Best Butterfly chimney vs. other brands: Top 10 models for a smoke-free cooking experience
Are you looking to bring a touch of style and superior ventilation to your kitchen? Chimneys offer a modern solution for improving air circulation and removing cooking odours, steam, and heat.
In this case, Butterfly chimney models deliver top-notch performance. With numerous options and comparisons with various brands, we bring you this guide ranking the top 10 options of Butterfly chimneys and other brands’ chimneys for better ventilation systems.
With high performance, these chimneys also complement your kitchen's overall design with the best styles. So, say hi! to cleaner indoor air and an attractive design statement that awaits with the perfect chimney exhaust system.
1. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
This Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney blends style and functionality, complementing your contemporary kitchen aesthetic. At the heart of this chimney lies a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring your kitchen remains smoke-free and fresh at all times. The filterless design, coupled with the auto-clean function and metallic oil collector, makes maintenance a breeze.
Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
Brand: Hindware
Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 60W x 51.5H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Oil Collector
Finish Type: Polished
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity
|Limited to wall-mounted installation options
|Convenient auto-clean function with metallic oil collector
|Sleek curved glass design for modern aesthetics
2. Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney
Butterfly Reflection plus Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Silver 1200 CMH) 54 cm designed for 2-3 burner households. This Butterfly chimney comes with a superior air flow and smoke extraction for a clean cooking atmosphere. With a stylish silver finish with easy-to-use baffle filters this results in efficient grease removal. The auto-clean feature saves time and effort by removing residue from filters. Also, powerful 1200 CMH suction capacity ensures effective ventilation.
Specifications of Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney
- Brand: Butterfly
- Colour: Silver
- Material: Plastic
- Noise Level: 58 dB
- Mounting Type: Wall Mount
|Reasons to avoid
|Convenient auto-clean feature for hassle-free maintenance
|Ductless operation may allow some odors
|Efficient baffle filter system for grease separation
|Suitable for 2-3 burner households
3. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney
This Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney lets you experience top efficiency and convenience in your cooking space. Designed with Elica's innovative filterless technology and auto-clean feature, this chimney ensures seamless operation and long-lasting performance, backed by an impressive 15-year warranty on the motor.
Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: Elica
- Product Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: Motion Sensor, Touch Control
- Noise Level: 58 dB
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Convenient autoclean feature for easy maintenance
|Requires regular cleaning of oil collector
|Motion sensor control for effortless operation
|Sleek angular design enhancing kitchen aesthetics
4. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney
With this Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, experience the future of effortless and efficient cooking. The filterless and auto-clean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. The auto-clean feature sets this chimney apart, allowing for a self-cleaning appliance that can be activated with a simple touch on the control panel, saving you valuable time and effort.
Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: Hindware
- Product Dimensions: 34D x 89.7W x 85H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: Oil Collector
- Finish Type: Polished
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Motion sensor control for effortless operation
|Requires regular cleaning of internal components
|Energy-efficient LED lamps for optimal lighting
|Sleek design enhancing kitchen aesthetics
5. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney
The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney comes with a maximum suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr. This chimney effortlessly draws in smoke, oil fumes, and airborne particles, keeping your kitchen fresh and stain-free. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney offers touch control and motion sensor technology, allowing you to control operations with a simple hand wave. The heat auto-clean function sets it apart, efficiently cleaning oil particles for effortless maintenance.
Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney
- Brand: Wonderchef
- Product Dimensions: 98D x 43.5W x 56.5H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: Auto Clean
- Material: Plastic
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Convenient touch control and motion sensor technology
|Limited to wall-mounted installation options
|Heat auto-clean function for easy maintenance
|Plastic blower for super-efficient suction and longevity
6. Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
With this Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney you can ensure easy maintenance as this chimney removes grease and residues from the motor with just one touch. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney features both touch sensor and motion sensor controls, allowing you to effortlessly control functions like LED lights and auto-clean with a simple wave of your hand or soft touch.
Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: Crompton
- Product Dimensions: 89.5D x 39W x 80H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean
- Finish Type: Powder Coated
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Intuitive touch and motion sensor controls
|Regular cleaning of baffle filter required
|Powerful 990 m³/hr suction capacity
|Robust induction motor for efficient performance
7. Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
With this Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, you can have a powerful maximum suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, which removes smoke, odors, and cooking fumes. Featuring innovative filterless technology, this kitchen chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and enhanced performance, preventing clogging and ensuring consistent airflow efficiency. The integrated motion sensor technology also adds to the convenience.
Specifications of Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: Livpure
- Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 55.5H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean
- Finish Type: Polished
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance
|Regular cleaning of internal components required
|Motion sensor technology for hands-free operation
|Dual LED lamps for bright and efficient lighting
8. GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
This GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes with its touch controls and motion sensor technology. You can effortlessly start or control operations with a simple wave of your hand, allowing for a truly hands-free cooking experience. The filterless design eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters, ensuring effortless maintenance. Meanwhile, the impressive airflow of 1200m³/hr effectively keeps your kitchen fresh.
Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: Glen
- Product Dimensions: 90D x 47W x 52H Centimeters
- Colour : Black
- Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector
- Finish Type: Powder Coated
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Touch controls with motion sensor for hands-free operation
|Regular cleaning of internal components required
|Filterless design for hassle-free maintenance
|Powerful 1200m³/hr airflow for optimal ventilation
9. Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney
This Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney comes with super powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr. This chimney effectively removes unpleasant odors, steam, and grease, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. Equipped with a 3-speed push button control, you can easily adjust the suction power to suit your cooking needs, ensuring optimal usage. The filterless technology and metallic oil collector tray set this chimney apart.
Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney
- Brand: Hindflame
- Product Dimensions: 19D x 60W x 48H Centimeters
- Colour : Black
- Special Feature: Oil Collector, Super Suction Power, Less Noise
- Finish Type: Powder Coated
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|3-speed push-button control for customized usage
|Regular cleaning of metallic oil collector tray required
|Filterless technology for effortless maintenance
|Metallic oil collector tray for easy cleaning
10. Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
This Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty) is a game-changer in the world of kitchen appliances. Designed with an 11° filterless system and a 100% metallic oil collector, this chimney ensures that oil and grime are directed into the collector.
Specifications of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
- Brand: VENTAIR
- Product Dimensions: 45D x 60W x 47H Centimeters
- Colour: Black
- Special Feature: Made in India, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor
- Finish Type: Powder Coated
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|11° filterless system with metallic oil collector
|Higher initial investment compared to standard chimneys
|Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity for optimal ventilation
|Motion sensor technology with feather touch control
Best 3 features for you:
|Product name
|Mounting Type
|Filter type
|Noise Level
|Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|58 dB
|Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney
|Wall mount
|Baffle Filter
|58 dB
|Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|58 dB
|Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|60 dB
|Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|55 dB
|Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Baffle Filter
|53 dB
|Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|58 dB
|GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|58 dB
|Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|50 dB
|Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney
|Wall mount
|Filterless
|58 dB
Best overall product:
The Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney earns the title of best overall product with its impressive features. Boasting a sleek design and powerful suction capacity, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors from your kitchen. The chimney comes equipped with advanced filter technology, ensuring efficient air purification without compromising on performance. Its user-friendly controls and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any kitchen. Additionally, the durable construction and reliable brand reputation ensure long-lasting performance, making the Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney the ideal solution for enhancing your cooking space.
Best value for money product:
We know that some of you might have a tight budget and for you, the Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney serves the best value. It has 1250 m³/hr suction capacity at a relatively affordable price point. With Filterless technology, a metallic oil collector tray, 3-speed push-button control, and energy-efficient LED lamps, this product truly has the best features at this amazing price point.
How to find the best Butterfly or other brand’s chimneys?
Here are some key points that would help you find the best butterfly chimney or other brand's chimney:
- Start by considering the size of your indoor cooking area
- Assess your ventilation requirements based on how often/what you'll be cooking.
- Research top chimney brands and models and look for reputable chimney brands like Butterfly, Pigeon, Inalsa, Faber, etc.
- Next, look for features from basic ones like filters, auto-clean, etc., to advanced ones like heat elimination, air purification, etc.
- Finally, read reviews from experts and home cooks on chimney performance.