Exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs: Up to 50% off on air conditioners | Best deals revealed to gear for summer

If you're looking for the perfect balance between performance and efficiency, a 1.5-ton air conditioner is the ideal choice for medium to large rooms. Now the question is, do you prefer an energy-efficient inverter AC or a high-power cooling model? Whichever suits you, now is the time to grab an ideal 1.5 ton air conditioner on the best deals. Get ready for upcoming summers with exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs.

With exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs available for a limited time, you can get top brands at unbeatable prices. From powerful cooling and smart features to energy savings and durability, these ACs ensure you stay comfortable even in peak summer heat. Plus, many models come with added benefits like extended warranties, free installation, and other advanced features.

Don't wait for the heat to become unbearable, shop now and enjoy cool, fresh air while saving big!

Amazon deals on 1.5 ton split ACs: Up to 50% discount

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs? The LG 1.5 ton split AC is designed for efficient cooling with its Dual Inverter compressor and AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology. It ensures faster cooling while saving energy, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. The VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode+ provide enhanced comfort, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection keeps the air fresh. With a 52% discount, this air conditioner is a great deal. Enjoy uninterrupted cooling even at 55°C with stabiliser-free operation. Don’t miss these amazing deals on ACs, stay cool all summer!

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 ton, ideal for 111-150 sq. ft. rooms Cooling Power: 4400W with 2-way air swing Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating, 852.44 units/year Special Features: Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Durability: 100% copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Get efficient cooling with the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC, now available with 48% savings. This 1.5 ton split AC features Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, allowing you to adjust cooling as needed. The Smart Energy Display helps monitor power consumption, while HD & PM 2.5 filters ensure cleaner air. With Wi-Fi and voice control, you can operate it effortlessly. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and performance. Don't miss exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs, grab this deal on AC before it’s gone!

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms Energy Rating: 3 Star, energy-efficient with 685.62 units annual consumption Cooling Technology: Flexicool Inverter with Convertible 6-in-1 feature Filtration: HD & PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air Smart Features: Wi-Fi, voice control, and Smart Energy Display Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, 2025 Model,ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Loading Suggestions...

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (2025 Model) offers powerful cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and VIRAAT Mode for faster cooling and energy savings. It features a Dual Inverter Compressor, 4-way swing, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it operates efficiently with a 5-star rating and ISEER value of 5.20. With 100% copper tubes, Ocean Black Protection, and Gold Fin+ technology, it ensures durability. Enjoy a noise-free experience with stabiliser-free operation and smart features like Auto Clean, Sleep Mode, and Smart Diagnosis.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 5 Kilowatts Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean Wattage: ‎1290 Watts Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2025 Model, US-Q19YNZE, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy efficient cooling with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, now available at 42% off. This air conditioner features 5-in-1 convertible cooling, adapting to different needs while ensuring energy savings. The PM 2.5 anti-viral filter enhances air quality, and turbo cool technology ensures rapid cooling even at 52°C. The 100% copper condenser extends durability, while the hidden LED display adds a sleek touch. Get the best deals on AC with this 1.5 ton split AC, designed for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton Energy Rating: 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible Filter: PM 2.5 + Anti-Viral Special Feature: Turbo Cool & Stabiliser-Free Operation Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Loading Suggestions...

Stay cool with the Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, designed for efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures. Featuring Xpandable+ Technology and FrostWash-powered ice Clean, this air conditioner ensures fresh and odour-free air. Its 100% copper condenser enhances durability and performance, while the Hexa Sensor optimizes cooling based on room conditions. Enjoy silent operation and long air throw for even cooling. Available at 41% off, grab exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs today and enjoy the best deals on ACs with fast delivery and paid installation options.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating: 3 Star (Energy-efficient operation) Technology: Xpandable+, ice Clean (FrostWash), Hexa Sensor Condenser: 100% Copper for durability and better cooling Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly, no ozone depletion potential) Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2024 Model - 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)

