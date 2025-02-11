Up to 70% off on sofas, wardrobes, beds, and more during Amazon sale; Get the best furniture products at amazing prices
Feb 11, 2025 04:17 PM IST
Time to give your home a makeover with the best furniture products like sofa, beds, wardrobes, and more at up to 70% off on Amazon.
Wakefit Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Sofa Set for Living Room, Sofa Set, Sofa 3 Seater, Wooden Sofa Set for Living Room, Couch Sofa for Living Room - Solatio (Fabric, Dark Blue) View Details
₹11,998
|
Sleepyhead Bae - 4 Seater Interchangeable L Shape Sofa Set (LHS/RHS, Fabric, Stone Grey) 4-Person Sofa View Details
₹23,464
|
Adorn India Hallton Plain 3-1-1 5 Seater Sofa Set (Blue) (3 Year Warranty) View Details
₹27,999
|
Casaliving Doraldo 3 Seater Sofa Set for Living Room (Blue Colour) Premium Fabric Sofa View Details
₹13,999
|
RSFURNITURE Wooden 3 Seater Sofa for Living Room | Three Seater Cushion Sofa with Side Books & Newspaper Holder for Home & Office | Sheesham Wood, Honey Finish, Brown, 3-Person Sofa View Details
₹15,369
|
Adorn India Premium Mystic - 3 Years Warranty - 3+1+1 Sofa Set Velvet Suede Fabric - Beige View Details
₹34,499
|
AMATA Elegant 4 Seater Sofa with Two Cushions Perfect for Home Office Guests Living Room (L Shape, Grey)(2 Year Warranty) View Details
₹19,999
|
duroflex Eden 1 Seater Premium Fabric Sofa with Cushion (Jade Green) View Details
₹23,749
|
Nilkamal Sierra Velvet Fabric Manual Recliner | 1 Seater Sofa | Single Sofa Recliner | 1 Seater Chair Sofa | 1 Year Warranty | Brown View Details
|
|
Green Soul Comfy | 1 Seater Recliner Sofa with Soft Suede Fabric & Luxuriously Padded Body | Recliner for Relaxing at Home | 3 Years Warranty| Installation Provided (Relaxing Brown) View Details
₹16,999
|
The Sleep Company Luxe Motorised Standard Recliner | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Motorised Single Recliner Sofa | Unique Lumbar Design | Premium Upholstery | Beige View Details
|
|
duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Manual Recliner in Graphite Grey Colour View Details
₹23,464
|
duroflex Avalon Single Seater Manual Recliner, Suede Fabric, Contemporary Look & Design, Color - Desert Orange View Details
₹18,619
|
@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder (Cocoa) | 1 Year Warranty | Self Assembly View Details
|
|
Wakefit Recliner | 3 Years Warranty | Leatherette Fabric Rocking & Revolving Recliner Sofa 1 Seater | Recliner Chair | Stargazer - Tan View Details
₹22,500
|
Home Centre 3 Seater Cairo Fabric Recliner| Fabric Recliner| (Beige) |2 Year Warranty View Details
|
|
The Couch Cell Multi-ply Hazel Recliner Leatherette, Brown View Details
₹13,750
|
Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed, Upholstered, with Storage, 1 Year Warranty | - Taurus - Columbian Walnut_Omega Grey View Details
₹14,971
|
DHP Furniture Miles Low Metal Bunk Bed Frame for Kids, With Built-in Ladder, High Guardrail and Metal Slats, Floor Bed Bottom Bunk, No Boxspring Required, For Small Spaces, Twin-Over-Twin, Blue View Details
₹11,220
|
DRIFTINGWOOD Dolvi Solid Sheesham Wood Queen Size Bed with Storage | Wooden Double Bed Cot Bed with Box Storage & Upholstered Cushioned Headboard for Bedroom | Teak Finish View Details
₹31,999
|
Nilkamal Arthur Double Bed Without Storage | Engineered Wood | Knock Down | 1 Year Warranty | Contemporary Design | Walnut View Details
|
|
Wooden Craftico Sheesham Wood King Size Double Bed with Box Storage for Bedroom Livig Room Home (Honey Finish) View Details
₹27,199
|
@home by Nilkamal Marbito Engineered Wood Queen Bed with Headboard & Box Storage (White) View Details
