 Best Butterfly chimney vs. other brands: Top 10 models for a smoke-free cooking experience - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best Butterfly chimney vs. other brands: Top 10 models for a smoke-free cooking experience

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 20, 2024 07:07 PM IST

Best Butterfly chimneys vs. other brands: Upgrade your cooking with top-rated Butterfly Chimneys. Compare with all the leading brands now!

Are you looking to bring a touch of style and superior ventilation to your kitchen? Chimneys offer a modern solution for improving air circulation and removing cooking odours, steam, and heat.

Enhance your kitchen experience with the best Butterfly chimneys, blending style and efficiency seamlessly.
Enhance your kitchen experience with the best Butterfly chimneys, blending style and efficiency seamlessly.

In this case, Butterfly chimney models deliver top-notch performance. With numerous options and comparisons with various brands, we bring you this guide ranking the top 10 options of Butterfly chimneys and other brands’ chimneys for better ventilation systems.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With high performance, these chimneys also complement your kitchen's overall design with the best styles. So, say hi! to cleaner indoor air and an attractive design statement that awaits with the perfect chimney exhaust system.

1. Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B0BB27FSW1

This Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney blends style and functionality, complementing your contemporary kitchen aesthetic. At the heart of this chimney lies a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring your kitchen remains smoke-free and fresh at all times. The filterless design, coupled with the auto-clean function and metallic oil collector, makes maintenance a breeze.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 60W x 51.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacityLimited to wall-mounted installation options
Convenient auto-clean function with metallic oil collector 
Sleek curved glass design for modern aesthetics 

2. Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney

B09LVQ3DR5

Butterfly Reflection plus Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney (Silver 1200 CMH) 54 cm designed for 2-3 burner households. This Butterfly chimney comes with a superior air flow and smoke extraction for a clean cooking atmosphere. With a stylish silver finish with easy-to-use baffle filters this results in efficient grease removal. The auto-clean feature saves time and effort by removing residue from filters. Also, powerful 1200 CMH suction capacity ensures effective ventilation.

Specifications of Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney

  • Brand: Butterfly
  • Colour: Silver
  • Material: Plastic
  • Noise Level: 58 dB
  • Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to avoidReasons to avoid
Convenient auto-clean feature for hassle-free maintenanceDuctless operation may allow some odors
Efficient baffle filter system for grease separation 
Suitable for 2-3 burner households 

3. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

B0C592M4M4

This Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney lets you experience top efficiency and convenience in your cooking space. Designed with Elica's innovative filterless technology and auto-clean feature, this chimney ensures seamless operation and long-lasting performance, backed by an impressive 15-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: Elica
  • Product Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Motion Sensor, Touch Control
  • Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Convenient autoclean feature for easy maintenanceRequires regular cleaning of oil collector
Motion sensor control for effortless operation 
Sleek angular design enhancing kitchen aesthetics 

4. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

B0BRXPRPKD

With this Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, experience the future of effortless and efficient cooking. The filterless and auto-clean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. The auto-clean feature sets this chimney apart, allowing for a self-cleaning appliance that can be activated with a simple touch on the control panel, saving you valuable time and effort.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: Hindware
  • Product Dimensions: 34D x 89.7W x 85H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Oil Collector
  • Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Motion sensor control for effortless operationRequires regular cleaning of internal components
Energy-efficient LED lamps for optimal lighting 
Sleek design enhancing kitchen aesthetics 

5. Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

B0C3DD5837

The Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney comes with a maximum suction capacity of 1400 m³/hr. This chimney effortlessly draws in smoke, oil fumes, and airborne particles, keeping your kitchen fresh and stain-free. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney offers touch control and motion sensor technology, allowing you to control operations with a simple hand wave. The heat auto-clean function sets it apart, efficiently cleaning oil particles for effortless maintenance.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm Chimney

  • Brand: Wonderchef
  • Product Dimensions: 98D x 43.5W x 56.5H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Auto Clean
  • Material: Plastic

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Convenient touch control and motion sensor technologyLimited to wall-mounted installation options
Heat auto-clean function for easy maintenance 
Plastic blower for super-efficient suction and longevity 

Also Read: Looking for best kitchen chimney for your home? Here are top 10 options

6. Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0B65N426B

With this Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney you can ensure easy maintenance as this chimney removes grease and residues from the motor with just one touch. Designed with convenience in mind, this chimney features both touch sensor and motion sensor controls, allowing you to effortlessly control functions like LED lights and auto-clean with a simple wave of your hand or soft touch.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: Crompton
  • Product Dimensions: 89.5D x 39W x 80H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Gesture Control, Thermal Auto Clean
  • Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to  buyReasons to avoid
Intuitive touch and motion sensor controlsRegular cleaning of baffle filter required
Powerful 990 m³/hr suction capacity 
Robust induction motor for efficient performance 

