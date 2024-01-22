Best selling chimneys: Opt for known brands and rest easy, top 8 picks

A modern chimney is essential for efficient ventilation, eliminating indoor pollutants and maintaining a healthy home environment. With advanced technology, these chimneys enhance safety, reduce maintenance efforts and complement contemporary aesthetics, ensuring a functional and stylish addition to any home. However, at the time of shopping for one, how does one know which chimney is best suited for one's needs? One parameter that can be considered while shortlisting them is to see which ones are best selling chimneys. While that can't be the only criterion, it is certainly is an important one as it gives an understanding of user preferences. Best selling chimneys: Bring home one and invest in your health.

But why is there so much fuss about chimneys today? Well, lets first understand how they impact health. They play a pivotal role in safeguarding the health of individuals working in the kitchen. By efficiently removing smoke, fumes and airborne particles generated during cooking, modern chimneys ensure better indoor air quality. This reduction in pollutants minimizes the risk of respiratory issues and allergies, promoting a healthier environment. Additionally, the elimination of harmful gases like carbon monoxide prevents potential health hazards. The advanced filtration systems in modern chimneys trap grease and odours, further enhancing the overall well-being of kitchen occupants. Investing in a contemporary chimney not only creates a comfortable cooking space but also contributes significantly to the long-term health of those using the kitchen.

What's more is that today's chimneys look good in our kitchen spaces. Modern chimneys seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics, enhancing kitchen decor. Sleek designs, stainless steel finishes and innovative features contribute to a contemporary and stylish ambiance. These chimneys act as focal points, elevating the overall visual appeal of the kitchen while maintaining a perfect balance between form and function.

If we have convinced you to invest in one, if you haven't or to upgrade your existing one, then we have a curated list just for you. Check out the top 8 best selling chimneys here.

1) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B08CKNVG3B

This chimney from Elica offers cutting-edge technology with a 1200 m3/hr suction capacity. Its sleek black design, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, and filterless autoclean feature ensure hassle-free maintenance. With a generous 15-year warranty, it provides long-term reliability. This model, the WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, exemplifies Elica's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and style, making it an ideal choice for a modern kitchen that demands high performance and durability.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity : 1200 m3/hr

: 1200 m3/hr Cleaning Technology : Filterless Autoclean

: Filterless Autoclean Control : Touch + Motion Sensor Control

: Touch + Motion Sensor Control Warranty : 15 Years (Model: WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO)

: 15 Years (Model: WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO) Size: 60 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Filterless Autoclean Technology Higher Initial Cost Extended 15 Years Warranty Professional Installation Required

2) Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

B0BS9D9C2T

This chimney from Faber is a powerful and reliable choice for modern kitchens. With a robust 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently eliminates smoke and odors. The Autoclean feature ensures easy maintenance, and the Autoclean Alarm notifies when cleaning is required. Offering a substantial 12-year warranty on the motor (2-year comprehensive), it reflects durability. The stylish design, Touch & Gesture Control, and 'Made in India' assurance make the HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60 a blend of performance, innovation, and national pride in a sleek black finish.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Size : 60 cm

: 60 cm Suction Capacity : 1500 m³/hr

: 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Technology

Warranty : 12 Years on Motor (2 Years Comprehensive)

: 12 Years on Motor (2 Years Comprehensive) Touch & Gesture Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1500 m³/hr Suction Potentially Higher Initial Cost Long 12-Year Motor Warranty Regular Maintenance Required for Autoclean System

3) Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)

B0BFH6VYZB

This chimney from Faber is a sleek and efficient addition to any kitchen. With a robust 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively removes smoke and odours. The inclusion of a Baffle Filter enhances filtration performance, ensuring cleaner air. The push-button controls provide easy operation, and the black finish adds a touch of modern elegance. This Faber chimney, combining functionality and style, is an ideal choice for those seeking reliable ventilation in a compact and visually appealing design.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60):

Size : 60 cm

: 60 cm Suction Capacity : 1000 m³/hr

: 1000 m³/hr Filter Type : Baffle Filter

: Baffle Filter Controls : Push Button

: Push Button Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient 1000 m³/hr Suction Limited Advanced Features Baffle Filter for Effective Filtration Push Button Controls may be considered less modern compared to touch or gesture controls. Sleek Design in Elegant Black

4) INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 5 Year Warranty On Motor, Black and silver

B07H7JZRBW

This chimney from INALSA combines style and functionality for a seamless kitchen experience. With a potent 1050 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently clears cooking fumes. Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters enhance filtration, ensuring clean air. The push-button control offers easy operation, while the black and silver design adds a contemporary touch. Backed by a reassuring 5-year warranty on the motor, the Enya BKBF stands as a reliable choice, embodying performance, durability, and aesthetic appeal in a compact form.

Specifications of INALSA 60 cm Kitchen Chimney, Enya BKBF:

Size : 60 cm

: 60 cm Suction Capacity : 1050 m³/hr

: 1050 m³/hr Filter Type : Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters

: Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters Controls : Push Button

: Push Button Warranty: 5 Years on Motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 1050 m³/hr Suction Limited Advanced Features Stainless Steel Baffle Filters for Effective Filtration Push Button Controls may be considered less modern compared to touch or gesture controls. 5-Year Motor Warranty

5) Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

B0BFFNNT5D

The Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO) is a cutting-edge appliance designed for modern kitchens. With filterless autoclean technology, it ensures hassle-free maintenance. The touch and motion sensor controls add a touch of convenience, making it easy to operate. The powerful suction of 1200 m3/hr efficiently removes cooking fumes, and the sleek black design enhances the kitchen aesthetics. This chimney is a perfect blend of functionality, advanced technology, and stylish design for a superior cooking experience.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO):

Suction Capacity : 1200 m3/hr for efficient smoke and odor removal.