Top 3 features of best split ACs on Amazon deals

Best split ACs Energy Rating Cooling Power Special Features LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 Star (852.44 units/year) 4400W with 2-way swing Dual Inverter, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 Star (685.62 units/year) Flexicool Inverter with Convertible 6-in-1 Wi-Fi, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display, PM 2.5 Filter LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 5 Star (ISEER 5.20) 5 Kilowatts Dual Inverter, Remote Controlled, 4-Way Swing, Auto Clean Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Turbo Cool, Stabiliser-Free Operation, PM 2.5 Filter Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3 Star (Energy-efficient operation) Xpandable+ Technology FrostWash (Ice Clean), Hexa Sensor, Long Air Throw

Check out more deals on split ACs

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon deals on window ACs: Up to 40% discount

Loading Suggestions...

Experience powerful cooling with the Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Designed for efficiency, this 100% copper AC features a corrosion-resistant coating and Blue Fin Coils for enhanced durability. The strong dehumidification keeps your room fresh, while the self-diagnosis function ensures hassle-free maintenance. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it cools even at 48°C ambient temperature. Get this energy-efficient AC at 41% off, plus enjoy the easy installation and EMI offers.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Best for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating: 3 Star (Efficient cooling) Key Features: LED display, Auto Restart, Clean Air Filter Condenser: 100% Copper for better cooling & low maintenance Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly) Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window Ac (Copper, 2024 Model, White With Silver Deco Strip, GlW18C3YWSEW/XWSEW)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy powerful cooling with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC, designed for efficient performance even at 48°C ambient temperature. Equipped with a 100% copper condenser and Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, this air conditioner ensures durability and uninterrupted cooling. The anti-dust filter keeps the air fresh, while Turbo Mode delivers instant cooling. Get this 1.5 ton AC at a 33% discount with exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs. Whether you need a 1.5 ton window AC or are comparing with a 1.5 ton split AC, this is one of the best deals on AC available now.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for rooms up to 150 sq. ft.) Energy Rating: 3 Star Special Features: Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Anti-Freeze Thermostat Condenser: 100% Copper with Blue Fin coating Refrigerant: R32 (Eco-friendly, no ozone depletion potential) Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Turbo Mode Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T WFC 18UTC3-WWB Window, White)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience fast and efficient cooling with the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC. Its Flexicool inverter technology adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring energy savings of up to 50%. The 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosion Blue Coating enhances durability, while the high-density filter effectively removes dust particles. With 2-way air directional control and smart energy display, this 1.5 ton AC ensures maximum comfort. Grab exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs with a 31% discount and explore the best deals on AC, whether you're considering a 1.5 ton window AC or a 1.5 ton split AC.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111-150 sq. ft. rooms) Energy Rating: 3 Star Cooling Technology: Flexicool Inverter with 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling Condenser: 100% Copper with Anti-Corrosion Blue Coating Special Features: High-Density Filter, Insta Cool, Auto Cleanser Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy powerful cooling with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC. Designed for medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.), this 1.5 ton AC features an inverter compressor for efficient performance and reduced power consumption. The 2-in-1 adjustable mode ensures optimal cooling, while the copper condenser enhances durability and requires minimal maintenance. With auto swing, turbo mode, and ultra-silent operation, this 1.5 ton window AC guarantees comfort. Don’t miss exclusive offers on 1.5 ton ACs with a 28% discount. Check out the best deals on AC now!

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111-150 sq. ft. rooms) Energy Rating: 3 Star Compressor: Inverter with 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Condenser: 100% Copper with Anti-Rust Coating Special Features: Auto Swing, Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Self Diagnosis Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Stay cool this summer with the Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Designed for medium-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.), it offers powerful Turbo Mode for quick cooling. The copper condenser ensures better durability and low maintenance, while the Active Carbon and Anti-Bacterial Filters enhance air quality. With auto swing, sleep mode, and ultra-silent operation, this window AC delivers comfort and convenience. Grab this 1.5 ton AC at 30% off and enjoy the best AC deals online.

