Best Gas chimneys: Pick from top 10 efficient ventilation solutions for your kitchen

In today's kitchens, having good ventilation is important for keeping the air clean while cooking. Gas chimneys are great for this job. They suck up the smoke, smells, and grease that cooking produces, making the kitchen a nicer place to be. This introduction talks about the best 10 gas chimneys that are known for doing this job well. Remove smoke from kitchen efficiently with the best chimneys

Gas chimneys, also called range hoods, work by pulling in the dirty air and either sending it outside or cleaning it before releasing it back into the kitchen. They're important because they help keep the air clean and reduce the risk of fire by removing grease.

When choosing the best gas chimneys, we consider things like how powerful they are, how much noise they make, what they look like and any extra features they have, like lights or different ways to control them. The ones we've picked out are top-notch in all these areas. Whether you want something simple and modern or a big chimney for a large kitchen, these 10 gas chimneys have something for everyone. They're reliable, work well, and make cooking in your kitchen a lot more pleasant.

1.Faber 60cm

The Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean gas chimney is a sleek, wall-mounted kitchen appliance. With its curved glass design and black finish, it adds style to any kitchen. It doesn't need filters, making maintenance easy. It has a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr and operates at a noise level of 59 dB. It comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an 8-year warranty on the motor from Faber.

Specifications of Faber 60cm

Brand: Faber

Faber Colour: Light grey

Light grey Special Feature: Filter color- Light Grey

Filter color- Light Grey Finish Type: Black Finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy maintenance Limited color options Long warranty High noise level

2. Elica 60 cm

The Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen gas chimney with Brushless DC Motor is a dependable energy-saving option for homes. Its Brushless DC motor reduces power consumption by up to 50%. With an actual suction capability of 1425 cubic meters per hour, it efficiently addresses every corner, ensuring a hygienic cooking atmosphere. The auto-clean feature uses a heating element to remove oil particles, while the baffle filters eliminate smoke and grease. Motion sensing technology enables easy operation.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm

Brand: Elica

Elica Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean

Built-In Oil Collector, Auto Clean Finish Type: Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective ventilation Limited warranty coverage Autoclean function Additional cost for ducting

3. Crompton SensoSmart 60 cm

The Crompton SensoSmart 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen gas chimney is super easy to use. It starts working by itself when it senses heat from cooking. Plus, it cleans itself after every 30 hours of use, so you don't have to worry about it. You can control it with just a touch or a wave of your hand. It sucks up smoke and fumes well and doesn't make much noise. And you don't have to clean any filters because it doesn't have any.

Specifications of Crompton SensoSmart 60 cm

Brand: Crompton

Crompton Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Rapid suction, smart ON, Intelli auto clean

Rapid suction, smart ON, Intelli auto clean Finish Type: Powder coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic operation Noisy during operation. Self-cleaning Higher upfront cost

4. GLEN 90 cm

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen gas chimney features touch controls with motion sensors for easy operation. With no filters to clean, maintenance is hassle-free. It offers a powerful airflow of 1200m³/hr, keeping the kitchen fresh. Plus, it comes with a 7-year warranty on the motor, reflecting confidence in its quality and reliability.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm

Brand: Glen

Glen Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Rust Proof, Noise Reduction

Rust Proof, Noise Reduction Finish Type: Painted

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient controls Limited size options Filterless design Noisy operation

5. Hindware Skyla Neo 60 Cm

The Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen gas chimney is loaded with functionalities to maintain a more hygienic cooking space. With Autoclean technology and a strong suction power of 1350 m³/hr, it keeps your kitchen free of smoke. It doesn't need filters, making maintenance easy. Sized at 60 cm, it fits most kitchens. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the motor. Controlled by a motion sensor, it operates quietly at 60 dB.

Specifications of Hindware Skyla Neo 60 Cm

Brand: Hindware

Hindware Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Oil Collector

Oil Collector Finish Type: Polished

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Dependency on motion sensor Easy maintenance Limited warranty coverage

6. INALSA 90cm

The INALSA chimney for the kitchen, sized at 90cm, offers powerful suction of 1250 m3/hr, ideal for heavy frying. Its auto-clean feature makes maintenance easy with just one touch. Equipped with a large metal oil collector, it's easy to clean and can be installed outside. Controlled by user-friendly touch settings, it includes a motion sensor for added convenience. Its filter-less technology ensures efficient smoke removal, while bright LED lights illuminate your cooking space efficiently and cost-effectively.

Specifications of INALSA 90cm

Brand: INALSA

INALSA Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Touch Control

Touch Control Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction Limited control options Filter-less technology Noisy operation

7. V-Guard T10

The V-Guard T10 Filterless Kitchen Chimney is one of the best gas chimney solutions in the market. This powerful 60 cm addition to your kitchen effectively removes smoke and fumes, ensuring a fresh cooking space. With its sleek design, it not only enhances aesthetics but also provides strong suction. Built with durable materials and a reliable motor, it offers long-lasting performance. Enjoy the convenience of easy touch, motion controls, and hassle-free maintenance with the auto-clean feature.

