Best electric chimney for kitchen: Top 9 picks to remove excess heat and steam

Bid farewell to kitchen woes with our comprehensive guide on the finest electric chimneys for your kitchen. Cooking is indeed delightful, but it often brings unwanted companions in the form of excess heat, steam, and lingering odors in the kitchen. The only solution to this is installing the electric chimney in your kitchen. Best electric chimney for kitchen: From excess heat to lingering odors, these top chimney options will eliminate it all.

Wondering how an electric chimney helps? Kitchen heroes are designed to eliminate the byproducts of cooking, the smoke, odors, and greasy particles that tend to stick around. Unlike traditional exhaust fans, electric chimneys do more than just circulate air; they actively capture and filter out the unwanted elements, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh and inviting.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

An electric chimney for the kitchen comes equipped with powerful suction fans that draw in the air laden with smoke and odors. The trapped particles then pass through a series of filters, where grease is captured and odors neutralized, leaving behind only clean air. We've meticulously handpicked the top 9 options to guarantee a kitchen environment that's not just clean and cool but also effortlessly enjoyable.

1. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

B0BB27W5BB

The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm kitchen chimney is a sleek and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a stylish curved glass design in black, it features a filterless auto-clean system and a metallic oil collector, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The motion sensor and touch control offer easy operation, while the powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr keeps your kitchen air fresh. The chimney comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia

Brand : Hindware

: Hindware Colour : Black

: Black Special feature: Oil collector

Oil collector Finish type: Polished

Polished Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

1500 m³/hr Control type: Touch control with turbo speed option

Touch control with turbo speed option Noise level: 58 dB

58 dB Manufacturer warranty: 1 Year on product, 10 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient auto-clean system Relatively higher noise level Powerful suction capacity Requires professional installation User-friendly touch control

Also read: Looking for the best kitchen chimney for your home? Here are top 10 options

2. Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney||Filterless|| 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty||Italian design - Made in India (HOOD VENICE IN HC SC FL LG 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey)

B0BX46R597

The Faber Hood Venice IN HC SC FL LG 60 is a 60cm wall-mounted chimney with an impressive suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, ensuring your kitchen stays smoke-free. Its sleek Italian design, featuring a curved glass and light grey finish, adds a touch of elegance. The autoclean technology, coupled with a filterless design, reduces maintenance hassles. The chimney comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an 8-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Faber Hood Venice

Brand : Faber

: Faber Dimensions : 41D x 60W x 43H Centimeters

: 41D x 60W x 43H Centimeters Colour : Light Grey

: Light Grey Special features: Filter color- light grey, LED lighting, auto clean

Filter color- light grey, LED lighting, auto clean Finish type: Black finish

Black finish Suction capacity: 1200 m³/hr

1200 m³/hr Warranty: 2 years comprehensive on product & 8 years on motor

2 years comprehensive on product & 8 years on motor Noise level: 59 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive suction capacity Might require manual cleaning as well Sleek Italian design Noise level may be a concern Autoclean technology

3. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12Yr Warranty on Motor (2Yr Comprehensive), Itailan Design, (HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

B0BML9TRNJ

The Faber Hood Bliss is a 60cm chimney that combines functionality with elegance. With a remarkable suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr, this filterless auto clean chimney ensures a smoke-free cooking space. This electric chimney for the kitchen comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an impressive 12-year warranty on the motor. The touch and gesture control, along with LED lighting, enhance the overall user experience.

Specifications of Faber Hood Bliss

Brand : Faber

: Faber Dimensions : 31D x 60W x 41H Centimeters

: 31D x 60W x 41H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special features: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish type: Powder Coated

Powder Coated Suction capacity: 1350 m³/hr

1350 m³/hr Warranty : 2 years on product and 12 years on motor

: 2 years on product and 12 years on motor Noise level: 59 dB

59 dB Control type: Touch & Gesture Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive Suction Capacity Higher power consumption Easy to install Regular maintenance required

4. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

B0BS9D9C2T

The Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy chimney stands out with its cutting-edge features and a robust suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr that efficiently keeps your kitchen air clean. The auto-clean function, along with a baffle filter, ensures hassle-free maintenance. The touch and gesture control, coupled with unique features like an autoclean alarm and mood lighting, elevate the overall cooking experience.