Specifications Capacity: 1.5 Ton (Ideal for 111-150 sq. ft. rooms) Energy Rating: 3 Star (Annual energy consumption: 4750 units) Compressor: Fixed Speed with Turbo Mode Condenser: 100% Copper with Anti-Rust Coating Special Features: Auto Swing, Sleep Mode, Self Diagnosis, LED Display, Filter Clean Indicator Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC(Copper, Turbo Mode, 2024 Model,183 Vectra Prism, White)

Top 3 features of the best window ACs

Best window ac Energy Rating Cooling Power Special Features Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star 4.8 kW Self-Diagnosis Function, 100% Copper, Corrosion Resistance Coating Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 3 Star 5.1 kW Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, Anti-Freeze Thermostat Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC 3 Star 5.0 kW Flexicool Inverter Technology, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Window AC 3 Star 1.79 kW Inverter Compressor, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 3 Star 18,000 BTU Active Carbon Filter, Anti-Bacterial Filter

More deals on window ACs

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Factors to consider while buying an air conditioner

Capacity & Room Size : Choose the right tonnage based on your room size. 1-1.5 Ton is ideal for medium rooms, while 2 Ton suits larger spaces.

: Choose the right tonnage based on your room size. 1-1.5 Ton is ideal for medium rooms, while 2 Ton suits larger spaces. Energy Efficiency : Look for a higher star rating (3-star or 5-star) to save on electricity bills. Inverter ACs consume less power.

: Look for a higher star rating (3-star or 5-star) to save on electricity bills. Inverter ACs consume less power. Cooling Technology : Options like Inverter, Dual Inverter, and Turbo Cooling affect performance and energy consumption.

: Options like Inverter, Dual Inverter, and Turbo Cooling affect performance and energy consumption. Condenser Type : Copper condensers offer better cooling, durability, and low maintenance compared to aluminium.

: Copper condensers offer better cooling, durability, and low maintenance compared to aluminium. Air Filters & Air Quality – Features like PM 2.5 filters, anti-bacterial filters, and air purification improve indoor air quality.

– Features like PM 2.5 filters, anti-bacterial filters, and air purification improve indoor air quality. Special Features – Smart Wi-Fi control, dehumidifier, sleep mode, and stabilizer-free operation add convenience.

– Smart Wi-Fi control, dehumidifier, sleep mode, and stabilizer-free operation add convenience. Price & Warranty – Compare models within your budget and check for warranty coverage on the compressor and overall unit.

Similar articles for you

Best ACs of 2024: Choose from the top 10 picks for cool comfort and energy savings

Best convertible ACs with anti-virus technology: Top 7 options for cooling and safety at home

Best 1.5 ton AC of 2025: Give your home a cooling effect from the summer heat with our top 10 picks

Best AC in India: Top 10 options that will bring respite from scorching summer heat

Best 5 star split ACs in India: Top 9 cooling solutions for maximum efficiency at home or office

Best 1 ton split ACs: Top 10 picks with inverter technology that are efficient and energy-saving

Best 1 ton ACs in India: Top 10 energy efficient picks that are perfect for a comfortable summer and space savy

FAQs on air conditioners What is the difference between a 3-star and a 5-star AC? A 5-star AC consumes less electricity compared to a 3-star AC, making it more energy-efficient. While 5-star ACs have a higher upfront cost, they help save more on electricity bills in the long run.

1. Which type of air conditioner is best for home use? Split ACs are ideal for larger rooms as they offer better cooling and energy efficiency, while window ACs are more affordable and easier to install, making them suitable for smaller spaces.

How often should I service my AC? It’s recommended to service your AC at least twice a year—once before summer starts and once after peak usage—to maintain optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Does an inverter AC save electricity? Yes, inverter ACs adjust their compressor speed based on the cooling requirement, reducing power consumption and saving up to 30-50% more electricity compared to non-inverter ACs.

How can I improve my AC’s efficiency? Ensure proper insulation, clean filters regularly, keep doors and windows closed while using the AC, and set the temperature between 24-26°C for optimal efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.