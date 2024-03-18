Best Faber chimney: Top 10 picks to ensure efficient smoke extraction and improved kitchen hygiene

The kitchen holds a special significance within any household, with the chimney playing a pivotal role in its functionality. The market is full of various brands of chimneys, and the chimneys of Faber have made a special place in both our houses and hearts. Faber is continuously committed to delivering top-notch performance in the market for kitchen chimneys. Best Faber chimney ensures a healthier cooking environment by preventing the buildup of harmful fumes.

A Faber chimney comes with all those essential features that satisfy customers. The use of premium material and the incorporation of advanced filtration systems make it one of a kind.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In this blog, we will have a deep insight into the Faber Chimney world. We have listed the top 10 Faber chimney options for you that are ready to handle the challenges of your kitchen while adding aesthetics and being efficient as well.

1. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

1.

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

B09YMGGTDB

Make your kitchen experience the best with superior kitchen ventilation with the Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney. The 3-layer baffle filter technology is designed especially for oily Indian cooking. This product makes your kitchen aesthetically appealing with its matte black finish. This Faber chimney is equipped with the 3X speed push buttons, which are simple and self-explanatory. With a noise level of only 59 dB, this chimney will help you make your kitchen experience superior.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 60D x 50W x 56H Centimeters

60D x 50W x 56H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: LED light

LED light Finish Type: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low Noise Levels Regular Maintenance Required Easy Maintenance Effective Filtration Efficient Ventilation

2. Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

2.

Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BS9D9C2T

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with a sleek design and black finish combines functionality and elegance effortlessly. This is one of the most popular Faber chimneys with advanced technology that comes with gesture control and motion sensing technology that enables easy operation with your hands. Experience the best product functionality at this Faber chimney price.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

48D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Autoclean Technology Installation Complexity Efficient Filtration Sleek Design Powerful Suction

3. Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

3.

Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

B0BML9TRNJ

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is a slant chimney suitable for a 2-4 burner stove with a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr. You might be wondering how to clean the Faber chimney. This product has auto-clean technology that comes with one touch and a stainless steel oil collector. Equipped with a filterless chimney, this makes it consumable and low maintenance. This Faber chimney is the perfect balance between style and substance that makes your kitchen a modern one.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 31D x 60W x 41H Centimeters

31D x 60W x 41H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Auto Clean Technology Installation Requirements Powerful Suction Space-Saving Design Durable Construction

4. Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

4.

Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BS9DRH5N

The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney has a user-friendly control that enables easy operation with just one touch, making your kitchen hood easy. This chimney Faber presents has the feature of LED lamps with mood lights that adjust the light intensity with a single touch or a double touch on the lamp. There is a strong reason to buy this product, which is the special feature of the baffle filter that enables and allows vapours to suddenly chop and change direction with the separating grease particles. For superior performance, this Faber chimney is the perfect choice for your kitchen.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 48D x 90W x 60H Centimeters

48D x 90W x 60H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean

Autoclean alarm, Moodlight, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Suction Capacity Installation Requirements Large Coverage Area Efficient Autoclean Technology Sleek Design

5. Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

5.

Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

B0BML9X4MD

Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is a filterless chimney with a black finish that improves the aesthetics of your kitchen. The maintenance of this Faber chimney is hassle-free with auto-clean technology with just one touch. This product perfectly complements a 3-5 burner stove with a suction capacity of 1350 m³/hr. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 12 years on the motor by Faber. The installation is breezy, letting you feel relaxed about how to install Faber chimney.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 31D x 90W x 41H Centimeters

31D x 90W x 41H Centimeters Colour : Black

Black Special Feature: LED Lighting, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Modern Design Space Consideration Energy Efficiency Efficient Cleaning Low Maintenance

Also read: Best selling chimneys: Opt for known brands and rest easy, top 8 picks

6. Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

6.

Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

B0BX46R597

This product, the Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney, is a marvelous and powerful addition to the kitchen, thanks to its perfect combination of brilliant performance and stunning design. This Faber chimney has an Italian design for Indian cuisine that modernises your kitchen and ensures smoke-free cooking. Advanced touch and gesture control recognises and interprets the movements of the human body in order to interact. Additionally, this comes with a generous warranty of 2 years on the product and 8 years on the motor.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 41D x 60W x 43H Centimeters

41D x 60W x 43H Centimeters Colour : Light Grey

Light Grey Special Feature: Filter color- Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Filter color- Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid LED Lights Regular Maintenance Low Noise Level 60cm Size Powerful Suction Capacity

7. Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

7.

Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

B0C89D83YT

Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney is one that combines smart technology with a sleek design. Transform your kitchen with modern elegance with filterless chimneys like this, which frees you from thinking about how to open the Faber chimney filter. With this Faber chimney, you enjoy cooking while eliminating the hassle of filters, which enhance your kitchen's aesthetics and air quality. The auto-clean alarm set every 30 hours ensures that your kitchen remains fresh effortlessly.

Specifications of Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 48D x 60W x 54H Centimeters

48D x 60W x 54H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Noise Reduction, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Noise Reduction, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart Technology Complex Installation Improved Air Quality Enhanced Safety Longevity

8. Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

8.

Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

B0BTYHXSZ7

This product is Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney, which is the perfect combination of stunning design and brilliant performance and is equipped with various features. This Faber chimney has a central LED soft light with a wide area covering the cooking area for a better vision of the cooking conditions. Featuring curved glass with a professional design and an auto-clean chamber, it makes your cooking style more hygienic.

Specifications: of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 41D x 90W x 43H Centimeters

41D x 90W x 43H Centimeters Colour : Light Gray

Light Gray Special Feature: Filter Color - Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Filter Color - Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Suction Capacity Potential Noise Wide Coverage Durable Construction LED Lighting

9. Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

9.

Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

B0BTYHXSZ7

This Faber chimney features auto-clean technology that makes your kitchen oil and smoke-free by avoiding grease particles with power suction. One of the standout features of this chimney is its silent suction technology, which ensures a quiet and peaceful cooking experience. No more disturbances while preparing your favourite meals. This chimney ensures optimal performance and longevity while making cooking hassle-free.

Specifications of Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 41D x 90W x 43H Centimeters

41D x 90W x 43H Centimeters Colour : Light Gray

Light Gray Special Feature: Filter Color - Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean

Filter Color - Light Grey, LED Lighting, Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Autoclean Technology Autoclean Reliability Large Coverage Area Low Noise Levels Powerful Suction

Also read: Best kitchen chimneys under Rs. 15,000: 9 affordable solutions for clean cooking

10. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

10.

Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

B0C5N1G7ZF

This Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney comes from one of the most popular chimney brands with advanced technology that changes your way of cooking. This Faber chimney comes with a 3-speed-rapid suction capacity, which keeps your kitchen smelling fresh and smoke-free. The filtreless technology ensures smoke and odour are instantly eliminated. With the push-button feature, experience effortless control that grants you easy access to all the features of your chimney.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Faber Product Dimensions: 41D x 60W x 49H Centimeters

41D x 60W x 49H Centimeters Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: led light

led light Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Smoke and Odor Removal Maintenance Requirements High Airflow Rate Auto-Cleaning Feature Low Noise Operation

Top 3 features for you

Product name Control type Finish type Suction capacity Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1500 m³/hr Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Touch & gesture control Black finish 1350 m³/hr Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1500 m³/hr Faber 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1350 m³/hr Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1200 m³/hr Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Push button Black Finish 1000 m³/hr Faber Fully Automatic Autoclean Smart Chimney Touch & Gesture Black Finish 1350 m3/hr Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1200 m3/hr Faber 90cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney Touch & Gesture Control Black Finish 1200 m3/hr Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Push Button Black Finish 1100 m³/hr

Best value for money

The Faber 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Slant, Filterless Auto Clean Chimney is the best value for money because it offers high performance at a reasonable price. With features like auto-clean technology, power suction, and a space-saving design, this is the top choice for a smart investment in any kitchen.

Best overall product

The Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr autoclean kitchen chimney stands out as the best overall product with powerful technology and superior functionality. This is equipped with auto-cleaning, gesture control, and motion-sensing technology, making the kitchen evolutionary and modern. Get the best hassle-free and superior performance along with affordability with this Faber chimney.

How to find the best Faber Chimney?

The following are the points to consider when choosing the best Faber chimney for you:

Start by measuring your kitchen size, which will let you know the required suction capacity.

Next, look at some basic features like auto-cleaning, motion sensors, heat auto-cleaning, etc.

After considering the basic features, look at some of the advanced features, like smart controls, air purification technology, heat recovery, etc.

Look for low-noise output options with around 58–65 dB of noise levels.

Choose a Faber chimney that complements the aesthetics of your kitchen.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.