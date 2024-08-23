Garment steamer buying guide: Know all about garment steamer, how to use, fabrics you can use it on, and more

Creases on your favourite business suit or that pretty satiny floral party dress you thought of wearing tonight is a big turn-off. While you are all decked up, this last minute need of ironing your clothes not only disappoints you but also takes much of your time. This hassle of placing the ironing table and the risk of burning a hole in your clothes would haunt you and is an ultimate mood up setter. And so, all you would need to beat the creases and freshen up your favourite attire is a garment steamer. Garment steamer buying guide: How to use, all you need to know about it.(Pexels)

Unlike the traditional dry or steam irons, a garment steamer effectively irons out the creases of your most delicate fabrics like satin, silk, rayon, wool, and many more. Garment steamers not only effectively help you get rid of the wrinkles from your favourite shirts, and dresses but also gives it a fresh and crisp look. In addition to wrinkling out your clothes, the steam in the garment steamer also kills the bacteria-causing bad odour and add a fresh smell to your clothes.



Types of Garment Steamers:

Garment steamers are of two types: Handheld and standing garment steamers

Handheld Steamers: Handheld garment steamers are easy to use and are extremely portable. They are ideal to use, ideal for quick touch-ups and travel. They have smaller water tanks, meaning shorter steam time before needing a refill. Standing (or Upright) Steamers: Vertical or upright steamers have larger water tanks and more powerful steam output, suitable for heavy-duty steaming and larger items like curtains. It often comes with a built-in hanger or support for garments.

Also Read: Kids room furniture ideas: Comprehensive buying guide to picking the right furniture for kids room



Features of a garment steamer:

Garment steamers offer several features that make them a convenient tool for wrinkle removal and fabric care. Here are some key features:

Quick Heat-Up Time

Most garment steamers heat up in less than a minute, allowing for quick and efficient steaming sessions, ideal for last-minute touch-ups.

Continuous Steam Output

Garment steamers provide a steady stream of steam that penetrates fabrics, effectively removing wrinkles without the need for pressing.

Portable and Lightweight

Many garment steamers are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to handle and perfect for travel.

Large Water Tank

A larger water tank allows for longer steaming sessions without frequent refills, making the process more efficient.

Safe for All Fabrics

Garment steamers are generally safe to use on a wide range of fabrics, including delicate materials like silk, lace, and wool, without the risk of scorching.

Auto Shut-Off

This safety feature automatically turns off the steamer when the water level is too low or after a period of inactivity, preventing overheating.

Anti-Drip and Anti-Spill Design

These features prevent water from leaking or spilling during use, ensuring a mess-free steaming experience.

Fabric Brush Attachment

Some steamers come with a fabric brush attachment that helps in removing lint and enhances steam penetration for better results.

Adjustable Steam Settings

Adjustable steam levels allow you to control the intensity of the steam, making it suitable for different fabric types and levels of wrinkling.

Long Power Cord

A long power cord provides flexibility and ease of movement during steaming, making it easier to reach different areas of the garment.





Our top 5 picks:



The Beautural Portable Foldable Clothes Steamer is designed for quick and convenient garment care. With its compact, foldable design, this steamer is perfect for travel and easy storage. It heats up in just 30 seconds, delivering powerful steam that effortlessly removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. The steamer comes with a large detachable water tank, allowing for continuous steaming without frequent refills. Its lightweight construction ensures comfortable use, while the anti-spill design prevents water leakage during steaming. Safe to use on all types of fabrics, including delicate materials like silk and lace, the Beautural steamer is a versatile and reliable choice for maintaining your wardrobe. Whether you need a quick touch-up before a meeting or a complete outfit refresh, this steamer offers a hassle-free solution for wrinkle-free clothes on the go.

Specifications of Beautural Portable Foldable Clothes Steamer

Power: 1200 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 260 ml

Heat-up Time: 30 seconds

Continuous Steam Time: Up to 15 minutes

Weight: 1.04 kg

Dimensions: 28 x 12 x 15 cm

Cord Length: 8 ft

Safe for all fabrics

Auto shut-off function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Beautural Portable Steamer for its quick heat-up time, effective wrinkle removal, and compact design. Many find it ideal for travel, while others value its ease of use and consistent steam output.



Also Read: Best protein powders: Top 10 workout supplements for women



The Usha Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer is a powerful and efficient solution for keeping your clothes wrinkle-free and fresh. With a robust 2000-watt motor, this steamer heats up quickly and provides a strong and steady steam output, ensuring deep penetration into fabrics. It comes with a large water tank, enabling longer steam sessions without the need for frequent refills. The ergonomic handle and lightweight design make it easy to manoeuvre, while the adjustable steam settings allow you to customize the steam flow for different types of fabrics. Additionally, the steamer features an anti-drip function to prevent water leakage, ensuring a mess-free experience. Ideal for both delicate garments and heavy fabrics, the Usha Techne Direct 2000 is a versatile tool for maintaining your wardrobe.

