’re buying a tablet for your photography needs, you need to rethink your strategy. Should tablets of this age have the best cameras available? Yes, but do they? Not really. It’s no different for the OnePlus Tab 2 which is equipped with a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The rear camera supports up to 4K video recording, which is decent for a tablet, though it lacks the advanced features found in some high-end smartphones. The front camera, while adequate for video calls, does not offer the same level of detail or functionality as the rear camera. Both cameras provide stabilisation and video zooming features, but their performance is more utilitarian rather than exceptional, so you may skip this tablet if you want to take pictures. In fact, I suggest this tablet for multitaskers and streamers only!

Pros and cons of the OnePlus Pad 2

Pros Cons Stunning 12.1-inch 3K Display Slightly heavier compared to some competitors Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor Limited number of ports Substantial 9510mAh Battery with SUPERVOOC Average camera performance Versatile AI Toolbox and multitasking features Compatible with OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard

Also read: Govo GoSurround 990 soundbar review: A well-priced audio addition to your living room that performs well

Should you buy the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet?

The OnePlus Pad 2 offers a compelling package for those seeking a high-performance tablet with an expansive display, powerful internals, and innovative features. Its ability to handle multitasking efficiently make it a valuable asset for productivity-focused users. The substantial battery life and fast charging further add to its appeal. I recommend this tablet to users who want a truly value-for-money device with the latest features, an attractive design, and the ability to outperform more premium offerings.

However, it’s not without its drawbacks. The average camera performance of the OnePlus Pad 2 should be taken into consideration by potential buyers. Overall, the OnePlus Pad 2 stands out in the competitive tablet market and offers a balance of performance and features that should meet the needs of most users. To culminate, I’d describe the OnePlus Pad 2 as a well-rounded Android tablet that will keep users happy.

FAQs on OnePlus Pad 2 What are the key features of the OnePlus Pad 2? The OnePlus Pad 2 boasts a 12.1-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a sleek, lightweight design.

How is the battery life on the OnePlus Pad 2? It offers a long-lasting battery with fast SUPERVOOC charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Does the OnePlus Pad 2 support accessories like a keyboard or stylus? Yes, it supports the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard and OnePlus Stylo 2, which are sold separately.

What is the camera quality like on the OnePlus Pad 2? The tablet features a high-quality rear camera and a front camera suitable for video calls and selfies

Is the OnePlus Pad 2 good for gaming and multimedia? Absolutely! With its powerful processor, high-resolution display, and immersive audio, it’s perfect for gaming and watching movies.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.