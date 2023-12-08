Chimney for modern homes: Here are top 10 options to consider before buying one

Chimneys have evolved significantly to become an integral part of modern homes, especially in kitchens. These contemporary appliances not only serve a functional purpose but also contribute to the aesthetics and overall sophistication of a living space. Modern chimneys are designed with sleekness and efficiency in mind, catering to the needs of today's homeowners seeking convenience, style, and performance. A good chimney can ensure good health as the atmosphere is smoke-free.

In today's architecture, chimneys have undergone a transformative journey. They now come in various styles and types, offering diverse options to suit different kitchen layouts and designs. Wall-mounted chimneys are popular choices, seamlessly blending into compact kitchens while providing efficient fume extraction. Island chimneys, suspended from the ceiling, represent a chic statement in open-plan kitchens, adding an elegant touch while efficiently clearing cooking odors and smoke. These designs not only prioritize functionality but also elevate the ambiance of a modern home with their contemporary aesthetics.

Functionality remains a crucial aspect of modern chimney designs. Innovative technologies like auto-clean mechanisms, touch controls, and silent operation have become standard features. Chimneys are now equipped with powerful motors and advanced filtration systems such as baffle, cassette, and charcoal filters, ensuring efficient removal of grease, smoke, and odor. Smart chimneys with Wi-Fi capabilities allow remote control, enabling homeowners to manage their kitchen environment effortlessly. These sophisticated features align with the demands of modern living, offering convenience and enhanced user experience.

Moreover, the design elements of modern chimneys have undergone a shift to meet the evolving tastes of homeowners. From sleek stainless steel finishes to trendy angular or curved glass designs, chimneys now act as visual focal points in contemporary kitchens. LED lighting incorporated into chimneys not only illuminates the cooking area but also adds a touch of modernity. As modern homes continue to embrace minimalism and functionality, chimneys have seamlessly integrated themselves, becoming essential elements in the kitchen space, combining style and utility harmoniously.

1) Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney, Filterless, 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty, Italian Design - Made in India (Hood Venice in HC SC FL LG 90, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey)

The Faber 90cm chimney offers remarkable features: a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction, filterless AutoClean technology, and an 8-year motor warranty. Its sleek Italian design, Touch & Gesture Control, and Light Grey finish blend style with functionality. With a comprehensive 2-year warranty and advanced features, it ensures effective smoke and odor elimination while adding a touch of modernity to your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney:

Size: 90cm chimney width

Suction Power: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr)

AutoClean Technology: Filterless design for convenience

Warranty: 8-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty

Control: Touch and Gesture Control for user-friendly operation

Pros Cons Robust Suction: Powerful suction for effective smoke and odor extraction. Size Specificity: Fits kitchens with space for a 90cm wide chimney. Advanced Control: Touch and Gesture Control add convenience and modernity. Maintenance: Requires periodic cleaning despite filterless design.

2) Maplin Filterless Kitchen Chimney SS-60 in 60 cm (Black) with Features Auto Clean, LPG Sensor, Wave Sensor

The Maplin SS-60 chimney offers a sleek 60cm black design with innovative features. With its filterless technology and auto-clean function, maintenance becomes hassle-free. The inclusion of an LPG sensor enhances safety by detecting gas leaks, while the wave sensor allows easy control with hand gestures. This model of chimney provides efficient smoke and odour removal while prioritizing user convenience and safety, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Maplin SS-60 chimney:

Size: 60cm

Colour: Black

Features: Auto Clean, LPG Sensor, Wave Sensor

Filter Type: Filterless

Safety Features: LPG sensor for gas leak detection

Pros Cons Hassle-free maintenance with auto-clean feature Limited information available on additional technical specifications Enhanced safety with LPG sensor for gas leak detection May require professional installation for optimal performance

3) Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney| Powerful Suction of 1400m3/hr| Auto Clean Function| Oil Collector| Low Noise| Black

The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney offers a robust suction power of 1400m3/hr, ensuring effective smoke and odor extraction. Its auto-clean function simplifies maintenance while the oil collector efficiently traps grease and residue. With a low noise level, it operates quietly. Clad in black, this chimney blends style with functionality, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens seeking high performance and minimal noise during operation.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney:

Suction Power: 1400m3/hr for effective smoke and odor extraction.

Auto-Clean Function: Simplifies maintenance for hassle-free cleaning.

