Looking for a new 14-inch laptop? With countless options available, choosing the right one can be daunting. To simplify your decision, we've curated a list of the 7 best 14-inch laptops for 2025. Whether you're a student, a professional, or simply need a reliable laptop for everyday use, this guide has something for everyone. Covering a variety of budgets and requirements, these top picks combine performance, portability, and style to meet diverse needs. Explore our recommendations and find the perfect 14-inch laptop to match your lifestyle and work demands. Read on to make an informed choice today!
The HP 14s-dq5138TU is a sleek and lightweight 14 inch laptop that's perfect for everyday use. With an Intel i3 processor and integrated speakers, it's ideal for work and entertainment. The anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing in any lighting conditions.
Specifications
Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Speakers
Integrated
Graphics
Integrated Intel UHD
Reasons to buy
Sleek and lightweight design
Anti-glare display for comfortable viewing
Reasons to avoid
Integrated graphics may not be suitable for gaming or high-performance tasks
HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop
The HP Pavilion 14-dv2014TU is a versatile 14 inch laptop with a micro-edge display and dedicated graphics. With an Intel i3 processor and long battery life, it's perfect for work and play. The sleek design and powerful performance make it a top choice for users.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FKIN is a stylish 14 inch laptop with a backlit keyboard and powerful performance. With an Intel i3 processor and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal choice for productivity and entertainment. The compact design and robust build quality make it a reliable option.
Specifications
Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Keyboard
Backlit
Warranty
1 year
Reasons to buy
Stylish design with backlit keyboard
Long-lasting battery for extended use
Reasons to avoid
Limited graphics capabilities for gaming or multimedia editing
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKIN
The Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FUIN is a reliable 14 inch laptop with an Intel i3 processor and extended warranty. With a sleek design and robust build, it's perfect for everyday use. The anti-glare display and long-lasting battery ensure a comfortable and productive user experience.
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN
The HP 14s-dq5168TU is a compact 14 inch laptop with an anti-glare display and micro-edge graphics. With an Intel i3 processor and long battery life, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The lightweight design and durable build make it a versatile option.
Specifications
Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch anti-glare
Graphics
Integrated Intel UHD
Reasons to buy
Compact and lightweight design
Anti-glare display for comfortable viewing
Reasons to avoid
Integrated graphics may not be suitable for gaming or multimedia tasks
HP 14s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14-inch(35.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, dy5008tu
The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK325WS is a versatile 14 inch laptop with Windows Office and extended battery life. With an Intel i3 processor and lightweight design, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The ergonomic keyboard and vibrant display make it a top choice for users.
Specifications
Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Windows
Office pre-installed
Battery
Extended
Reasons to buy
Windows Office pre-installed for productivity
Extended battery life for on-the-go use
Reasons to avoid
Limited graphics performance for gaming or multimedia tasks
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS
The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK521WS is a compact 14 inch laptop with Windows 10 and lightweight design. With an Intel i3 processor and vibrant display, it's an ideal choice for everyday use. The durable build and versatile performance make it a reliable option.
