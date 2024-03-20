Best Butterfly chimney vs. other brands: Top 10 models for a smoke-free cooking experience

Are you looking to bring a touch of style and superior ventilation to your kitchen? Chimneys offer a modern solution for improving air circulation and removing cooking odours, steam, and heat. Enhance your kitchen experience with the best Butterfly chimneys, blending style and efficiency seamlessly.

In this case, Butterfly chimney models deliver top-notch performance. With numerous options and comparisons with various brands, we bring you this guide ranking the top 10 options of Butterfly chimneys and other brands’ chimneys for better ventilation systems.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With high performance, these chimneys also complement your kitchen's overall design with the best styles. So, say hi! to cleaner indoor air and an attractive design statement that awaits with the perfect chimney exhaust system.

1. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B0BB27FSW1

This Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney blends style and functionality, complementing your contemporary kitchen aesthetic. At the heart of this chimney lies a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring your kitchen remains smoke-free and fresh at all times. The filterless design, coupled with the auto-clean function and metallic oil collector, makes maintenance a breeze.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 60W x 51.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity Limited to wall-mounted installation options Convenient auto-clean function with metallic oil collector Sleek curved glass design for modern aesthetics

2. Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney

B09LVQ3DR5

Butterfly Reflection plus Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Silver 1200 CMH) 54 cm designed for 2-3 burner households. This Butterfly chimney comes with a superior air flow and smoke extraction for a clean cooking atmosphere. With a stylish silver finish with easy-to-use baffle filters this results in efficient grease removal. The auto-clean feature saves time and effort by removing residue from filters. Also, powerful 1200 CMH suction capacity ensures effective ventilation.

Specifications of Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney

Brand: Butterfly

Butterfly Colour: Silver

Silver Material: Plastic

Plastic Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to avoid Reasons to avoid Convenient auto-clean feature for hassle-free maintenance Ductless operation may allow some odors Efficient baffle filter system for grease separation Suitable for 2-3 burner households

3. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

B0C592M4M4

This Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney lets you experience top efficiency and convenience in your cooking space. Designed with Elica's innovative filterless technology and auto-clean feature, this chimney ensures seamless operation and long-lasting performance, backed by an impressive 15-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters

34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Motion Sensor, Touch Control

Motion Sensor, Touch Control Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient autoclean feature for easy maintenance Requires regular cleaning of oil collector Motion sensor control for effortless operation Sleek angular design enhancing kitchen aesthetics

4. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

B0BRXPRPKD

With this Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, experience the future of effortless and efficient cooking. The filterless and auto-clean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. The auto-clean feature sets this chimney apart, allowing for a self-cleaning appliance that can be activated with a simple touch on the control panel, saving you valuable time and effort.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Hindware Product Dimensions: 34D x 89.7W x 85H Centimeters

34D x 89.7W x 85H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Oil Collector

Oil Collector Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Motion sensor control for effortless operation Requires regular cleaning of internal components Energy-efficient LED lamps for optimal lighting Sleek design enhancing kitchen aesthetics

5. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

B0C3DD5837

The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney comes with a maximum suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr. This chimney effortlessly draws in smoke, oil fumes, and airborne particles, keeping your kitchen fresh and stain-free. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney offers touch control and motion sensor technology, allowing you to control operations with a simple hand wave. The heat auto-clean function sets it apart, efficiently cleaning oil particles for effortless maintenance.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

Brand: Wonderchef

Wonderchef Product Dimensions: 98D x 43.5W x 56.5H Centimeters

98D x 43.5W x 56.5H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Auto Clean

Auto Clean Material: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient touch control and motion sensor technology Limited to wall-mounted installation options Heat auto-clean function for easy maintenance Plastic blower for super-efficient suction and longevity

6. Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0B65N426B

With this Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney you can ensure easy maintenance as this chimney removes grease and residues from the motor with just one touch. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney features both touch sensor and motion sensor controls, allowing you to effortlessly control functions like LED lights and auto-clean with a simple wave of your hand or soft touch.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Crompton

