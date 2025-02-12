Amazon Mega Electronics Day: Get up to 90% off on earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and cameras
Feb 12, 2025 06:09 PM IST
Shop the hottest deals on gadgets this Amazon Mega Electronics Day with massive savings on top tech await!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹7,989
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Ion ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Crystal Bionic Sound, 4Mics ENx, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crystal Black) View Details
|
₹1,724
|
|
|
Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4 View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
|
₹3,989
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue View Details
|
₹8,989
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details
|
₹38,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inches, 3GB, 32GB, LTE, Year - 2020) View Details
|
₹5,379
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹19,899
|
|
|
boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Active Black) View Details
|
₹1,149
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, Long Battery Life (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Arctic Weave) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP67, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Snow Leather) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce with RTX 3050 6 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/165Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD IPS Display, 2.1 KG View Details
|
₹62,999
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15.6 OLED (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 400nits, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Mixed Black/1.63 Kg), E1504FAB-LK549WS View Details
|
₹46,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS View Details
|
₹94,990
|
|
|
Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹78,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031IN View Details
|
₹60,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details
|
₹49,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82X700C8IN View Details
|
₹36,500
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details
|
₹64,490
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EHIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹90,490
|
|
|
Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black) View Details
|
₹64,000
|
|
|
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery & 64 GB SD Card View Details
|
₹88,690
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- Pink View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo-4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor,10-Bit&D-Log M Color Performance,Up to 7.5H with 3Batteries,OutdoorCamera for Travel,Biking,Black View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
GoPro Hero Lightweight Rugged & Waterproof 4K Action Camera with Touch Screen, 2X Slo-Mo, Mounting Flexibility with in-Built Enduro Battery (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle- 8K Waterproof 360 Action Digital Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel,Black View Details
|
₹54,990
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
|
₹61,490
|
|
|
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom View Details
|
₹42,489
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE 6100 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body only | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
