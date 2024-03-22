Best chimney brands: Bring home the top 10 models for superior kitchen ventilation

A well-ventilated kitchen is not a luxury but an essential part of excellent cooking. The sound of freshly made bread, the sizzle of a nicely seared steak, and the splutter of sautéed veggies create lovely food memories. But without proper ventilation, these delicious feelings may swiftly give way to a cloud of smoke and lingering smells. To keep your kitchen clean and your senses stimulated, the best chimney brands can help with creative solutions. Clear the air with top-notch ventilation from the best chimney brands.

In this article, we will find the best chimney brands that form the pinnacle of kitchen ventilation quality. These brands have shown they belong at the best culinary technology with their sleek, modern looks and strong extraction powers. To help you choose the best option for your kitchen, we'll go over their special qualities and walk you through the whole selection process.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A strong chimney is essential whether you're a professional chef, a food fan, or just someone who enjoys cooking. We will explore the best chimney brands that will take your cooking experience to new levels as we reveal the secrets of excellent kitchen ventilation.

1. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B08CKNVG3B

Grease and smells may be easily removed with strong suction, which can remove up to 1200 cubic metres of air per hour. Maintenance is a breeze because of its filterless design and auto-clean technology. Touch and motion sensor controls add to the current convenience and improve use. You can rely on its performance and durability for many years to come, thanks to a 15-year guarantee. This best brand in chimney is a great way to update your kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: Elica

Elica Colour: Black

Black Size: 60 CM

60 CM Finish Type: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Suction Requires Maintenance Filterless Autoclean Technology High Price Touch and Motion Sensor Controls Long Warranty

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

B08GQDPJMP

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney offers unmatched elegance. Its elegant design effectively eliminates smoke and odours from your kitchen while enhancing its visual appeal. Easily adjust ventilation using push-button controls. With its two LED lights, you can light up your kitchen and have enough light for all your culinary needs. The twin baffle filter ensures optimum filtration and keeps your kitchen fresh and clean.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: High Suction

High Suction Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Push Button Controls Size Limitation Sleek Design Limited Colour Options Double Baffle Filter Dual LED Lamps

3. BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney

B0C1Z6FKG7

The Blowhot EVA S BPC Chimney is a stylish cooking tool that works well. It fits nicely into your kitchen layout with its 60 cm width and accompanying installation kit. With its three-speed push control and strong suction, it effectively gets rid of smells and smoke. A twin baffle filter means the air is effectively filtered for cleaner air. With its brilliant LED lights, brighten up your kitchen. A good 10-year motor guarantee gives you peace of mind with this best brand for chimneys.

Specifications of BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney

Brand: BLOWHOT

BLOWHOT Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Dual Baffle Filter

Dual Baffle Filter Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective filtration Limited Speed Control LED lights Limited Colour Options Versatile Control Options Free Installation Kit

4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

B0BFH6VYZB

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is a must-have for every cooking fan. This chimney ensures that your kitchen remains fresh and smoke-free with its elegant look and strong performance. Grease and odour particles are effectively captured by the strong baffle filter system of this best chimney brand. Enjoy unmatched ventilation with a powerful 1000 m³/hr airflow, which ensures a comfortable cooking atmosphere.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Noise Reduction

Noise Reduction Finish Type: Powdered Metal Steel

Reasons to avoid Reasons to avoid Efficient Ventilation Installation Complexity Baffle Filter System Maintenance Requirements Push Button Controls Brand Reputation

5. Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BS9DRH5N

The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is the best in performance and creativity. While the integrated alarm lets you know when cleaning is needed, the Autoclean option makes maintenance easier. Its Touch & Gesture Control makes things more convenient and easier to use. It offers peace of mind with a strong 12-year warranty on the motor and is the best chimney brand in India.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight

Autoclean alarm, Moodlight Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch & Gesture Control Bigger Size Autoclean Technology Complex Features Made in India Long warranty

6. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0C5N1G7ZF

Style and creativity come together in the Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney. Its cutting-edge Filterless technology guarantees effective filtration and avoids the hassle of changing filters. Easy-to-use Push Button controls make operating a breeze. The Auto-Clean feature makes maintenance easier and ensures the chimney operates at its best. Because of its various functions, it is one of the best chimney brands in the world.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: LED light

LED light Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Purification Auto-Clean Maintenance Filterless Technlogy Noise Level Auto-Clean Function Push Button Controls

7. Hindware Skyla 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney

B08QKG5FV4

With its powerful 1350 m3/hr suction, the Hindware Skyla 90 cm chimney effectively removes smoke and odours from your kitchen. The filterless design improves ease and lowers maintenance expenses. The auto-clean function takes care of the manual cleaning trouble. The slanted shape improves performance by optimising airflow. Its cutting-edge technology efficiently collects oil and grease particles.