Oil Collector: Efficiently traps grease and residue for easy disposal.

Low Noise: Operates quietly during use for a more peaceful kitchen environment.

Design: Sleek black finish that combines style with high performance.

Pros Cons Powerful suction ensures effective extraction. May require periodic cleaning of the oil collector. Auto-clean function simplifies maintenance. Installation might need professional assistance.

4) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60cm chimney boasts a 1425 m3/hr suction capacity, keeping your kitchen fresh and odor-free. Its filterless autoclean feature ensures hassle-free maintenance. Equipped with touch and motion sensor control, it offers ease of use. The sleek black design complements modern kitchens. The package includes a free installation kit, enhancing convenience. With efficient suction power and innovative features, this chimney ensures a clean and stylish kitchen environment.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1425 cubic meters per hour

Autoclean Technology: Filterless mechanism for easy maintenance

Control Type: Touch and motion sensor for user-friendly operation

Size: 60 cm width suitable for standard kitchen spaces

Finish: Black colour adds a modern touch to the kitchen decor

Pros Cons Efficient suction power for effective smoke and odor removal May require professional assistance for installation Touch and motion sensor controls offer convenient usage Filterless mechanisms might need occasional manual cleaning

5) Kutchina Romania 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black)

The Kutchina Romania 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney boasts a suction capacity of 1250 cubic meters per hour, efficiently eliminating kitchen fumes. Equipped with dual LED lamps, it illuminates the cooking area effectively. The chimney features touch and motion sensor controls for ease of use, ensuring convenient operation. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, providing both functionality and style in one efficient unit.

Specifications of Kutchina Romania 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1250 cubic meters per hour

Filter Type: Filterless Auto Clean

Lighting: Dual efficient LED lamps

Control: Touch and motion sensor control

Design: Wall-mounted, sleek black finish

Pros Cons Efficient suction power for effective smoke and odour extraction. Limited suction capacity compared to higher-rated models. Touch and motion sensor controls offer convenience in operation. Maintenance and cleaning of filterless models might need more attention over time.

6) Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black)

The Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Chimney boasts a suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, efficiently eliminating smoke and odors. Its filterless auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance, while the curved glass design adds a stylish touch. Equipped with dual LED lamps, it illuminates the cooking area effectively. The touch and motion sensor controls offer ease of use. Despite its robust suction power, periodic cleaning might be required due to the filterless design.

Specifications of Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless Auto Clean

Design: Curved Glass

Lighting: Dual LED Lamps

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Pros Cons High suction capacity for efficient smoke and odor elimination. The filterless design might require periodic cleaning for optimal performance. Curved glass design adds aesthetic appeal to the kitchen. May need professional assistance for installation due to the touch and motion sensor controls.

7) Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200

The Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200 boasts a 1200 m3/hr suction capacity, efficiently eliminating kitchen odors and smoke. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance, and the appliance includes an oil collector for convenience. The sleek black finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen space. However, the touch controls might require careful handling, and the installation could necessitate professional assistance due to the advanced features. Overall, it's a powerful and stylish addition to contemporary kitchens.

Specifications of Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Finish: Black

Control Type: Touch Controls

Additional Feature: Oil Collector

Pros Cons High suction capacity for effective smoke and odour removal. Touch controls might need careful handling. Filterless design simplifies maintenance. Installation may require professional assistance due to advanced features.

8) Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney,12Yr Warranty on Motor (2Yr Comprehensive), Italian Design,(HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 90, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

Faber's 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney stands out with robust features. It offers a powerful suction of 1350 m³/hr, filterless auto cleaning, and a 12-year motor warranty with a 2-year comprehensive cover. The Italian-designed chimney, HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 90, features touch and gesture control for easy operation. Its sleek black design complements modern kitchens, ensuring efficient smoke and odour extraction while adding a touch of sophistication.

Specifications of Faber's 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Auto Clean Technology: Filterless mechanism

Warranty: 12 years on the motor, 2 years comprehensive

Design: Italian-designed HOOD BLISS FL SC AC BK 90 in black

Control: Touch and gesture control for easy operation

Pros Cons Powerful Suction: High suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour extraction. Maintenance: While filterless, periodic cleaning may still be required. Long Warranty: Offers an extensive 12-year warranty on the motor, providing long-term assurance. Installation: Some users might find professional installation challenging.

