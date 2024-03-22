Best 10 ductless chimneys: Top 10 efficient and easy-to-install solutions for modern kitchens

In modern times, when lifestyles are changing and modular kitchens are gaining significance, a good ductless chimney is now an essential part of your kitchen. Our assortment of the best kitchen exhaust hoods, designed to cater to every lifestyle, combines the best performance in suction with advanced auto-clean technologies. Pick the top ductless chimney for your kitchen to keep it smoke free

In this blog, we will explore these cutting-edge modern kitchen solutions modified to improve your cooking station's outlook and, at the same time, optimize a healthy cooking environment. With all-new suction power and advanced auto clean technology, they boast the perfect performance and easy maintenance, saving you a lot of time and effort.

Explore the best ductless kitchen chimneys that are made to give you the best culinary experiences embraced by sleek and modern kitchen interiors.

1- Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR Auto-Clean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR ellipticalductless chimney paves the way for touch as well as gesture controls with a heat auto-clean function.Without a filter and the great LED lamps, these fixtures work excellently to provide sufficient and brilliant light and clean air output for kitchens that meet today's standards.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR Auto-Clean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Faber

Product Dimensions - 14.6D x 23.6W x 35.4H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Auto Clean, Touch Control

- Auto Clean, Touch Control Finish Type- Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek angular design Limited warranty compared to other models Auto clean feature for hassle-free maintenance

2. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Faber proposes a streamlined black direct-vent ductless chimney customized with an auto-clean alarm and light functionality. It is designed to smoke up to 1500 m3/hr, making it appropriate for masking smoke and grease. Equipped with touch and gesture controls, it is easier to operate for a comfortable cooking experience.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Faber

Product Dimensions - 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Auto clean alarm, Mood light

- Auto clean alarm, Mood light Finish Type- Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction capacity Requires regular cleaning Auto clean feature for easy maintenance May be expensive for some budgets

3. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Elica's Auto Clean, agitation-free, ductless chimney comes with powerful suction that works effortlessly. Its stylishly angular package and open glass design add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Additionally, it includes a lifetime motor warranty, touch control features and has received positive reviews from users about its ductless chimney.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Elica

Product Dimensions - 37.7D x 90W x 92.6H Centimeters

Colour - Glossy Black

- Glossy Black Special Feature- Auto Clean, Touch Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design May not fit in smaller kitchens Hassle-free maintenance Higher initial cost Auto clean feature for convenience

4. GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

GLEN's Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Ductless Chimney for homes showcases an unusual rust-resistant building design and the automatic clean option for no hassle. To adjust the exposure and light it has a touch control input. Wait, the benefits are not over! LED lamps with energy-saving capabilities make work convenient and efficient.

Specifications of GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Glen

Product Dimensions - 40D x 90W x 91H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp

- Rust Proof, Noise Reduction, Auto-off function, Auto Clean, Energy saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp Finish Type- Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving LED lamp Noise levels may be higher Filterless design for easy cleaning May require professional installation

5. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Say hi to Hindware's customized, stylish ductless chimney with an oil collector and an activated motion sensor. The mirror polished super powerful suction of 1500 m3/hr qualifies it as a best-selling kitchen chimney worth every penny.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Hindware

Product Dimensions - 48.6D x 60W x 51.5H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Oil Collector

- Oil Collector Finish Type- Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Oil collector May require additional space Efficient grease removal Higher noise levels Stylish polished finish

6. BLOWHOT Lara 60 Cm Smart Chimney

BLOWHOT Lara 60 Cm Smart ductless chimney is a motion sensor-controlling appliance with self-cleaning technology, designed for easy use and high efficiency. Without a filter and a big oil collector, it's maintenance-free. At the same time, the shiny silver colour provides a modern style, giving a unique air of elegance and distinction to all the ductless kitchen chimneys.

Specifications of BLOWHOT Lara 60 Cm Smart Chimney

Brand - BLOWHOT

Product Dimensions - 60D x 55W x 37H Centimeters

Colour - Silver

Special Feature - Motion Sensor, Touch Control

- Motion Sensor, Touch Control Finish Type- Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Motion sensor for convenience May not be suitable for heavy cooking Filterless technology for easy maintenance Limited suction capacity

7. Crompton Senso Smart Inclined 90cm Filterless Chimney

Crompton Senso Smart Inclined 90cm ductless chimney offers Intelli Auto Clean technology. The gesture control allows effortless operations. Besides, it's one of the easy-installation chimneys with a powder-coated finish and quick suction capacity, creating a clean and fresh appearance in the kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton Senso Smart Inclined 90cm Filterless Chimney

Brand - Crompton

Product Dimensions - 89.5D x 39W x 80H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Intelli Auto Clean, Rapid Suction, Smart ON

- Intelli Auto Clean, Rapid Suction, Smart ON Finish Type- Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Intelli Autoclean technology May not fit in smaller kitchens Gesture control for easy operation

8- Elica iSMART 5 STAR Performance 90 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Elica iSMART 5 STAR Performance 90 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers a practical answer to one of the major challenges of renewable energy in a common power system. The constant voltage range and less maintenance make the performance of this ductless chimney highly efficient and one of the best buys for your kitchen.