: 1200 m3/hr for efficient smoke and odor removal. Filter Type : Filterless autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance.

: Filterless autoclean technology for hassle-free maintenance. Controls : Touch and motion sensor control for user-friendly operation.

: Touch and motion sensor control for user-friendly operation. Design : Sleek black design with a width of 60 cm.

: Sleek black design with a width of 60 cm. Warranty: Specific warranty details may vary.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Autoclean Technology: Filterless autoclean feature simplifies maintenance, ensuring optimal performance. Potential Cost: Advanced features may contribute to a higher initial cost. User-Friendly Controls: Touch and motion sensor controls add convenience to the operation. Space Consideration: Ensure sufficient space for the 60 cm design in your kitchen.

6) Kutchina Flora dlx 90 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black)

B092FRL5T8

The Kutchina Flora DLX 90 cm Kitchen Chimney redefines kitchen ventilation with cutting-edge features. Its filterless autoclean technology ensures hassle-free maintenance while boasting an impressive 1250 m³/hr suction capacity, efficiently eliminating cooking odors and fumes. The sleek black design, enhanced by dual LED lamps, adds a touch of modern sophistication. The touch and motion sensor controls offer intuitive operation. With a perfect blend of style and functionality, the Kutchina Flora DLX is an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance, low-maintenance kitchen chimney that complements contemporary aesthetics.

Specifications on Kutchina Flora DLX 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Cleaning Technology: Filterless Auto Clean

Lighting: Efficient Dual LED Lamps

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Auto-Clean Technology High Initial Cost Advanced Control Options Space Requirements

7) Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)

B08GQDPJMP

The Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney combines style and functionality to elevate your kitchen experience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it swiftly eliminates cooking fumes and odors. The elegant black design adds a touch of sophistication, complemented by user-friendly push-button controls for easy operation. Equipped with efficient dual LED lamps, it ensures a well-lit cooking area. The double baffle filter enhances performance by trapping grease and particulate matter. Hindware's Marvia 60 cm chimney is a perfect blend of aesthetics and performance for a modern kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney:

Design : Elegant black pyramid design

: Elegant black pyramid design Suction Capacity : 1000 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odor removal

: 1000 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odor removal Controls : User-friendly push-button control panel

: User-friendly push-button control panel Lighting : Dual LED lamps for a well-lit cooking area

: Dual LED lamps for a well-lit cooking area Filtration: Double baffle filter for enhanced performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Suction: The 1000 m³/hr suction capacity ensures quick and effective removal of cooking fumes and odours. Potential Cost: Advanced features may contribute to a higher initial cost. Aesthetic Design: The elegant black pyramid design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Space Consideration: Ensure sufficient space for the pyramid design in your kitchen.

8) Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

B0BRXPRPKD

The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney redefines kitchen ventilation with its cutting-edge features. Boasting autoclean technology, it simplifies maintenance by eliminating the need for manual cleaning. With a robust suction power of 1200 m³/hr, it swiftly removes cooking fumes and odors, ensuring a fresh kitchen environment. The filterless design enhances efficiency, while the innovative motion sensor technology adds convenience to operation. In a sleek black finish, the Olenna 90 cm chimney combines style with functionality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance and modern kitchen appliance.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney:

Autoclean Technology : Simplifies maintenance by eliminating the need for manual cleaning.

: Simplifies maintenance by eliminating the need for manual cleaning. Suction Power : Powerful 1200 m³/hr suction for efficient removal of cooking fumes and odors.

: Powerful 1200 m³/hr suction for efficient removal of cooking fumes and odors. Filterless Design : Enhances efficiency with a filterless mechanism.

: Enhances efficiency with a filterless mechanism. Motion Sensor Technology : Innovative sensor for convenient and touch-free operation.

: Innovative sensor for convenient and touch-free operation. Sleek Design: Stylish black finish with a 90 cm width for modern aesthetics.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effortless Maintenance: Autoclean technology reduces the hassle of manual cleaning, ensuring convenience. Initial Cost: Advanced features may contribute to a higher initial investment. High Suction Power: The impressive 1200 m³/hr suction power ensures quick and effective removal of cooking pollutants. Space Requirements: Ensure adequate space for the 90 cm design in your kitchen.

3 best features for you

Product Name Autoclean Material Colour Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Yes MS (Mild Steel) Black Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L Yes ‎Glass Black Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black) Yes ‎Powdered Metal Steel Black INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Wall Mount Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 5 Year Warranty On Motor, Black and silver No Stainless Steel Black and Silver Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Yes MS (Mild Steel) Black Kutchina Flora dlx 90 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black) Yes NA Black Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black) No Alloy Steel Black Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm) Yes ‎Alloy Steel Black

Best value for money

For the best value for money, consider the Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with a 15-year warranty. With touch and motion sensor control, it offers convenience and reliability. The combination of filterless autoclean technology, durable build, and extensive warranty make it a cost-effective choice, providing efficient performance and long-term peace of mind for your kitchen ventilation needs.

Best overall product





The best overall product among the listed chimneys is the Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO). It combines advanced features like filterless autoclean technology, touch and motion sensor control, and an extended 15-year warranty for superior performance, convenience, and long-term reliability. The elegant black design further enhances its appeal, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a top-tier kitchen chimney.





How to buy best chimneys in India



To choose the best chimneys in India, consider factors like suction power, filter type, and design. Opt for a chimney with sufficient suction capacity for your kitchen size. Filterless autoclean technology simplifies maintenance. Baffle filters are effective in trapping grease. Look for user-friendly controls and advanced features like motion sensors. Read customer reviews and check for warranty offers. Choose a reputable brand for reliability. Lastly, match the chimney's design and size to your kitchen aesthetics and layout for the perfect fit.