₹18,999
|
Wakefit Bed | Queen (78 X 60) Engineered Wood Bed Hydraulic, 1 Year Warranty - Taurus - Columbian Walnut View Details
₹18,082
|
Ganpati Arts Sheesham Wood Mayor Single Size Trundle Bed with 1 Extra Pullout Bed for Bedroom Living Room Hostel Home (Natural Finish) View Details
₹21,849
|
SABTA Low Height Wooden King Size Bed Without Storage | Double Bed/Cot with Cushion Headboard | Rosewood, Brown Finish & Blue View Details
₹19,499
|
ikalido Metal Bunk Bed For Junior, Twin Over Full Size Beds With Sturdy Guard Rail & Removable Ladder, Space-Saving/Noise Free/Matte White View Details
₹12,040
|
LOOM & NEEDLES 78x72x8 Inches King Size Mattress | Reactive Dual Comfort Pocket Spring Mattress | 5 Zoned 7 Layer Orthopedic Medium Firm Bed Mattresses | HD Memory Gel Foam Gadda | Spring Mattress View Details
₹11,949
|
Sleepwell Dual Mattress | Reversible | High Density (HD) Foam | 5-inch King Bed Size, Medium Soft & Hard (Orange, 72x72x5) View Details
|
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, King Size Mattress (78x72x4_7 Pressure Zone Foam) View Details
₹7,898
|
Kurl-On Dual Mattress | Dual Comfort | Soft & Firm Support | Dual Reversible Mattress | High Resilience (HR) Foam | King Size Bed Mattress| | 75X72X4 | 10 Yrs Warranty View Details
|
|
Springtek Queen Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Double Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 78x60x4 View Details
₹6,279
|
Wakefit Mattress | 7 Years Warranty | Dual Comfort with Hard & Soft Foam, Mattress Double Bed, Foam Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (78x60x4) View Details
₹6,898
|
Sleepyhead Flip - Premium Dual Sided High Density Foam Queen Bed Mattress with Firm & Medium Soft Sides, 7 Years Warranty, 5 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (78X60X5) View Details
₹7,837
|
Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 8-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress Queen Size (72x60x8 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey) View Details
₹12,998
|
Livpure Smart DUOS FLIP Reversible Ortho HR - Medium Soft & Firm Mattress |3D SleepTech Crafted Zones| ComfortScience Foam| High GSM Sporty Zipper Fabric|Single Bed (72x36x5) inch, 7 Years Warranty View Details
|
|
Springtek Single Size Mattress | Dual Comfort Mattress, Mattress Divan Bed, Hybrid Hard & Soft Mattresses, Flip Mattress, 4-Inch Bed Mattress, 75X30X4 View Details
₹4,034
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Water Resistant Polyester Mattress Protector, Single Bed Size (72x36 inch), Peacock Green View Details
₹349
|
Furniseworld Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table Wooden Dining Room Set Four Seater Dinner Table Furniture for Living Room Home and Restaurant (Walnut Finish) View Details
₹24,994
|
Wakefit Dining Table Set | 1 Year Warranty | Dining Table, Dining Table 4 Seater, Dinning Table, Glass Dining Table, Dining Table Glass Top, Dining Table 4 Seater Glass - Vanilla (Black) 43x 54x 90 cm View Details
₹16,399
|
DRIFTINGWOOD Izabel Dining Table 6 Seater | Six Seater Dinning Table with 6 Chairs for Home with Grey Cushions | Rosewood, Honey Finish, Self Assembly(DIY) View Details
₹25,999
|
DecorNation Italiana Solid Wood 4 Seater Dining Room Set for Home, Living Room- Dining Table with Four Cushioned Chairs (White) View Details
₹20,999
|
Jangid Handicraft Solid Sheesham Wood Traditional Dining Table 4 Seater | Wooden Four Seater Dinning Table with 4 Chairs for Home | Chairs with Cushion | Dining Room Sets for Restaurants | Dark Brown View Details
|
|
