Best Sunflame chimney: Top 8 options for an efficient kitchen and enhanced cooking experience

A chimney in a kitchen is more than just an appliance; it is one of the major parts of the kitchen that can define your overall cooking experience. These are essential because it is often seen that while cooking, the kitchen gets full of dust and smoke, which makes the surroundings uncomfortable. This is where Sunflame chimneys come into play, offering the best solution to your kitchen ventilation needs. Sleek black-finished chimney at an unbeatable Sunflame chimney price.(Pixabay)

Sunflame is a renowned brand in the market for kitchen chimneys with its best innovation and usefulness, all at an unbeatable Sunflame chimney price. Their range of products caters to the needs of every buyer, making this brand take a special place in our lives.

In this blog, we have listed down the top 8 Sunflame chimneys, keeping affordable Sunflame chimney prices in consideration. Whether it be performance, efficiency, or value for money, these chimneys can fulfill them all.

1. Sunflame Bella Chimney

Sunflame Bella Chimney

The Sunflame Bella Chimney is a powerful kitchen chimney with a 1100 m³/h suction capacity that efficiently cuts off smoke, grease, and fumes for a pleasant cooking environment. The push-button controls make operation easier. The three-speed exhaust settings allow you to adjust the suction power based on your cooking needs. The durable stainless steel baffle filter captures grease and odours and is easily cleaned with warm and soapy water. Enjoy the benefits of a smoke-free cooking environment at an affordable price. Additionally, the LED lights brighten your cooktop, providing the best cooking experience. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 5-year motor coverage.

Specifications of Sunflame Bella Chimney:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Product Dimensions : 60D x 40.5W x 37.5H Centimeters

: 60D x 40.5W x 37.5H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Special Feature : LED light

: LED light Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient push-button controls Baffle filter requires periodic cleaning Three-speed exhaust settings Easy-to-clean baffle filter Energy-efficient LED lighting

2. Sunflame 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney

Sunflame 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney

The Sunflame 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney (Venza) is a powerful kitchen buddy designed to keep your cooking area fresh and smoke-free. With impressive 1100 m3/hr suction capacity, this Sunflame kitchen chimney cuts smoke and odours making your kitchen efficient at an affordable price. It works even in large kitchens or during heavy frying and grilling. The two baffle filters are designed specially for Indian cooking styles which ensures efficient grease and odour removal. This chimney requires cleaning only every six months. The push-button controls offer convenient operation. With a noise level of 62 dB you can have a peaceful cooking experience.

Specifications of Sunflame 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Colour : Gray

: Gray Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Noise Level : 62 dB

: 62 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for large kitchens Suction capacity may be overkill for small kitchens Efficient baffle filters Low maintenance (6-month cleaning) Relatively quiet operation

3. Sunflame ACE 60

Sunflame ACE 60

The Sunflame ACE 60 Auto Clean DX has 1230 m³/hr airflow which makes cooking a breeze. The sleek curved glass design and stainless steel oil collector add a touch of modernity to the kitchen. With the unique gesture control operation it allows you to easily adjust settings with simple hand movements. This heat-operated Sunflame auto-clean chimney removes grease and residue. Features like twin baffle filters, feather-touch controls and LED lamps, further complements cooking. Invest in cleaner air and a sleek design at an attractive price.

Specifications of Sunflame ACE 60:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Colour : BLACK

: BLACK Special Feature : Gesture Control, Oil Collector, Touch Controls, Auto Clean

: Gesture Control, Oil Collector, Touch Controls, Auto Clean Finish Type : Glass Finish

: Glass Finish Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1230 m³/hr airflow Advanced features may not be necessary for all users Gesture control operation Feather-touch controls Bright LED lighting Comprehensive 5-year warranty

4. Sunflame Iris Bk 60cm 1100 m3h Chimney

Sunflame Iris Bk 60cm 1100 m3h Chimney

The Sunflame Iris Bk 60cm is a powerful and stylish island-mounted chimney that combines high performance as well as design. It has a 1100 m³/h suction capacity. This large capacity chimney helps to capture smoke, grease, and odours. This chimney is crafted from durable alloy steel with a sleek stainless steel finish. It performs heavy operation but still has a low noise level of 58 dB. The island mount design adds an attention grabbing factor. At an affordable price range, the Iris Bk 60cm chimney is one of the best choices among other kitchen chimneys.

Specifications of Sunflame Iris Bk 60cm 1100 m3h Chimney:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Material : Alloy Steel

: Alloy Steel Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Mounting Type: Island Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern alloy steel construction Higher price point than wall-mounted models Sleek stainless steel finish Stylish island mount design Efficient filtration system

5. Sunflame chimney EDGE

Sunflame chimney EDGE

The Sunflame Chimney Edge 60 Black is a stylish addition to your kitchen that combines both performance and design. Its curved glass body and black finish create a modern look that complements the aesthetics of the kitchen. The suction capacity of this chimney is for 2-4 burner stoves. This 60 cm wall-mounted chimney eliminates smoke, grease, and odours, ensuring a great cooking environment. The durable baffle filter efficiently captures airborne particles. The selling point is its easy-to-clean design that requires minimal maintenance. It is also backed by an impressive 5-year warranty on the motor and 1-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Sunflame chimney EDGE:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Colour : BLACK