Specifications of V-Guard T10

Brand: V-Guard

V-Guard Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Touch Control

Touch Control Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable construction Installation complexity Sleek design Maintenance requirements

8. BLOWHOT 90cm

The BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h Filterless Autoclean Chimney is an ideal solution for kitchen gas ventilation. Its powerful suction of 1,300 m³/h ensures your kitchen stays smoke and odor-free. The heat auto clean function makes maintenance hassle-free with just one touch. With motion sensing technology, the operation is effortless with a simple wave of your hand. Enjoy precise airflow adjustments with the 3-speed control feature, keeping your kitchen well-ventilated.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 90cm

Brand: BLOWHOT

BLOWHOT Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Filterless

Filterless Finish Type: Black Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient operation Regular maintenance required Precise airflow control Potential sensor issues

9. Wonderchef Ruby Curve Flora 60 cm

For gas chimney installation, consider the Wonderchef Ruby Curve Flora 60 cm Auto Clean Wall Mounted Chimney. Its sleek design with curved glass, black powder-coated cover, and SS glass panel adds style to your kitchen. Featuring feather-touch control, it's easy to operate. The durable baffle filter is easy to clean. With a powerful 1200 m3/h suction capacity, it effectively removes airborne grease, fumes, and odours.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Curve Flora 60 cm

Brand: Wonderchef

Wonderchef Colour: Black

Black Special Feature: Touch Control

Touch Control Finish Type: Powder Coated

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Limited warranty coverage Durable filter Potential maintenance issues Energy-efficient lighting

10. Sunflame Chimney Edge

For efficient gas chimneys, consider the Sunflame Chimney Edge. Sized at 60 cm, it's suitable for 2-4 burner stoves and wall-mounted installation. It comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor and a 1-year comprehensive warranty from the date of purchase. Featuring a sleek curved glass design in black, it adds style to your kitchen. The chimney body and baffle filter also come in a matching black finish, ensuring a cohesive look.

Specifications of Sunflame Chimney Edge

Brand: Sunflame

Sunflame Colour: Black

Black Material: Glass

Glass Noise Level: 58 dB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Professional installation required Effective filtration Limited color options

Top 3 features for you

Products Suction Capacity Warranty Noise Level Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr 8 years on motor 59 dB Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr 5 years on Motor 58 dB Crompton SensoSmart 60 cm 1210 m3/hr 10 years on Motor 52 dB GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr 1200 m3/hr 7 years on motor 58 dB Hindware Skyla Neo 60 Cm 1350 m3/hr 5 years on motor 60 dB INALSA 90cm 1250 m3/hr 7 years on motor 65 dB V-Guard T10 1200 m3/hr 5 years on Motor 58 dB BLOWHOT 90cm 1300 m³/h 15 years on Motor <59 dB Wonderchef Ruby Curve Flora 60 cm 1200 m3/h Reliable Wonderchef Warranty 58 dB SUNFLAME CHIMNEY EDGE 1100 m3/h 5 years on Motor 58 dB

Best overall product

The Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean gas chimney stands out as the best overall product in this list. This sleek, wall-mounted kitchen appliance features a stylish curved glass design with a black finish, enhancing the aesthetics of any kitchen. Unlike many others, it doesn't require filters, ensuring easy maintenance. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr and a noise level of 59 dB, it efficiently removes smoke and odors while operating quietly. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the product and an 8-year warranty on the motor from Faber.

Best value for money

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Filterless Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney is the best value-for-money product. Equipped with touch controls and a motion sensor, it ensures easy operation. Its filterless design eliminates the need for cleaning, saving time and effort. With a powerful airflow of 1200m³/hr, it maintains a fresh kitchen environment effectively. The chimney's 7-year warranty on the motor reflects the brand's confidence in its durability and reliability, providing long-term peace of mind. With these features and an affordable price point, the GLEN chimney offers exceptional value, making it the ideal choice for those seeking quality and affordability in their kitchen chimney purchase.

How to find the best Gas Chimneys?

Finding the best gas chimneys requires considering several key factors. Firstly, assess your kitchen's size and layout to determine the appropriate chimney size and installation type. Next, prioritize features such as suction capacity, filtration technology, and noise level based on your cooking habits and preferences. Look for chimneys with auto-clean functions to simplify maintenance. Lastly, consult with professionals or seek expert advice to ensure proper installation and compatibility with your kitchen setup. By considering these factors and doing thorough research, you can confidently choose the best gas chimney that meets your needs and enhances your kitchen experience.

