Best IFB chimneys: Elevate your cullinary experience with top 7 high performance options for modern kitchen

When it comes to contemporary kitchen equipment, a dependable IFB chimney is essential for keeping the cooking area fresh and odour-free. IFB, a reputable brand, stands out among the many options for its quality and innovation. In our in-depth guide, we explore the top 7 IFB chimneys, carefully selected to offer excellent performance and seamless integration with various kitchen designs. These chimneys range in style from elegant curved glass to sleek straight-line designs and feature cutting-edge technologies like touch controls, baffle filters, and auto-clean technology, ensuring optimal use and functionality. Shop for the best IFB chimneys at affordable prices.

Choosing the ideal IFB chimney for your kitchen will significantly enhance your cooking experience, regardless of your skill level. Dive into our guide to discover the best IFB chimney features, performance, and installation tips, allowing you to make an informed decision and elevate your kitchen to new levels of efficiency and sophistication with our review of IFB Chimney Models.

1. IFB 60cm 1050 m3/hr Chimney (GL 14T, 1 Cassette Filter, Touch Control, Silver)

This IFB chimney's touch control panel and cassette filter make cooking easier. Its elegant silver appearance compliments any kitchen, providing effective smoke extraction and simple operation.

Specifications of IFB 60cm 1050 m3/hr Chimney (GL 14T, 1 Cassette Filter, Touch Control, Silver):

Brand: IFB

IFB Model: GL-14T 60 CM

GL-14T 60 CM Noise Level: 73 dB

73 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Wall Mount Part Number: GL-14T 60 CM

GL-14T 60 CM Special Features: LED Light, Environmental Feature, Delay Switch off Timer

LED Light, Environmental Feature, Delay Switch off Timer Colour: Silver

Silver Control Console:Touch

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Touch control panel for easy operation Single cassette filter may require frequent cleaning Sleek silver design adds modernity to the kitchen Limited filtration compared to multiple filters

2. IFB N6 BF SS Straightline chimney, End to End Baffle Filter, SS Body with push buttons

This IFB chimney blends elegance and utility with its elegant, linear shape. The end-to-end baffle filter effectively captures grease and smoke particles, and its stainless steel body and push buttons guarantee longevity and simple operation.

Specifications of IFB N6 BF SS Straightline chimney, End to End Baffle Filter, SS Body with push buttons:

Brand : IFB

: IFB Model: N6 BF SS

N6 BF SS Annual Energy Consumption : 201.5 Kilowatt Hours

: 201.5 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number: IFBCH01

IFBCH01 Special Features : Air Flow 570 (Max in m3/hr

: Air Flow 570 (Max in m3/hr Colour : Silver

: Silver Control Console: Push Button

Push Button Voltage: 201.5 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek straight line design No auto-clean feature End-to-end baffle filter Limited control options with push buttons

3. IFB 90 Cm 1300 m³/Hr Auto-Clean Chimney

This IFB chimney has a filterless design for optimal efficiency and a hand sensor control for simple operation. Its digital clock and oil drop tray are convenient features that guarantee a tidy and orderly cooking area.

Specifications of IFB 90 Cm 1300 m³/Hr Auto-Clean Chimney:

Brand: IFB

IFB Model: GL-HC-106-90

GL-HC-106-90 Annual Energy Consumption: 264 Watt Hours

264 Watt Hours Noise Level: 30 dB

30 dB Part Number: GL-HC-106-90

GL-HC-106-90 Special Features: Remote control

Remote control Colour: Silver

Silver Control Console: Touch

Touch Voltage: 220 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large size (90 cm) for efficient smoke extraction Autoclean feature may require occasional maintenance Filterless design with hand sensor control Larger size may not be suitable for smaller kitchen spaces

4. IFB Filterless ChimneyGL-HC-105-60) with Handsensor & Easy Heat Clean

This filterless chimney, which has an easy heat clean function and a hand sensor, offers cutting-edge technology. With just a touch, the IFB chimney effectively eliminates contaminants, so say goodbye to laborious filter maintenance.

Specifications of IFB Filterless ChimneyGL-HC-105-60) with Handsensor & Easy Heat Clean:

Brand: IFB

IFB Model: GL-HC-105-60

GL-HC-105-60 Annual Energy Consumption : 193 Watt Hours

: 193 Watt Hours Noise Level : 30 dB

: 30 dB Part Number : GL-HC-105-60

: GL-HC-105-60 Special Features : Digital Clock

: Digital Clock Colour: Silver

Silver Control Console : Touch

: Touch Voltage : 220 Volts

: 220 Volts Material: Glass

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design eliminates need for filter maintenance Handsensor and easy heat clean for convenient operation Easy maintenance and cleaning May not offer the same level of filtration efficiency as filtered chimneys

5. IFB EC2-BS-HS-90 BF Decorative Curve Glass Autoclean Chimney

The gorgeous glass curve shape of this IFB chimney will elevate your kitchen. Its auto-clean technology and maximum 50W heating capacity guarantee easy upkeep and effective cleaning for a spotless kitchen.