Specifications of Usha Techne Direct 2000 Garment Steamer

Power: 2000 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 1.5 litres

Heat-up Time: 45 seconds

Continuous Steam Time: Up to 45 minutes

Weight: 3.5 kg

Dimensions: 35 x 20 x 25 cm

Adjustable steam settings

Anti-drip function

Auto shut-off feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Usha Techne Direct 2000 for its powerful steam output and large water tank, which allows for extended steaming sessions. Users also appreciate the ease of use and the steamer’s effectiveness on a variety of fabrics.



Also Read: Best executive office chairs for a luxurious work environment: Top 8 ergonomic and comfortable picks

The PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer offers a convenient and effective way to keep your clothes wrinkle-free and looking fresh. With a quick heat-up time of just 30 seconds, this steamer is ready to go when you are, delivering continuous steam that penetrates deep into fabrics. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to handle, perfect for both home use and travel. The steamer is equipped with a smart flow heated plate that ensures optimal steam performance and prevents condensation, making it safe for all types of fabrics, including delicate materials. The detachable water tank allows for easy refilling, and the long power cord provides flexibility during use. With the PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer, you can achieve professional results in the comfort of your home.

Specifications of PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer

Power: 1200 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 100 ml

Heat-up Time: 30 seconds

Continuous Steam Output: Up to 22 g/min

Weight: 0.9 kg

Dimensions: 38 x 12.8 x 15 cm

Cord Length: 2.5 meters

Safe for all fabrics

Smart flow heated plate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer for its quick heat-up time, lightweight design, and effective steaming performance. Many find it perfect for quick touch-ups and appreciate its portability for travel.



Also Read: Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner: Best options for a cleaner and tidier home

The INALSA Garment Steamer is designed to provide quick and efficient wrinkle removal for all types of fabrics. With its powerful 1200-watt motor, this steamer heats up rapidly and delivers continuous steam to smooth out wrinkles and refresh clothes. The steamer features a large water tank, allowing for prolonged steaming sessions without the need for frequent refills. Its ergonomic design ensures comfortable handling, while the anti-drip function prevents water leakage during use. The steamer is also equipped with a fabric brush attachment for better steam penetration and lint removal. Compact and portable, the INALSA Garment Steamer is an ideal choice for maintaining your wardrobe at home or on the go.

Specifications of INALSA Garment Steamer

Power: 1200 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 260 ml

Heat-up Time: 45 seconds

Continuous Steam Time: Up to 15 minutes

Weight: 1.2 kg

Dimensions: 29 x 11 x 14 cm

Cord Length: 2 meters

Fabric brush attachment included

Anti-drip function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the INALSA Garment Steamer for its quick heating, ease of use, and effective wrinkle removal. Many find it to be a reliable and affordable option for everyday garment care.

The Black+Decker BXGS1501IN Handheld Portable Garment Steamer is a powerful and versatile tool designed for quick and efficient garment care. With a 1500-watt motor, this steamer heats up rapidly, providing continuous steam to remove wrinkles and freshen fabrics in seconds. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to use and perfect for both home and travel. The steamer features a detachable water tank for easy refilling, and its large capacity ensures longer steaming sessions. An anti-drip feature prevents water leakage, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. The steamer is safe for all types of fabrics, including delicate materials, and comes with a fabric brush attachment to enhance steam penetration and remove lint. With Black+Decker, you can enjoy professional-grade garment care with ease.

Specifications of Black+Decker BXGS1501IN Handheld Portable Garment Steamer

Power: 1500 Watts

Water Tank Capacity: 260 ml

Heat-up Time: 30 seconds

Continuous Steam Output: 21 g/min

Weight: 1.1 kg

Dimensions: 30 x 12 x 15 cm

Cord Length: 3 meters

Fabric brush attachment included

Anti-drip feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the Black+Decker BXGS1501IN for its powerful steam output, quick heating time, and portability. Many users find it to be an excellent travel companion and appreciate its ability to handle a variety of fabrics with ease.



How is garment steamer different from steam irons:

Both steam irons and garment steamers work towards removing wrinkles and creases from your garments. The difference in both of them is by the way they work.

Steam irons: Steam irons uses a hot plate to press the fabric against an ironing board, making it wrinkle and crease-free. Steam irons are great for fabrics, such as your cotton or linen shirts, denim jeans or even jackets.

Garment steamer: Garment steamer, on the other hand, uses a gentle stream of hot steam to wrinkle out your clothes. You don't require an ironing board, just a hanger would do. Garment steamers do not require heavy pressing and are just perfect for your satin or silk fabric, flowy dresses, sarees, woollens, and all those delicate attires.



