Best 14-inch laptops: Top 7 picks combining performance, portability, and affordability for students, professionals, and

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 21, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Looking for a 14-inch laptop? Explore our 2025 top picks with detailed information and feature comparisons.

HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

Best Overall Product

HP Pavilion, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg) IPS, BrightView, 14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB,dv2014TU View Details checkDetails

₹63,599

Best Value For Money

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

HP 14s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14-inch(35.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, dy5008tu View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Looking for a new 14-inch laptop? With countless options available, choosing the right one can be daunting. To simplify your decision, we've curated a list of the 7 best 14-inch laptops for 2025. Whether you're a student, a professional, or simply need a reliable laptop for everyday use, this guide has something for everyone. Covering a variety of budgets and requirements, these top picks combine performance, portability, and style to meet diverse needs. Explore our recommendations and find the perfect 14-inch laptop to match your lifestyle and work demands. Read on to make an informed choice today!

Discover the best 14-inch laptops of 2025 with top features, performance, and detailed comparisons.(Pexels)
Discover the best 14-inch laptops of 2025 with top features, performance, and detailed comparisons.(Pexels)

The HP 14s-dq5138TU is a sleek and lightweight 14 inch laptop that's perfect for everyday use. With an Intel i3 processor and integrated speakers, it's ideal for work and entertainment. The anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing in any lighting conditions.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Speakers
Integrated
Graphics
Integrated Intel UHD

Reasons to buy

Sleek and lightweight design

Anti-glare display for comfortable viewing

Reasons to avoid

Integrated graphics may not be suitable for gaming or high-performance tasks

HP 14s Core i3 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 (35.6 cm)/ Windows 11/ MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.46kg) dq5138TU Laptop

The HP Pavilion 14-dv2014TU is a versatile 14 inch laptop with a micro-edge display and dedicated graphics. With an Intel i3 processor and long battery life, it's perfect for work and play. The sleek design and powerful performance make it a top choice for users.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch micro-edge
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy

Micro-edge display for immersive viewing

Dedicated graphics for enhanced performance

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point compared to other options

HP Pavilion, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg) IPS, BrightView, 14-inch(35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD camera, Backlit KB,dv2014TU

Also read:Best laptops under 50000: Top 8 laptops that offer performance and utility at a great price point!

The Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FKIN is a stylish 14 inch laptop with a backlit keyboard and powerful performance. With an Intel i3 processor and long-lasting battery, it's an ideal choice for productivity and entertainment. The compact design and robust build quality make it a reliable option.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Keyboard
Backlit
Warranty
1 year

Reasons to buy

Stylish design with backlit keyboard

Long-lasting battery for extended use

Reasons to avoid

Limited graphics capabilities for gaming or multimedia editing

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FKIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FUIN is a reliable 14 inch laptop with an Intel i3 processor and extended warranty. With a sleek design and robust build, it's perfect for everyday use. The anti-glare display and long-lasting battery ensure a comfortable and productive user experience.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch anti-glare
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

Extended warranty for peace of mind

Anti-glare display for comfortable viewing

Reasons to avoid

Limited graphics performance for demanding tasks

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 14 Inch (35.5cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1 Year Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.43Kg), 82RJ00FUIN

The HP 14s-dq5168TU is a compact 14 inch laptop with an anti-glare display and micro-edge graphics. With an Intel i3 processor and long battery life, it's an ideal choice for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The lightweight design and durable build make it a versatile option.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch anti-glare
Graphics
Integrated Intel UHD

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

Anti-glare display for comfortable viewing

Reasons to avoid

Integrated graphics may not be suitable for gaming or multimedia tasks

HP 14s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.41kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 14-inch(35.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, dy5008tu

The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK325WS is a versatile 14 inch laptop with Windows Office and extended battery life. With an Intel i3 processor and lightweight design, it's perfect for work and entertainment. The ergonomic keyboard and vibrant display make it a top choice for users.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Windows
Office pre-installed
Battery
Extended

Reasons to buy

Windows Office pre-installed for productivity

Extended battery life for on-the-go use

Reasons to avoid

Limited graphics performance for gaming or multimedia tasks

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, Thin and Light Laptop, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS

The ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK521WS is a compact 14 inch laptop with Windows 10 and lightweight design. With an Intel i3 processor and vibrant display, it's an ideal choice for everyday use. The durable build and versatile performance make it a reliable option.

Specifications

Processor
Intel i3-1215U
Display
14 inch
Windows
10 pre-installed

Reasons to buy

Compact and lightweight design

Vibrant display for immersive viewing

Reasons to avoid

Limited graphics performance for demanding tasks

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Silver/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK521WS

Also read:Best gaming laptops under 40000: Top 6 picks for powerful performance and smooth gameplay without breaking the bank

Top 3 features of best 14 inch laptops:

Best 14 inch LaptopsProcessorDisplayGraphics
HP 14s-dq5138TUIntel i3-1215U14 inchIntegrated Intel UHD
HP Pavilion 14-dv2014TUIntel i3-1215U14 inch micro-edgeIntel UHD Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FKINIntel i3-1215U14 inchIntegrated
Lenovo IdeaPad 82RJ00FUINIntel i3-1215U14 inch anti-glareIntegrated
HP 14s-dq5168TUIntel i3-1215U14 inch anti-glareIntegrated Intel UHD
ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK325WSIntel i3-1215U14 inchIntegrated
ASUS Vivobook E1404FA-NK521WSIntel i3-1215U14 inchIntegrated

FAQs on 14 inch laptop

  • What is the price range of 14 inch laptops listed?

    The price range of the 14 inch laptops listed varies from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000, catering to different budgets and requirements.

  • Do these laptops come with a warranty?

    Yes, all the laptops listed come with a manufacturer's warranty ranging from 1 to 2 years, offering peace of mind for your purchase.

  • Can these laptops handle gaming and multimedia tasks?

    While some laptops offer dedicated graphics for enhanced performance, others are more suited for everyday use. It's important to consider your specific requirements for gaming and multimedia tasks.

  • Are there any new releases expected in the 14 inch laptop category?

    There are always new releases in the 14 inch laptop category, with manufacturers continually updating their product lines. Keep an eye out for the latest models and features in the market.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