Specifications of Elica iSMART 5 STAR Performance 90 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Elica

Product Dimensions - 90D x 41.5W x 78.5H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Adjustable, Motion Sensor

- Adjustable, Motion Sensor Noise Level- 55 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable suction power Higher price point Energy-efficient BLDC motor

9- INALSA Filterless Chimney

INALSA ductless chimney demonstrates a mood touch switch curved panel with a motion sensor to enable you to use the product easily and to experience maximum comfort. Thanks to the thermal auto-clean feature and low noise levels, it is a kitchen appliance that is convenient to use and efficient in functionality. It's one of the best kitchen chimneys under ₹10,000.

Specifications of INALSA Filterless Chimney

Brand - INALSA

Product Dimensions - 18.1D x 23.5W x 20.2H Centimeters

Colour - Black

Special Feature - Filterless Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor

- Filterless Chimney, Oil Collector, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Finish Type- Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless design for easy cleaning May not fit in smaller kitchens Motion sensor for convenience

10- Livpure Invicto Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Livpure Invicto ductless chimney has nine flux options together with an RPM display for the right control. Through its strong suction, energy-efficient BLDC motor, and auto-clean mode features, it allows you to have a cooking experience that is quiet, clean and healthy.

Specifications of Livpure Invicto Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand - Livpure

Product Dimensions - 48.5D x 60W x 55.5H Centimeters

Special Feature - LED Lighting, Auto Clean

- LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type- Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to Avoid LED lighting for better visibility Noise levels may be higher Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance

Comparison table

Product Noise Level (dB) Suction Capacity (m³/hr) Control Type Faber Angular Kitchen Chimney 58 dB 1350 Touch and Gesture, Motion Sensor Faber Kitchen Chimney 59 dB 1500 Touch & Gesture Control Elica Filterless Kitchen Chimney 58 dB 1200 Touch Control, Motion Sensor GLEN Angular Glass Chimney 58 dB 1200 Touch Controls with Motion Sensor Hindware Filterless Kitchen Chimney 58 dB 1500 Touch Control, Motion Sensor BLOWHOT Lara 60 Cm Smart Chimney <59 dB 1300 Motion Sensor, Touch Control Crompton Senso Smart Chimney 57dB 1530 Gesture Control Elica iSMART Kitchen Chimney 55dB Up to 2500 motor RPM Capacitive Touch Control with Motion Sensor INALSA Filterless Chimney 65 dB 1250 Touch Control, Motion Sensor Livpure Invicto Kitchen Chimney 58 dB 1400 Touch & Gesture Control

Best value for money

Faber 60 cmductless chimney is the best value for money product not only because it's cost-effective but because it comes with premium quality functions. Equipped with a suction load of 1500 m³/hr and a noise level of 59 dB, it performs excellent cleaning activities to avoid odours and smoke. With auto-clean alarm and mood lighting, your kitchen experience becomes more convenient and stylish.

Its charcoal colour, along with the touch and control buttons, enhances the elegance of your cooking suite.The product comes with a 2-year warranty, which provides a long-term assurance.

Best overall product

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/HR elliptical ductless chimney stands out as the best overall choice, offering touch and gesture controls alongside a heat auto-clean function. This model excels without a filter, featuring excellent LED lamps that provide ample, brilliant light. It efficiently delivers clean air output, meeting the highest standards for today's kitchens.

How to choose the best ductless chimney?

Picking the right ductless chimney for your kitchen might turn out to be a crucial decision. Here are some tips to help you make the right decision-

Consider Your Kitchen Size : Consider the chimney size as well as the suction capacity to ensure essential ventilation. You can also explore the best electric chimneys in the market with good functionality.

: Consider the chimney size as well as the suction capacity to ensure essential ventilation. You can also explore the best electric chimneys in the market with good functionality. Type of Cooking : If you frequently fry or grill in bulk, the fume cleaner should be able to generate the needed suction power and efficiently filter the grease and smoke into the reservoir.

: If you frequently fry or grill in bulk, the fume cleaner should be able to generate the needed suction power and efficiently filter the grease and smoke into the reservoir. Noise Levels : Try to seek out options with lower sound levels that will provide a calm environment for cooking, especially if your kitchen is an open area.

: Try to seek out options with lower sound levels that will provide a calm environment for cooking, especially if your kitchen is an open area. Features and Controls:Additionally, functions such as auto-cleaning, touch control, motion sensors, and lighting should be considered to promote ease of use and convenience.