Also Read: Best electric chimney for kitchen: Top 9 picks to remove excess heat and steam

7. Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0CQCDQGVK

With this Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, you can have a powerful maximum suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, which removes smoke, odors, and cooking fumes. Featuring innovative filterless technology, this kitchen chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and enhanced performance, preventing clogging and ensuring consistent airflow efficiency. The integrated motion sensor technology also adds to the convenience.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: Livpure
  • Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 55.5H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean
  • Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenanceRegular cleaning of internal components required
Motion sensor technology for hands-free operation 
Dual LED lamps for bright and efficient lighting 

8. GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0BXFC547H

This GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes with its touch controls and motion sensor technology. You can effortlessly start or control operations with a simple wave of your hand, allowing for a truly hands-free cooking experience. The filterless design eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters, ensuring effortless maintenance. Meanwhile, the impressive airflow of 1200m³/hr effectively keeps your kitchen fresh.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: Glen
  • Product Dimensions: 90D x 47W x 52H Centimeters
  • Colour : Black
  • Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector
  • Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Touch controls with motion sensor for hands-free operationRegular cleaning of internal components required
Filterless design for hassle-free maintenance 
Powerful 1200m³/hr airflow for optimal ventilation 

9. Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney

B0CKVRWCHJ

This Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney comes with super powerful suction capacity of 1250 m³/hr. This chimney effectively removes unpleasant odors, steam, and grease, ensuring a clean and healthy cooking environment. Equipped with a 3-speed push button control, you can easily adjust the suction power to suit your cooking needs, ensuring optimal usage. The filterless technology and metallic oil collector tray set this chimney apart.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney

  • Brand: Hindflame
  • Product Dimensions: 19D x 60W x 48H Centimeters
  • Colour : Black
  • Special Feature: Oil Collector, Super Suction Power, Less Noise
  • Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
3-speed push-button control for customized usageRegular cleaning of metallic oil collector tray required
Filterless technology for effortless maintenance 
Metallic oil collector tray for easy cleaning 

10. Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0CKNFK64W

This Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Lifetime Motor Warranty) is a game-changer in the world of kitchen appliances. Designed with an 11° filterless system and a 100% metallic oil collector, this chimney ensures that oil and grime are directed into the collector.

Specifications of Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

  • Brand: VENTAIR
  • Product Dimensions: 45D x 60W x 47H Centimeters
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Made in India, Filterless, Auto Clean, Motion Sensor
  • Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
11° filterless system with metallic oil collectorHigher initial investment compared to standard chimneys
Powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity for optimal ventilation 
Motion sensor technology with feather touch control 

Best 3 features for you:

 

Product nameMounting TypeFilter typeNoise Level
Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless58 dB
Butterfly Reflection plus auto clean Auto Clean Wall Mounted ChimneyWall mountBaffle Filter58 dB
Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless58 dB
Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless60 dB
Wonderchef Ruby Sleek 90cm ChimneyWall mountFilterless55 dB
Crompton IntelliMotion 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyWall mountBaffle Filter53 dB
Livpure Fenix 60 1400 m3/hr T Shape Filterless Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless58 dB
GLEN 90 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless58 dB
Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction ChimneyWall mountFilterless50 dB
Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen ChimneyWall mountFilterless58 dB

Best overall product:

The Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney earns the title of best overall product with its impressive features. Boasting a sleek design and powerful suction capacity, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors from your kitchen. The chimney comes equipped with advanced filter technology, ensuring efficient air purification without compromising on performance. Its user-friendly controls and easy installation make it a convenient choice for any kitchen. Additionally, the durable construction and reliable brand reputation ensure long-lasting performance, making the Hindware Nadia 60 cm Kitchen Chimney the ideal solution for enhancing your cooking space.

Best value for money product:

We know that some of you might have a tight budget and for you, the Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction Chimney serves the best value. It has 1250 m³/hr suction capacity at a relatively affordable price point. With Filterless technology, a metallic oil collector tray, 3-speed push-button control, and energy-efficient LED lamps, this product truly has the best features at this amazing price point.

How to find the best Butterfly or other brand’s chimneys?

Here are some key points that would help you find the best butterfly chimney or other brand's chimney:

  • Start by considering the size of your indoor cooking area
  • Assess your ventilation requirements based on how often/what you'll be cooking.
  • Research top chimney brands and models and look for reputable chimney brands like Butterfly, Pigeon, Inalsa, Faber, etc.
  • Next, look for features from basic ones like filters, auto-clean, etc., to advanced ones like heat elimination, air purification, etc.
  • Finally, read reviews from experts and home cooks on chimney performance.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On