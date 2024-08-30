Govo GoSurround 990 soundbar review: A well-priced audio addition to your living room that performs well

The audio industry has been witnessing significant changes almost every other day. With the latest technological advances taking place each day, the audio experience is just going to get better. With the introduction of soundbars, the sound quality became cinematic and significantly better. There are a myriad of soundbar options already in the market and with this soundbar, GOVO has taken the risk of adding another one to the market. GOVO Surround 990 Soundbar: Know if it is a hit or a miss

Available at ₹13,999 on Amazon, the brand has kept its price in the mid-range to woo new customers. But despite its mid-range pricing, and its ‘Made in India’ tag, is this soundbar worth spending money on? Does it add value to your overall entertainment setup? What are its features and how compatible is it? Moreover, when we talk about audio equipment, big bets such as boAt, JBL, Bose, and of course Marshall, capture our mind. So, with already so many famous brands in the mix, will GOVO be able to do full justice to sound quality?

Specifications of GOVO Go Surround 990 Soundbar:

My first impression of the GOVO Go Surround 990 soundbar was its crisp matte black finish and the way it just blends smoothly with my living space, adding a touch of sophistication to the entire setup. However, its finish is subject to slight wear and tear if it comes in contact withThe best part was its space-savvy build. Its slim build ensures that it can be easily mounted on a wall or placed on a TV stand without taking up much space. So, I did not have to worry about its build or size.

Here's a table highlighting the specifications of the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990:

Specifications of the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990: Details Total Power Output 525 Watts Number of Drivers 5 Surround Sound Channel Configuration 5.1 Channel (Soundbar with Subwoofer) Sound Technology Surround Sound with DSP (Digital Signal Processing) Connectivity Options Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, Optical Input, USB, HDMI ARC Subwoofer Type Wireless Subwoofer Remote Control Yes (Includes Dedicated Remote) EQ Modes Music, Movie, News, 3D Surround LED Display Yes (Front Panel LED Display) Wall Mountable Yes Product Dimension 23.4D x 84W x 35.3H Centimeters Power Source ‎Corded Electric Special Features ‎Dolby Enabled Supported Audio Formats MP3, WMA, WAV, FLAC Additional Features Auto Power On/Off, Night Mode, Adjustable Bass and Treble

In the package, along with the GOVO GoSurround soundbar 990, you will get 1 Aux Cable, a remote, user manual, warranty card, 1 Soundbar, 1 Subwoofer, and 2 satellite speakers.





Performance review of the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar:

Music playback on the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar

I have always wanted a soundbar that would do full justice with the sound clarity and vocals. In many ways, the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar perfectly meets my requirements. It delivers a mixed performance that caters well to casual listeners, however, it may fall short for audiophiles seeking top-tier sound quality. The soundbar's 250W output provides sufficient power to fill a medium-sized room with sound, making it a decent option for enhancing TV audio. Vocals and acoustic instruments are clear and prominent, providing a pleasant listening experience for genres like pop, folk, and classical. However, when the music leans heavily on bass, such as in hip-hop, EDM, or rock, the soundbar's subwoofer struggles to deliver the deep, punchy bass that these genres demand.

Movie Playback on the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar

If you are a movie buff, you're simply going to enjoy watching your favourite films with this soundbar. The dialogue clarity is a highlight of the GOVO GoSurround 990, all thanks to its balanced mid-range performance. Voices are sharp and distinct, making it a good choice for watching dialogue-heavy content like dramas or news broadcasts. However, when it comes to music playback, the soundbar's performance is less impressive, with the treble sometimes sounding a bit harsh or tinny.

The best part is that GOVO 990 soundbar supports Dolby Audio that gives an immersive sound experience to all the movie buffs. So, you can enjoy the cinematic experience of your favourite action-thriller, RomCom or Sci-Fi fictions.

The dedicated subwoofer, which is supposed to amplify the bass, offers a decent low-end response but occasionally struggles to maintain clarity at higher volumes. This results in a somewhat muddied bass that can overshadow mid-range frequencies, especially in bass-heavy music or action-packed movie scenes.

