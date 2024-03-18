Best Glen chimneys: Discover the top 10 picks for a fresher kitchen experience with advanced technology and sleek design

If you want to keep your kitchen clean and fresh while cooking, Glen chimneys are a great choice. These chimneys are designed to suck up all the smoke, smells, and grease produced during cooking, making the air cleaner and more pleasant to breathe. Glen chimneys are strong and durable, so you can rely on them daily. They are also easy to use and don't need much maintenance, which makes them convenient for busy kitchens. Plus, they come in different styles to match your kitchen's decor, whether it's modern or classic. Enhance your kitchen with the best Glen chimneys for superior ventilation and style.

In this guide, we'll discuss the best 10 Glen chimneys you can buy. Each chimney has its own unique features and benefits, so we'll explain what makes each one special. This will help you choose the right chimney for your kitchen, whether you need something powerful to handle heavy cooking or sleek and stylish to complement your decor. With a Glen chimney, you can enjoy cooking in a cleaner and fresher environment without worrying about smoke or smells lingering in your kitchen. It's a simple and effective way to improve the air quality in your home while adding style to your kitchen.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. GLEN Senza

1.

GLEN Senza

B08CZVLGCD

The GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney is ideal for 2-4 burner stoves. With a suction capacity of 1050 m3/hr, it's suitable for kitchens over 200 sqft and heavy frying/grilling. This wall-mounted Glen chimney features curved glass, auto-clean technology, and touch control with a motion sensor. Plus, it's filterless, eliminating the need for cleaning. In sleek black, it operates quietly with a max noise of 58 dB.

Specifications of GLEN Senza

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Cooling fan, Oil collector

Cooling fan, Oil collector Finish type: Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Requiring periodic replacement or servicing Auto-clean technology Noise level of 58 dB Efficient suction

2. GLEN Hood Anya

2.

GLEN Hood Anya

B0CHMXC96L

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney features heat auto-clean technology and touch controls with a motion sensor for easy operation. With a filterless design, cleaning is hassle-free, while its better inclination facilitates oil collection. Boasting an airflow of 1200 m³/hr, it efficiently keeps the kitchen fresh, making it an ideal choice for maintaining a clean and comfortable cooking environment.

Specifications of GLEN Hood Anya

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Rust proof, noise reduction, auto-off function

Rust proof, noise reduction, auto-off function Material: Stainless steel, glass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto-clean Technology Size Limitations Filterless Design Initial Cost

3. GLEN Hood Neo Ex

3.

GLEN Hood Neo Ex

B0CHN1CRC4

The GLEN Hood Neo Ex has touch controls with a motion sensor for convenient operation, including wave and start functionality. With a filterless design, it eliminates the hassle of cleaning filters. Its powerful airflow of 1200m³/hr ensures a fresh kitchen environment. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor, GLEN demonstrates confidence in its product's durability, offering customers peace of mind and trust in their purchase.

Specifications of GLEN Hood Neo Ex

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Auto Clean, energy-saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp

Auto Clean, energy-saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp Finish type: Painted

Reasons to Reasons to avoid Convenient Operation Potential Noise Powerful Performance Size Limitations Maintenance Ease

4. Glen Aqua

4.

Glen Aqua

B07FDGW954

The Glen Aqua is a sleek pyramid-shaped wall-mounted chimney in black, sized at 60cm, suitable for 2-4 burner stoves. With a suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, it's ideal for 100-150 sqft kitchens with medium frying/grilling. This Glen Chimney is equipped with baffle filters and push-button control, and it operates quietly with a max noise level of 58 dB. The Glen Aqua offers efficient ventilation, combining style and functionality for a pleasant cooking experience.

Specifications of Glen Aqua

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Motor made in India

Motor made in India Material: Steel powder coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek Design Limited Control Options Quiet Operation Maintenance Required

5. Glen Selena

5.

Glen Selena

B0BX4D5R7N

The Glen Selena chimney offers convenient touch controls with motion sensors, including wave and start functions, ensuring easy operation. Its heat auto-clean feature simplifies maintenance, while its inclination facilitates oil collection. This Glen chimney is backed by a 1-year product warranty and a 7-year motor warranty (Terms & Conditions apply). It provides long-term reliability. Additionally, it features energy-saving 2x1.5 W LED lamps and an auto-off function for added efficiency and convenience in the kitchen.

Specifications of Glen Selena

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Noise Reduction, An airflow of 1200 m³

Noise Reduction, An airflow of 1200 m³ Finish type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cleaning Higher upfront cost Long Warranty Size Limitations Efficient Cleaning

6. Glen 6050 DX SS Junior

6.

Glen 6050 DX SS Junior

B07GXM3DPR

The Glen 6050 DX SS Junior is a 60cm wall-mounted chimney, perfect for 2-4 burner stoves. With a suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr, it's suitable for kitchens over 200 sqft with heavy frying/grilling. Its pyramid-shaped design adds style, while push-button controls ensure easy operation. The chimney features baffle filters for effective cleaning and operates quietly with a maximum noise level of 58 dB. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the product, it offers reliability and peace of mind.

Specifications of Glen 6050 DX SS Junior

Colour: Silver

Silver Special features: Push button control

Push button control Finish type: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Strong Suction Limited Control Options Easy to Clean Noise Level

Also Read: Best chimney price revealed: Top 10 models for ultimate kitchen ventilation solutions

7. Glen Melissa

7.

