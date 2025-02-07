Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days! Up to 60% off on refrigerators, washing machines and chimneys

Thinking of upgrading your home appliances? Now is the perfect time! Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days brings you unbeatable discounts of up to 60% on top brands like LG, Samsung, Glen, and more. If you need a high-capacity refrigerator, an energy-efficient washing machine, or a powerful chimney, this sale has everything to enhance your home with the latest technology. Save big on home appliances with Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days!

From smart refrigerators with advanced cooling to fully automatic washing machines that simplify laundry, you can grab the best appliances at unmissable prices. Plus, with top-quality kitchen chimneys, you can enjoy a smoke-free cooking experience. Upgrade to energy-efficient, feature-packed appliances while saving big. Here are the best deals on Amazon during the sale.

Grab chimneys at up to 60% off on Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days

Experience a smoke-free and silent kitchen with the Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Chimney, now at 60% off. Powered by a BLDC motor, it delivers a powerful 1800 m³/hr suction capacity while maintaining ultra-low noise levels. The Smart On feature automatically turns on the chimney when the heat sensor detects a temperature rise, ensuring effortless operation. With Intelligent Auto-Clean technology, it cleans itself after every 30 hours of usage, saving you time and effort. The filterless design enhances efficiency, while gesture and touch control allow seamless operation. Upgrade your cooking space with this stylish, high-performance chimney today!

Specifications Suction Capacity: 1800 m³/hr Technology: Intelligent Auto-Clean & Filterless Motor: BLDC for low noise (46 dB) Control: Touch & Gesture Sensor Warranty: 10 years on motor Click Here to Buy Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND

Bring efficiency to your kitchen with the Glen 60 cm Kitchen Chimney, now available at 50% off during the Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days. Designed with filterless technology, it ensures hassle-free maintenance by eliminating the need for frequent cleaning. Its powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity keeps your kitchen free from smoke and odours. The heat sensor technology automatically turns on when the gas stove ignites, offering a safer cooking experience. With aeration technology, it improves air circulation, ensuring a fresher environment. The touch and motion control feature allows easy operation with a simple wave. Get this stylish black-finished chimney today and enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable cooking space!

Specifications Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr Technology: Filterless with Thermal Auto Clean Control: Touch and Motion Sensor Feature: Heat Sensor for Auto On/Off Warranty: 1-year product, 7-year motor Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm)

Keep your kitchen free of smoke and fumes with the Faber 60cm Slant Chimney, featuring a 1500 m³/hr suction capacity for a smoke-free cooking experience. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency and noise reduction, while the 9-speed touch and gesture control allows seamless operation. The filterless design with an auto-clean function and built-in oil collector keeps maintenance hassle-free. Crafted with a sleek matte black finish, it complements any modern kitchen. Get 12 years warranty on the motor and 5 years comprehensive warranty. Grab it today at 40% discount during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Suction Power: 1500 m³/hr Motor: 80W BLDC for energy efficiency Control: 9-speed touch & gesture Lighting: 2 LED rectangle lights Warranty: 12 years on motor, 5 years comprehensive Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Chimney|Black Matt Filterless||9 Speed|Touch & Gesture Control|Oil Collector|12Yrs on Motor,5Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Maple BLDC FL HC BK 60

Washing machines at up to 40% discount on Amazon Sale

Experience effortless laundry with the LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. Powered by Smart Inverter Technology, it optimises energy use, saving up to 36% electricity. The TurboDrum ensures a powerful wash, removing tough stains with ease. Featuring 8 wash programs, it adapts to different fabric needs, while the Auto Prewash function tackles stains without extra effort. The LED display provides clear controls, and Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues quickly. Its soft-closing lid and child lock add convenience and safety. Grab this 35% discount and simplify your laundry routine today!

Specifications Capacity: 7 Kg Spin Speed: 740 RPM Wash Programs: 8 modes Drum Type: TurboDrum, Stainless Steel Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor Click Here to Buy

Samsung’s 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers smart and efficient washing with 38% savings. Equipped with AI Control and Wi-Fi connectivity, it lets you manage your laundry remotely. The Hygiene Steam feature ensures deep cleaning, while the Digital Inverter Motor delivers energy efficiency and durability. With 20 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Baby Care, it suits different fabric needs. The Diamond Drum design protects clothes from damage, and its built-in heater allows hot and cold washes. Ideal for small families, this 5-star rated washer ensures superior cleaning with convenience.

Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Spin Speed: 1200 RPM Wash Programs: 20 modes Special Features: AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam Warranty: 2 years on product, 20 years on motor Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)

The Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Washer Dryer offers efficient cleaning with 49% savings. Its Inverter Motor Technology ensures long-lasting performance with minimal noise and power consumption. The Power Jet feature enhances washing and rinsing efficiency, while the One-hour Wash and Dry function is perfect for busy schedules. With Condensation Drying Technology, your clothes come out completely dry, eliminating the need for sun drying. Operating at 1400 RPM, it delivers superior drying performance. Ideal for all seasons, this fully automatic washer dryer offers convenience and powerful cleaning.

Specifications Capacity: 8 Kg (wash) / 6 Kg (dry) Spin Speed: 1400 RPM Drying Technology: Condensation Drying Special Features: Inverter Motor, Power Jet Warranty: 2 years on product, 1-year extended warranty Click Here to Buy Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (LWDF80DX1 Dark Inox, Power Jet), Free 1 Year Extended warranty

More deals on washing machines

Refrigerators at up to 40% off during Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days

The Samsung 236L 3-Star Convertible Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers efficient cooling with Digital Inverter Technology, ensuring energy savings and low noise. Its Convertible Modes allow flexible storage options, while Power Cool & Coolpack maintain freshness even during power cuts. With All-Round Cooling, food stays evenly chilled. The toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, and stabilizer-free operation (100V-300V) add convenience. It has a 1-year product warranty and a 20-year compressor warranty, making it a reliable choice for families of 2-3 members. Grab it at a 34% discount on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity: 236L (183L fridge + 53L freezer) Energy Rating: 3-Star Compressor: Digital Inverter (50% less power consumption) Convertible: Modes & Digital Display Toughened Glass : Shelves & Big Bottle Guard Stabiliser-Free : Operation & Door Alarm Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

The Whirlpool 235L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator offers a spacious and organized cooling solution with a 31% discount. Its Zeolite Technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables, keeping them fresh for longer. The Microblock Technology ensures hygiene by inhibiting bacterial growth. With Moisture Retention Technology, this refrigerator maintains optimal humidity levels. The 32L large storage space provides ample room for essentials, while the Air Booster System ensures even cooling across all compartments. Stabilizer-free operation (160V-300V) makes it reliable for varying voltage conditions. This refrigerator is designed to keep food fresh and organised with advanced cooling technology.

Specifications Capacity: 235L Cooling Type: Frost-Free Special Feature: Stabiliser-Free Operation Technology: Zeolite & Microblock Technology Energy Consumption: 170 kWh per year Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

The LG 242L 3-Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is available at a 30% discount, making it a smart pick for modern homes. With a Smart Inverter Compressor, it operates quietly and efficiently while adjusting cooling as needed. The Multi-Air Flow cooling system ensures even temperature distribution for long-lasting freshness. Its Door Cooling+ feature keeps items fresh in door compartments. The 29.1L vegetable tray provides ample storage for fresh produce, and the Smart Diagnosis feature helps troubleshoot issues quickly. Designed for convenience, it works without a stabilizer and seamlessly connects to home inverters for uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications Capacity: 242L (Freezer: 63L, Fresh Food: 179L) Energy Rating: 3-Star Cooling System: Multi-Air Flow Special Features: Smart Diagnosis, Door Cooling+ Stabilizer-Free Operation: 100V-310V Click Here to Buy LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

More deals on refrigerators on Amazon Sale

FAQs on home appliances How often should I clean my kitchen chimney filters? It depends on usage. For heavy cooking, clean baffle filters every 2-3 weeks and charcoal filters every 3-6 months. Auto-clean chimneys require less frequent maintenance.

What is the difference between top-load and front-load washing machines? Top-load machines are budget-friendly, easy to use, and have faster wash cycles, while front-load machines offer better cleaning, water efficiency, and gentle fabric care.

Can I use hard water in my washing machine? A: Yes, but hard water can cause scaling in the drum. Using a water softener or descaling agent regularly helps prevent damage.

How much space should I leave around my refrigerator for ventilation? Leave at least 2 inches on the sides and 4-6 inches at the back for proper airflow and cooling efficiency.

What is the ideal temperature setting for a refrigerator? A: Keep the fridge temperature at 3-5°C and the freezer at -18°C for optimal food preservation.

