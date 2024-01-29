Best kitchen chimney under 20000: Cook in clean and odour-free environment

Cooking is indeed a fun time, but dealing with smoke, smells, and sticky residue afterward? Not so much. That's where kitchen chimneys come in handy. They're like your kitchen's clean-up crew. Imagine frying or grilling without the hassle of a smoky aftermath, that's the magic of a good chimney. These handy appliances quietly do their job by sucking up all the smoke and smells, leaving your kitchen fresh and clean. Plus, they can add a touch of style to your cooking space. Best kitchen chimney under 20000: Your search for the perfect kitchen chimney ends right here.

A kitchen chimney is not only a convenience but also an essential appliance that enhances the overall cooking experience, ensures a healthier living environment, and contributes to the cleanliness and aesthetics of your kitchen. It prevents the formation of sticky residues on walls, cabinets, and other surfaces, making it easier to keep the kitchen hygienic. They come in various designs and finishes, contributing to the overall aesthetics of your cooking space.

Now, picking the right chimney might sound confusing, but it's not rocket science. But if you have been struggling to find the right chimney for your kitchen within a budget, we are here to your rescue. Today we'll guide you through the basics things like how powerful the suction should be, the type of filters you need, and making sure it looks good in your kitchen. We have come up with 9 unique options for best kitchen chimney under ₹20000 to help you pick your perfect kitchen companion.

1. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Make your kitchen hygienic and free of smoke and fumes with the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney. Boasting a powerful 1350 m3/hr suction, it ensures a clean and healthy cooking space. The innovative Autoclean feature uses a heating pad to eliminate sticky oil particles, maintaining optimal performance. With the touch and motion sensor control option, operating the chimney is a breeze. Besides, it comes with a 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special feature: Autoclean

Noise level: 58 dB

Suction capacity: 1350 m3/hr

Control type: Touch, motion sensor

Warranty: 15 years on Motor, 2 years comprehensive

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1350 m3/hr suction Higher noise level (58 dB) may be noticeable Autoclean technology for easy maintenance Larger product dimensions may require ample space Touch and motion sensor control for convenient operation Long 15-year motor warranty for peace of mind Stylish angular design adds a modern touch

2. Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 90 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney featuring a robust 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. The autoclean technology ensures easy maintenance, complemented by a helpful alarm. With touch & gesture control, operating the chimney is intuitive. The stylish black finish adds a modern flair, while the 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage provide lasting assurance. Made in India, this chimney also features a unique Moodlight for an enhanced cooking atmosphere.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Special feature: Autoclean alarm, moodlight

Finish type: Black finish

Filter type: Baffle filter

Size: 90 cm

Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive on product, 12 years on motor

Noise level: 59 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity Slightly higher noise level (59 dB) Autoclean technology with an alarm for easy maintenance Higher initial cost compared to basic models User-friendly operation May require professional installation

3. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Its time to install the Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with advanced features to enhance your cooking experience. Boasting a potent 1425 m3/hr suction capacity, its filterless technology efficiently draws in smoke and oily fumes, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. The touch and motion sensor control adds convenience, and the autoclean feature with a heating element simplifies maintenance. With a stylish curved glass design in black, this chimney combines functionality with aesthetics.

Specifications Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special feature: Auto clean, touch control

Finish type: Christmas

Filter type: Filterless

Suction capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Warranty: 15 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Noise level: 58 dB

Control type: Touch, motion sensor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Potent 1425 m3/hr suction capacity Christmas finish may limit aesthetic preferences Filterless technology for efficient smoke removal Higher noise level (58 dB) Touch + Motion Sensor Control for easy operation



4. Crompton SensoSmart Curved Glass 90 cm, 1360 m³/hr Suction, Auto-Clean, Silent Kitchen Chimney

Transform your kitchen with the Crompton SensoSmart Curved Glass 90 cm Kitchen Chimney. With a powerful 1360 m³/hr suction, it swiftly eliminates cooking smoke and fumes. The intelligent features include Smart on, gesture control, and intelli auto clean, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Operate quietly at 53 dB, this chimney boasts a filterless filter and a sleek curved glass design. Trustworthy with a 5-year motor warranty, it maximizes both efficiency and elegance in your kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton SensoSmart Curved Glass 90 cm, 1360 m³/hr Suction, Auto-Clean, Silent Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Crompton

Colour: Black

Special feature: Rapid Suction, gesture control

Finish type: Powder coated

Suction capacity: 1360 m³/hr

Noise level: 53 dB

Filter type: Filterless

Warranty: 5 years on Induction Motor, 1 year on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1360 m³/hr suction capacity Limited color options (available only in black) Smart ON feature for anticipatory operation Larger product dimensions may require sufficient space Gesture control and intelli auto clean for convenience Higher initial cost compared to basic models Quiet operation at 53 dB for a peaceful cooking environment Filterless filter efficiently removes grease and smoke particles

5. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

Enhance your kitchen with the Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney, a stylish filterless marvel with a potent 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. The sleek curved glass design in black adds a touch of sophistication, complemented by user-friendly Touch Control and Motion Sensor for easy operation. The metallic oil collector ensures hassle-free cleaning, while the polished finish elevates aesthetics. With a 1-year product and 10-year motor warranty, this chimney is both practical and durable.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special feature: Oil collector

Finish type: Polished

Suction capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on motor

Control type: Touch control with turbo speed option

Noise level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish curved glass design in black Limited color options (available only in black) Metallic oil collector for hassle-free cleaning Higher noise level (58 dB) may be noticeable User-friendly touch control with turbo speed option Motion sensor for convenient and easy operation

6. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Revamp your kitchen ambiance with the Elica 90 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, a marriage of elegance and performance. The chimney's chic black curved glass design, coupled with a unique Christmas finish, adds a touch of sophistication to your cooking space. Boasting a robust 1425 m3/hr suction capacity, it effortlessly tackles heavy frying and grilling, ensuring your kitchen remains pristine. Intuitive touch and motion sensor control and a convenient autoclean feature make this chimney a seamless blend of style and functionality, enhancing your culinary experience.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

Brand: Elica

Colour: Black

Special feature: Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean

Finish type: Christmas

Suction capacity: 1425 m3/hr

Warranty: 15 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Type: Curved glass, Wall mounted

Control type: Touch, motion sensor

Noise level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique Christmas finish and curved glass design Higher noise level (58 dB) Powerful 1425 m3/hr suction capacity

7. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 75cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr and have motion sensor and filterless technology (Black 75cm)

Introducing the Hindware Olenna 75cm Kitchen Chimney, a sleek and powerful addition to your kitchen. Featuring autoclean technology and a robust suction power of 1200 m3/hr, it keeps your kitchen fresh and low-maintenance. The innovative motion sensor and filterless technology make it a convenient and energy-efficient choice. With LED lamps for efficient lighting, this chimney not only enhances your cooking experience but also adds a touch of sophistication with its polished black finish.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 75cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr and have motion sensor and filterless technology (Black 75cm)

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Special feature: Oil collector

Finish type: Polished

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Filter type: Filterless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity Slightly lower suction power compared to some models Auto-clean and filterless technology for easy maintenance Larger product dimensions may require ample space LED lamps enhance energy efficiency Limited color options (available only in black) Sleek black design with a polished finish complements modern kitchens May require professional installation

8. Glen 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (Senza Black)

Experience convenience and efficiency with the Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney. Boasting a powerful 1200 m3/hr airflow, it keeps your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. The filterless design eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters, while the built-in oil collector ensures easy maintenance. Equipped with touch controls and a motion sensor, this chimney offers seamless operation. The sleek black finish and powder-coated exterior add a modern touch. With a 5-year motor warranty, trust in the reliability and energy-saving features of the Glen Senza Black Chimney.

Specifications of Glen 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor (Senza Black)

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special feature: Built-in oil collector

Finish type: Powder coated

Airflow: 1200 m3/hr

Filter type: Filterless

Warranty: 5 years on motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 m3/hr airflow for effective ventilation Limited color options (available only in black) Filterless design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning Slightly smaller suction power compared to some models Built-in oil collector ensures easy maintenance

9. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney With 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 7 Year Warranty on Motor(Hood Anya,Touch+Motion Sensor Controls,Black)

Install the Glen 60 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney Hood Anya and upgrade your kicthe to a more convenient space. With a robust 1200 m3/hr airflow, it ensures a fresh and smoke-free cooking space. The innovative heat auto-clean technology, combined with touch and motion sensor controls, offers seamless operation. This chimney is designed for convenience, featuring an auto-off function, rust-proof construction, and noise reduction. The inclined design facilitates easy oil collection, while the energy-saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp adds to the efficiency.

Specifications GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney With 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 7 Year Warranty on Motor(Hood Anya,Touch+Motion Sensor Controls,Black)

Brand: Glen

Colour: Black

Special features: Rust proof

Material: Stainless steel, glass

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control: Touch controls with motion sensor

Filter type: Filterless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1200 m3/hr airflow for effective ventilation May not be suitable for smaller kitchens Hassle-free maintenance Higher initial cost compared to basic models Seamless operation Inclined design facilitates easy oil collection

Top 3 features for you

Product name Suction capacity (m3/hr) Control type Special feature Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney 1350 Touch, Motion Sensor Autoclean Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1500 Touch, Gesture Control Autoclean Alarm, Moodlight Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 Touch, Motion Sensor Auto Clean, Free Installation Kit Crompton SensoSmart Curved Glass 90 cm, 1360 m³/hr Suction, Auto-Clean 1360 Touch, Gesture Control Intelli Auto Clean, Rapid Suction Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 1500 Touch, Motion Sensor Oil Collector, Turbo Speed Option Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 Touch, Motion Sensor Autoclean, 2 Baffle Filters Hindware Olenna 75cm Kitchen Chimney 1200 Touch, Motion Sensor Filterless Technology, Autoclean, Oil Collector Glen 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney 1200 Touch, Motion Sensor Built-In Oil Collector Glen 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney (Hood Anya) 1200 Touch, Motion Sensor Auto-Clean, Rust Proof, Inclined Design

Best value for money

The Hindware Nadia IN 60 cm Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, filterless technology, and a unique oil collector. With user-friendly touch and motion sensor controls, this chimney ensures convenience and efficiency. The turbo speed option enhances its functionality, making it an affordable yet feature-rich choice for a modern kitchen.

Best overall product

The Elica 90 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WD TBF HAC 90 MS NERO) emerges as the best overall product, seamlessly blending elegance and performance. Its chic black curved glass design, innovative touch, and motion sensor controls, coupled with autoclean technology, make it an ideal choice for a contemporary kitchen. With a substantial 1425 m3/hr suction capacity and a comprehensive 15-year motor warranty, it offers reliability, convenience, and lasting assurance.

How to find the best kitchen chimney under 20000

To find the best kitchen chimney under 20000 in India, consider key factors like suction capacity, control type, and special features. Look for chimneys with high suction capacity (m3/hr) to ensure effective smoke removal. Choose a control type that suits your preferences, such as touch and motion sensor controls for convenience. Special features like autoclean technology and unique design elements enhance functionality. Additionally, read user reviews, compare warranties, and assess the overall value for money. Brands like Elica, Faber, Hindware, and Glen offer a range of options within the budget, providing reliable and efficient kitchen solutions.

