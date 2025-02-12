Menu Explore
Amazon Mega Electronics Day: Get up to 90% off on earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and cameras

By Nivedita Mishra
Feb 12, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Shop the hottest deals on gadgets this Amazon Mega Electronics Day with massive savings on top tech await!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

₹7,989

GET THIS

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray

₹1,999

GET THIS

JBL Vibe Beam in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Black)

₹2,499

GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Ion ANC, Active Noise Cancellation(~32dB), 120Hrs Battery, App Support, Crystal Bionic Sound, 4Mics ENx, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crystal Black)

₹1,724

GET THIS

Boult x Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 50H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Drivers, Touch Control, Made in India IPX5 Ear Buds TWS Bluetooth 5.4

₹1,799

GET THIS

OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)

₹4,499

GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue

₹3,989

GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery- Blue

₹8,989

GET THIS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹2,499

GET THIS

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black

₹7,999

GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper

₹24,990

GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

₹19,999

GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

₹38,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour

₹16,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

₹34,999

GET THIS

Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

₹13,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

₹41,999

GET THIS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green

₹20,999

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

₹19,499

GET THIS

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)| 11.5 Inch| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable| Wi-Fi + LTE| 120 Hz, 2K Display(2000x1200)|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZABG0285IN)

₹16,999

GET THIS

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inches, 3GB, 32GB, LTE, Year - 2020)

₹5,379

GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹20,999

GET THIS

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black)

₹7,499

GET THIS

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)

₹7,499

GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display

₹19,899

GET THIS

boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96"(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Active Black)

₹1,149

GET THIS

Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, Long Battery Life (Dark Grey)

₹1,899

GET THIS

Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85" AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Arctic Weave)

₹6,499

GET THIS

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP67, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Snow Leather)

₹1,199

GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light

₹32,990

GET THIS

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce with RTX 3050 6 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/165Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD IPS Display, 2.1 KG

₹62,999

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS

₹32,990

GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15.6 OLED (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 400nits, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Mixed Black/1.63 Kg), E1504FAB-LK549WS

₹46,990

GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS

₹94,990

GET THIS

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop

₹78,990

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/

₹60,990

GET THIS

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

GET THIS

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82X700C8IN View Details checkDetails

₹36,500

GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details checkDetails

₹64,490

GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EHIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹90,490

GET THIS

Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹64,000

GET THIS

Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery & 64 GB SD Card View Details checkDetails

₹88,690

GET THIS

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- Pink View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

GET THIS

DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo-4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor,10-Bit&D-Log M Color Performance,Up to 7.5H with 3Batteries,OutdoorCamera for Travel,Biking,Black View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

GET THIS

GoPro Hero Lightweight Rugged & Waterproof 4K Action Camera with Touch Screen, 2X Slo-Mo, Mounting Flexibility with in-Built Enduro Battery (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

GET THIS

insta360 X4 Motorcycle Bundle- 8K Waterproof 360 Action Digital Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel,Black View Details checkDetails

₹54,990

GET THIS

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details checkDetails

₹61,490

GET THIS

Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black), 3x Optical Zoom View Details checkDetails

₹42,489

GET THIS

Sony Alpha ILCE 6100 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body only | APS-C Sensor | Fast Auto Focus, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking | 4K Vlogging Camera - Black View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

GET THIS
The Amazon Mega Electronics Day Sale is your chance to upgrade your gadgets at unbeatable prices. Grab crystal-clear wireless earbuds and headphones for immersive sound or a high-performance tablet for work and entertainment. Need a powerful laptop? Now’s the time to get one at jaw-dropping discounts. Stay ahead with smartwatches that keep you connected and fit in style.

Enjoy massive discounts on smartwatches, laptops, cameras, and more during Amazon Mega Electronics Day.
Enjoy massive discounts on smartwatches, laptops, cameras, and more during Amazon Mega Electronics Day.

Photography enthusiasts can find premium cameras at fantastic deals, making it easier than ever to capture life’s best moments. Looking to upgrade your tech or gift a loved one? These limited-time offers make shopping effortless. Don’t miss out—shop now before the sale ends!

Amazon Mega Electronics Day discounts on earbuds and headphones

Amazon Mega Electronics Day is your chance to grab the earbuds or headphones you’ve been dreaming of, with discounts up to 83% off! If you crave deep bass, crystal-clear calls, or immersive noise cancellation, there’s a perfect match for you. Elevate your music, gaming, or work experience with top brands at unbeatable prices. Hurry—these deals won’t last long! Grab your favourite pair before they’re gone!

Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers on tablets

Amazon Mega Electronics Days is the ultimate chance to grab a tablet at jaw-dropping discounts! Are you in need of one for gaming, binge-watching, or studying? Then there’s a deal waiting for you. Enjoy lightning-fast performance, stunning displays, and all-day battery life at unbeatable prices. Don’t wait—upgrade your tech game now before stocks run out! Shop your dream tablet today and save big!

Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers on smartwatches

Level up your style and fitness with a feature-packed smartwatch at unbeatable discounts! Track your heart rate, workouts, and sleep, all while getting calls and notifications on your wrist. If you are into sports, fashion, or productivity, then there's a perfect smartwatch waiting for you. Hurry, grab yours now before the prices go back up!

Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers on laptops

Check out the unbeatable laptop deals at Amazon Mega Electronics Days! Looking for a sleek ultrabook for studies, a gaming beast for intense battles, or a powerhouse for work? Now’s the time to upgrade. Enjoy lightning-fast processors, stunning displays, and all-day battery life at jaw-dropping prices. Don’t wait too long—grab your dream laptop before these epic deals disappear!

Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers on camera

Capture every moment in stunning detail with amazing camera deals at Amazon Mega Electronics Days! Are you are a budding vlogger, a photography enthusiast, or just love snapping high-quality shots? We may we say that this sale has the perfect camera for you. From DSLRs to mirrorless and compact digital cameras, enjoy top-notch features at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your photography game—grab your dream camera before the deals vanish!

FAQs on smartwatches, tablets, laptops, cameras, headphones

  • What features should I look for in a smartwatch?

    Look for fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, notifications, and battery life.

  • What should I consider when buying a tablet?

    Look at screen size, processor, battery life, storage, and operating system compatibility.

  • What’s the best processor for a laptop?

    For basic tasks, Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 is fine; for gaming or work, go for i5/i7 or Ryzen 5/7.

  • What’s the best camera for beginners?

    A mirrorless or entry-level DSLR with auto mode and easy controls is ideal for beginners.

  • What’s the difference between noise-cancelling and regular headphones?

    Noise-cancelling headphones reduce background noise, while regular ones don’t block outside sounds.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

