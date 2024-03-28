Best Elica chimney: Top 10 efficient models for modern kitchen with superior performance and style

In the world of kitchen appliances, finding the right balance between quality, performance, and affordability is crucial. When it comes to chimney solutions, Elica stands out as a trusted brand known for its innovative designs and efficient ventilation systems. But what about finding the best Elica chimney price? Discover the top Elica chimneys showcasing Elica chimney features and the best Elica models for kitchens. (Unsplash )

In this blog, we'll explore affordable Elica chimneys to secure the most competitive pricing on Elica chimneys, along with an Elica Price Comparison to give you a clear picture. As we delve into the world of Elica chimneys, we understand the importance of a well-ventilated kitchen.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A good chimney not only keeps your kitchen smoke-free but also adds to the aesthetics of your cooking space. Elica's range offers a blend of cutting-edge technology and stylish designs, promising an unmatched culinary experience. We aim to guide you through the top models, highlighting their unique features, efficiency, and how they cater to different kitchen sizes and cooking habits, ensuring you make an informed decision for your home.

1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B08CZRKMDQ

Benefit from powerful suction with Elica's Filterless technology, ensuring a smoke-free kitchen. This wall-mounted chimney features motion-sensing technology for effortless operation. Enjoy peace of mind with a Lifetime (15 years) motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage. Its sleek, curved glass design in black adds elegance to any kitchen. Control it seamlessly with Touch + Motion Sensor Control while reducing noise levels at 58 dB.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H Centimeters

Material: Stainless Steel

Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Clean Technology Limited Availability Long Warranty Energy Efficiency High Suction Capacity

2. Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BTHDSP5V

Elica's Brushless DC motor powers the Inverter Kitchen Chimney, delivering up to 50% energy savings. The Filterless design ensures consistent performance, with a robust suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr for a clean cooking environment. Autoclean technology removes oil particles, and motion sensing simplifies operation. Sleek Touch + Motion Sensor Control, 2 lamps, and Curved Glass offer style. Enjoy peace of mind with a 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage. Explore the Best Elica Chimney price for unbeatable value.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters

53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable Performance Limited Availability Effective Ventilation Convenient Maintenance

Also read: Best Gas chimneys: Pick from top 10 efficient ventilation solutions for your kitchen

3. Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

B0CB616XPS

Elica's Filterless Kitchen Chimneys feature a sealed motor for uninterrupted operation, tackling oil deposits and water vapour effortlessly. It ensures a clean cooking environment with a true suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr and Autoclean technology. The motion-sensing technology enables easy operation with a hand wave, while Touch + Motion Sensor Control adds convenience. Enjoy style and peace of mind with a 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 75W x 80.5H Centimeters

34.5D x 75W x 80.5H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Black Noise Level: 58dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable Performance Complexity Effective Ventilation Limited Availability Convenient Maintenance

4. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney

B07QDDDMHX

Achieve optimal ventilation with Elica's filterless technology, ensuring powerful suction capacity to draw in unhealthy smoke efficiently and oily fumes and maintain a smoke-free kitchen environment. This wall-mounted kitchen chimney features motion-sensing technology with a simple hand wave for effortless operation. The angular-shaped chimney in sleek black glass adds a modern touch to your kitchen. Discover the best Elica Chimney price for exceptional value.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 75.5H Centimeters

34D x 60W x 75.5H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: Filterless, Motion Sensor Control

Filterless, Motion Sensor Control Colour: Black

Black Finish Type: Black Glass Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable Performance Limited Availability Effective Ventilation Convenient Maintenance Easy Operation Modern Design

5. Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B07XBR2CMB

Elica's 60 cm wall-mounted kitchen chimney offers powerful ventilation, ideal for 2-4 burner stoves and kitchens over 200 sqft. It guarantees long-lasting performance with a suction capacity of 1425 m3/hr, Autoclean technology, and Touch + Motion Sensor Control. Enjoy peace of mind with a 15-year motor warranty and sleek curved glass design in black. Discover the best Elica Chimney price for exceptional value.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 53.6D x 60W x 48H Centimeters

53.6D x 60W x 48H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean

Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean Colour: Black

Black Finish Type: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy Control Limited Compatibility Reliable Performance

6. Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BTHDSP5V

Elica's Inverter Kitchen Chimney delivers unparalleled efficiency with its Brushless DC motor, saving up to 50% power consumption. The Filterless design and Autoclean technology ensure smooth functioning, while motion sensing and Touch + Motion Sensor Control offer easy operation. With a Lifetime (15 years) motor warranty, it's the epitome of value and reliability. Discover the best Elica chimney price for exceptional savings.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters

53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Clean Technology Complexity Long Warranty Energy Efficiency High Suction Capacity

7. Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

B07MVDQV5Z

Experience efficient ventilation with Elica's 60 cm wall-mounted kitchen chimney, ideal for 2-4 burner stoves. Its suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr is perfect for large kitchens with heavy frying or grilling. It features a pyramid shape in sleek black, push-button control, and a 5-year motor warranty. Find the best Elica chimney price for exceptional value.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 11.2D x 23.6W x 12.8H Centimeters

11.2D x 23.6W x 12.8H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: Remote control pan

Remote control pan Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Ventilation Limited Suction Capacity Suitable Size Warranty Coverage High Suction Capacity

Also read: Best Blowhot chimneys: Top 10 efficient ventilation models for your modern kitchen needs

8. Elica 60 cm 1150 m3/hr Cassette Filter Angular Kitchen Chimney

B0B853R592

Discover exceptional energy efficiency with Elica's Inverter Kitchen Chimney, featuring a built-in Brushless DC motor. With up to 50% power savings and reduced noise levels, it ensures a quiet cooking environment without compromising performance. Equipped with 9 Speed Touch Control for effortless operation, this angular-shaped wall-mounted chimney offers a true suction capacity of 1150 m3/hr. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year warranty on the rotor and motor. Explore the best Elica chimney price for unbeatable value.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1150 m3/hr Cassette Filter Angular Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 21.6D x 60W x 46H Centimeters

21.6D x 60W x 46H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: Touch control

Touch control Noise Level: 58dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Efficiency Limited Availability 9-Speed Touch Control Low Noise Wide Suction Capacity

9. Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

B0CP7KS7XP

Elica's wall-mounted chimney offers effortless kitchen ventilation with Auto Sense technology, activating upon gas stove ignition for thorough smoke removal. The Filterless design and Autoclean feature ensure uninterrupted performance. Control it easily with Touch + Motion Sensor Control and enjoy enhanced visibility with two lamps. Backed by a 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage for peace of mind.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters

34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Clean Technology Limited Availability Long Warranty Energy Efficiency High Suction Capacity

10. Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

B0BYZV6MFD

Elica's Filterless Kitchen Chimneys boast a sealed motor to prevent oil deposits and water vapours from affecting performance. With a true suction capacity of 1310 m3/hr, it ensures a clean and healthy cooking environment. The Autoclean feature eliminates sticky oil particles using a heating element, while the motion sensor enables easy operation with a simple wave of your hand. This T-Shape, wall-mounted chimney in sleek black features Touch + Motion Sensor Control and two lamps. Enjoy peace of mind with a 5-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Elica

Elica Product Dimensions: 43.8D x 60W x 45.5H Centimeters

43.8D x 60W x 45.5H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Special Features: LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless Technology Complexity Long Warranty Auto Clean Feature Motor Sensor Control

Comparison table

Product name Material Product Dimensions Special Feature Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 42.6D x 90W x 47.5H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Elica 75 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 34.5D x 75W x 80.5H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 34D x 60W x 75.5H Centimeters Filterless, Motion Sensor Contro Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty Stainless Steel 53.6D x 60W x 48H Centimeters Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Autoclean Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Brushless DC Motor Stainless Steel 53.5D x 60W x 48H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 11.2D x 23.6W x 12.8H Centimeters Remote control pan Elica 60 cm 1150 m3/hr Cassette Filter Angular Kitchen Chimney Stainless Stee 21.6D x 60W x 46H Centimeters Touch control Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Thermal Sensor Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 34D x 60W x 85H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney Stainless Steel 43.8D x 60W x 45.5H Centimeters LED Lighting, Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Best Value for money

The Elica 60 cm 1100 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney (AH 260 BF Nero, 2 Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, Black) is hailed as the best value for money. Offering powerful suction and efficient filtration with 2 baffle filters, it ensures a smoke-free kitchen. The push-button control makes operation convenient, while its sleek black design enhances kitchen aesthetics. With Elica's trusted quality and performance, this chimney provides exceptional value without compromising on functionality.

Best overall product

Elica's wall-mounted chimney stands out as the best overall product, delivering powerful suction with Filterless technology for a smoke-free kitchen. Its motion-sensing technology ensures effortless operation, while the sleek, curved glass design in black adds elegance to any kitchen. Enjoy peace of mind with a Lifetime (15 years) motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage. Control it seamlessly with Touch + Motion Sensor Control, all while reducing noise levels to a quiet 58 dB.

How to find the best Elica Chimney?

Firstly, research online retailers and official Elica distributors to compare prices.

Secondly, consider visiting appliance stores in your area to inquire about Elica chimney prices and any ongoing promotions or discounts.

Lastly, utilize price comparison websites and platforms to find the best deals and discounts on Elica chimneys, ensuring you get the most value.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.