What I like about the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar



Crystal clear sound quality

The first thing that stands out with the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990 is its sound quality. The audio is crisp, clear, and well-balanced across all frequencies. Whether I’m watching an action-packed movie, streaming my favourite music, or gaming, this soundbar delivers rich and cinematic sound that fills the room. The bass is deep and punchy without being overpowering, while the mid and highs are clear and precise, making dialogue and vocals stand out beautifully.

Sleek and stylish design

The soundbar’s design is another highlight. It’s sleek, modern, and fits perfectly with my home décor. The slim profile allows it to sit neatly in front of my TV without obstructing the view, and it even looks great mounted on the wall. The build quality is solid and premium, giving it a durable and high-end feel.

Easy setup and user-friendly

Setting up the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990 was a breeze. It comes with all the necessary cables and a straightforward user manual. Within minutes, I had it connected to my TV and other devices, and it was ready to go. The remote control is intuitive and responsive, making it easy to adjust settings and switch between different modes.



Feature-rich performance

This soundbar is packed with features that make it incredibly versatile. The Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, allowing me to stream music from my phone with ease. The multiple sound modes cater to different types of content, enhancing the overall experience. Whether I’m watching movies, listening to music, or playing games, the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990 adapts perfectly to deliver the best audio performance.

Value for Money

For the price, the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990 offers great value. It delivers high-end sound quality and features that you’d expect from much more expensive models. If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio system without breaking the bank, this soundbar is an outstanding choice.

What I dislike about the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar:

Along with multiple features and qualities, enough to fall in love with the Go Surround 990 soundbar, there are a couple of things that quite disappointed me.

The Bluetooth connectivity was definitely a letdown. I experienced frequent drops in connection, even when my device was just a few feet away from the soundbar. Additionally, the setup process, which was advertised as simple, turned out to be frustratingly complicated, with confusing instructions and inconsistent HDMI ARC compatibility.

The remote felt flimsy, and some buttons were unresponsive at times. For the price, I did expect a more reliable experience, but the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar didn't deliver.



Pros and cons of GOVO GoSurround Soundbar 990:

Reasons to buy the GOVO soundbar Reasons to avoid the GOVO soundbar Impressive Sound Quality: Delivers clear and immersive audio with deep bass. Limited Connectivity Options: Lacks advanced connectivity options like HDMI ARC. Sleek Design: Compact and modern design that fits well in any room setting. No Dolby Atmos Support: Doesn't support Dolby Atmos for 3D audio effects. Affordable Price: Offers great value for money with its features. Basic Remote Control: The remote lacks advanced features and customization options. Bluetooth Connectivity: Easily pairs with devices for wireless streaming. No Built-in Voice Assistant: Lacks integration with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Multiple Sound Modes: Offers different sound modes for movies, music, and dialogue. Average Build Quality: The materials used are not as premium as some competitors.

Overall, I’m satisfied with the GOVO Go Surround Soundbar 990. It’s a good soundbar for anyone looking to improve their audio experience at home. I highly recommend it to anyone in search of a powerful, stylish, and affordable soundbar. However, you may feel frequent connection drops while connecting it via Bluetooth. Even then, the GOVO GoSurround gives you surround sound and cinematic audio experience at the convenience of your home.

FAQ for GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar What devices can I connect to the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar? The GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, Optical, and AUX inputs. This allows you to connect it to a wide range of devices such as TVs, smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles.

How do I set up the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar? The soundbar is designed for easy setup. You can connect it to your TV using the HDMI ARC or Optical cable for the best audio quality. If you prefer wireless connectivity, you can pair it with your device via Bluetooth. Detailed setup instructions are provided in the user manual.

Does the GOVO GoSurround 990 support Dolby Audio? Yes, the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar supports Dolby Audio, providing enhanced surround sound for a more cinematic experience.

Is the GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar wall-mountable? Yes, the soundbar is wall-mountable. It comes with the necessary mounting hardware, allowing you to easily install it on the wall to save space and create a clean setup.

How do I update the firmware on my GOVO GoSurround 990 Soundbar? Firmware updates for the soundbar can typically be done via a USB drive or through the GOVO app if supported. Follow the instructions provided by GOVO for updating your device to the latest firmware version.