ORMEE Sheesham Wood Dining Table Set with Chairs for Living Room Home | Wooden Dining Room Sets Furniture for Hotels & Restaurants - Honey Finish (4 Seater) View Details
₹12,499
|
LIZZAWOOD Solid Sheesham Wood Six Seater Dining Table with 6 Chair for Living Room | Sheesham Wood Dining Set (6 Seater Urban, Mahogany) View Details
₹25,999
|
KENDALWOOD™ Furniture Sheesham Wood CNC Cuting Dining Table with 4 Chairs with 1 Bench|6 Seater Dining Set- Dining Room Furniture (Finish Color:-Walnut Finish with Cream Cushion) View Details
|
|
Ramdoot Furniture Wooden Dining Table 4 Seater | Dinning Table, 3 Chairs & 1 Bench, Solid Wood Sheesham, Honey Finish View Details
|
|
Porash Furniture Sheesham Wood 4 Seater Dining Table with 4 Cushion Chairs for Living Room Home Office Dining Room Wooden Furniture Dinner Table Set (Maple Honey) | View Details
₹20,999
|
Wooden Street Sienna Outdoor Seating Chairs and Table Set, Garden Patio Coffee Table Set, Outdoor Balcony Wicker Furniture (Dark Brown, 4 Seater) 58.4 x 48.3 x 78.7 Cm View Details
₹11,751
|
DEVOKO 3 Piece Patio Wicker Bistro Set Durable and Stylish Furniture Ideal for Terrace, Garden, Balcony, Porch, Deck and Yard (Black and White) View Details
₹16,150
|
Corazzin Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Balcony Garden Coffee Table Set Furniture with 1 Table and 4 Chairs Set (Black), Rattan, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch View Details
₹11,949
|
AAKARSHAK India 2+1 Outdoor Indoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Patio Set Conversation Set Poolside Lawn Chairs Swingarea Balcony Outdoor Garden Furniture Chair (Cream & Yellow) View Details
₹9,595
|
Home furniture Wooden Patio Dining Set Foldable 2 Chair and Round Table for Balcony Garden Indoor Outdoor Terrace Furniture View Details
₹9,999
|
PRATHAM INDIA Rattan & Wicker Garden Patio Seating Chair And Table Set Outdoor Indoor Lawn Balcony Garden Tea Coffee Table Set Furniture With 2 Chairs And 1Table Set Cream Color View Details
₹7,919
|
Nilkamal Goa 2 Seater Balcony Sofa with Cushion|Indoor & Outdoor Furniture|Patio Chair Two Seater|Perfect for Gardens Poolside Cafes Restaurants and Terraces Weathered Brown View Details
|
|
BRISHI Garden Patio Seating Chair and Table Set Outdoor Garden Balcony Coffee Table Set Furniture (4 Chair 1 Table, Dark Brown), Rattan & Wicker, 22 Inch, 24 Inch, Inch View Details
₹11,949
|
Unique360 Wix Out Door Golden Four Seater Garden Patio Set 1+4 (4 Chairs & Table with Glass Set), Metal, Cm View Details
₹11,499
|
OMCCO 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Set, Porch Backyard Garden Outdoor Furniture Rattan Chairs with Cushion and Table Wicker for Garden,Balcony(Grey) View Details
₹18,499
|
Wakefit Wardrobe | 1 Year Warranty | Wardrobe Wooden, Almirah, Cupboard, Wooden Wardrobe, Almari, Gingham 4 Door, Mirror, 1 Drawer, Loft, 1 Hanging Space, 18 MM Panels (Columbian Walnut) View Details
₹30,174
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Altamore Engineered Wood 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawer and Mirror (Walnut Finish) View Details
|
|
VIKI Wardrobe | Wooden Almirah for Clothes,Door for Bedroom, 4 Door Wardrobe with Drawer & Hanging Space (Frosty White - 40D x 160W x 180H) | 1 Year Warranty | Free Assembly View Details
₹18,499
|
Nilkamal Willy 3 Door Wardrobe | Engineered Wood Almirah |1 Hanging Rode & 7 Storage Shelves in Cabinet|1 Year Warranty | New Wenge (Without Mirror) View Details
|
|
COUCH CULTURE Adona Engineering Wooden Wardrobe Almirah for Clothes with 1 Door | Wardrobe Organizer for Clothes | Multipurpose Almirah for Bedroom | 1 Year Warranty - Wenge View Details
₹8,499
|
DeckUp Plank Cove 2-Door Engineered Wood Wardrobe with Mirror (Wotan Oak and White, Matte Finish) View Details