Specifications of Hindware Skyla 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Hindware Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Slant Design

Slant Design Finish Type: Christmas

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek Touch Controls No LED Lights Auto-Clean High Cost Filterless Design High Suction Power

8. Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney

B092FYV6MK

Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney provides unmatched kitchen ventilation. With a suction power of 1300 m³/hr, it effectively removes smells and smoke. Its wave sensor and touch control provide flawless functioning. Its 3rd generation dry auto clean technology makes maintenance easier. The handy oil collection allows you to wave goodbye to greasy leftovers. You may be guaranteed enduring performance with a solid 9-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean

Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean Finish Type: Mild Steel Body

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Oil Collector High Maintenance Touch Control High Price Auto-Clean Noise Reduction

9. Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

B0BTYHXSZ7

Regarding kitchen ventilation, the Faber 90cm Autoclean Chimney is unique. Its strong 1200 m3/hr suction capability guarantees that smell and smoke go easily. Its cutting-edge filterless technology makes maintenance simple. Style and utility are effortlessly blended in this Italian design made in India. With Touch & Gesture Control, using the device is simple and easy. It also provides peace of mind with an industry-best 8-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Light Grey

Light Grey Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Italian Design Dependency on Electricity Touch Control Limited Colour Options Longevity Made in India Filterless

10. GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0BXDTRH3

Modern technology ensures effective ventilation with the GLEN 60cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney. With its elegant form, it fits in well with contemporary kitchens and has a strong 1200m3/hr suction that quickly gets rid of smoke and odours. The filterless design increases lifespan and lowers maintenance expenses, while the auto-clean function makes maintenance easier. The operation is simple and easy, with touch controls and a motion sensor.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: GLEN

GLEN Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector

Built-In Oil Collector Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Performance Complex Installation Motor Sensor Noise Levels Auto-Clean Technology Sleek Design

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Size Suction Power Filter Type Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 Filterless Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia Pyramid Kitchen Chimneyfd 60 cm 1000 Baffle Filter BLOWHOT EVA S BPC Chimney 60 cm 1200 Baffle Filter Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1000 Baffle Filter Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1500 Baffle Filter Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1100 Filterless Hindware Skyla 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Slant Kitchen Chimney 90 cm 1350 Filterless Kutchina Virgose DLX 90 Filterless Autoclean Chimney 90 cm 1300 Filterless Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney 90 cm 1200 Filterless GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 60 cm 1200 Filterless

Best overall product:

Elica's 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product for its powerful performance and innovative features. With a high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr and autoclean technology, it effectively removes smoke and odor, keeping your kitchen fresh. The filterless design ensures hassle-free maintenance, saving time and effort. Its sleek and modern design complements any kitchen decor, while the user-friendly controls enhance convenience. Whether you're cooking up a storm or simply enjoying a quiet evening, Elica's chimney ensures a clean and pleasant environment, making it the ideal choice for every home chef.

Best value for money product:

The Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is the best value for money product. At a reasonable price, it has a svelte curved glass design, auto-clean functionality, and a respectable suction power of 1100 m³/hr, among other vital features. Over time, the auto-clean function ensures effective performance by reducing maintenance difficulties. Faber is the best chimney brand for people with every need. For those looking for a dependable kitchen chimney without going over budget, the Faber 60 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Chimney is the best chimney brand.

How to find the best chimney brands?

To get the best chimney brand, you must consider several factors to make sure the product will perform, last, be safe, and fit your budget.

Durability and Quality: Seek chimneys constructed from premium ceramic or stainless steel materials. These materials are strong and resilient to harsh weather and high temperatures. Look for any warranties that the brand may give.

Efficiency and Performance: Consider the chimney's efficiency and performance, including how well it can remove smoke, gases, and other combustion byproducts from your house.

Installation and Compatibility: Find out whether the chimney brand has a selection of items that work with the appliances or heating system you already have. Consider the simple installation and whether the brand offers thorough installation services or instructions.

Through careful review of these factors, you may choose the best chimney brand that fulfills your unique needs and offers dependable performance for many years to come.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.