Benefits of a garment steamer







Garment steamers offer a range of benefits that make them a convenient and effective tool for maintaining your clothing and fabrics. Here are some key advantages:

1. Quick and Easy to Use

Time-Saving: Garment steamers heat up quickly and are ready for use in a matter of seconds, making it easy to remove wrinkles without the need for an ironing board.

Convenience: Unlike traditional irons, steamers are lightweight and portable, allowing you to steam clothes directly on hangers.

2. Gentle on Fabrics

Safe for Delicate Fabrics: Steamers are ideal for delicate materials like silk, chiffon, and lace, which may get damaged by direct contact with a hot iron.

Reduces Fabric Wear: The steaming process is gentle, reducing the risk of burning or damaging fabrics, and helping to extend the life of your clothes.

3. Multi-Functional

Versatile Use: In addition to clothing, garment steamers can be used to freshen up curtains, upholstery, bed linens, and other household fabrics.

Deodorizing: The hot steam can also help eliminate odours from fabrics, leaving them smelling fresh without the need for chemical sprays.

4. Effective Wrinkle Removal

Penetrates Deeply: Steam penetrates the fabric deeply, effectively removing stubborn wrinkles, even on thick garments like suits and coats.

Smooths Hard-to-Iron Areas: Steamers are excellent for ironing pleats, ruffles, and intricate designs that are difficult to iron with a flat iron.

5. Safe and Hygienic

Kills Germs and Bacteria: The high temperature of the steam can kill germs, bacteria, and dust mites, helping to sanitize your clothes and fabrics.

Chemical-Free: Steaming is a natural method of cleaning and refreshing fabrics, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals.

6. Portable and Travel-Friendly

Compact Design: Many garment steamers are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry during travel.

On-the-Go Wrinkle Removal: They are perfect for refreshing your clothes quickly after they’ve been packed in a suitcase.

7. Energy-Efficient

Lower Energy Consumption: Garment steamers typically use less energy than traditional irons, making them a more eco-friendly option for garment care.

8. Saves Space

No Ironing Board Needed: Since you can steam clothes directly on hangers, there's no need for an ironing board, saving space in your home or luggage.

9. Easy Maintenance

Low Maintenance: Garment steamers require minimal maintenance, usually just requiring regular cleaning of the water tank and descaling if used with hard water.

These benefits make garment steamers an excellent tool for anyone looking for a convenient, gentle, and efficient way to keep their clothes and fabrics looking fresh and wrinkle-free.

Pros and Cons of a Garment Steamer

Pros Cons Quick and Efficient: Heats up quickly and removes wrinkles faster than traditional irons. Limited Use on Heavy Fabrics: Not as effective on thick, heavy fabrics like denim. Safe for Delicate Fabrics: Ideal for delicate materials like silk, satin, and lace. May Not Provide Sharp Creases: Not ideal for creating sharp creases on trousers or shirts. Portable and Easy to Use: Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, making it great for travel. Requires Upright Position: Clothes need to be hung upright, which might be inconvenient for some users. Reduces Odours and Freshens Clothes: Steam can eliminate odours and refresh clothes without washing. Limited Water Tank Capacity: Smaller models may require frequent refilling during extended use. Versatile: Can be used on various fabrics, upholstery, and even curtains. Higher Energy Consumption: Continuous steaming can consume more electricity compared to a traditional iron.

Similar articles for you:



Garment steamer vs iron: Which one is better to fight wrinkles

Pick the right cabin luggage for your airport transit: A complete guide

The best robot vacuum cleaners in India: ILife T10s Vs ECOVACS Deebot N10 Plus

Mixer grinder vs food processor: A comparison with top 5 options for you



FAQ on garment steamer Can I use a garment steamer on all types of fabric? Garment steamers are safe to use on most fabrics, including silk, wool, polyester, and cotton. However, it's advisable to check the care label on your garments first, especially for fabrics like suede or velvet, which may not respond well to steam.

How long does it take for a garment steamer to heat up? Most garment steamers heat up in under a minute, with some models taking as little as 30 seconds. The time may vary depending on the model and water capacity.

Do garment steamers remove odours from clothes? Yes, garment steamers can help remove odors from clothes by killing bacteria and freshening up the fabric. Steam is effective at neutralizing smells, making it a great option for freshening garments between washes.

Can I travel with a garment steamer? Many garment steamers are designed to be portable and travel-friendly, with compact sizes and dual voltage options for international use. However, always check the size and weight specifications to ensure it's suitable for your travel needs.

How do I clean and maintain a garment steamer? To maintain a garment steamer, regularly empty the water reservoir after use and clean it to prevent mineral buildup. Some models also recommend using distilled water to reduce scaling. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for specific cleaning guidelines.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.