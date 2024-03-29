Bosch chimney vs Faber chimney: Comprehensive comparison guide to keep your kitchen smoke-free

Keeping your kitchen free from smoke, grease, and odours is essential for a pleasant cooking experience. Yet, navigating through the maze of top chimney models that are available for choices could act as a struggle in deciding the right one. Fear not, because our ultimate guide will help you make the best choice for your kitchen. Bosch Chimney vs Faber Chimney: Explore and make informed decision between these two reputable chimney brands.

The kitchen chimneys by Bosch and Faber are a great option for those who focus more on convenience and comfort. These boast filter-less, auto-clean function and sleek design, making them a part of the highly in-demand kitchen chimneys. Using the newest innovations in the field of technology and preferred chimneys for convenient cooking, Bosch and Faber have created a set of chimneys which aim to elevate your kitchen interiors.

Explore these affordable chimneys to buy for a pleasant cooking experience. This article will compare the advanced Bosch chimney with the Faber chimney on some parameters to help you choose the right one for your kitchen.

1. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Suitability- Unlike the Bosch Chimney, this Faber kitchen chimney boasts a width of 60 cm, making it suitable for smaller cooktops. It is one of the best space-saving chimney models on the market.

Efficiency- The cleaning filter reminder helps ensure timely filter cleaning, which is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and higher efficiency.

Suction power- Faber takes the crown for solid suction power, boasting a whopping 1500 m3/hr capacity. This makes it particularly well-suited for Indian cooking styles that generally involve intense heat and high amounts of spices, producing more smoke. What's the downside compared to Bosch Chimney? The noise level is around 59dB, making the operations very loud.

Ease of Cleaning- It comes with Electro-thermal I-clean technology that senses the grease and informs the user when it needs cleaning.

Customer Service- Faber is a prominent Indian brand with a strong presence in the affordable chimneys to buy segment. It is known for offering a wide range of chimneys at different price points and offering excellent customer service.

Warranty- This is one of the top chimney models that offer 2 year comprehensive warranty on the product & 12 years on the motor.

Design & Aesthetics- This Faber chimney, compared to Bosch Chimney, focuses on a combination of functionality and aesthetics, offering special features and unique elements such as mood lighting and decorative finishes to complement different kitchen styles.

Price Points- The Faber Chimneys feature multiple choices that accommodate different users' budgets as well as the possible options compared to Bosch Chimney. Although it provides quality and performance better than bigger rival brands, the product is affordably attractive to those searching for the right balance between price and functionality.

Item Weight- Weighing in at a lighter 12kg, the Faber chimney is the clear winner in terms of weight. This lightweight design makes it easier to lift and potentially allows for single-person handling during installation.

Installation type- This Faber chimney boasts a wall-mount design. You can simply install it directly above your cooktop for a space-saving set-up that effectively removes smoke, fumes, and unwanted cooking odours from your kitchen.

Control Console- Faber offers a user-friendly experience with a touch control console for operating your chimney.

Ratings & Customer Reviews- This chimney has positive reviews and high customer ratings based on usage and brand reputation.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand- Faber

Product Dimensions- 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour- Black

Special Feature-Auto clean alarm, Mood light

Finish Type- Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Good product warranty Higher price point Solid suction power , Space Saving

2. Bosch Chimney 4 Wall Mounted Inclined Design Cooker Hood 90 Cm Black DWKA98G60I

Suitability- This Bosch chimney is ideal for kitchens with large cooktops (4-5 burners) due to its generous width of 90 cm. It effectively captures smoke and fumes coming out from multiple burners at the same time.

Efficiency- This is one of the top chimney models that stands out with its unique filter-less technology. Thus, it eliminates the need to purchase and replace filters, which makes it cost-effective.

Suction power- Bosch chimney offers decent suction power, effectively removing smoke and odours from your kitchen. Additionally, at 44 dB, the noise level falls in the moderate range, thus offering quieter operation as compared to other chimneys.

Ease of Cleaning- Bosch Chimney comes with a filterless auto-clean function that simplifies cleaning by utilizing heat and water to clean the collection chamber automatically.

Customer Service- Bosch is a globally recognized brand with a reputation for high-quality appliances and innovative technology. Bosch typically offers good customer service support.

Warranty- The Bosch chimney comes with 2 years warranty making it satisfying for customers to buy and test for efficient operations.

Design & Aesthetics- This Bosch chimney has sleek and modern designs with minimalistic design suitable for modern kitchen styles.

Price Point- Bosch chimneys mostly exhibit features such as innovation and excellence of craftsmanship. Therefore they are probably sold for higher prices.

Item Weight- This Bosch chimney weighs 28kg and thus is a heavyweight. It contributes to ensuring maximum durability.

Installation Type: The Bosch DWKA98G60I is designed for wall mounting, allowing for easy integration above your cooktop. This ensures efficient capture of smoke and odours, keeping your kitchen air clean, smoke-free and fresh.

Control Console- Keep things sleek with the Bosch chimney's modern touch control panel for easy adjustments at your fingertips.

Ratings & Reviews- Bosch Chimney has been the customer's first choice for many years due to its excellent usage capabilities and functionality.

Specifications of Bosch Chimney 4 Wall Mounted Inclined Design Cooker Hood 90 Cm Black

Brand - Bosch

- Bosch Product Dimensions - 41.5D x 90W x 50.5H Centimeters

- 41.5D x 90W x 50.5H Centimeters Colour - Black

- Black Special Feature - Touch Control

- Touch Control Noise Level- 44 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Solid suction capacity No thermal cleaning Low Noise levels , Touch control Less warranty

Comparison Table

Product Suitability Efficiency Noise levels Bosch Chimney Ideal for 4-5 burners, 90cm width with touch control panel Unique filter less technology 44 dB Faber Chimney Suitable for bigger size burner, 90 cm width with touch control Cleaning filter reminder 59 dB

Best value or money

Faber Chimney, with its reasonable price and outstanding function, is undoubtedly the top kitchen chimney. Its suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr is quite impressive, with the ability to handle heavy smoke and odour. Furthermore, the countertop measures 60 cm wide, making the appliance suitable for narrow kitchens and even smaller spaces without sacrificing functionality. Its cleaning filter reminder feature reminds users of the filter's optimum cleaning times.

Eventually, you will look into the overall efficiency provided by regular maintenance, which will potentially cut down on the cost of repairing and replacing these systems. It also has electro-thermal I-clean technology, which removes the hassle and provides more comfort during the cleaning process. However, as it runs at 59 dB, which is still louder than Bosch chimney, the functionality makes it a great option for those on a budget.

Best overall product

Bosch Chimney tops the list in parameters that are vital for a positive kitchen chimney experience. It has a 90 cm width, which is great for wide cooktops, and its rigid design entraps the smoke and fumes from various burners that are being used simultaneously. Its state-of-the-art filter-less technology boosts efficiency and, therefore, lower operating costs, but it also eliminates the regular expense of replacing filters, bringing more savings in the long run and keeping your kitchen fresh and smoke-free.

The Bosch Chimney possesses a moderate suction channel and a noise level of 44 dB, which helps this attain a quick removal of smoke and odour from the kitchen while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere. Its smooth, stylish design based on touch control features greatly adds to the visual appeal and functionality that it is a must for any kitchen. It is the best for those looking for affordable chimneys to buy with admired performance and fashion sense.

How to choose the best amongst the two (Bosch Chimney & Faber Chimney)?

Consider these factors while choosing an affordable chimney to buy:

Size of the cook top- The size of your burner and your cooking style matter. Bosch chimney is wider and is better suited for larger cooktops.

Suction Power- The chimney's suction power makes all the difference. If you frequently engage in heavy-duty cooking with lots of smoke and grease, a more powerful chimney like Faber removes smoke and odours effectively due to its powerful suction capacity than Bosch chimney.

Special Features: Look out for special functions like touch controls and auto-clean features that enhance convenience, efficiency, and overall user experience. In terms of affordable chimneys to buy, both Faber and Bosch offer pleasant cooking experiences with touch-control panels.

Noise levels- Consider chimneys with lower noise levels, like a Bosch Chimney that ensures a much quieter cooking environment as compared to a Faber chimney.

Aesthetics, Warranty & Budget- Aesthetics and budget are also important. Faber offers a longer warranty, delivering manufacturer confidence in the product's durability. Your chimney should also complement your kitchen's style, and that's where aesthetics come into the picture. Both these chimneys are Black in colour.

Ducted vs Ductless: Consider your kitchen interiors and ventilation options while choosing between ducted and ductless chimneys. Ducted chimneys vent smoke and odours outside, while ductless ones send back filtered air into the kitchen.

Installation - Another crucial aspect to consider is the time and effort needed for the installation, along with the support services like the ongoing maintenance. Ensure that the chimney you purchase is compatible with the space designated in your kitchen. While Bosch chimney is suitable for large kitchens, Faber Chimney is amongst the best space-saving chimney models, perfect for smaller cooktops and kitchen interiors.

Maintenance- Consider things like filter replacement cycles, ease of cleaning, and accessibility of skilled repairs to keep the chimney functioning optimally for years in the future. The Bosch Chimney has straightforward set-up and maintenance processes which is an indication that you may end up saving time and effort in future.

