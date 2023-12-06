Looking for best kitchen chimney for your home? Here are top 10 options

Chimneys in kitchens have transitioned from luxury items to essential appliances for several reasons beyond managing oil stains and smoke. While their initial purpose was primarily to address aesthetic concerns and maintain a clean kitchen environment, their significance now extends to health and safety considerations. Kitchen chimney is now an essential kitchen appliance today.

Modern lifestyle changes have altered cooking methods, leading to increased use of oils, spices, and ingredients that generate significant amounts of smoke and airborne particles. Without proper ventilation, these pollutants can linger in the air, posing health risks such as respiratory issues and exacerbating conditions like asthma.

Furthermore, the awareness of indoor air quality has surged, prompting a shift in perspective regarding kitchen ventilation. People now prioritize removing harmful gases and odours produced during cooking to maintain a healthier living environment. Chimneys efficiently extract these pollutants, contributing to improved indoor air quality and reducing the risk of respiratory ailments.

Additionally, technological advancements have made chimneys more accessible and affordable. With various models catering to diverse kitchen layouts and sizes, they've become a practical addition rather than a luxury. Their ease of installation and maintenance has further solidified their place as a necessary appliance in contemporary kitchens.

Ultimately, the evolution of cooking practices, health considerations, and technological advancements has transformed chimneys from extravagant items to indispensable elements, ensuring both cleanliness and well-being in modern households.

In India, chimney options include ducted and ductless variants, each suited for distinct kitchen setups. Ducted chimneys expel smoke outside, ideal for larger kitchens. Ductless ones filter air through charcoal and recirculate it, perfect for apartments. Ordering a chimney on Amazon offers a wide array of brands, designs, and sizes, facilitating informed choices. Reviews aid in decision-making, ensuring quality. Amazon's convenience, competitive pricing, and reliable delivery make it a smart choice, granting access to diverse models and user feedback, simplifying the selection process for the ideal chimney to suit individual kitchen needs.

1) Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA IN HC PB FL BK 60], Filterless technology, Push Button, Black]



The Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA IN HC PB FL BK 60] boasts filterless technology, simplifying maintenance. Its push-button controls offer ease of use, while the sleek black design complements modern kitchens. With a high suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke and odors. The auto-clean feature enhances longevity, making it a convenient and durable choice for a cleaner, healthier kitchen environment.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA IN HC PB FL BK 60]:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1100 m³/hr

Technology: Auto-Clean with filterless technology

Control: Push Button for easy operation

Design: Curved Glass in sleek Black finish

Pros Cons Efficient suction capacity for effective smoke and odor removal Limited size may not be suitable for larger kitchens Filterless technology simplifies maintenance and prolongs the chimney's lifespan Manual push-button controls might be less convenient compared to touch or remote control options

2) Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 880 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO) offers reliability in a sleek black design. With a suction capacity of 880 m³/hr, it efficiently clears smoke and odors. Equipped with 2 cassette filters, it ensures effective filtration for a cleaner kitchen environment. The chimney's design and functionality cater to smaller to medium-sized kitchens, providing a balance between performance and style.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 880 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO):

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 880 m³/hr

Filters: 2 Cassette Filters

Design: Black finish, sleek and modern

Suitable for: Small to medium-sized kitchens

Pros Cons Adequate suction capacity for effective smoke and odor removal Might not be sufficient for larger kitchen spaces Dual cassette filters enhance filtration efficiency Limited features compared to more advanced models

3) Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney combines functionality with style in a sleek black design. With a high suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors. Featuring dual LED lamps, it ensures ample cooking area illumination. Equipped with a double baffle filter, it enhances filtration efficiency, maintaining a clean kitchen environment. The push-button control adds convenience to its elegant aesthetics, making it a practical and visually appealing addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Control: Push Button Control

Lighting: Dual LED Lamps

Filter: Double Baffle Filter

Pros Cons High suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour removal May require regular maintenance for optimal performance Dual LED lamps ensure well-lit cooking space The push-button control might be less intuitive compared to touch or remote controls