9) KAFF 75 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney, 1250 m3/hr Suction Capacity with Motion Sensor, Touch Control, Automatic Open Glass Panel (NOBELO LX DHC 75, Black)

The KAFF 75 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney boasts a 1250 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for effective smoke and odor removal. Featuring a motion sensor and touch control, it offers convenient operation. Its automatic open glass panel adds a touch of modernity. Named NOBELO LX DHC 75 in black, this chimney combines functionality with a sleek design. Its filter-less mechanism and innovative features ensure a hassle-free cooking environment.

Specifications of KAFF 75 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odor extraction.

Features: Filter-less auto clean, motion sensor, touch control, automatic open glass panel.

Size: 75 cm in a sleek design, perfect for modern kitchens.

Design: NOBELO LX DHC 75 model with a black finish.

Convenience: Offers ease of use and contemporary style for cooking spaces.

Pros Cons Advanced features like motion sensor and auto open glass panel for user convenience. May require professional installation. High suction capacity and filter-less design for efficient and hassle-free operation. The chimney's size may not be suitable for smaller kitchen spaces.

10) Hindware MARCELLA 75 | Filterless Technology | MaxX Suction 1700 m³/hr* | BLDC Motor | Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (GREY 1700 CMH)

Hindware's MARCELLA 75 chimney boasts cutting-edge features: Filterless Technology, MaxX Suction at 1700 m³/hr*, BLDC Motor, and Auto Clean. With these innovations, it ensures efficient smoke and odor removal, thanks to the powerful suction and advanced filtration. The wall-mounted chimney, in a sleek grey design, integrates seamlessly into modern kitchen aesthetics. Its BLDC motor promises energy efficiency while the auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance for hassle-free use.

Specifications of Hindware's MARCELLA 75 Chimney:

Suction Capacity: MaxX Suction of 1700 m³/hr*

Technology: Filterless Technology for efficient filtration

Motor: BLDC Motor for enhanced energy efficiency

Installation: Wall Mounted design for convenient placement

Cleaning: Auto Clean feature for easy maintenance

Pros Cons Powerful Suction: High suction capacity for effective smoke and odor removal. Maintenance Requirement: Auto Clean may require periodic attention for optimal performance. Efficient Motor: BLDC technology ensures energy-saving operations. Space Consideration: Being wall-mounted, installation location could limit space in the kitchen.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney Autoclean Filterless Italian Design Maplin Filterless Kitchen Chimney SS-60 Auto Clean LPG Sensor Wave Sensor Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 60cm Chimney Powerful Suction Auto Clean Function Low Noise Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney Filterless Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor Control Free Installation Kit Kutchina Romania 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Filterless Auto Clean Dual LED Lamps Touch + Motion Sensor Control Kutchina Virgose dlx 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Filterless Auto Clean Dual LED Lamps Touch + Motion Sensor Control Glen Chimney Melissa A Clean BL 60 1200 Auto Clean Suction Power (1200 m³/hr) Design and Build Quality Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Filterless Auto Clean Italian Design Touch & Gesture Control KAFF 75 CM Filter-less Auto Clean Slant Kitchen Chimney Filter-less Auto Clean Motion Sensor Automatic Open Glass Panel Hindware MARCELLA 75 Filterless Technology MaxX Suction 1700 m³/hr* BLDC Motor

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product among these options could be the Kutchina Romania 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney. With a suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr, dual efficient LED lamps, and touch + motion sensor control, it offers essential features at a competitive price point, ensuring effective smoke and odor elimination while integrating convenient controls and lighting for a modern kitchen setup.

Best overall product

The Hindware MARCELLA 75 stands out as the best overall product. With its powerful MaxX suction of 1700 m³/hr, BLDC motor, and innovative filterless technology, it offers exceptional performance. Its sleek design, coupled with the grey finish and wall-mounted feature, complements modern kitchens. The auto-clean functionality and motion sensor add convenience, making it a standout choice for efficient and stylish smoke and odour elimination.

How to buy a good chimney for a modern home

To select an ideal chimney for a modern home, consider the kitchen size and cooking frequency. Opt for a chimney with a suction power matching your kitchen's cubic area. Look for auto-clean features, filters, and noise levels. Choose a style that complements your kitchen's aesthetics—wall-mounted or island. Consider advanced features like motion sensors or touch controls for ease. Finally, check warranty, installation, and after-sales service to ensure a well-suited, efficient, and durable addition to your modern kitchen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.