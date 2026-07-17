Punjab issues licences for 2,800 new ration depots, says 5.5 lakh cardholders to benefit

The Punjab government on Friday issued licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders as part of an expansion of the state’s public distribution network. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann handed over the licences at an event held at Vikas Bhawan in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar. The new depots are expected to improve access to subsidised foodgrains and provide livelihood opportunities across the state.

According to the state government, the additional depots are expected to benefit nearly 5.5 lakh ration cardholders by making monthly ration supplies available closer to their homes. The government said the expansion would particularly help beneficiaries who currently travel long distances or take time off work to collect foodgrains.

Addressing the newly selected depot holders, Mann said they would serve as a link between the government and beneficiaries of the public distribution system. He asked them to ensure that eligible residents receive their entitlements fairly and without inconvenience.

The chief minister said the depot holders should pay particular attention to elderly beneficiaries, persons with disabilities and economically vulnerable families. Where necessary, assistance should be provided to persons with disabilities who are unable to visit the depots, he added.

The government said the licences were allotted through an interview-based selection process under its new depot allocation policy. Of the 2,800 licences, 633 were allotted to applicants from Scheduled Castes and 199 to those from Other Backward Classes. Another 181 licences were issued to ex-servicemen, 39 to members of freedom fighters’ families, 156 to persons with disabilities and 17 to families affected by riots.

Mann said the selection process was intended to provide representation to different social groups while creating livelihood opportunities. He told the licence holders that operating a ration depot involved responsibility towards beneficiaries in addition to being a source of income.

The chief minister said the government’s objective was to establish an adequate number of ration depots across villages and urban areas so that beneficiaries could access essential supplies near their homes.

Referring to the state’s food-distribution programmes, Mann said around 40 lakh families were receiving free wheat and ration kits under the Smart Ration Card scheme. The government’s ‘Meri Rasoi’ kits contain household food items, including pulses and spices, he said.

The chief minister asked officials and depot operators to ensure transparency in the distribution process and prevent eligible beneficiaries from being denied their allotted supplies. He said depot holders should treat beneficiaries with fairness and sensitivity and follow the conditions under which the licences had been issued.

The expansion of the depot network is aimed at improving the last-mile delivery of foodgrains distributed through the public distribution system. The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on the timely supply of foodgrains, regular monitoring of the new depots and the availability of grievance-redressal mechanisms for cardholders.

Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and other state government officials attended the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over licences to newly selected ration depot holders at Vikas Bhawan in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on July 17, 2026. The state government says the 2,800 additional depots will serve around 5.5 lakh ration cardholders.