4) V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen/Electric Chimney/High Suction Power of 900 m3/h/Push-Button Controls/Black Powder-Coated Baffle Filter/Low Noise/Keep Your Kitchen Clean and Smoke-Free



The V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney offers a powerful 900 m³/hr suction capacity, effectively eliminating smoke and maintaining a clean kitchen. Its push-button controls ensure easy operation, while the black powder-coated baffle filter enhances filtration efficiency. With low noise levels, it provides a quieter cooking environment. This chimney combines high suction power with convenient controls, making it an ideal choice to keep your kitchen free from smoke, ensuring a cleaner and healthier cooking space.

Specifications of V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 900 m³/hr

Controls: Push-Button Controls

Filter: Black Powder-Coated Baffle Filter

Noise Level: Low noise operation

Purpose: Keeps kitchen clean and smoke-free

Pros Cons High suction power for effective smoke removal Push-button controls might be less intuitive than touch or remote controls Low noise operation enhances cooking experience Limited information available on additional features or technology compared to other models

5) ONLINE Allia 60 Cms Chimney For Kitchen Suction power 800 M3/H with 2-BAFFLE FILTERS, 2-Led Lights, Push buttons, 5 Years On Motor & 1 year of general warranty, with FREE Installation Kit (Black)

The ONLINE Allia 60 Cms Chimney offers an 800 M³/H suction power, efficiently clearing kitchen smoke. Equipped with 2-baffle filters, it enhances filtration, maintaining a cleaner cooking space. Featuring 2 LED lights, it ensures a well-lit cooking area. The push-button controls simplify operation. Additionally, it comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 1-year general warranty, with a free installation kit included. This black chimney combines functionality, warranty coverage, and ease of installation, making it a practical choice for kitchens.

Specifications of ONLINE Allia 60 Cms Chimney:

Suction Power: 800 M³/H

Filters: 2 Baffle Filters

Lighting: 2 LED Lights

Controls: Push Buttons

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 1-year general warranty

Pros Cons Efficient suction power for smoke removal May lack advanced features compared to other models Long-term warranty coverage ensures reliability Limited information available on additional functionalities

6) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO) offers powerful suction of 1200 m³/hr, ensuring efficient smoke and odor removal. Featuring filterless technology with autoclean functionality, it simplifies maintenance. Its touch and motion sensor control add convenience to operation, while the sleek black design complements modern kitchens. This chimney amalgamates high suction power, filterless technology, and user-friendly controls, making it an efficient and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO):

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Technology: Filterless Autoclean

Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Design: Black finish, sleek and modern

Pros Cons High suction power efficiently removes smoke and odours Could be relatively higher priced due to advanced features Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance Requires electricity, so power outage may affect functionality

7) Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60) combines efficiency with style in a sleek black design. With a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it swiftly eliminates smoke and odors. Equipped with a baffle filter, it ensures effective filtration for a cleaner kitchen. The push-button controls simplify operation, adding convenience to its functionality. This chimney balances performance and design, making it a practical and visually appealing choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60):

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Controls: Push Button

Design: Black finish, sleek and modern

Pros Cons High suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour removal Push-button controls might be less intuitive compared to touch or remote controls Baffle filter enhances filtration efficiency Limited information available on additional features or technology compared to other models

8) INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 5 Year Warranty On Motor, Black and Silver

The INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF offers efficient smoke extraction with its 1050 m³/hr suction power. Featuring stainless steel wall mount baffle filters, it ensures effective filtration for a cleaner kitchen environment. Its push-button controls simplify operation, adding convenience to use. With a 5-year warranty on the motor, this chimney in black and silver amalgamates reliability, functionality, and sleek design, making it a practical and durable addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications of INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Filter Type: Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters

Controls: Push Button

Warranty: 5 years on the motor

Pros Cons High suction power efficiently removes smoke and odours Push-button controls might be less intuitive compared to touch or remote controls Stainless steel baffle filters ensure effective filtration Limited colour options available compared to other models

9) Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60) offers powerful suction and durability with a 240-watt motor and 1000 m³/hr suction capacity. Equipped with baffle filters, it efficiently eliminates smoke and greasy residues, maintaining a cleaner kitchen. Notably, it comes with a remarkable 12-year warranty on the motor, ensuring long-term reliability. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, making it a robust, efficient, and long-lasting addition to your cooking space.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60):

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Motor Power: 240 Watts

Filter Type: Baffle Filters

Warranty: 12 years on the motor

Pros Cons Powerful suction capacity for effective smoke and odour removal May be relatively more expensive compared to models with shorter warranties Exceptional 12-year motor warranty ensures long-term reliability Limited information available on additional features or technology compared to other models

10) Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control,Filterless Technology, Metallic Oil Collector,Bright LED Lamps Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney, Installation kit & Pipe



The Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM boasts a robust 1250 m³/hr suction power, swiftly clearing smoke. Its 3-speed push-button control offers versatility in operation. Utilizing filterless technology and a metallic oil collector, it simplifies maintenance and enhances kitchen cleanliness. Equipped with bright LED lamps, it ensures a well-illuminated cooking space. Additionally, this wall-mounted chimney comes with an installation kit and pipe, combining power, efficiency, and convenience for a cleaner, well-lit kitchen environment.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM:

Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Controls: 3-speed Push Button Control

Technology: Filterless Technology

Additional Features: Metallic Oil Collector, Bright LED Lamps, Wall Mounted

Pros Cons High suction power efficiently clears smoke and odours Push-button controls might be less intuitive than touch or remote controls Filterless technology and metallic oil collector simplify maintenance Limited information available on additional functionalities or warranties

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney [HOOD ALPHA IN HC PB FL BK 60] Auto-Clean Function Filterless Technology Push Button Controls Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black) 2 Cassette Filters Efficient Filtration Sleek Black Design Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black) Dual LED Lamps Double Baffle Filter Elegant Design V-Guard M10 Pro Chimney for Kitchen/Electric Chimney/High Suction Power of 900 m3/h/Push-Button Controls/Black Powder-Coated Baffle Filter/Low Noise/Keep Your Kitchen Clean and Smoke-Free High Suction Power Black Powder-Coated Filter Low Noise Operation ONLINE Allia 60 Cms Chimney For Kitchen Suction power 800 M3/H with 2-BAFFLE FILTERS, 2-Led Lights, Push buttons, 5 Years On Motor & 1 year of general warranty, with FREE Installation Kit (Black) 2 Baffle Filters LED Lights 5-Year Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Filterless Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor Control High Suction Power Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) Baffle Filter Push Button Controls Modern Black Finish INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 5 Year Warranty On Motor, Black and silver Stainless Steel Baffle Filters 5-Year Motor Warranty Push Button Control Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Motor Power: 240 Watts 12 year warranty on Motor Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction,3 Speed Push Button Control,Filterless Technology, Metallic Oil Collector,Bright LED Lamps Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney, Installation kit & Pipe Powerful Suction Capacity Filterless Technology Metallic Oil Collector

Best value for money

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best value for money among these options. With a powerful 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, durable 12-year motor warranty, and efficient baffle filters, it offers excellent performance at a reasonable price. Its blend of functionality, extended warranty, and strong suction power makes it a top choice for those seeking reliable performance without compromising on quality or longevity.





Best overall product

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product among these options. With its high suction power, innovative filterless autoclean technology, and touch + motion sensor control, it offers advanced features for efficient smoke extraction. The sleek black design and cutting-edge controls elevate its functionality, making it a top-tier choice for those seeking modern technology and superior performance in their kitchen chimneys.





How to buy the best kitchen chimney in India

To purchase the best kitchen chimney in India, consider factors like suction power matching your kitchen size, filter types for efficient cleaning, noise levels, and ease of maintenance. Look for trusted brands offering warranty coverage and advanced features like auto-clean, different speed settings, and user-friendly controls. Assess your cooking habits and kitchen layout to select an appropriate size and design. Reading reviews, comparing prices, and ensuring post-sales service availability are crucial to making an informed and satisfying purchase decision.