Glen Melissa

B07FDGVDRS

The Glen Melissa is a sleek curved glass wall-mounted chimney in black, sized at 60cm. With a suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it's ideal for kitchens over 200 sqft with heavy frying/grilling. Equipped with baffle filters and touch sensor controls, it operates quietly with a max noise level of 58 dB. Additionally, its heat auto-clean feature eliminates the need for manual cleaning, providing convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Glen Melissa

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Noise Reduction, Auto Clean, Cooling Fan, Oil Collector

Noise Reduction, Auto Clean, Cooling Fan, Oil Collector Finish type: Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient Controls No Heat Auto Clean Low Maintenance Noise Level

8. Glen Viola

8.

Glen Viola

B0BX4C7LYV

The Glen Viola chimney features a heat auto-clean function, eliminating the hassle of manual cleaning. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the 160W brushless DC motor offers powerful performance across three speeds. With a powerful 1400 m³/hr airflow, it effectively keeps the kitchen smoke-free. Backed by a 1-year product warranty and a 5-year motor warranty, it ensures long-term reliability and peace of mind for users.

Specifications of Glen Viola

Colour: Black

Black Special features: Smoke-free, Noise Reduction, Low noise, Auto Clean

Smoke-free, Noise Reduction, Low noise, Auto Clean Finish type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heat Auto Clean Limited Warranty Coverage Powerful Motor Filterless Design

9. Glen Chimney Holt

9.

Glen Chimney Holt

B07L8WZSCR

The Glen Chimney Holt is a wall-mounted chimney with a straight glass hood. It's 90cm wide and fits well for kitchens with 2-4 burners. It can handle medium frying/grilling in kitchens up to 150 sqft. It uses baffle filters and has push-button controls. It's not too noisy, with a maximum noise level of 58 dB. It comes with a 1-year warranty for the product and 7 years for the motor.

Specifications of Glen Chimney Holt

Colour: Silver

Silver Special features: Cooling Fan, Noise Reduction

Cooling Fan, Noise Reduction Finish type: Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective Ventilation Noise Level Durable Motor Warranty Size Restriction

10. Glen Chimney 6074

10.

Glen Chimney 6074

B07ZH6BC6P

The Glen Chimney 6074 features a sleek vertical glass design with a powerful BLDC motor, ensuring efficient ventilation. It includes heat auto-clean with a motion sensor, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. The filterless design simplifies maintenance, while the 10-speed brushless DC motor, backed by a 5-year warranty, provides powerful performance. Touch sensor control with a motion sensor enhances user convenience, and the stainless steel oil collector tray is easy to clean, ensuring hassle-free operation.

Specifications of Glen Chimney 6074

Colour: Black

Black Special features: 2 LED Lamps, Oil Collector Tray

2 LED Lamps, Oil Collector Tray Finish type: Glass & Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient Operation Initial Cost Durable Warranty Limited Size

Best 3 features for you:

Product Auto-Clean Technology Suction Capacity Filterless Design GLEN Senza Yes 1050 m3/hr Yes GLEN Hood Anya Yes 1200 m3/hr Yes GLEN Hood Neo Ex Yes 1200 m3/hr Yes Glen Aqua No 1000 m3/hr No Glen Selena Yes 1200 m3/hr No Glen 6050 DX SS No 1000 m3/hr No Glen Melissa Yes 1200 m3/hr No Glen Viola Yes 1400 m3/hr Yes Glen Chimney Holt No 1000 m3/hr No Glen Chimney 6074 Yes 1400 m3/hr Yes

Best overall product:

The GLEN Senza stands as the best overall product in kitchen ventilation solutions. With its sleek design and powerful performance, it redefines cooking experiences. Boasting a high suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, it efficiently removes smoke, odor, and grease, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. Its advanced features include auto-clean technology, which eliminates the hassle of manual cleaning, and LED lights for enhanced visibility while cooking. Additionally, the chimney operates quietly, allowing for peaceful cooking sessions. With its superior build quality and exceptional functionality, the GLEN Senza is undoubtedly the top choice for modern kitchens, combining style, efficiency, and convenience seamlessly.

Best value for money product:

The Glen Aqua emerges as the best value-for-money product among Glen chimneys, offering a perfect balance of affordability and functionality. Despite its competitive price, it boasts a sleek pyramid-shaped design in black, adding a touch of style to any kitchen. Its efficient suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr effectively removes smoke and odours, making it suitable for medium-sized kitchens. Equipped with baffle filters and push-button controls, it operates quietly with a maximum noise level of 58 dB, ensuring a peaceful cooking environment. The inclusion of a motor made in India enhances reliability and supports domestic manufacturing. While it may have limited control options compared to higher-end models, its overall performance and affordability make it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable and stylish chimney for their kitchen.

How to find the best Glen chimneys?

Finding the best Glen chimney involves considering many key factors to ensure it meets your specific needs and preferences. Firstly, know your kitchen size and cooking habits to determine the appropriate suction capacity required for effective ventilation. Consider the design and aesthetics of the chimney to ensure it complements your kitchen decor. Look for features such as auto-clean technology, filter type, and control options to simplify maintenance and enhance user convenience. Additionally, prioritize chimneys with lower noise levels for a quieter cooking experience. Research customer reviews and ratings to measure the reliability and performance of the chimney. Lastly, consider the warranty offered by Glen to ensure long-term protection and peace of mind. By carefully evaluating these factors and comparing different models, you can confidently select the best Glen chimney that suits your needs and budget, providing efficient ventilation and enhancing your cooking experience.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.