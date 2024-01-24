Best selling chimney: Create healthy cooking space with top 8 kitchen chimneys

Amidst the array of kitchen appliances that promise to elevate your cooking experience, one essential component stands out, the chimney. As culinary enthusiasts and home-makers alike seek to strike the perfect balance between style and functionality, the spotlight falls on kitchen chimneys that not only excel in ventilation but also play a crucial role in fostering a cleaner, smoke-free environment. It's more than just an appliance; it's a gateway to a healthier cooking space, ensuring that the heart of your home remains vibrant, odour-free, and conducive to creating culinary masterpieces. Best selling chimney: Keep your kitchen ventilated and free from any smell with these noiseless chimney options.

Imagine a kitchen where the sizzle of spices doesn't compete with lingering fumes, but rather dissipates effortlessly into the sleek embrace of a top-of-the-line chimney. Our exploration takes us beyond the ordinary, delving into the world of chimneys that have earned their stripes as the best-selling champions in the market. These aren't just functional necessities; they're stylish companions on your culinary journey.

As we embark on this journey, we'll unravel the secrets behind their success, from cutting-edge technology to innovative design and how they contribute not only to enhanced ventilation but also to the overall well-being of your home. Join us in the exploration of a curated selection of top kitchen chimneys that promise to be more than mere appliances; they are the gatekeepers to a kitchen where health and flavour coexist harmoniously. Transform your cooking space with the best, and let the symphony of flavours takes centre stage in a kitchen that's not just functional but truly inspiring.



Check out our top 8 picks of the most functional chimneys available and make an informed decision to keep your kitchen smoke-free and hygiene.

1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

B0BFH6VYZB

Make your kitchen smoke free and smell free with the Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney. This stylish black chimney not only complements your kitchen's aesthetics but also ensures a smoke-free environment. With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it efficiently handles heavy frying and grilling. The baffle filter is tailor-made for Indian kitchens, and the push-button control adds convenience. It runs with a noise as low as 52 dB level. Crafted from powdered metal steel, this chimney guarantees durability.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special feature: Noise reduction

Material: Powdered metal steel

Size: 60cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted chimneys)

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr (for kitchen size >200 sqft & heavy frying/grilling)

Control type: Push button

Type: Pyramid, wall mounted

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity Limited color options Baffle filter for Indian kitchens Professional installation required Stylish design Push button controls may require frequent maintenance

2. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

B09YMGGTDB

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 60 cm pyramid kitchen chimney. It has a powerful 1000 m³/hr suction capacity that ensures a smoke-free and pleasant cooking environment. The sleek black finish adds a touch of elegance, complemented by LED lights for enhanced visibility. With a 240 Watt motor and durable baffle filters, this chimney promises top-notch performance. Besides it comes with a 12 year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

Brand: Faber

Size: 60 cm

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Control type: Push button

Noise Level: 59 dB

Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Limited control options Stylish design with LED lights Higher noise level 12-year motor warranty Installation support contact

3. Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

B08GQDPJMP

Add a touch of aesthetics and functionality to your kitchen with the Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm pyramid kitchen chimney. Its sleek design, premium black finish, and efficient features make it a standout choice. With a high suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it effortlessly tackles medium to heavy frying and grilling. The user-friendly push-button control ensures smooth operation, while the double baffle filter guarantees easy maintenance. Illuminate your cooking space with the efficient dual LED lamps, creating a stylish and functional kitchen ambiance.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special feature: High Suction

Finish type: Powder Coated

Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant pyramid design Requires Adequate Installation Space High suction capacity 3. May be pricey for budget buyers 3. Easy-to-maintain baffle filter

4. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S607 LTW VMS, Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B07QDDDMHX

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr filterless kitchen chimney comes in sleek black. Boasting filterless technology for powerful suction, it efficiently clears smoke and oily fumes, maintaining a pristine kitchen environment. The motion sensor control adds a touch of modern convenience, allowing easy operation with a wave of your hand. With a lifetime warranty on the motor and a chic black glass finish, this wall-mounted chimney seamlessly combines style and functionality.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S607 LTW VMS, Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special feature: filterless, motion sensor control

Finish type: Black glass finish

Control type: Motion sensor control

Shape: Angular

Type: Wall mounted

Max noise level: 58dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for efficiency May require professional installation Motion sensor control for ease of use Angular shape may not suit all kitchens 15-year warranty Max noise level could be a concern (58dB)

5. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

B0BS9D9C2T

Get rid of excessive smoke and oil smell while cooking in the kitchen with this amazing Faber 60 cm auto-clean kitchen chimney. With a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, this black-finished chimney ensures efficient smoke extraction. The auto-clean feature and baffle filter make maintenance a breeze. Enjoy modern conveniences like auto-clean alarm and moodlight, all controlled through touch & gesture inputs. Made in India, this Faber chimney combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Brand: Faber

Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive; 12 years on motor

Noise level: 59 dB

Special features: Auto-clean, moodlight, touch & gesture control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Relatively higher noise level Autoclean feature for ease of maintenance Installation may require professional assistance Larger product dimensions may not suit all kitchens

6. Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)

B07MVDQV5Z

Take your culinary adventures a level higher with this Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr kitchen chimney in sleek nero black. Designed for 2-4 burner stoves, this wall-mounted chimney boasts a powerful 1100 m3/hr suction capacity, ideal for kitchens over 200 sqft and intensive cooking. The pyramid shape adds a touch of modern elegance, while push-button control ensures convenient operation. With a 5-year motor warranty and 1-year product warranty, this chimney promises durability and performance.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special feature: Remote control panel

Suction capacity: 1100 m3/hr

Warranty: 5 years on Motor, 1 year on product

Shape: Pyramid

Type: Wall mounted

Control type: Push button control

Max noise: 58 db

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1100 m3/hr suction capacity Remote control may require additional batteries Elegant pyramid design in Nero Black Christmas finish type might not suit all aesthetics 5-year motor warranty for long-term assurance

7. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B07XDVDL9B

The auto-clean kitchen chimney from Elica is all you need to boost your kitchen experiences with enhanced ventilation and hygiene. Boasting a sleek black finish and touch and motion sensor control, it combines style with innovation. With a powerful suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, it's ideal for kitchens over 200 sqft. The 2 baffle filters ensure efficient filtration, while the 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty provide peace of mind. Transform your cooking space with this cutting-edge chimney today.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Special features: Touch, motion sensor control, auto-clean

Type: Curved glass, wall mounted

Suction capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Warranty: 15 Years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Control type: Touch + motion sensor

Max noise level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction for efficient ventilation Limited color options. Touch + motion sensor control for user-friendly operation Higher noise level compared to some competitors. Long-lasting 15-year motor warranty

8. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

B0BRXPRPKD

Transform your kitchen with the Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm kitchen chimney in sleek black. Boasting auto-clean technology and a formidable suction power of 1200 m3/hr, this filterless chimney ensures a smoke-free culinary haven. The motion sensor technology adds a touch of convenience, allowing you to control the chimney effortlessly with a wave of your hand. With LED lamps for energy efficiency and an oil collector feature, this chimney combines style with functionality for an optimal cooking experience.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special feature: Oil collector

Finish type: Polished

Suction power: 1200 m3/hr

Control type: Motion sensor technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Size may be too large Autoclean technology Higher-end pricing Motion sensor technology Professional installation



Top 3 features for you

Product name Suction power Control type Special feature Faber Pluto PB BF BK 60 1000 m³/hr Push button Baffle filter Faber Class Pro PB BK LTW 60 1000 m³/HR Push button 12-year warranty on motor Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Push button Efficient dual LED lamps & double baffle filter Elica EFL-S607 LTW VMS 1200 m3/hr Motion sensor control Filterless, 15 years warranty Faber Primus Plus Energy In HCSC BK 60 1500 m³/hr Touch & gesture control Autoclean, mood lighting Elica AH 260 BF Nero 1100 m3/hr Push putton 2 baffle filters Elica WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO 1425 m3/hr Touch + motion sensor control Autoclean, 2 baffle filters Hindware Olenna 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Motion sensor technology Autoclean, filterless, LED lamps

Best value for money

For exceptional value, consider the Faber Pluto PB BF BK 60 with its reliable 1000 m³/hr suction power, Baffle filter for effective filtration, and user-friendly push button control. Offering a balance between performance and affordability, this chimney ensures a smoke-free kitchen without compromising on features or quality.

Best overall product

The Elica Primus Plus Energy In HCSC BK 60 stands out as the best overall chimney. With a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, touch & gesture control for modern convenience, and autoclean technology, it represents the pinnacle of performance. The added benefits of a 12-year warranty on the motor and mood lighting make it the top choice for those seeking a high-end, feature-rich kitchen chimney.

How to find the best selling chimney?

To identify the best-selling chimney, explore customer reviews, ratings, and expert opinions on reputable online platforms. Consider factors such as suction power, control type, and special features to match your requirements. Additionally, check for brand reputation, warranty periods, and after-sales service. Analysing user feedback and industry recommendations will guide you towards a chimney that not only sells well but also meets the diverse needs of users.

