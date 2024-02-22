 Best laptops under ₹50000: Top 8 choices for enhanced productivity - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best laptops under 50000: Top 8 choices for enhanced productivity

Best laptops under 50000: Top 8 choices for enhanced productivity

ByKanika Budhiraja
Feb 22, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Best laptops under ₹50000: Discover the top 8 laptops for enhanced productivity, offering optimal performance and features tailored to various needs.

Having a dependable laptop is crucial in the modern digital world. Choosing the finest laptop under 50,000 might be difficult, regardless of your needs you might be a professional, student, or gamer. It's crucial to consider features, performance, and value for money when there are so many options on the market. The best 8 laptops under 50,000 in India are listed below to assist you in making an informed choice. These laptops offer an ideal balance of price and capability to meet your specific demands, ranging from stylish business notebooks to high-performance laptops.

Unleash boundless productivity with our top laptop picks.
Unleash boundless productivity with our top laptop picks.

Consider your priorities carefully, weigh features against performance, and don't overspend on bells and whistles you won't use. This curated list should provide a springboard for your search, so let's begin your digital journey with confidence and find the laptop that perfectly complements your unique needs!

1. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm)

B0BP2M7CCS

Experience seamless computing with the HP Laptop 15s. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM, it ensures efficient multitasking. Enjoy vibrant visuals on the 15.6-inch FHD display, coupled with fast SSD storage and dual speakers for immersive entertainment in a sleek, lightweight design.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit

Weight: Thin & Light

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient multitasking with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor.No dedicated graphics card for intensive gaming.
Vibrant visuals on the 15.6-inch FHD display.Limited storage capacity for extensive media files.
Fast SSD storage for quick data access.Lack of optical drive for physical media.
Sleek and lightweight design for portability.Limited upgrade options for RAM and storage.

2. HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm)

B09R1L73TM

Elevate your productivity with the HP Laptop 14s, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor. Compact and versatile, its 14-inch design ensures portability, while efficient multitasking capabilities keep you productive on the move.

Specifications of HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 14-inch (35.6 cm):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 14-inch (35.6 cm) FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Keyboard: Backlit

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Reliable AMD Ryzen processor.Limited display size for multimedia.
Portable and lightweight design.Integrated graphics may limit gaming.
Efficient multitasking capabilities.Limited storage capacity.

3. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop

B0B2RBP83P

Enhance your computing experience with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 featuring 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD display, ample 8GB RAM, and speedy 512GB SSD storage, bundled with Windows 11 and Office 2021 for enhanced productivity.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6-inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Microsoft Office: Included

Weight: 1.7 kg

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
11th Gen Intel Core i3 processorLack of dedicated graphics
Ample 8GB RAM for smooth multitaskingLimited colour options
Spacious 512GB SSD storageModerate weight for portability

4. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm)

B09RZRF1PJ

Unleash your potential with the HP Laptop 15s featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. Enhanced with AMD Radeon Graphics and dual speakers, it offers seamless performance for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm):

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processorIntegrated graphics may limit gaming
Vibrant 15.6-inch FHD displayRelatively heavier for ultra-portability
Ample 8GB DDR4 RAM and spacious 512GB SSDLimited colour options

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop

B0B2RBP83P

Experience powerful performance with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. Enjoy stunning visuals on its 15.6-inch FHD display, combined with a sleek and lightweight design. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and multitasking capabilities for everyday computing tasks.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6-inch FHD Thin & Light Laptop:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient ProcessorNo Dedicated Graphics
FHD DisplayLimited RAM Upgrade Options
Ample StorageBasic Design
Sleek and LightweightNo Touchscreen Option

6. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms)

B0B8ZT96HS

Crafted for versatility, the ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) boasts a spacious 16.0-inch FHD+ 16:10 display and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor for seamless multitasking. With Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, it offers productivity in a sleek, lightweight design.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms):

Display: 16.0-inch FHD+ 16:10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated

Operating System: Windows 11

Weight: 1.80 kg

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious and High-Resolution DisplayIntegrated Graphics may limit gaming performance
Powerful AMD Ryzen ProcessorLimited RAM for heavy multitasking
Windows 11 and Office 2021 Pre-installedRelatively Heavy for a Thin Laptop
Ample Storage 

7. HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7, 15.6 inch (39.6cm)

B0BRT8PGFB

Delivering exceptional performance, the HP 15s boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics for smooth multitasking and vibrant visuals. Its anti-glare 15.6-inch FHD display, coupled with Alexa Built-in and MSO 2021, enhances productivity and entertainment on the go.

Specifications of HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7, 15.6 inch (39.6cm):

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G7

Display: 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful Intel Core i5 ProcessorLimited RAM for heavy multitasking
Vibrant FHD Anti-Glare DisplayIntegrated Graphics may limit gaming performance

8. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop

B0CKLWMKYX

Offering premium performance, the Acer Aspire Lite boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB RAM, and a spacious 1 TB SSD for smooth multitasking and ample storage. With a sleek metal body, Full HD display, and lightweight design, it combines style and portability for enhanced productivity on the go. One of the best laptop brands in the market.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Premium Thin and Light Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Display: 39.62 cm (15.6 inch) Full HD

Body: Metal Body, Steel Gray

Weight: 1.59 KG

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processorMay be overkill for basic tasks
Large 16 GB RAM and spacious 1 TB SSD 
Stylish metal body with a lightweight design 

Best 3 features for you:

Laptop ModelProcessorDisplay SizeGraphics
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U15.6-inch (39.6 cm)Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
HP Laptop 14s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Ryzen 5 5500U14-inch (35.6 cm)Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i315.6-inch FHDIntegrated Intel UHD Graphics
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Ryzen 5 5500U15.6-inch (39.6 cm)Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i311th Gen Intel Core i315.6-inch FHDIntegrated Intel UHD Graphics
ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022)AMD Ryzen 5 5600H16.0-inch (40.64 cms)Integrated Graphics
HP 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G711th Gen Intel Core i5-1155G715.6 inch (39.6cm)Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5 5500UAMD Ryzen 5 5500U15.6 inch (39.6cm)Integrated Graphics

Best value for money

The HP Laptop 14s with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U offers excellent performance and features at a competitive price point, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product

The ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) stands out with its powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, large 16.0-inch display, and integrated graphics, making it the ideal choice for demanding users seeking premium performance.

How to find the best laptops under 50,000?

Explore key features like processor, display size, and graphics performance to ensure optimal performance and value for your budget. Compare specifications and read reviews to make an informed decision.