Specifications of IFB EC2-BS-HS-90 BF Decorative Curve Glass Autoclean Chimney:

Brand : IFB

: IFB Model : EC2-BS-HS-90 BF

: EC2-BS-HS-90 BF Annual Energy Consumption : 233 Kilowatt Hours

: 233 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level : 60 dB

: 60 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number : IFBCH03

: IFBCH03 Special Features : Grease Filter, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

: Grease Filter, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Colour : Black

: Black Control Console : Touch

: Touch Voltage: 233 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Decorative curve glass design Autoclean feature may require maintenance Heater power for efficient cleaning (max 50W) Glass surface may require frequent cleaning

6. IFB 60 Cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

This curved glass IFB chimney in a black steel finish exudes elegance. Its feather touch controls and auto-clean feature effectively remove oil and cooking odours while providing convenience and style.

Specifications of IFB 60 Cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney:

Brand: IFB

IFB Model: EC-BS-60BF

EC-BS-60BF Annual Energy Consumption : 203 Watts

: 203 Watts Noise Level : 30 dB

: 30 dB Installation Type : Wall Mount

: Wall Mount Part Number: EC-BS-60BF

EC-BS-60BF Special Features: Digital Clock

Digital Clock Colour: Silver

Silver Control Console: Touch

Touch Voltage: 220 Volts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Auto-clean function for hassle-free maintenance Curved glass surface may require frequent cleaning Stylish black steel finish May not have additional advanced features

7. IFB 60 cm 960 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (COOKER HOOD OLIM BF-60 Plus, 2 Baffle Filters, Silver)

This pyramid IFB chimney with a silver finish will give your kitchen a hint of refinement. It efficiently eliminates smoke and odour while improving the visual attractiveness of your kitchen thanks to its two baffle filters.

Specifications of IFB 60 cm 960 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (COOKER HOOD OLIM BF-60 Plus, 2 Baffle Filters, Silver):

Brand : IFB

: IFB Model: OLIM BF-60 PLUS

OLIM BF-60 PLUS Annual Energy Consumption : 195 Watts

: 195 Watts Noise Level: 14.6 dB

14.6 dB Installation Type: Wall Mount

Wall Mount Part Number : IFBCH04

: IFBCH04 Special Features: Noise Reduction

Noise Reduction Colour : Silver

: Silver Control Console : Push Button

: Push Button Voltage: 240

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pyramid design adds aesthetic appeal Requires regular cleaning of baffle filters Two baffle filters for efficient smoke extraction Limited color options (only available in silver)

Top 3 features for you

Product Noise Level (dB) Special Features Installation Type IFB 60cm 1050 m3/hr Chimney (GL 14T, 1 Cassette Filter, Touch Control, Silver) 73 LED Light, Environmental Feature, Delay Switch off Timer Wall Mount IFB N6 BF SS Straightline chimney 60 End-to-end baffle filter Wall Mount IFB 90 Cm 1300 m³/Hr Auto-Clean Chimney 30 Remote control Wall Mount IFB Filterless ChimneyGL-HC-105-60) with Handsensor & Easy Heat Clean 30 Digital Clock Wall Mount IFB EC2-BS-HS-90 BF Decorative Curve Glass Autoclean Chimney 60 Grease Filter, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Wall Mount IFB 60 Cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 30 Digital Clock Wall Mount IFB 60 cm 960 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (COOKER HOOD OLIM BF-60 Plus, 2 Baffle Filters, Silver) 14.6 Noise Reduction Wall Mount

Best overall product

The IFB 60cm 1050 m3/hr Chimney (GL 14T) stands out as the best overall product in its class, offering a perfect blend of functionality and style. Its touch control panel and cassette filter streamline cooking processes, while its elegant silver finish enhances any kitchen decor. This chimney boasts a noise level of 73 dB, wall-mount installation, and special features such as LED light, environmental efficiency, and a delay switch-off timer. With IFB's renowned quality and performance, this chimney excels in providing effective smoke extraction and easy operation.

Best value for money

With its combination of durable construction and necessary functionality, the IFB N6 BF SS Straightline IFB Chimney provides outstanding value for the money. Its linear design makes the most use of available space, and the end-to-end baffle filter effectively catches smoke and grease particles. Its value offer is further enhanced by the lifetime guarantee of the stainless steel body. The IFB chimney is reasonably priced without sacrificing quality since it consistently performs well in keeping the kitchen clean. It is an excellent option for anyone looking for an economical yet effective solution for their kitchen ventilation needs since it has push buttons for control, simplicity, and performance.

How to find the best IFB chimney?

To find the best IFB chimney, research various online models comparing features, suction power, filter types, and noise levels. Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge performance and durability. Consider the size of your kitchen and opt for a chimney that fits your space. Look for additional features like auto-clean technology and energy efficiency. Check for warranty and after-sales service. Finally, compare prices across different retailers and look for discounts or promotions to get the best deal. With thorough research and consideration, you can find the perfect IFB chimney that meets your needs within your budget.

