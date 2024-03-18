Do you need a new chimney but need to know where to begin? There's nowhere else to look! Here, we present the definitive ranking of the best ten types, carefully chosen to fit all chimney price ranges. We have everything you need, whether you're a connoisseur with a taste for luxury or a bargain hunter looking for affordability. No matter how much money you must spend, our carefully chosen collection guarantees you'll discover a chimney price that suits your demands without sacrificing design or quality. Best chimneys: Unveil the best chimney models with transparent pricing for an informed kitchen upgrade.

Bid farewell to tedious browsing and welcome to well-informed choices. Prepare to transform your cooking experience with the ideal chimney at the ideal chimney price. Let's get started and find the best chimneys that fit any budget!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

1.

INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

B0BVRMP6PG

The EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney, by INALSA, is the ideal fusion of design and functionality. It guarantees effective ventilation with a double baffle filter and a 1050 m³/hr suction capability. The effective twin LED bulbs and push-button control provide plenty of illumination and convenience. It is a dependable option for contemporary kitchens with a 5-year motor guarantee.

Specifications of INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption: 93 Watts

93 Watts Noise Level: 65 dB

65 dB Airflow Displacement: 1050 CMPH

1050 CMPH Chimney Price: Rs. 5,455

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pyramid design Lower suction capacity Efficient dual LED lamps Regular cleaning of the baffle filter is required 5-year warranty on motor Requires electricity for operation

2. Kutchina Signia 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

2.

Kutchina Signia 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

B092FHFTB5

The Kutchina Signia 60 cm offers the best kitchen ventilation available. With a powerful 1250 m3/hr suction capability, this wall-mounted appliance effectively removes smoke and odours. Its twin LED lights brighten your workstation, and its filterless auto-clean technology makes maintenance easier. This sleek black chimney is easy to use with its touch and motion sensor controls. Enjoy cooking to the fullest with unmatched ease and performance.

Specifications of Kutchina Signia 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney

Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Colour: Black

Black Control Console: Motion Sensor, Touch

Motion Sensor, Touch Voltage: 240 Volts (AC)

240 Volts (AC) Chimney Price: Rs. 10,499

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Filterless technology High nose level Auto-clean function Limited colour options Wall-mounted design High initial installation cost

3. Elica 60 cm 1400 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

3.

Elica 60 cm 1400 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0CP7M63MJ

Elica offers the 60 cm Thermal Sensor Autoclean Chimney, a state-of-the-art kitchen solution. Its powerful 1400 m3/hr suction capacity and brushless DC motor quickly remove smoke and odours. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, while the temperature sensor guarantees automatic cleaning. With its Nero finish, this chimney is the perfect combination of style and utility, adding to the delight of cooking.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1400 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 130 Watts

: 130 Watts Noise Level : 58 dB

: 58 dB Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Control Console : Touch + Motion Sensor Control

: Touch + Motion Sensor Control Voltage : 220 Volts (AC)

: 220 Volts (AC) Chimney Price: Rs. 16,990

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Relatively higher price point Thermal sensor Requires occasional cleaning Autoclean feature

4. Hindware Smart Appliances CYNTHIA 90 cm 1250 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

4.

Hindware Smart Appliances CYNTHIA 90 cm 1250 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

B0CSDQT7JB

The Cynthia 90 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen from Hindware combines efficiency and design. Grease and odours are easily removed thanks to its filterless design and 1250 m3/hr suction capability. The touch controls and motion sensor provide straightforward operation, while the metallic oil collection guarantees effortless cleaning. Its elegant black curved glass appearance elevates any kitchen, making it an essential piece of equipment.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances CYNTHIA 90 cm 1250 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 1000 Watts

: 1000 Watts Noise Level: 55 dB

55 dB Special Features : Oil Collector, Auto Clean

: Oil Collector, Auto Clean Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

220 Volts (AC) Wattage: 180 Watts

180 Watts Chimney Price: Rs. 16,490

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design Filterless design High suction capacity May have a higher initial cost Auto-clean feature

5. Faber 60cm 1250 m3/hr, 6-way Silent suction, Autoclean Chimney

5.

Faber 60cm 1250 m3/hr, 6-way Silent suction, Autoclean Chimney

B0BX42ZYXX

With its 60 cm Autoclean Chimney, Faber brings a breakthrough in kitchen ventilation to the market. Its six-way quiet suction and 1250 m3/hr suction capacity guarantee a smoke-free cooking atmosphere. The auto clean alert and filterless design make maintenance easier, while mood lighting gives your kitchen a more cosy feel. It combines elegance, functionality, and a 12-year motor guarantee with gesture control.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1250 m3/hr, 6-way Silent suction, Autoclean Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption : 180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

: 180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level: 59 dB

59 dB Special Features : LED Lighting, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Light, Auto Clean

: LED Lighting, Autoclean Alarm, Mood Light, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Black Chimney Price: Rs. 14,900

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Autoclean feature 6-way silent suction technology Requires electricity for operation Autoclean feature

6. BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen

6.

BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen

B0BFHL2VSC

The 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Chimney, the EVANA L BAC MS from BLOWHOT, is engineered for maximum efficiency. Featuring a 1300 m³/hr suction capacity and motion sensor controls, it guarantees the effective removal of smoke and odours. The curved, attractive hood and auto-clean feature will make your kitchen more convenient and elegant. It's a long-term solution for a tidy and fashionable kitchen, supported by a free installation kit and a 15-year motor guarantee.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney for Kitchen

Annual Energy Consumption: 180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level: 59 dB

59 dB Special Features: Filterless With Motion Sensing Technology

Filterless With Motion Sensing Technology Control Console : Motion Sensor

: Motion Sensor Chimney Price: Rs. 11,990

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Filterless design Autoclean feature May have a higher initial cost Suitable for larger kitchens Requires electricity for operation

7. GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

7.

GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

B0CHMXC96L

The 90 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen from GLEN is a convenient and powerful appliance. Thanks to its touch-plus motion sensor controls and 1200 m3/hr suction capacity, it effectively eliminates smoke and odours. The filterless technology lessens maintenance headaches, and the sleek black appearance gives your kitchen a modern feel. With GLEN's Hood Anya Chimney, cooking will be hassle-free.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption: 250 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

250 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Special Features: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction

Rust Proof, Noise Reduction Voltage: 220 Volts

220 Volts Chimney Price: Rs. 10,990

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Filterless design Auto-clean feature reduces maintenance Suitable for larger kitchens

8. KAFF 60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

8.

KAFF 60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B07PQGMLR1

KAFF provides a stylish and practical kitchen solution with its 60 cm Curved Glass Chimney. Its 1000 m3/hr suction capacity and SS baffle filter efficiently eliminate grease and smoke. The sleek black appearance enhances the sophistication of your kitchen, and the push-button controls guarantee simplicity of use. Enhance your kitchen area with the ACE BF 60 from KAFF.

Specifications of KAFF 60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption: 1 Kilowatt Hours

1 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 54 dB

54 dB Special Features: 60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Colour: Black

Black Chimney Price: Rs. 9,990

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish curved glass design Lower suction capacity SS baffle filter Push-button controls Suitable for smaller to medium-sized kitchens Requires regular cleaning

9. Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction

9.

Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction

B0CKVRWCHJ

The NOVA MS 60 CM Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney from Hindflame combines strength and usefulness. Thanks to its filterless technology and 1250 m3/hr suction capability, it guarantees the effective removal of smoke and odours. The metallic oil collection makes cleaning easier, and the three-speed push-button control provides adaptability. It's a useful addition to any kitchen, and it comes with a pipe and installation kit.

Specifications of Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction

Weighted Annual Energy Consumption: 180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Noise Level: 50 dB

50 dB Special Features: Oil Collector

Oil Collector Wattage: 250 Watts

250 Watts Chimney Price: Rs. 5,688

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction Filterless technology 3-speed push-button control May have a higher initial cost Metallic oil collector Requires electricity for operation

10. Haier 90 cm Glass Shaped Hood 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney

10.

Haier 90 cm Glass Shaped Hood 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney

B0CSKNF4MK

Haier offers a glass-shaped 90 cm hood chimney that is both fashionable and effective as a kitchen solution. The filterless auto clean technology and 1200 m3/hr suction capability provide a hygienic and odour-free cooking environment. Your kitchen will function smoothly with touch and gesture controls, and the black finish will give it a refined look. Cooking will be hassle-free thanks to Haier's creative chimney design.

Specifications of Haier 90 cm Glass Shaped Hood 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Powerful Suction Kitchen Chimney

Annual Energy Consumption: 220 Watts

220 Watts Noise Level: 58 dB

58 dB Special Features: Grease Filter, LED Lighting

Grease Filter, LED Lighting Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH

1200 CMPH Chimney Price: Rs. 19,999

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful suction Requires electricity for operation Autoclean feature Filterless design Glass-shaped hood

Best 3 features for you:

Chimney Model Suction Capacity (m³/hr) Filter Type Control Type INALSA EKON 60BK 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1050 Double Baffle Push Button Elica 60 cm 1400 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Chimney 1400 Filterless Thermal Sensor Hindware Smart Appliances CYNTHIA 90 cm 1250 m³/hr Chimney 1250 Filterless Motion Sensor & Touch Faber 60cm 1250 m3/hr, 6-way Silent suction 1250 Filterless Gesture Control BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Chimney 1300 Filterless Motion Sensor GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Chimney 1200 Filterless Touch+Motion Sensor KAFF 60 CM Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney 1000 Baffle Push Button Hindflame NOVA MS 60 CM 1250 m³/hr Powerful Suction 1250 Filterless Push Button Kutchina Signia 60 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney 1250 Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Haier 90 cm Glass Shaped Hood 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney 1200 Filterless Touch + Gesture Control

Best overall product:

The INALSA EKON 60BK Pyramid Kitchen Chimney stands out as the best overall product for your kitchen. With a powerful suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odors, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean. Its sleek pyramid design adds a modern touch to your kitchen decor while effectively complementing any cooking setup. Equipped with advanced features such as LED lights and easy-to-use controls, it enhances your cooking experience. Additionally, its durable build ensures long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for any household. Elevate your kitchen ventilation with the INALSA EKON 60BK Chimney.

Best value for money product:

The GLEN 90 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers exceptional value for money with its impressive features. With a high suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr, it effectively eliminates smoke and odors, ensuring a clean kitchen environment. The auto-clean function saves you time and effort by automatically cleaning the chimney's interior, reducing maintenance hassles. Its filterless design further enhances convenience, eliminating the need for frequent filter replacements. Additionally, the 90 cm width provides ample coverage for most cooking ranges. For those seeking a cost-effective yet efficient chimney solution, the GLEN 90 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Chimney is an excellent choice.

How to find the best chimneys?

Finding thе chimney in kitchen price rеquirеs careful considеration of sеvеral factors to еnsurе both affordability and quality. Bеgin by rеsеarching rеputablе brands known for producing еfficiеnt chimnеys within your budgеt. Comparе pricеs across various onlinе and offlinе rеtailеrs, kееping an еyе out for sеasonal discounts and salеs. Prioritizе fеaturеs such as suction powеr, filtеr typе, and noisе lеvеl, еnsuring thеy mееt your cooking nееds.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.