Specifications of Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy

Brand : Faber

: Faber Dimensions : 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

: 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special features: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean Finish type: Black Finish

Black Finish Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

1500 m³/hr Warranty : 2 years comprehensive on product & 12 years on motor

: 2 years comprehensive on product & 12 years on motor Noise level: 59 dB

59 dB Filter type: Baffle filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient baffle filter Bulky dimensions may not suit smaller kitchens Innovative features (autoclean alarm, moodlight) Professional installation recommended

5. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)

B09YMGGTDB

The Faber Hood Class Pro PB BK LTW 60 is a compact and efficient kitchen chimney designed for practicality. With a suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it ensures a smoke-free cooking environment in a 60cm size. The 240 Watt motor comes with an impressive 12-year warranty, reflecting the brand's commitment to durability. The push-button controls simplify operation, and the inclusion of baffle filters enhances maintenance. The chimney's sleek black design, measuring 60D x 50W x 56H centimeters, adds a touch of modernity to your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber Hood Class Pro

Brand : Faber

: Faber Dimensions : 60D x 50W x 56H Centimeters

: 60D x 50W x 56H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special features: LED light

LED light Finish type: Black

Black Suction capacity: 1000 m³/hr

1000 m³/hr Warranty : 1 year on product & 12 years on motor

: 1 year on product & 12 years on motor Noise level: 59 dB

59 dB Control type: Push button

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Lower suction capacity compared to some models Long motor warranty Absence of touch or gesture controls Baffle filters for easy maintenance

6. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B08CKNVG3B

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO is a game-changer in kitchen ventilation, offering advanced features and a sleek design. With a filterless technology ensuring a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, this 60cm chimney efficiently eliminates smoke and oily fumes. The touch and motion sensor control provide an effortless and futuristic way to operate the chimney. The autoclean feature, utilizing a heating element, ensures hassle-free maintenance by collecting sticky oil particles in the oil collector.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Dimensions : 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H Centimeters

: 42.6D x 60W x 47.5H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special features : Auto clean, motion sensor control

: Auto clean, motion sensor control Finish type: Curved glass

Curved glass Suction capacity: 1200 m³/hr

1200 m³/hr Warranty: Lifetime (15 years) on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Lifetime (15 years) on motor, 2 years comprehensive Noise level: 58 dB

58 dB Control type: Touch + motion sensor control

Touch + motion sensor control Type: Wall mounted kitchen chimney

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for efficient suction Relatively higher noise level Touch + motion sensor control for easy operation Motion sensor is a bit sensitive Autoclean feature for hassle-free maintenance

Also read: Looking for best chimney under ₹20000 for your home? Top 10 picks for you

7. Elica 90 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (FLCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B09ZL1TQTD

The Elica FLCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO is a cutting-edge solution for efficient kitchen ventilation. Its filterless design, with a sealed motor, prevents oil deposits and water vapor from affecting motor performance, ensuring long-lasting functionality. With an impressive suction capacity of 1350 m3/h, the wide suction chamber effectively covers the entire cooking area, promoting a clean and healthy environment. The Autoclean feature utilizes a heating element to eliminate sticky oil particles, collecting them in the oil collector below.

Specifications of Elica FLCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO

Brand : Elica

: Elica Dimensions : 54D x 90W x 48H Centimeters

: 54D x 90W x 48H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special features: Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Oil Collector, Auto Clean Material : Glass

: Glass Suction capacity: 1350 m3/h

1350 m3/h Control type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Touch + Motion Sensor Control No. of Lamps: 2

2 Type: Curved Glass, Wall Mounted

Curved Glass, Wall Mounted Warranty: Lifetime (15 years) on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless design with sealed motor Motion sensor sensitivity may vary Impressive suction capacity Autoclean feature for hassle-free maintenance

8. Elica 60 cm 880 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (Strip CF 60 NERO, 2 Cassette Filters, Black)

B07KS575VP

The Elica Strip CF 60 NERO is a compact and efficient solution for smaller kitchens. The two cassette filters ensure effective filtration, making it ideal for kitchen sizes over 200 sq ft and heavy frying/grilling. The pyramid shape adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 1-year warranty on the product, reflecting Elica's commitment to durability.