: BLACK Material : Glass

: Glass Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish curved glass and black design Regular filter cleaning required Effective suction for 2-4 burner stoves Efficient baffle filter 5-year motor warranty

6. Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 Ss

Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 Ss

The Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 SS comes with a 1100 m³/h air flow letting it efficiently capture smoke, grease, and odours. Its extensive capacity makes it suitable for even the busiest kitchens. The sleek stainless steel glass body and tulip-inspired design add a touch of elegance to your kitchen. It also features push-button controls for easy operation and a reliable baffle filter that effectively traps airborne particles. Two energy-efficient LED lights brighten your cooktop and provide the best cooking experience. With power and style combined the Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 SS is a great addition to any kitchen. Transform your kitchen easily at a reasonable price.

Specifications of Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 Ss:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Colour : glass

: glass Special Feature : Push Button

: Push Button Material : Stainless Steel

: Stainless Steel Noise Level: 60 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish stainless steel glass body Baffle filter requires periodic cleaning Convenient push-button controls Efficient baffle filter Elegant tulip-inspired design

7. Sunflame Venza Chimney

Sunflame Venza Chimney

The Sunflame Venza CH 60 BK BF comes out as the best chimney at an attractive price with 1100 m³/h airflow. It is made to cut off smoke, grease, and odours with great efficiency. The sleek black body finish gives a touch of modernity. Convenient push-button controls allow for easy operation, while two energy-efficient LED lamps help in precise cooking. With a baffle filter, this chimney exudes powerful suction, user-friendly features, and contemporary design.

Specifications of Sunflame Venza Chimney:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Colour : Black

: Black Special Feature : LED light

: LED light Material : Alloy Steel

: Alloy Steel Noise Level: 55 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish body finish Baffle filter requires periodic cleaning Convenient push-button controls Bright LED lighting Efficient baffle filter Modern and sophisticated design

8. Sunflame Lamia 60 FL Kitchen Chimney

Sunflame Lamia 60 FL Kitchen Chimney

The Sunflame Lamia 60 FL HAC Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney is a must-have for your kitchen. With its 1200 m³/h suction power, it easily clears away smoke and odours and keeps your kitchen fresh and clean. The advanced filterless design requires minimal maintenance. The heat auto-clean technology makes cleaning a breeze, ultimately increasing the lifespan of this chimney. While using it you can enjoy a quiet cooking experience thanks to its high lumen LED lights. At a reasonable price, you're getting top-notch quality.

Specifications of Sunflame Lamia 60 FL Kitchen Chimney:

Brand : SUNFLAME

: SUNFLAME Product Dimensions : 45D x 58.5W x 48.5H Centimeters

: 45D x 58.5W x 48.5H Centimeters Colour : Black

: Black Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Robust 1200 m³/h suction Installation may require professional help Filterless auto-clean technology Quiet operation Bright LED lighting

Best 3 features for you

Product name Installation Type Noise level Colour Sunflame Bella Chimney Wall mount 58 dB ‎Black Sunflame 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Chimney Wall mount ‎62 dB Gray Sunflame ACE 60 Wall mount 58 dB ‎Black Sunflame Iris Bk 60cm 1100 m3h Chimney Island mount ‎58 dB Gray Sunflame chimney EDGE Wall mount 58 dB ‎Black Sunflame Chimney Tulip 60 Ss Wall mount ‎60 dB Gray Sunflame Venza Chimney Island mount ‎55 dB Gray Sunflame Lamia 60 FL HAC Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney Wall mount 58 dB ‎Black

Best overall product

Experience unparalleled efficiency with the Sunflame Bella Chimney, the best overall product in its class. With dimensions of 60D x 40.5W x 37.5H centimeters and a sleek black colour, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen space. Its standout feature, the LED light, provides optimal illumination while cooking. Crafted with durable stainless steel, this chimney promises longevity and style. Elevate your cooking experience with the Sunflame Bella Chimney, combining functionality, aesthetics, and reliability for a kitchen upgrade like no other.

Best value for money

If you're seeking outstanding value and that without breaking your bank, then the Sunflame Lamia 60 FL HAC is a wise choice. Despite its budget-friendly price tag, it packs a 1200 m³/h suction capacity which is more than enough to keep your kitchen fresh and odour-free. But its real game-changer is the filterless auto-clean design. This innovative feature requires minimal maintenance yet ensures longevity. Quiet operation, bright LED lights, and a sleek black finish further makes it in top spot in terms of value. While professional installation may be needed, the Lamia 60 FL HAC delivers exceptional performance and convenience. Make the smart choice for your kitchen at an affordable chimney price by Sunflame.

How to find the best Sunflame chimney

When selecting a Sunflame chimney, consider the size of your kitchen and cooking needs. For small kitchens, go for 600-800 m3/hr suction capacity. Larger spaces require 90cm chimneys with 1000+ m3/hr suction. Next, look for auto-clean technology that cuts off the grease deposits. Also, you can go for motion sensors for hands-free operation. Curved glass designs complement modern kitchens. Stay under 60dB for quieter performance. Sunflame offers both basic and advanced models and therefore, your choice should be based on features like suction power, noise levels and don’t ignore the energy.