₹7,899
|
@home by Nilkamal Engineered Wood Wardrobe (Urban Teak) | 1 Year Warranty (Joyce Without Mirror, 4 Door) View Details
|
|
WoodenStreet™ Kayden Engineered Wood 3 Door Wardrobe for Clothes, Cupboard Wooden Almirah for Bedroom, Multi Utility Wardrobe with Hanger Rod Lock and Handles,1 Year Warranty, Columbian Walnut Finish View Details
₹9,945
|
GODREJ INTERIO Slimline Blend Alloy Steel Wardrobe with Mirror Textured Purple, 3 Doors View Details
|
|
BLUEWUD Andrie Engineered Wood Single Door Wardrobe/Clothes Storage Rack Organizer Almirah Cupboard with Shelves for Bedroom Home Furniture (Wenge & White) View Details
₹9,199
|
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh High Back Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair, Study Chair, Revolving Chair, Computer Chair- Black View Details
₹4,999
|
The Sleep Company Stylux Premium Ergonomic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | SpinePro Adjustable Lumbar Support for Desk Chair | Chair for Work, Home, Study | Enduring Design | Grey View Details
₹19,999
|
INNOWIN Jazz-Legend High-Back Office Chair Mesh Ergonomic Chair for Work from Home & Office with Multi-Tilt Lock Mechanism, 2-Dimensional Lumbar Support & Strong Metal Base (Black) View Details
₹9,400
|
ASTRIDE Ace Mid Back Office Chair for Work from Home/Study Chair Height Adjustable Revolving Chair with Tilt Lock [Heavy Duty Nylon Base, Black] View Details
|
|
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey) View Details
|
|
Kepler Brooks Office Chairs for Work | 3 Years Warranty | Chairs for Office Work, Study Chair, Ergonomic Office Chair, Boss Chair, Padded Arms & Leg Rest, Heavy Duty Metal Base (Italia Premium, Black) View Details
₹13,229
|
beAAtho® | Verona | Executive Mesh Office Chair | 3 Years Limited Warranty | High Back | Ergonomic Revolving Chair for Home & Office (Grey) View Details
₹4,788
|
Green Soul Vienna Premium Leatherette Office Chair, High Back Ergonomic Home Office Executive Chair with Spacious Cushion Seat & Heavy Duty Metal Base (Forest Black) View Details
₹7,499
|
SAVYA HOME Apollo High Back Ergonomic Chair for Office Work at Home, Office Chair for Men & Study Chair, Computer Chair with 2D Adjustable Headrest & Lumbar Support, 120° Tilt & Lock Mechanism Black View Details
₹6,349
|
ABOUT SPACE Shoe Rack for Home - 4.5ft 3 Tier Tilt Out Door Semi-UV Gloss Laminate DIY Engineered Wood Shoe Cabinet - Anti-tip Protection Removable Adjustable Panels for 18-20 Pairs - Blue & White View Details
|
|
SANWALSA 12 Inch Super Strong Folding Step Stool to Support Adults and Safe Enough for Kids. Opens Easy with One Flip. Great for Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Kids or Adults (Brown). View Details
₹475
|
R. K. INTERNATIONAL 8 Plastic Small Sheet Wardrobe Storage Rack For Kids , Blue View Details
₹2,299
|
StarAndDaisy Kids Functional Desk and Chair Set, Height Adjustable Children School Study Table with, Bookholder Slot, LED Lamp, Storage for Boys Girls 4-12 Years. (Study Table K80-Blue) View Details
₹5,599
|
Modern Kraftz Solidwood Kids Study Table and 2 Chairs Set, Kids Furniture for Home and Kindergarten View Details
₹8,999
|
DecorNation Wooden Pippa Kids Single Bed Cot with Ladder - Sturdy, Durable for Bedroom, Home Decor (White, Size: 63 x 32 x 27.5 Inch) View Details
₹10,999
|
KIDOMATE Mandarin Sturdy Solid Wood Twin Over Double Bunk Bed Space-Saving Design for Kids Rooms with Style and Comfort with Underbed Storage (Pink) View Details
₹39,499
|
Wudniture Solid Sheesham Wood Bunk Bed for Kids and Adults with Storage | Bunk Bed with Slide | Natural White and Blue View Details
₹83,999
|