Specifications of Elica Strip CF 60 NERO

Brand : Elica

: Elica Dimensions : 21.5D x 59.2W x 48.5H Centimeters

: 21.5D x 59.2W x 48.5H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special feature: Cassette filter

Cassette filter Finish type: Christmas

Christmas Size : 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted kitchen chimneys)

: 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted kitchen chimneys) Suction capacity: 880 m3/hr

880 m3/hr Warranty : 5 years on motor, 1 year on product

: 5 years on motor, 1 year on product Control type : Push button

: Push button Max noise level: 58 dB

58 dB Type: Wall mounted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design for small kitchens Limited suction capacity for heavy cooking Effective cassette filters Basic push-button controls

9. INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 5 Year Warranty On Motor, Black and silver

B07H7JZRBW

The INALSA Enya BKBF kitchen chimney is a practical addition to your kitchen, featuring a pyramid-style design with side wall mounting in black and silver. The stainless steel wall mount baffle filters ensure effective filtration, making it suitable for kitchens up to 175 sq ft with heavy frying/grilling. The push-button controls provide easy operation, and the LED light enhances visibility.

Specifications of INALSA Enya BKBF kitchen chimney

Brand : INALSA

: INALSA Dimensions : 50D x 60W x 64.4H Centimeters

: 50D x 60W x 64.4H Centimeters Colour : Black and silver

: Black and silver Special feature: LED light

LED light Finish type: Christmas

Christmas Type: Pyramid style with side wall mounting

Pyramid style with side wall mounting Size : 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted chimneys)

: 60 cm (2-4 burner stove for wall-mounted chimneys) Suction capacity: 1050m3/hr

1050m3/hr Filter : Stainless Steel baffle filter

: Stainless Steel baffle filter Control type: Push button control

Push button control Max noise level: 65 dB

65 dB Warranty: Lifetime warranty (5 years on motor & 1 year on product)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stainless steel baffle filters Higher noise level compared to some models Effective suction capacity Basic push-button controls LED light for enhanced visibility

Top 3 features for you

Product name Suction capacity (m³/hr) Noise level (dB) Special feature Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1500 58 Filterless auto-clean, motion sensor & touch control Faber Hood Venice IN HC SC FL LG 60 1200 59 Autoclean, Italian design, touch & gesture control, light grey finish Faber Hood Bliss FL SC AC BK 60 1350 59 Filterless auto clean, touch & gesture control, led lighting Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy IN HCSC BK 60 1500 59 Autoclean, autoclean alarm, moodlight, touch & gesture control Faber Hood Class Pro PB BK LTW 60 1000 59 LED light, compact design, baffle filters Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO 1200 58 Filterless auto-clean, touch + motion sensor control Elica FLCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO 1350 Not specified Filterless, autoclean, touch + motion sensor control Elica Strip CF 60 NERO 880 58 Cassette filters, compact design INALSA Enya BKBF 1050 65 led light, stainless steel baffle filters, push button control

Best value for money

The Faber Hood Venice IN HC SC FL LG 60 stands out as the best value for money. With a suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, autoclean technology, Italian design, and touch & gesture control, it combines efficiency and aesthetics. The 8-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty ensure long-term reliability, making it a cost-effective choice.

Best overall product

The Elica FLCG 900 HAC LTW MS NERO is the best overall chimney, featuring a filterless design with a sealed motor, ensuring durability. With a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr and autoclean functionality, it efficiently maintains a clean kitchen environment. The touch + motion sensor control adds convenience, and the 15-year warranty on the motor and 2 years comprehensive warranty reflect the brand's confidence in its performance.

How to find the best electric chimney for kitchen

To find the best electric chimney for your kitchen, consider factors like suction capacity for effective smoke removal, noise level for a quieter operation, and special features such as autoclean technology or motion sensor controls for added convenience. Assess the chimney's size to fit your kitchen space and the type of filters used. Warranty periods on both the motor and product are crucial indicators of durability. Choose a chimney that aligns with your cooking habits and kitchen aesthetics, ensuring a balance of performance and style for the perfect fit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.