Crompton Product Dimensions: 89.5D x 39W x 80H Centimeters

89.5D x 39W x 80H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean

Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intuitive touch and motion sensor controls Regular cleaning of baffle filter required Powerful 990 m³/hr suction capacity Robust induction motor for efficient performance

7. Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0CQCDQGVK

With this Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, you can have a powerful maximum suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, which removes smoke, odors, and cooking fumes. Featuring innovative filterless technology, this kitchen chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and enhanced performance, preventing clogging and ensuring consistent airflow efficiency. The integrated motion sensor technology also adds to the convenience.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Livpure

Livpure Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 55.5H Centimeters

48D x 60W x 55.5H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance Regular cleaning of internal components required Motion sensor technology for hands-free operation Dual LED lamps for bright and efficient lighting

8. GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0BXFC547H

This GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes with its touch controls and motion sensor technology. You can effortlessly start or control operations with a simple wave of your hand, allowing for a truly hands-free cooking experience. The filterless design eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters, ensuring effortless maintenance. Meanwhile, the impressive airflow of 1200m³/hr effectively keeps your kitchen fresh.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Glen

Glen Product Dimensions: 90D x 47W x 52H Centimeters

90D x 47W x 52H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector

Built-In Oil Collector Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Touch controls with motion sensor for hands-free operation Regular cleaning of internal components required Filterless design for hassle-free maintenance Powerful 1200m³/hr airflow for optimal ventilation

9. Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney

B0CKVRWCHJ

This Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney comes with super powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr. This chimney effectively removes unpleasant odors, steam, and grease, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. Equipped with a 3-speed push button control, you can easily adjust the suction power to suit your cooking needs, ensuring optimal usage. The filterless technology and metallic oil collector tray set this chimney apart.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney

Brand: Hindflame

Hindflame Product Dimensions: 19D x 60W x 48H Centimeters

19D x 60W x 48H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: Oil Collector, Super Suction Power, Less Noise

Oil Collector, Super Suction Power, Less Noise Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-speed push-button control for customized usage Regular cleaning of metallic oil collector tray required Filterless technology for effortless maintenance Metallic oil collector tray for easy cleaning

10. Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0CKNFK64W

This Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty) is a game-changer in the world of kitchen appliances. Designed with an 11° filterless system and a 100% metallic oil collector, this chimney ensures that oil and grime are directed into the collector.

Specifications of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: VENTAIR

VENTAIR Product Dimensions: 45D x 60W x 47H Centimeters

45D x 60W x 47H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Made in India, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor

Made in India, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 11° filterless system with metallic oil collector Higher initial investment compared to standard chimneys Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity for optimal ventilation Motion sensor technology with feather touch control

Best 3 features for you:

Product name Mounting Type Filter type Noise Level Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 58 dB Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney Wall mount Baffle Filter 58 dB Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 58 dB Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 60 dB Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney Wall mount Filterless 55 dB Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Baffle Filter 53 dB Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 58 dB GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 58 dB Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney Wall mount Filterless 50 dB Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Wall mount Filterless 58 dB

Best overall product:

The Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney earns the title of best overall product with its impressive features. Boasting a sleek design and powerful suction capacity, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors from your kitchen. The chimney comes equipped with advanced filter technology, ensuring efficient air purification without compromising on performance. Its user-friendly controls and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any kitchen. Additionally, the durable construction and reliable brand reputation ensure long-lasting performance, making the Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney the ideal solution for enhancing your cooking space.

Best value for money product:

We know that some of you might have a tight budget and for you, the Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney serves the best value. It has 1250 m³/hr suction capacity at a relatively affordable price point. With Filterless technology, a metallic oil collector tray, 3-speed push-button control, and energy-efficient LED lamps, this product truly has the best features at this amazing price point.

How to find the best Butterfly or other brand’s chimneys?

Here are some key points that would help you find the best butterfly chimney or other brand's chimney: